  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    17 hours, 35 mins ago

    What a great article this is. Worth a revisit.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/21/the-2023-24-alternative-fpl-awards/

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    17 hours, 33 mins ago

    Are you listening Sutherns?

    HOW MUCH ATTENTION DO YOU GIVE TO TEAM VALUE?
    Almost no attention. I usually do my transfers quite late, very rarely a day before the deadline, as I value the info we get throughout the week higher than a £0.1m or £0.2m swing. And at least in these last two seasons, team value hasn’t been that important.

    Ginkapo FPL
      12 Years
      17 hours ago

      Now re read. What is your tone here? What are you trying to achieve? Has your communication tone, style and words achieved what you want? Is the message conveyed the way you want?

      Fitzy.
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        16 hours, 30 mins ago

        Exactly. Referring to Mark as 'Sutherns' is so disrespectful, especially coming from a Neville Nobody like this guy.

    Goro Majima
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      16 hours, 13 mins ago

      Why snipe at Mark? He can play how he wants, as can everyone else.

    Hangman Page
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      16 hours, 4 mins ago

      Give it a rest mate. Have a day off.

    I Member
      8 Years
      15 hours, 40 mins ago

      Ignoring the Sutherns bit, it's an interesting topic. I think it depends a lot on how the pricing is. In previous seasons team value has definitely been important but the last couple years pricing has been so generous that it hasn't really mattered. I do think in the first few weeks there's an advantage to be gained when 0.1 can price you out of a player.

    Bartowski
      13 Years
      10 hours, 22 mins ago

      This guy has a higher team value than Mark Sutherns...

    RedLightning
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      13 Years
      9 hours, 50 mins ago

      There's more than one way to skin a cat - not that I'm in favour of anyone doing that though!

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        8 hours, 54 mins ago

        A bit harsh saying that to a level 5 vegan!

        RedLightning
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          13 Years
          8 hours, 37 mins ago

          I did say that I wasn't in favour of it.

          panda07
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            11 Years
            8 hours, 27 mins ago

            C'mon, the guy doesn't eat anything that casts a shadow!

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    17 hours, 32 mins ago

    Fascinating interview, but I would like to know which analytics he uses to be so successful.

    FPL review, do we think?

    saata
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      17 hours, 7 mins ago

      He's talking about Expected Value which is a concept in FPLReview it looks like as stated here:
      https://fplreview.com/predicting-the-future-introduction-to-ev-expected-value-in-fpl/

      So that might as well be it..

      FPL Virgin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        16 hours, 53 mins ago

        You're spot on. He talks a lot about expected value.

        panda07
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 Years
          14 hours, 57 mins ago

          Expected value is nothing new. It and variance are the cornerstones of statistics.

    The Knights Template
      10 Years
      16 hours, 58 mins ago

      He hitched his wagon to Skynet.

      The Knights Template
        10 Years
        16 hours, 55 mins ago

        He’s following the T-1000 while we’re all following that bubble headed booby from Lost in Space!

        Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          3 Years
          16 hours, 42 mins ago

          I listen to my heart, when it's calling to me. Nothing else I can do really.

          The Knights Template
            10 Years
            16 hours, 35 mins ago

            You are an artist!

            Berkshire Hafaway-Line
              3 Years
              16 hours, 23 mins ago

              Are you listening Sutherns !?

              Ginkapo FPL
                12 Years
                15 hours, 52 mins ago

                Who are you

  fusen
    12 Years
    15 hours, 53 mins ago

    Interesting enough to try to get a picture of how this person played. I find it quite funny how close the style of replies fits into a narrative of "analytics has killed FPL", but that isn't quite true and it's a little bit odd that there isn't more given to how much luck was involved in this person winning.

    Loads of people used analytical tools but the winner being 50 points above second place is fairly insane, lucky wise.

    Hangman Page
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      15 hours, 40 mins ago

      Spot on. The fact they only took -12 is probably as reflective of the fact that every decision they took went well, which is very improbable.

      Not to say he hasn’t played a blinder, but luck is a huge factor too.

      fusen
        12 Years
        15 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yep, it's the catch 22 of trying to figure out if hits or team value are worth doing/chasing.

        Obviously you won't need to make transfers to chase team value, or take hits to get in good players if all of your players happen to be scoring hugely each week, increasing in value themselves and are the players that other managers are needing to take hits to transfer in.

        'The rich prosper'/'It's easy being rich' springs to mind.

        Asking a multimillionaire if they ever needed to take out a payday loan to pay for electricity. - "No"
        There you go kids, don't take out payday loans and you also can be a millionaire!

    RedLightning
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      13 Years
      15 hours, 15 mins ago

      His discovery of analytics and of Expected Value in particular was what catapulted him from a player who had never finished in the top 120k to one who was challenging for the title, but the major factor that separated him from most of his rivals was his decision to play his Free Hit in DGW34 rather than in BGW29.
      The FPLreview article talks about when Magnus Carlsen chose a risky option with a long tail that had a low chance of succeeding and a high chance of failing but was his best chance of rising to number one. It didn't work out for him on that occasion, but it was the best play in the circumstances, since the unlikely upside was of far more value to him at that point than defending his position and avoiding a red arrow would have been, and Jonas's decision not to Free Hit in BGW29 was a calculated risk that worked out well for him and enabled him to take the lead with a Free Hit in DGW34 that contained a few differentials which were not all guaranteed to turn out as well as they did.

      Ginkapo FPL
        12 Years
        15 hours, 2 mins ago

        I still think FH29 was a monumentally bad idea with foresight as well as hindsight. What really was best case scenario people were aiming for?

        panda07
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 Years
          14 hours, 42 mins ago

          Didn’t FH in GW 29 myself but calling something that was team dependent a monumentally bad idea in hindsight and foresight is a bit extreme!

          Ginkapo FPL
            12 Years
            14 hours, 14 mins ago

            The best case was 30pts. It wasnt team dependent, it wasnt a good choice for anyone

            theplayer
              10 Years
              12 hours, 53 mins ago

              Best case 30 points? With 11 players out? It's easy to say this after the event but come on, there were plenty players who could have scored points that week. Son literally just scored 17 points on his own the week before.

              theplayer
                10 Years
                12 hours, 44 mins ago

                I've said it before on here that the decision to FH in 29 was not just about the GW itself but the GW's around it too. I don't regret my decision at all as I bought players in the weeks leading up to GW29 that hauled. I would never have bought them otherwise as I would only have been focusing on players that played in GW29.

                Ginkapo FPL
                  12 Years
                  12 hours, 42 mins ago

                  I said it beforehand and went into the week with 4 players. Outscored most, didnt wreck my team in the weeks before or after, didnt waste the chip

                  Ginkapo FPL
                    12 Years
                    12 hours, 38 mins ago

                    For me the big lesson is

                    If you wouldnt own a player for that fixture in a normal week, dont buy them for a SGW or DGW

                  theplayer
                    10 Years
                    12 hours, 12 mins ago

                    It's all hindsight though really isn't it? There were still players that could've hurt you that week so with a bit of luck you got away with it.

                    When did you FH?

                    Ginkapo FPL
                      12 Years
                      11 hours, 41 mins ago

                      FH37. Smashed it

                      Who could have hurt me? As I said I had 4 players. There were no players capable of a brace I did not own

                      theplayer
                        10 Years
                        11 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Every player that was in my FH29 team has scored double figures at some point of the season so yeh anyone could have hurt you.

                      BobbyDoesNotLook
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        6 Years
                        8 hours, 57 mins ago

                        This. I am raging with the ignorance of fh29 max 30 pts. Kudos and Bowen scored 3 returns each within next two gameweeks for example.

