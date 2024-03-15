175
  Jönny
    33 mins ago

    Given their stats over the last few gameweeks, is it literally just the fact that Toney is on pens that means nobody seems to be getting Wissa instead?

    Maybe another Semenyo/Solanke scenario in the making?

    Camzy
      23 mins ago

      Don't like that Wissa gets hauled shortly after 60 mins.

      There was a time when people were looking him at the start of the season and I'm glad I didn't go there. He could return but I doubt he hauls huge.

      Jönny
        just now

        Yeah that is the other big factor I suppose, Maupay lurking.

    Tonyawesome69
      19 mins ago

      Should add a bit of context behind the stats i.e. fixture difficulty

      Jönny
        11 mins ago

        Well they've had the same fixtures as they're on the same team?

        Tonyawesome69
          just now

          Incorrectly read that as Toney in isolation as an option.

          I think the 352 setup might has impacted Toney's role. I'm hoping a change to 433 against Burnley 442 will improve Toney's stats.

    Rico123
      14 mins ago

      I’m thinking of going both on FH as a mini differential - figure it could be worth a gamble given opposition

      Udogie-style
          just now

          He has outscored Toney in the last three games. Great little differential pick. I've doubled up too.

    Stimps
      33 mins ago

      Not much love for MGW?

      Royal5
        5 mins ago

        There is

        Royal5
          just now

          Hust hard to pick the right Forest attacker

      Tonyawesome69
        just now

        In my 352 draft

    g40steve
      31 mins ago

      FH29, any changes?

      Flekken
      Radu, Cresswell, Regiulon
      Son, Maddy/BJ, Bowen, Kudus, Elanga,
      Toney, Watkins

      Sels, D Fofana, Williams, Toffelo,

      g40steve
        26 mins ago

        Sels is Leno ffs!

      The Mentaculus
        24 mins ago

        Why Dragusin?

        g40steve
          23 mins ago

          Ownership

      Royal5
        24 mins ago

        Solid team. I’m on team Wissa atm personally

      Tonyawesome69
        21 mins ago

        Romero for set piece threat

    grooveymatt65
      29 mins ago

      Hey guys, what do you think of the below team?

      I wildcarded last GW, and I've got 9 players playing this week and so I plan to save my FH for GW34.

      Areola

      Doughty Reguilon van de Ven ** Zabarnyi *

      Douglas Luiz Bowen Son (c)

      Morris Watkins Solanke *

      Neto Gabriel * Foden * Saka *

      * = Doesn't play
      ** = injured

      £9.7 itb 1ft

      1. van de Ven and Solanke to Porro/Udogie and Toney for -4

      2. Solanke to Toney for free

      3. Saka and Solanke to Maddison and Toney for -4

      4. Other?

      5. Save

      Thanks guys!!!

    sirmorbach
      29 mins ago

      Sorry for asking again, but I'm really split here. Team looks bad, but I see a lot of 2-pointers this week, making it less worthwhile to FH. What do you think?

      Leno (or Areola)
      Robinson, Doughty
      Son, Bowen
      Watkins*, Toney

      (Gabriel, Branthwaite, Aké, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Haaland)

      The Mentaculus
        24 mins ago

        That your team with FTs used? Does look like you could go either way really - couple hits for Maddison + Muniz/Elanga/Bailey could work, especially if you'll WC in the next couple weeks. But 3 extra attackers for free might also be good & allow you to keep your WC for later. Have a look at Crellin's DGW projections to see what you think about FH34 as an alternative:
        https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1763220409795637384

        sirmorbach
          1 min ago

          Lovely, many thanks for this.

    Make United Great Again
      25 mins ago

      I literally would have had 3 players or 5 with -8. And people are saying that would have been better than free hitting.

      Laughable. FH is for GW’s like this

      Royal5
        19 mins ago

        Not sure what people are on about either.

      g40steve
        18 mins ago

        Some asking if OK to start 3-5 players, let them enjoy the Red

    RUUD!
      25 mins ago

      Solanke to Toney for free and field 11 or save and have 2FTs next week?

      Royal5
        2 mins ago

        Toney ofc

      Baps hunter
        just now

        I am getting Muniz, he is only 4.5 and vs Shu next week. If you need to sell Toney immediately, is he worth it? That's baically -8.

    Rico123
      23 mins ago

      On free hit, is going for the Wissa and Toney double up up front (with Watkins in a 3-4-3 and usual suspects in midfield)

      A. A good idea
      B. A bad idea and there are better options

      ball c
        just now

        A

    CelticBhoy1
      21 mins ago

      Thoughts on this FH team?

      Flekken
      Porro Coufal Doughty
      Bowen Maddison Kudos Son(c)
      Watkins Toney Morris

      Subs: Leno Bailey Pau Collins

    gart888
      21 mins ago

      Can someone explain Elanga over Morris to me? Otherwise I'm on board with the scout's picks.

