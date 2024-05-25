28
FPL May 25

Where did all the clean sheets go in 2023/24?

28 Comments
Share

During the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, the 157 clean sheets recorded – at a rate of 4.1 per Gameweek – were 50 fewer than the previous campaign’s 207.

The 15 seasons between 2007/08 and 2021/22 averaged 216 of them.

So this latest total is an outlier, being over four standard deviations below the medium-term average. The probability of such an extreme reading – high or low – is 0.0013% if you were selecting from a normally distributed sample.

Maybe next season reverts back towards 200 clean sheets, or maybe this will be the new normal. After all, there are tactical and financial trends, changes to how matches are refereed and fixture congestion to consider.

Matches are lasting longer, although not by much. The 2023/24 average of 101 minutes and 39 seconds is only 5.5% higher than the 2017/18 average of 96 minutes and 22 seconds. Yet there have been a disproportionate number of late goals.

GAME PERIOD2023/24 GOALS
0 to 15 minutes143
16 to 30 minutes176
31 to 45 minutes*198
46 to 60 minutes195
61 to 75 minutes227
76 to 90 minutes*307

*Includes added time

Will a backlash against VAR reduce added time and goals? Will the clubs’ analysts address such worsening defensive statistics? And will the financial disparities between top, middle and bottom-tier teams continue to grow? All this is for debate but in this article, the focus is on identifying where the reduction has been focused and what that suggests for our FPL teams next season.

CLEAN SHEET BREAKDOWN

Here the league is split into three groups, based on clean sheet totals: the top four teams, the next eight and the bottom eight. This doesn’t completely correlate with final league positions but there’s a significant overlap.

The 50 fewer clean sheets compared to 2022/23 are split as follows:

2022/232023/24Change
Best four5954-5
Middle eight8971-18
Worst eight5932-27

From this, we see that most of the reduction comes from the worst eight defences, whilst there were only five fewer clean sheets amongst the best four. Although 2022/23 was representative of the preceding 15 years for the middle and bottom eight groups, the decline in clean sheets had already started for the leading four.

That combined 59 was already lower than any season between 2007/08 and 2021/22, where the average had been 67.8. So this latest campaign’s total is a whopping 13.8 below that. With it being a group of only four teams rather than eight, that reduction looks more significant.

Overall, every team is seeing a reduction in shut-outs. The top teams started their decline a year earlier and the bottom teams saw a particularly radical drop.

HOME AND AWAY RECORDS

AT HOME

2022/232023/24Change
Best four3328-5
Middle eight5843-15
Worst eight3418-16

The top four teams dropped to only 28 clean sheets and the previous 33 were already the lowest on record. As with the overall totals, the 2022/23 season represented the preceding 15 seasons for the middle and bottom eight teams. Therefore, drops were significant.

WHEN AWAY

2022/232023/24Change
Best four26260
Middle eight3128-3
Worst eight2514-11

From the best four backlines, the away clean sheet totals remain in line with the period going back to 2007/08. Looking at the middle eight, such rate is lower than the middle-term average of 38 but this season’s drop-off was more noticeable in home games.

Meanwhile, the worst eight’s numbers are lower but not quite the lowest on record – the 13 of 2010/11. These have always provided bench players though, even in better defensive times.

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS

Here are the three groups for 2023-24:

HOMEAWAYTOTAL
Arsenal71118
Manchester City6713
Everton9413
Crystal Palace6410
Liverpool6410
Newcastle United8210
Fulham6410
Bournemouth549
Manchester United459
Chelsea628
Aston Villa448
Brentford437
Tottenham Hotspur257
Brighton and Hove Albion336
Wolverhampton Wanderers325
West Ham United415
Nottingham Forest224
Burnley112
Luton Town202
Sheffield United101

Above, where totals are the same, allocating a team to one of these groups is arbitrary. Although that affects the home and away totals, this will have to suffice.

In 2023/24, a team with ten clean sheets snuck into the best four. Previously, 10 clean sheets signalled a mid-table defence and in five seasons such teams were inside the worst eight. 2020/21 was the most recent of these, where even a side with 11 was grouped here.

A team with seven clean sheets headed the latest ‘bottom eight’. Usually, you’d have to pick from relegated clubs to not beat that total.

We’re a world away from 2008/09’s total of 247 clean sheets. This featured a 15-match run for a Nemanja Vidic-inspired Manchester United, as they ended on 24 of them. It didn’t stop there though. Chelsea (22), Liverpool (20) and Everton (17) were part of a different landscape, where 4-5-1 and 5-4-1 were viable formations.

CONCLUSION

In this author’s opinion, the low number of ‘worst eight’ clean sheets has killed off the appeal of their attacking defenders. Take Alfie Doughty‘s two goals and ten assists. With so few shut-outs, it only contributed to 101 points – beaten by 22 other defenders.