                      Ginkapo FPL
                        12 Years
                        8 hours, 28 mins ago

                        Ok, so there is 20pts, and where else did you expect points? Even this outrage doesnt explain the logic

            panda07
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              11 Years
              8 hours, 52 mins ago

              The best case was 30pts in hindsight not foresight!

              Ginkapo FPL
                12 Years
                8 hours, 27 mins ago

                Everyone ignored me but I stated quite a lot in advance

                panda07
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  11 Years
                  8 hours, 23 mins ago

                  I stated it at the time too but as I said above calling it a monumentally bad decision is extreme. There wasn't that much in it IMO and if my team was a bit different and I got injuries etc., I would have FH.

                  Has Virg been giving you lessons in hyperbole?!

        RedLightning
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          13 Years
          14 hours, 38 mins ago

          I fully expected to get 50-plus points from my GW29 Free Hit, and to score more in Gameweeks 29 to 38 than I would have done by playing the Free Hit later, even if I didn't get as many in GW34 itself as those who played their Free Hits then.
          My problems were that I had a low TV and had already played my Wildcard in order to set up a team that I hoped would be strong for the rest of the season.
          It didn't turn out well, but I made worse decisions earlier in the season and it was difficult to recover from them.

          The majority of top players thought it was the right thing to do, and it could have been expected to turn out far better than it did. Only a minority such as yourself thought it was a monumentally bad idea, and like most decisions it could have gone either way - those who Free Hit in GW29 were not being stupid, they just made a perfectly reasonable decision that turned out extremely badly for them.

        fusen
          12 Years
          14 hours, 26 mins ago

          I was expecting an average score in the 40s or 50s, and so with my only either 4 or 5 players playing, I expected the FH to shield me from a 25+ point gap being opened.

          Ginkapo FPL
            12 Years
            14 hours, 13 mins ago

            How did you expect 50pts? From who? 60pts plus is a good week when there are good options!

            fusen
              12 Years
              13 hours, 40 mins ago

              Look at the team of the week every week, it's normally made up of 2-3 max of the template players, the rest of the high scorers that gameweek are random players no one ever pays any attention to.

  iCon
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    15 hours, 36 mins ago

    Anybody have a downloadable excel / sheets copy of the Euro24 game player database?

  I Member
    8 Years
    15 hours, 27 mins ago

    Bit early for this sort of thing I know but are there any players you are almost certain to start with next season if they're fit and reasonably priced?

    Moxon
      9 Years
      15 hours, 15 mins ago

      Palmer, Watkins and an Arsenal defender will be high on my list

    Goro Majima
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      15 hours, 11 mins ago

      Garnacho if I am feeling optimistic.

    bitm2007
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      14 hours, 46 mins ago

      Haaland, Foden, Palmer & Arsenal defender for me would like to squeeze Saka and Watkins in as well but will probably have to sacrifice one of them.

      Men in green tights
        5 Years
        14 hours, 8 mins ago

        Could be worth going without Haaland and spread the funds about so you get Watkins and Saka as well as Son say only an idea sure it will work out more points in the long run ,

    Grande Tubarão
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      14 hours, 44 mins ago

      Haaland, Palmer, Saka (if he gets his move to Utd), Watkins, Arsenal defender

      Goro Majima
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        14 hours, 34 mins ago

        Saka...erm... what now? Have I missed a meeting?

        Grande Tubarão
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          14 hours, 29 mins ago

          There’s talk that he’s very interested in coming to Utd. I’m not sure if there’s any interest from us. ‘Sources close to the player’ apparently

          Goro Majima
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 Years
            14 hours, 26 mins ago

            That would be a turn up! He's very welcome at OT though.

            Grande Tubarão
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 Years
              14 hours, 24 mins ago

              I’d be OK with it but would prefer he take a bit of a pay cut to make sure we can address other areas sufficiently

              Ginkapo FPL
                12 Years
                14 hours, 12 mins ago

                Pay cut to go to United? But you get 50% extra at united for the same role

                Goro Majima
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  4 Years
                  14 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Dunno if that will continue with Ratcliffe tbh.

