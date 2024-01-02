443
Suspensions January 2

Premier League yellow cards: can players still get banned?

443 Comments
Share

In this regular ‘Suspension Tightrope’ article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

The good news is that every Premier League club has now contested 19 top-flight fixtures.

This means that no FPL asset can now pick up a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

Attention now switches to those players who are hurtling towards 10 bookings in 2023/24.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Premier League yellow cards

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

As mentioned in the intro, everyone is in the clear when it comes to five bookings.

Premier League players now have to avoid picking up 10 yellow cards before their team has contested 32 top-flight fixtures.

If that fate does befall them, they’ll be hit by a two-match ban.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

Premier League yellow cards: can players still get banned?

No one is at imminent risk of a two-match suspension but there are a handful of assets who are already well on their way to 10 bookings, as seen above.

WHO IS CURRENTLY SUSPENDED – AND WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 21?

Premier League yellow cards

The headline news is that Ivan Toney‘s (£7.9m) eight-month exile from competitive football ends on January 16, so he’ll be available for selection for Brentford in Gameweek 21.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains banned until August, however.

Dejan Kulusevski (£7.1m), Lewis Dunk (£5.0m), Gustavo Hamer (£5.0m), Anel Ahmedhodžić (£4.3m) and Ibrahima Sangare (£4.9m) are free from suspension after serving one-match bans for yellow card accumulation in Gameweek 20, although Sangare now heads off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ben Mee (£4.8m), Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) and Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) are all available after their Gameweek 17 dismissals but again, Bissouma is now on international duty.

Marcos Senesi (£4.5m) and Saman Ghoddos (£4.5m) picked up their fifth bookings of the season at the weekend, so will serve one-match bans in Gameweek 21.

Ghoddos is off to the Asian Cup with Iran now anyway.

Finally, Sander Berge‘s (£4.7m) dismissal for two bookings in Burnley’s defeat to Aston Villa means he’ll be banned for one competitive fixture. That match is Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur, so he’ll be back for Gameweek 21.

Who played the most minutes over the March international break?

443 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Had to do this early:

    Salah>Bowen
    Son>Jota

    to be able to afford Alvarez>Haaland later.

    Thinking maybe I should of went Foden over Jota but Jota's xGI is higher and he should get more minutes.
    Now I wonder who will take penalties at Liverpool with Salah gone.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      MacAllister

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Or Szob. Not Jota

        Open Controls
        1. Lallana
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          I hope it's Szob or MacAllister. Good technique compared to Salah.

          Open Controls
    2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Did u take thr hit for son to j9ta?

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Not hits.

        Alvarez to Haaland will be a -4

        Open Controls
        1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Ah ok. Will u also do this -4 before next gw?

          Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      You think Jota gets more mins than Foden?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Similar I would guess. But like anyone else, it’s a guess.

        Open Controls
      2. Lallana
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Think Jota gets slightly more minutes, best finisher at Liverpool.

        De Bruyne coming back takes Foden's minutes I'm guessing but let's wait and see.

        Open Controls
  2. Maeki2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    yay or nay?
    Salah, Son, Alvarez -> Kdb, Richalison, Haaland -4

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      You may have one starter in each group

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      At this point in time, Nay.

      May change in 11 days time

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        This. Far more info required on the prospects of KDB and Haaland. If we knew they both start, then 90% yes.

        *loses 10% because selling Alvarez

        Open Controls
  3. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Best move Thx

    1 wait for after nwxt gw for FT to do son for any mid (foden, hora, etc) and play balfoch WHU
    2 -4 son > foden
    3 -4 s I n > saka or other

    Open Controls
    1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Typo*
      1 wait for after next gw for FT to do son for any mid (foden,etc) and play baldoch WHU
      2 -4 son > foden
      3 -4 son > saka or other

      Open Controls
  4. fedolefan
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Does anyone expect anything other than an Areola 1 pointer next week?

    Open Controls
    1. d1g2w3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Damn right! I ain't playing dub against city though!

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      I was expecting one today, so all good

      Open Controls
      1. fedolefan
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        For sure. Good to get his points after the last two benchings in my team.