The drop-off in home clean sheets for the middle eight teams is significant and reduces their potential.

The top four defensive teams were worse at home than any previous season but are maintaining performance away. This was largely down to Arsenal and Manchester City contributing 26% of the league’s 68 away clean sheets.

If pricing remains soft, I recommend owning two Arsenal and one Man City defender to play regardless of fixture. Joško Gvardiol seems like the obvious pick but rotation is unlikely to disappear. Soft pricing will allow at least one good backup option from a mid-table or higher team.

Haaland Foden


28 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Home Run Baker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Excellent analysis. Thanks

    Open Controls
  2. OLDHERMAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Thank you, great job.

    Open Controls
  3. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Kompany playing possession football with Burnley also highlights a different problem. Managers seem unwilling to play pragmatic football anymore. Bring back Pulis

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      And now he has been rewarded with the Bayern job which wont help

      Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Agreed - bring back Old School football - bypass the midfield

      Open Controls
  4. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Really interesting - thank you

    Open Controls

  5. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Its Andy Carroll not Irene

      Open Controls
  6. LǝgleSs e|even
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Dear Lord.. just woke up to the news in Hawaii! Does that mean TenHaag stays for another season?
    As a United fan.. idk how to feel ! Happy for the win I guess? (shrug)

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      No it doesnt

      Open Controls
    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      You don’t know how to feel about your team winning the FA Cup?

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        United devalued the FA Cup a long time ago. They went off galvanting to Brazil instead of playing in the FA Cup and came home with their tail between their legs. Edmundo (the guy who got a monkey drunk on live TV!) made a holy show of Gary Neville.

        Open Controls
      2. Udogie-style
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          This is how depressed many Man U fans are with the state of their squad. And i agree with their perspective. A lucky win doesn't undo a woeful season and a myriad of squad problems.

          Open Controls
      3. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Don’t ask me, I’m a Chelsea fan.

        Open Controls
      4. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        We've beaten City in the cup final and you don't know how to feel about it?! Christ on a bike.

        Open Controls
    3. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Best captain option for the 15th?

      HUN - SUI
      ESP - CRO
      ITA - ALB

      I'm currently on Szoboszlai but willing to be persuaded elsewhere

      Open Controls
      1. Udogie-style
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Italy easily

          Open Controls
        • Salarrivederci
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Even if Szobo returned in that match (as underdogs) I don't see him score enough from keeping you going elsewhere the next day.

          Rodri (he could score and recover all balls)
          A defender from Italy like Bastoni or DiMarco. Hope for a goal and a cleanie.

          Open Controls
          1. Moxon
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            This is a good point - Kane and Mbappe would definitely still tempt me if Szobo only grabbed a goal

            Open Controls
        • Salarrivederci
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Think I will be on:

          Rudiger
          Bastoni
          Van Dijk
          Mbappe
          Ronaldo

          A goal + cleanie from any of the first 3 will probably get you 15+ abd as a result stop you from changing.

          Open Controls
          1. Moxon
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Interesting - very defender heavy but could pay off

            Open Controls
            1. Salarrivederci
              • 8 Years
              56 mins ago

              With so many (C) options opting for the heavy defenders or strong ball recovering CMs should be the most secure way (in my eyes) to hit jackpot.
              If it all goes wrong the first 3-4 days you'll land on Mbappe/Ronaldo like most others anyway. But you need double returns from forwards to gain 10-13 points, and you need double returns from midfielders like Musiala to gain 10-16 points.

              Defenders from teams with high likelihood of CS just need 1 return.

              VVD even on pens.

              Open Controls
              1. Moxon
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                VVD on pens is an interesting proposition - let's see if Koeman sticks to his word

                Open Controls
      2. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I wòuld go Szobo too. Struggling to afford him though if I want Mbappe over Griezman. Might need to be Schmid for me then.

        Open Controls
        1. Moxon
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          I think Griezmann is going under the radar heavily. Obviously you can't captain him if you have Mbappe too, as most will, but I think he's a great option

          Open Controls
      3. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'm thinking I might be the Flynny or Lets go! of Euro Fantasy. I vow to do absolutely zero research of my own and come on here and ask what moves I should make as deadlines approach. Could someone please post the current template team below? Ta!

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          And if you think I'm going to try and help you guys out, you've got another thing coming!

          Open Controls
      4. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lots of dabbling to do and will keep an eye on the friendlies.

        Pickford

        Castagne Dimarco Grimaldo
        Foden (G)undogan Szobo Schmid
        Mbappe Lukaku Havertz

        Lunin Cancelo Hernandez Fernandez

        Subs based on dates obvs. Would like Simons in there but Schmid is only €4.5m and dont think I want to deprioritise the others.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.