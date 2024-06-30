The first of the day’s two European Championship round of 16 matches sees England take on Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.

Kick-off is at 17:00 BST.

Gareth Southgate, rather predictably, makes just one change to the England side that drew with Slovenia.

It’s a much-anticipated alteration, too, as Kobbie Mainoo (€5.4m) replaces Conor Gallagher (€6.4m) in midfield.

There aren’t too many countries with a more settled team than England but Slovakia are one of them.

Head coach Francesco Calzona names an unchanged team from Matchday 3.

He’s made only one starting XI alteration over Slovakia’s last five matches, that being David Strelec (€5.5m) in for Robert Bozenik (€6.0m) ahead of the Romania game last week.

Strelec keeps his place tonight.

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Strelec, Haraslin.

