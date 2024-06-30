12
12 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gullit
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Captain for today:

    a) Pickford
    b) J. Stoned
    c) K. Walker
    d) Cucurella
    e) N. Williams
    f) Yamal
    g) Morata

    So far I was thinking Cucurella, predicting:
    +2 pts for playing 60 plus minutes
    +4 pts for not conceding
    +2/3 pts for ball recovery

    Easy 8/9 pts and any possible atta

    Open Controls
    1. Gullit
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      (continued)

      Easy 8/9 pts and any possible attacking returns would be a nice bonus!

      Open Controls
    2. ★Kuntheman★
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’m on Cucurella. When Spain played against Georgia a few months ago, Gaya tore them apart and got an assist as well. I’m just hoping for a decent 8 pts with CS+ball recoveries, any assists would just be gravy.

      Between him and Kane. I feel like Kane has to come good eventually

      Open Controls
  2. Waynoo
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Am I silly swapping cap from musiala to Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah, probably. I think 9 is a stick.

      Open Controls
    2. ★Kuntheman★
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah, probably.

      Kane needs either a goal and an assist or a goal and MOTM just to match Musiala’s points

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I've stuck with Musiala

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Twist from Akanji (8) to Kane or Morata?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
  4. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    If Foden gets another YC and England go through, at least we will see Gordon LW in the quarters

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      This is/was the match to start him to see if he's actually better as a LW(for England).

      Open Controls
  5. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    just now

    The English national anthem didn't sound similar to
    Football's coming home

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.