        Open Controls
    3. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      I'll take the 12 points over the two GWs if that happens!

      Open Controls
  5. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    A) Salah, Son, Darwin to Foden, Jota, Haaland -8.
    B) Salah and Son to Foden and Jota -4
    C) one of Salah/Son to Foden/Jota -no hit.

    If I go for B or C I will get Haaland the week after.

    I've screwed up not being able to get Haaland with just one or two moves. Will take 3 to do it.

    What ya reckon?

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Probably B or C till we know for certain about Haaland even then I don’t like a -8

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Just concerns me not having Haaland against that shocking Newcastle defence. I may just have to hope he only makes a cameo and that Newcastle have used the break to sort themselves out!
        Actually also realised I'm more likely to get Bowen than Foden. Need the security of minutes and he's been on great form all season.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          I would go Bowen too. I just got him in after a few painful weeks out of my team. I think he is a season keeper.
          Not sure but you would think Pep would be very cautious and only give him a cameo

          Open Controls
          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Yea I regret ditching him when he was 'injured'.
            City have got Huddersfield before their next prem game so I'll see if he plays a part in that.
            Cheers for replying.

            Open Controls
  6. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Think the best Salah & Son replacements based of xGI, fixtures, expected minutes and finishing ability are:

    1. Bowen
    2. Jota
    3. Richarlison (penalties until Maddison is back)

    Also keep in mind Maddison & De Bruyne's return.

    Honorable mentions:

    -Foden (less minutes with KDB back?)
    -Olise (high xGI but sustainable?)
    -Groß (amazing fixtures)

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Yeah. Probably in that order too.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Think that’s fair. Other left field options that could emerge might be Bruno (off it recently but historically a top asset, on pens, decent fixtures), Doku (a very short lived bandwagon after his 22 pointer), Odegaard, Kulu/Johnson, Willian (CHE, EVE, BUR, BOU is nice, on pens), Eze.

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Forgot about Doku he certainly passed the eye test.

        Open Controls
  7. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    At last a keeper success after benching Areola the last two weeks for Dub.

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Same here, but with Leno. Thought I'd missed the boat.

      Open Controls
  8. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Trying to cobble together what I can have when Salah and Haaland are both back. Yes I am bored. Anyway it has no Son KDB or Saka. TAA could always be a cash cow but I intend sticking with him medium term.
    What ye think? Obviously open to other opinions but right now Foden is the only one I am not certain about.

    Areola

    TAA Estupinan Porro

    Salah Bowen Foden Palmer

    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Kelleher Gusto Baldock Anderson

    Open Controls
  9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    People are transferring in Liverpool assets knowing they will play twice before next GW? This is bound to end in tears.

    Open Controls
  10. JammySprat
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Not sure how to feel about 89 points and 29 points on the bench

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      And there I am annoyed with 90 not having played Luiz over Solanke. If I had the decision again I would probably do the same.
      How many points extra could you actually have got from the bench if you had played the best possible 11?

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      It's weird how even when we do well we still feel greed.

      I did Trippier & Saka > Trent & Richarlison. Net transfer = -3 points. I also benched Doughty's 9 pointer (Gusto coming on for Haaland). Had I not made my changes I'd be "three" points better off and then Doughty would've come on for Trippier giving me another 9. Mental. I'll take the green arrow as we creep week by week towards that top 100K.

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Agreed “no need to moan” when hauling. My greed is based on a horrible start over I was over 3.5 million rank at GW 10. Up to about 650k now and want more.

        Open Controls
  11. potatoace
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Is Bowen without Kudus and Paqueta just going to be a flop.
    That match today was an awful test drive.

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Paqueta will hopefully be back next game. It was one match. Bowen is a season keeper imo.

      Open Controls
    2. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Paqueta said on his IG he only expects to bet out for a week. West Ham don't play SHU until 21st Jan. I'm happy to get Bowen in down the line.

      Open Controls
    3. Mazy
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Brighton can do that to most teams though, just not let them have the ball. They look like they are hotting up and have great fixtures, Gross looks a good pick to me.

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Not sure about that take on Brighton. That was their first cleansheet since oct 22.

