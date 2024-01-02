Premier League yellow cards: can players still get banned?

In this regular ‘Suspension Tightrope’ article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

The good news is that every Premier League club has now contested 19 top-flight fixtures.

This means that no FPL asset can now pick up a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

Attention now switches to those players who are hurtling towards 10 bookings in 2023/24.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

As mentioned in the intro, everyone is in the clear when it comes to five bookings.

Premier League players now have to avoid picking up 10 yellow cards before their team has contested 32 top-flight fixtures.

If that fate does befall them, they’ll be hit by a two-match ban.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

No one is at imminent risk of a two-match suspension but there are a handful of assets who are already well on their way to 10 bookings, as seen above.

WHO IS CURRENTLY SUSPENDED – AND WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 21?

The headline news is that Ivan Toney‘s (£7.9m) eight-month exile from competitive football ends on January 16, so he’ll be available for selection for Brentford in Gameweek 21.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains banned until August, however.

Dejan Kulusevski (£7.1m), Lewis Dunk (£5.0m), Gustavo Hamer (£5.0m), Anel Ahmedhodžić (£4.3m) and Ibrahima Sangare (£4.9m) are free from suspension after serving one-match bans for yellow card accumulation in Gameweek 20, although Sangare now heads off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ben Mee (£4.8m), Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) and Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) are all available after their Gameweek 17 dismissals but again, Bissouma is now on international duty.

Marcos Senesi (£4.5m) and Saman Ghoddos (£4.5m) picked up their fifth bookings of the season at the weekend, so will serve one-match bans in Gameweek 21.

Ghoddos is off to the Asian Cup with Iran now anyway.

Finally, Sander Berge‘s (£4.7m) dismissal for two bookings in Burnley’s defeat to Aston Villa means he’ll be banned for one competitive fixture. That match is Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur, so he’ll be back for Gameweek 21.