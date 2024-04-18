175
175 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    never seen this before, martinez sent off during shoot out wtf

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      *wait no he survives for now lol

  2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    West Ham close to 2-0, giving Leverkusen a good game here

  3. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Martinez hahaha

  4. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Martinez got second YC but not sent off, didn’t know this can happen if the game is on pens the first YC doesn’t count?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      this ref is an absolute shambles

      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        +1

    2. Kanga roo
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Resets for pens.

      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        BT 'expert' commentators as clueless as the rest of us.
        But we don't get paid to comment.

    3. The Senate
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      YC count resets in shootout

  5. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bailey misses

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Clown

  6. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Handbags on and off the pitch at West Ham

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      too much going on to follow all the matches

  7. F4L
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Martinez the hero. utv

  8. The Senate
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Avvvvvvv it frenchies

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      They were booing him all game, the mugs deserve him being the one to deny them.

  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Martinez funky little dance to annoy the French even more. He loves it! 😆

  10. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Wow Villa!! I have a friend who’ll be bouncing up the Euston to New Street train

  11. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Martinez shitting on the French in a pen shootout again, lovely stuff.

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Things you love to see.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Why???

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Why so many question marks?

  12. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    WHAT A MISS BY SALAH

    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Unbelievable really

  13. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Martinez what a man, I love you

  14. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Salah Sitter

    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Time to join the Saudi league............

  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Should Martinez sign for the team I support, I would stop supporting them, guy is an absolute disgrace

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      when half the outfielders in teams nowadays dive around and feign injuries abit of gk antics isn't really a problem imo

    2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Its ok to hate. People envy the worlds best. Its natural

  16. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    TAA looking way off it

    1. Dr Van Nostrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Been the best player on the pitch

  17. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    West Ham are impressive today, score could be 3-0 easily

  18. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Was hoping at some point Martinez would take a penalty himself like Ederson last night. That would have let to some scenes!

  19. Slitherene
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    BB with this Team?

    Henderson ¦ Dubravka
    Gabriel Gomez Ait-Nouri
    Salah Saka Foden Eze
    Haaland Darwin Solanke
    | Dalot Palmer Branthwaite

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No

  20. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Great half from West Ham

  21. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    This may be a slight lengthy post but theres a bit of info and context i need to add and I'd appreciate some input

    My current team is:
    Pickford,
    Gabriel, Ait Nouri, Braithwaite,
    Salah, Saka, Son, Palmer, Foden,
    Haaland, Solanke

    Kelleher, Muniz, Gusto, Taylor

    With 2FTs, 0.1m itb, No FH or WC left
    I'm looking at doing Son + Kelleher to Havertz/Eze + Henderson
    (Might consider Muniz to Mateta for a hit)

    BB this week, get it out the way? Or try and put a better team together for gw37, which may be hard given my team and just free transfers. Also is the Mateta move worth the hit if I do BB?

  22. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Will Diaz and Salah play 90 then?