        Open Controls
        1. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Away clean sheet since oct 22.
          First home or away CS for 24 games.

          Open Controls
      2. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yep. Eyeing up Gross , agree

        Open Controls
  12. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    I know it was probably too early but I've been patient so many times this season and price changes have burned me, so this GW I refused to let it happen again.

    Kelleher out (finally) for Areola back in
    Gabriel out for Estupinan
    (-4).

    Areola
    Trent, Porro, Estupinan, Doughty, Gusto
    Bowen (vc), Richarlison, Palmer
    Haaland (c), Watkins

    Dubravka, Gordon, Salah*, Semenyo*

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Should be good long term moves. I just did Estupinan in too for a hit. The fear of being priced out of moves down the line made me go for it.

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      An early -4 that doesn't include selling Salah is surprising to say the least. Nice team though.

      Open Controls
  13. GW20 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 20.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      79. (2 short of a green arrow).
      Smooth: Goalkeeper finally paid off (benched Areola previous two high score weeks while Leno did squat).
      Rough: Captained Alvarez over Salah, took my lead from betting odds for multiscorers.
      Rough: 0-1-0 from my defence.
      Rough: Still don't own Palmer.
      Rough: 7 red arrows in the last 8 taking me from 380k to 480k (hitting 300k with my 1 green arrow).

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Best week of the season for me.
      107 pts (-4) with a full house of returns from GK and attackers.
      The best part of the week is seeing the team of threats to my rank blank. TAA, Solanke, Bowen all got zilch. Son the only one that returned and I replaced him with Foden.

      Rough:
      Unbelievably, if I had rolled FT instead of done my transfers, I'd have been 6 points better off!
      Did Son + Cunha > Foden + Alvarez -4

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        I did tell you to roll mate x

        Unreal week fair play to you

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Yeah you did! Ah well. I have triple City in place now. Might roll FT next week.

          Open Controls
          1. Ask Yourself
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            Yeah think it will work out as I’m likely taking a -4 this week even having rolled my FT if Haaland is back

            Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Smooth
      Areola, Gordon subbed in, Richie, Watkins, Alvarez, Salah Capt

      Rough
      No Palmer, Saka, Son or Hwang and Salah missing the first pen to put me in the gutter.

      Just about scraped a near grey arrow

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Oh, and rough - Def 0 2 0

        Open Controls
        1. nanxun
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Same here.

          Open Controls
    4. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Smooth : My best GW of the season. 1st time in top 2,000,000 since GW1 (yes, it has been bumpy)
      Rough : Decided to wait a week on Olise.

      Open Controls
    5. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Smooth: My one week of the season when everything I touch turns to gold. 105, with 19 points on the bench

      Open Controls
      1. nanxun
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Dayuum! Congrats.

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Same score here. Monster, after weeks of dross. Achieved it with 9.7m in the bank, due to be 14.6m with my next transfer.

        Open Controls
    6. nanxun
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Rough: With both TAA and Saliba picking up YC and conceding 2 goals, got a measly 2 pts. from my back line (Porro got 2 pts.)

      Smooth: Capped Mo. Also started both Palmer and Gordon. Instead of jumping on J. Alvarez, I decided to roll my FT this week. Was bummed when Dubravka picked up 8 pts., but then pleasantly surprised when Areola got 11 pts. in tonight's fixture. Crazy.

      Got a green arrow and gained 36% in my OR, which is more than I expected this week.

      Open Controls
      1. nanxun
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Total GW score = 94 pts.
        OR rank jumped from 274k to 175k.

        Open Controls
    7. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      100(-4) first green arrow for a few weeks and back up to 6k or

      Open Controls
    8. lugs
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Rough
      76-4 for a big red arrow after Bowen(c), he was my only attacker that didn't score lol

      Smooth
      in a tight call i played Palmer over Jesus thank god

      Open Controls
    9. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      84 points. OR went up slightly from 150k > 145k.
      Rough - benched Saka over solanke.

      Open Controls
    10. outernational
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Rough: Palmer benched and only one point from a backline of TAA, Saliba & Gabriel.
      Smooth: Captain Salah and Areola took me to 80 points and a much smaller red arrow than expected.