                  Ginkapo FPL
                    12 Years
                    14 hours, 5 mins ago

                    I presumed that is what the car boot sale of the whole squad is about

                2. Grande Tubarão
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  14 hours, 9 mins ago

                  There’s the allure of the possibility of winning stuff at Utd though.

                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • 12 Years
                    14 hours, 6 mins ago

                    So there is more possibility of winning at United than Arsenal right now? Ok buddy, give up the meth

                    1. Goro Majima
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      14 hours, 1 min ago

                      Erm...we literally just won a trophy which Arsenal haven't done. Realistically, of course Arsenal are a better team.

                      1. Ginkapo FPL
                        • 12 Years
                        13 hours, 46 mins ago

                        Just won a trophy.

                        Going forward

                        About to sack manager
                        Selling entire team

                  2. Bartowski
                    • 13 Years
                    10 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Wild that people still don't understand this guy is winding them up all the time.

                    1. Ginkapo FPL
                      • 12 Years
                      9 hours, 24 mins ago

                      Let it go too long and you have a cult troll leader for president

    5. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 hours, 19 mins ago

      Raya (if 5.5) + Arsenal defender
      Dalot if 5m
      Palmer
      6/6.5 forward from promoted team
      Haaland

    6. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 hours, 11 mins ago

      No

    7. F4L
      • 9 Years
      13 hours, 1 min ago

      haaland at 14mil or under
      isak at 9mil or under
      gordon at 8mil or under
      havertz at 9mil or under. depends if hes a striker as well. otherwise looking at saka
      and then arsenal defence prices. if stupid and they're like 5.5 or something then for sure. hoping they're put in at 6 so they're not dead certs

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        12 hours, 47 mins ago

        *to add foden is one of the most interesting assets heading into the season, especially with kdb's legs crumbling beneath him since injury return (and off to play for Belgium), so foden should be able to shine in central areas from the get go

        but last season was the most minutes Foden has played by a mile and now will be heavily involved with England and with City being somewhat slow starters in last few season at his hiked up price of 10.5mil or thereabouts I wonder if it will just be best to wait and see with him

      2. Zimo
        • 5 Years
        10 hours, 59 mins ago

        They're all going to be cheaper than that.

  7. F4L
    • 9 Years
    13 hours, 6 mins ago

    nice interview but does show how strong the template has become. fpl towers have a chance to weaken the template/template captaincy next season with the right prices but sadly i doubt they take it.

    maybe im wrong but how is user engagement actually improved by having such a strong template where you can have almost a 14 man squad of top 7 teams' players? Wouldn't people spend more time on FPL each week if they actually have to think about the transfers/captaincy they want to do themselves rather than just copying the template/popular social media content creators?

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 hours, 4 mins ago

      Foden, Palmer, Saka, Watkins, Bruno, Som and the likes all need to be 10+ million or this game is finished

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        12 hours, 36 mins ago

        And then what? A new set of players are the clear best picks

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      12 hours, 37 mins ago

      What do you think the "right prices" are? Its often said, but never makes sense. You price out the best XI of this year and you just create a new template

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        11 hours, 55 mins ago

        for me its just down to the fact if prices are done in a way that 3/4 of your front 7 have to be from mid table/bottom half sides without major compromise (ie no Haaland) then its more interesting. those players would be less obvious to pick imo, as the underlying stats for these guys are less consistent so those relying on analytics for a template would struggle at what to do if say a Solanke esque option recorded xGI of like 0.6 over his last 3 matches. same goes for defence

        if you can just have saka/isak/palmer/foden/watkins etc (or whoever top 7 players who are underpriced but turn up next season, like Martinelli or Barnes or Diaby or Doku or Diaz) around haaland its much easier to say i'll just get and hold because these players play for the better sides and are constantly recording very good stats and heavy involvement

        without trying to sound too high and mighty but the game has become very surface level imo and you dont need a deeper understanding to play it anymore. there's less trade offs/compromises that need to be made, and you're not constantly thinking would i prefer 10.5mil + 5.5mil player to 2 8mil options. should i get premium defence (all Arsenal + City defenders should be 5.5+ next season) or 4.5 mil options and get 1 more 10.5+mid or attacker in.

