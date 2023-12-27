FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 18

Christmas greetings to everyone and welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 18.

As well as mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about FFS Cups, community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Joe Stait played his Wildcard and leads for a third consecutive week and the fourth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code 5k0l6n).

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

He is now number four throughout the world, only nine points behind the leader.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Matthew Allen is in front for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 29th overall.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 18 brought the fifth round of the FFS Open Cup.

dankoottatep (now 3,830th) is still the highest-ranked manager remaining in the competition following his narrow 49-48 win over iCon.

The round-of-16 will be in Gameweek 20, after the post-Christmas break of Gameweek 19.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

It was also the fourth round of the FFS Members Cup.

KISEKLUND (now 2,245th) is still the highest-ranked manager remaining in the competition following his 52-47 win over The Master. Similarly, this round-of-16 will also be in Gameweek 20.

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Cak Juris leads for a fifth successive week and eighth time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. His loss to Qian Hao Ong makes it two defeats in a row, reducing the lead to three points. Although he still has 36 of a possible 54.

The joint top scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 48 points each are Mark Cahill and Roger Butler from League 7, Ernesto Busche from League 8 and six managers from League 9.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 18 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 33 after hits, with 52 teams to be removed.

It means that 500 are going through to Gameweek 19. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Hussain Harharah was the top scorer of the Gameweek after captaining Dominic Solanke.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) leads for a seventh consecutive week and ninth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and has risen to 2,158th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Callum Bushell has regained top spot from Jack Penn in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 16.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast is ahead for a third successive week and 12th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d). He is now 92nd overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja (ulafhai) has regained the lead from P J in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3), having previously led after Gameweek 7 and between Gameweeks 12 to 16. This team sits 306th worldwide.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

P J sets the pace for a third week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk) and is 2,062nd overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Nigel Chubb leads for a ninth consecutive week and 11th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet) and has risen to 3,368th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, it’s the 14th week in front for Cameron Wong in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March has taken over from Joshua Bull in his own FPL Champions League, having previously led after Gameweek 1.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä leads for a seventh week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is now 5,886th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Christian Larisch leads for a third week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7) and is now 1,105th overall.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He is also number one for a third week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) is the new pace-setter of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). Danny Farndon is level with him on points but has made a greater number of transfers. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has risen to 27th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, William Fortescue leads for a third successive week and seventh time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and has risen to 220th overall after playing his Free Hit.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

One thing to note is that my January to May League (league code 5v12bh) will start scoring in Gameweek 21 (once the second Wildcard becomes available).

This mini-league has been running with occasional variations since 2015/16 when it superseded TorresMagic’s January Wildcard League and is therefore much older than FPL’s similar Second Chance mini-league, which only began last season. Over 600 teams are already waiting for it to start.

GET INVOLVED

