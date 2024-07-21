215
  1. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Isak (C) for whole season anyone?…..

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      nope

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      This is a sensible site, for sensible people, there’s nothing for you here!

    3. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Why?

  2. sankalparora07
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Any specific reason why everyone is going Johnson over Maddison?

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        1m difference, obviously

        1. sankalparora07
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            What will you do with 1m if Johnson doesn't even start? I would rather spend 1m more as I know Maddison will start each game. Plus with the new bonus point system, he should be better placed as he does win a lot of fouls

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 12 mins ago

              In terms of points per match last season, Maddison wasn't even in the top 10 of midfielders costing up to £7.5m. So if you have that much to spend most prefer to look elsewhere.

              1. sankalparora07
                  3 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Yeah agree he wasn't good post his injury. But I think he will come back with a point to prove especially considering he wasn't in the euros squad as well. I think I will go with him at the start at least.

        2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Good evening all!!

          Anyone considering a power 5 in midnight with 5x 4.5 defenders to start…

          Sels
          Martinez Burn Mykolenco
          Salah Saka Palmer Foden Gordon
          Isak Woods
          Subs 4.0 Anderson Robinson 4.5

          Looks pretty good I think!!

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 23 mins ago

            *midfield

          2. sankalparora07
              3 hours, 19 mins ago

              I have the same defense as you mate.... although I am going with a Haaland draft and you are going with a Salah draft

              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 16 mins ago

                Great minds mate!! Hehe, I think all 5 of those are decent picks and you get good rotation between them too!! Haaland is still in consideration, I do like the look of the front 7 tho

                1. sankalparora07
                    3 hours, 12 mins ago

                    True that. I think I will be going with this defense only. Like your front 7 as well. Good luck.

                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      3 hours, 8 mins ago

                      Yeah me too mate I think I will
                      Too cheers mate best wishes to you too

              2. Tony Moon
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Would prefer Konsa to Robinson, but a good team.

            • KieranKA
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 57 mins ago

              Any recommendations for my draft? I reckon Jota starts the season as Liverpool’s #9 especially if Núñez is suspended for the copa America incident

              Sánchez // 4.0
              Konsa Burn v.d.Ven // Andersen 4.0
              Salah Jota Gordon Eze Nkunku
              Haaland Isak // 4.5

              A: looks good

              B: get Saka (Jota, Eze, 4.5FW, Andersen ➡️ Saka, Pedro, 4.0DF, Winks)

              C: get Gabriel (Andersen, