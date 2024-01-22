183
183 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Salah to Jota a simple free transfer? Leaves me 8m itb to do Solanke, Watkins or Alvarez to Haaland when ready…

    Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Brighton XI: Steele, Estupiñán, Hinshelwood, Dunk(c), van Hecke, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Milner, Groß, Welbeck, João Pedro

    Subs: Lallana, Lamptey, Baker-Boaitey, Baleba, Webster, Peupion, Moder, Verbruggen, Ferguson

    Wolves XI: José Sá, Toti, Kilman(c), Dawson, Nélson Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Doherty, Pedro Neto, Sarabia, Matheus Cunha

    Subs: Fraser, Hodge, Chirewa, Bueno, Bellegarde, Bentley, Griffiths, Mosquera, Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thanks Tony

      Open Controls
    2. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Lamptey on the bench, could do with him staying fit given my horrific subs.

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    How bad it sounds?

    Salah Saka Alvarez to KDB Richa Haaland -8

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Haaland might not feature at all
      KDB might not get 90.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Only if we would know that Haaland starts and shouldn’t KDB be fit to start with such a long rest?

        Open Controls
    2. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good change of paying off - I took a -8 this gw and did Salah, Bowen Alvarez to KDB Richa Pedro. Up +8 with Pedro (C) to play

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think it's more or less a dead cert that KDB doesn't get 90.

      His minutes are being built up gradually, 60 mins or so would be my guess.

      Open Controls
      1. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Can see what happens in the FA cup vs Spurs, but 61 minutes vs Burnley will do just fine

        Open Controls
  4. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Go Groß! Go Pedro! 😀

    Open Controls
  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I can see Wolves winning this quite comfortably.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Shhhhh, don’t pop their balloon 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      No way

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Knowsit

        Open Controls
    3. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      after your Liverpool are finished post yesterday, ill take the same wait and see approach if you dont mind

      Open Controls
  6. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Salah to which midfielder? Is KDB the best option? Will he play?

    Open Controls
  7. ZimZalabim
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Most Valuable Poster (MVP) award goes to Mr. TonyAwesome69

    No fluff just quality info

    Thank you for your service, it is much appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Here, here

      Open Controls
  8. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    What a performance by Equatorial Guinea thrashing the hosts end of Ivory Coast

    Open Controls
    1. SM001
      • 7 Years
      just now

      NSUE!!!

      Open Controls
  9. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Salah's agent's comments make no sense. Says he's out for 3-4 weeks (tournament is over in less than 3 weeks) but he has a chance of playing again at AFCON if he returns to the UK for treatment?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ramy Abbas Issa said: Mohamed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not two games.

      "His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit."

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I guess that's a 21 day recovery?

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Tournament is over in 20 days! Doesn't impact me as I don't have him and was planning on giving him one game at least initially to see how he is on his return before considering, but I'd be curious to see what Klopp says because this timeline doesn't exactly add up

        Open Controls
    3. Ron_Swanson
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m keeping him. Sounds like he wanted to come home and doesn’t want to go back. I can’t afford to sell him and buy him back so I’ll pop him on the bench

      Open Controls
    4. Ron_Swanson
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Agent commenting about fitness sounds a bit dodgy anyway. Let’s hear from the physio, or Klopp

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Because the managers are more honest? I’m not sure Salah, a proud Egyptian who was desperate to win that competition would cry of sick if he wasn’t actually injured.

        Us Europeans underestimate how important that Cup is to them.

        Open Controls
  10. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Apologies Ivory Coast could go through in third

    Open Controls
  11. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Really need Wolves to score and stop Brighton scoring.

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No you don’t 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not sure about the latter but I'd certainly expect Wolves to score. Monday nights can often be poor but feel like this has potential for a lot of goals

      Open Controls
  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Sounds like a grade 2 hammy for Salah and high risk of re-injury if rushed back. Probably an easy sell but wait closer to the deadline next week

    Open Controls
  13. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    The Salah news is wonderful, even the most stubborn of sellers can't justify it anymore!

    Remember Haaland is out until the end of January as well fish memory people 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      45 mins ago

      You’ll find people who can’t afford to sell and buy him back will go down with the Titanic.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        people will need to sell TAA if they have any hope of getting Haaland and Salah back.

        Open Controls
  14. LUHG18LUHG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Best 3rd placed got to be the dumbest thing in continental tourneys

    Open Controls
    1. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Can't have enough teams for knockouts then

      Open Controls
  15. AD105
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Suggestions? 1FT and 8.8 ITB

    Areola
    Gabriel Porro Estu
    Foden Saka Richarlison Palmer
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Dubravka Gordon TAA* Taylor*

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      just save see if anything happens with Haaland.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.