      Royal5
        13 mins ago

        Luton players expected to be knackered after wednesday nights game.

        gart888
          just now

          Hmm. Fair enough.

      Tonyawesome69
        just now

        Hoping Elanga on the right side gets a similar return to Semenyo RW v Luton

    NATSTER
      20 mins ago

      7 players with 2 doubts at the moment.

      Areola
      Udogie - Doughty - Reguilon(?)
      Son (c) - Bowen
      Watkins(?)

      Current plan is to take -4 to get Toney & Maddison and make it 9 for BGW29, but starting to doubt as I have just 5 attackers.

      [A] -4 points with 5 attackers and 2 doubts
      [B] FH with 7 attackers and bench to cover 2 doubts

      Given that Regi & Watkins are likely toplay, FH could be worth 4 points + 2 attackers or, let's say, 12 points for me.

      There is a chance to get more from DGW34 or DGW37, right?

      ball c
        11 mins ago

        In a similar boat.. with a -8 I can get 7 players (all the essentials).

      RICICLE
        just now

        Heard Reguilon is expected to be fine and should play.

    1912 F.A Cup Winners
      16 mins ago

      Good evening all!!

      Do we think Moreno starts after a full 90 last night?? Digne started last Thursday(played about 75mins or so) and then started last Sunday

      Any thoughts anyone??

    TheSteel
      16 mins ago

      Im going complete opposite of template FH. Think Wissa, Kulusevski, Kabore. Need to make up some ground in ML

    ball c
      12 mins ago

      In two minds whether to FH or not:
      Current team playing:

      Areola
      Taylor
      Son
      Watkins - Morris

      A) I can do Gross & Solanke to Maddison & Toney for -8? And have 7 starters. (Have done Odegaard to Son already)

      B) Play the FH

      By getting son and Maddison in.. I am covered for GW 30 Luton fixture and will use WC in 31 or later.

      g40steve
        4 mins ago

        B stop messing about.

      TheDragon
        just now

        You’ve got 5 players and one is Taylor.

        A FH automatically gains you +10 in appearance points before they start getting returns… it’s going to gain you 20+ points directly in this one week.

        How much do you think FH is going to get you on 34?! Treat yourself to a FH this week

      RICICLE
        just now

        FH all day

    RICICLE
      8 mins ago

      Hi Gents, just looking for an eye over my FH team.

      Flekken
      Porro - Reguillon - Doughty
      D.Luiz - Kudus - Son - Bowen - Maddison
      Watkins - Toney
      ___________________________________
      Areola: Morris: Cash: Murillo

      Very template, but GTG or anything glaringly obvious you would definitely change?

      Many thanks chaps!

      TheDragon
        just now

        9 players are the pure template so nothing to day on them

        Then you’ve got Luiz and Kudus instead of Morris, MGW, Elanga, Bailey etc - any of which are fine

        So you are guaranteed a good week just by FH. Whether it is great will depend on the 2 non pure template picks

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      7 mins ago

      Any issues here? FH

      Sels
      Porro Doughty Reggie
      Son Maddison Bowen Bailey
      Watkins Toney Wood

      (Areola Kudus Roerslev Toffolo)

      RICICLE
        5 mins ago

        I like it! Looking for opinions on mine just above

        Not fancy playing Kudus over Wood?

        IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          just now

          Wood over Kudus is just a gut feeling, mate. I like Chris Wood!

          Obviously, I can't fault your team as it's very similar to mine.

    Hanz0
      6 mins ago

      Better option if not using FH?

      A.) Toney (Bur A, Mun H, Bri H)
      B.) Muniz (Tot H, Shu H, Nfo A)

    Jet5605
      4 mins ago

      1 FT and 2.2 ITB. Only six starters if Watkins is fit and and was saving FH for later.

      A - Rich > Maddi
      B - Rich > Bowen/Kudus
      C - Other suggestion? Should I take a -4 to get 7 out?

      Areola
      Doughty - Konsa
      Son - Rich (injured)
      Watkins

      Raya - Gabriel - Gusto - Branthwaite - Palmer - Foden - Saka - Haaland - Solanke

    Rico123
      3 mins ago

      Final free hit question - who is best goalkeeper choice (can’t do Flekken as on triple Brentford outfield)

      A. Kaminski
      B. Leno
      C. Someone else

      Probably just guesswork and all 2 points max to be honest

    Pep's Money Laundry
      2 mins ago

      Pick one please

      A. Play with 9 men (own all the obvious players)
      B. Take a hit on midfielder (own Son and Bowen)
      C. Take a hit on a defender

      TheDragon
        just now

        Don’t do C

    1justlookin
      just now

      for a 1 week punt, would you bring in Kudus for -4?

      Already done one transfer for -4