      Open Controls
    11. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Rough: if I had played Palmer and Doughty over Solanke and Diego Costa, I would be 26 points better off.

      Smooth: 78 points. Not a red arrow.

      Open Controls
    12. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Twas all smooth for me. 101pts securing me the top score in the land and admiring glances from all the damsels!

      Open Controls
    13. Wilbs810
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Rough - 5 defenders (3 on field) scored a total of 1 point! Tossing up between Salah and Watkins capt, went Watkins. Jackson to Solanke didn't pay off.

      Smooth - Areola, scored 93, green arrow.

      Open Controls
    14. murdoch97
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      85 (-4) = score of 81

      Smooth: Wilson + Kudus to Alvarez + Foden for a hit paid off. Cole Palmer is a star and maybe my best sub 5.0 pick ever. Watch his highlights vs Luton if you haven't already (I know it's Luton but he was a class above)

      Rough: Having two Man City assets means I took the C off Salah. Decided Alvarez captain over Foden and benched Dubravka for Turner in what were both last minute decisions. Two consecutive red arrows after eight consecutive green arrows.

      Going to be a slow month without much Premier League football. Hopefully AFCON and Asian Cup games provide good entertainment!

      Open Controls
  14. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Should I replace Richarlison with any player rn?
    My other starting mids are Saka Bowen Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      A lot of people are talking of getting him in (replacing Salah/Son).

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
    3. Little Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      In a similar position except I have to choose between Bowen and Richarlison before the price rise. Leaning towards Rich atm.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Frank
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Sorry, misread that, no I'd keep Richarlison.

        Open Controls
  15. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Has Haaland returned to training?

    Saw a lot of posts about transfering him in

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      No, but Pep said he expects him back for Newcastle.

      Open Controls
  16. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Anyone holding one or both of Salah and Son?

    I think I'm going to hold Son as even if he drops 0.4 he'll still be more than I can sell him at (got him at 9m, sell value 9.4, currently 9.9), but ditching Salah (only 0.3 in it as I got him late).

    Means having to have a decent bench I guess

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      You have to sell at least one because otherwise you don't have enough midfield slots.

      But yes, I'm tentatively planning to hold Salah. I think I can just about keep up even with him on the bench and the advantage I'll get in terms of team value and transfer momentum when he comes back I think will justify not switching him out and then back in.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Not me. He is out so long that his replacement(s) has time to rise in price many times.

      Open Controls
      1. KeanosMagic
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Yes, that's a good point to consider. Quite a few to choose from though so I'm hoping the increases aren't too huge that's it's a big missed opportunity.

        I've got one eye on being able to afford Salah, Son and Haaland when they are all back

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        No, too long to stick on bench. But when they all return, I don't expect to have the triple of Haa/Sal/Son any more.

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Yeah, I think I just let Son go and have him downgraded to another Spurs asset.

          Open Controls
    3. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Just holding onto Salah, think I have enough in the tank to wait until he's back. One comment here earlier caught my attention though, Salah was pants the last time he returned from AFCON.

      Open Controls
      1. KeanosMagic
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Also a good point. Was this the one where they lost on penalties in the final?

        Open Controls
        1. Wobbles
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Yeah, think it was the Mane v Salah final. Salah came back in very poor form.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            It was. I remember funny video where Kloppo was feeling sorry for Salah until Mane came. Let's see what happens there this time. That loss of form might have been partially psychological, but Ramadan was also soon after.

            Open Controls
    4. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Currently still have both. Need to prioritize defensive transfers and quite like a few differentials there for the time being.

      Had Tsimikas, Zinchenko, Trippier no shows last gw

      Open Controls
  17. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Have the league tables been updated?

    Open Controls
  18. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Price Changes 3 January

    Rises: Richarlison (6.9), Bailey (5.7)

    Falls: Son (9.8), T.Bénie (5.1), Kehrer (4.2)

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      No Bowen 🙁 No surprise.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        He'll have risen well before I get round to making him my next transfer.

        Open Controls
    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Thanks Rainy.
      FPLstats miles off again.