        end of the day if you think about FPL without outside perspectives, come to the conclusion of the best team/transfers to do throughout the season and then go and see what everyone else to doing and they're basically doing the same moves then something drastically needs changing imo.

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          11 hours, 26 mins ago

          Ok so you advocate for increasing prices across the board and not just the top 10 players. That I can support.

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            9 hours, 29 mins ago

            yeah for sure. the saddest part of the pricing nowadays is the how ignored the bottom 12/13 sides' assets are for most the season.

            like i want to play fantasy premier league, not fantasy top 7

  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    12 hours, 52 mins ago

    Calhanoglu v Szobozslai euro 24?

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      12 hours, 16 mins ago

      Depends somewhat on your strategy for me. Are you holding both for the entire group stage?

      I’m planning limitless MD3, and starting with Calhan for that Georgia fixture MD1.

  9. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 3 Years
    10 hours, 19 mins ago

    How about allowing FPL Towers to have 0.2 price changes in one go in the event of pricing mistakes, injuries, significant club change etc? But only up to 3 times per game week. Game needs it

    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      10 hours, 16 mins ago

      Would make the game more dynamic, rewards proactive play, reduces impact of pricing errors

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        9 hours, 56 mins ago

        It would also lock people out from benefiting from fpl errors. This is basically wealth inequality but for FPL

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 hours, 48 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to push it even further 0.5m or even repricing when players move between PL clubs to reflect the extra game time they are likely to get.. Palmer was an extreme example this year but the highest scoring player in FPL finishing the season as only the 47th highest priced player shouldn't happen.

    3. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      9 hours, 34 mins ago

      I think they already cater for pricing errors to a certain extent by not dropping prices for players who were initially under-priced, even when they are heavily sold.

  10. Hawk
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 55 mins ago

    Anyone here play Opta five or Opta Max?

  11. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 hours, 52 mins ago

    Any of these team names good?

    https://allaboutfpl.com/2024/05/list-of-good-creative-2024-euro-fantasy-team-names/

    I'll add a few of my own too:

    In Sane (My Euro one)
    Say Chiesa
    Depay or Not Depay
    Barella Legal
    I'm in the Mudryk
    Count Doku
    Don't be Rashford
    Eww... Gross
    It's a Kimmich
    Shaqiri O'Neal
    Rabiot Season
    Toney Soprano
    It Stengs
    Cancelo All my Plans
    Dias by the Sword (My UCL one)
    No Time to Dias

    1. Udogie-style
        8 hours, 35 mins ago

        Cancelo all my plans

    2. Udogie-style
        8 hours, 37 mins ago

        Best combo for Euros from these three?

        A) Verbruggen, Xhaka, Bellingham
        B) Pickford, Xhaka, Foden
        C) Verbruggen, Barella, Saka

        Same could of course be the third man in any of the options if better.

        Cheers.

        1. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 23 mins ago

          B, imo. But with Barella instead of Xhaka, if possible.

          1. Udogie-style
              7 hours, 43 mins ago

              Cheers Can't afford unfortunately. Would have to downgrade a 5.5 defender to 5, maybe Saliba to Upamecano or Koundé.

              1. CoracAld2831
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 hours, 42 mins ago

                Dimarco?

                1. Udogie-style
                    7 hours, 20 mins ago

                    Thanks. Already got him. Could wait and see who plays on a second Italian defender but their fixtures aren't great after game 1.

