FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 28

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Double Gameweek 28.

We report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, the FFS Members Cup and Last Man Standing, plus the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

The Last Ten mini-league begins in Gameweek 29, also being the qualifying round for the next FFS Members Cup.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The second FFS Members Cup of 2023/24 is now open for entry, with Gameweek 29 qualifiers before the Gameweek 30 first round. Entries must be submitted by 23:59 GMT on Sunday 17 March – full details are here.

An old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout, this should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Euan Thompson leads for a second successive week and third time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and has risen to 11th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He’s also ahead for a fourth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 28 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 52 after hits, with 30 teams being removed.

It means that 154 are going through to Gameweek 29. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Russell Baker (Crunchie) was the top scorer after double-digit hauls from Son Heung-Min, Cole Palmer and accidental captain Antoine Semenyo. He brought the latter in to replace Erling Haland but forgot to move his armband to Dominic Solanke. Russell ranked 1,043rd during 2020/21.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Cak Juris leads for a third straight week and 16th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues despite losing his latest match to Chris Bristow. He now has 51 points out of a possible 84.

Over in League 8 Division 33, Danny Messer is still the top scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 76 points.

MODS & CONS

It’s a sixth week in front for Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. On his eighth occasion over this campaign, Luke also sits 2,507th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Dan (BlackWolf) is the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league after rising to 5,954th worldwide.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

A familiar name sets the pace in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d). Euan Thompson does so for a second successive week and third time this season.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) leads for a fifth straight week and seventh time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Eddy Healey has taken over from Clive Curran in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk), having previously done so between Gameweeks 23 to 26.

He has risen to 537th overall after following his Wildcard in Gameweek 27 with a Gameweek 28 Bench Boost – a strategy that I’d not seen suggested by content creators but, as we’ll come to later, was also used by Natasha Kainth.

His six doublers (captain Solanke, Illia Zabarnyi, Alfie Doughty, Murara Neto, Thomas Kaminski and Teden Mengi) contributed 39 points.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Markku Ojala leads for a fourth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet) and is 2,488th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

It’s a fourth straight week on top for Lee Byron in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy). He’s risen to 974th globally.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Elsewhere, 2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March leads for a fourth consecutive week and sixth time this season in his own FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä leads for the 17th week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is now 3,189th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) is also number one in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7). It’s 13 weeks in a row, whilst being ranked 111th overall.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He also leads for a 13th week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols is the pace-setter in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and sits 1,502nd overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has slipped to fifth here.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Kevin Weisz is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and is 1,047th overall. But what’s shameful about coming 25th in 2009/10, having another four top 7k finishes since then and being 360th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 27 update?

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

There’s also a new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league. As mentioned, Natasha Kainth played her Wildcard in Gameweek 27 and Bench Boosted a week later in Gameweek 28.

She’s up to 14th overall as her six doublers – Ross Barkley, captain Solanke, Doughty, Neto, Kaminski and Milos Kerkez – bagged 38 points to her total, despite the latter’s zero. Furthermore, double-digits from Ben White, Son and Palmer meant she was the only manager inside the top 200 to score a century.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Mateusz Kabat has regained top spot from David Squires in my January to May League (code 5v12bh). Over the last nine Gameweeks, he’s risen from 23k to 298th globally.

THE LAST TEN

How effectively can you use your remaining transfers, chips and hits to navigate through the biggest Double and Blank Gameweeks of 2023/24?

The Last Ten mini-league (code xddjak) starts in Gameweek 29 and nearly 400 teams have already entered.

GET INVOLVED