      Open Controls
    3. Skid Vicious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Re-post mehh

      Good work Rainy. Thx!
      People swapping Son for Richarlison in droves..
      Tripps survives another day.

      Good luck to you All for the rest of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Patience could be expensive this week

        Good luck to you as well!

        Open Controls
    4. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy! 0-0 today (traded out Son last week). On the face of it, surely looked as if Salah would be a drop. --Bill

      Open Controls
  19. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    A couple of weeks ago I posted here saying a mini league rival found my team open and transfered Solanke to Cunha for a 4 point hit. It was the GW where Solanke scored a hatrick. I was really disappointed but not much I could do.

    Found out this week that the league administrator is adding on 25 points to my team to cover his points that week, the hit taking him out of my team and the hit to bring him back in. While the system won't show this everyone in the mini league is aware to add on the 25 points. Happy with this outcome.

    I guess the moral of the story is be nice to the mini league administrators and don't leave your team open where somebody can access it.

    Open Controls
    1. SmasherLagru
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Where did u leave it open n how did he get to it

      Open Controls
      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        38 mins ago

        It was left open on my laptop on my desk and I stepped out of the floor for a moment. When I was gone he changed it. Foolish mistake on my part.

        Open Controls
        1. SmasherLagru
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          What a c**k hope u gave him a slap

          Open Controls
          1. SmasherLagru
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Hope he's bin kicked from the league

            Open Controls
    2. Legendary!
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      WTF? That sucks.

      Wait - can admins really do that ie add points? Is that on the official FPL website or your unofficial tally (eg spreadsheet)?

      Open Controls
  20. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Happy New Year everyone! Can I get your thoughts on this team please?
    Team will look like this after I use my FT:

    Dubravka
    Porro Konsa Taylor
    Saka Foden Bowen Palmer Richarlison
    Watkins Alvarez

    Trippier Archer Branthwaite - 0 FT, 11.9M ITB

    Is it worth taking any hits? I am thinking Taylor > TAA for -4. I would then have enough ITB to bring Haaland in for Alvarez for BUR.

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Nice team.

      I'm of the mind that both of those are worth the hits. (Assuming Haaland will start next GW. May as well wait on that)

      Open Controls
  21. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Anyone considering Gross as an option to replace Son/Salah?
    Fixtures look great on paper.
    I'm tempted to try him as a differential.

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I'd like him but would make it very difficult for me to replace Lascelles in a couple of weeks. Olise looks like a good alternative with some funds left over.

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yea he's another one I'm tempted by, but he's flagged at the moment so I'll keep an eye.

        Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Very tempted

      Open Controls
  22. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Which of these options would you choose?
    1. GW 21, Trippier + Salah out -> Gusto + Bowen/Saka (-4).
    GW 22, Son out for Saka/Bowen + Alvarez-> Haaland. (-4). Back to back -4's.
    2. Salah + Son -> Saka + 7.0m GW 22- Haaland in for Alvarez (ft)
    3..Salah + Son -> Bowen + 8.0m (-4). GW 22- Haaland in for Alvarez (ft)

    GW 22 lineup atm.
    Areola.
    Gabriel, TAA, Porro, Trippier.
    Luiz, Foden, Palmer.
    Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez.
    Dubravka, Salah, Son, Beyer.
    1ft, 0.7m ITB..

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      2 I reckon.

      Open Controls
      1. Sz21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers. Saka seems the safe and sound option over Bowen.

        He is also the guy who could hurt the most if avoiding.

        Open Controls
  23. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Seven double digit benched points so for this season - 10, 13, 16, 16, 18, 18 & 23 - plus 2 x 9 & 1 x 8

    They should look for a way to allow these to be brought into the team, like the CL fantasy game, would be less frustrating lol…

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Woohoo Jafoolifreude!

      Open Controls
    2. L S P
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same. My highs are 25 (GW18) and 21 (GW20).

      Painful last couple of weeks to say the least.

      Open Controls
  24. akhilrajau
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Who is the best one to replace salah for -4
    A. Richarlison
    B. Foden
    C. Douglas Luiz

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.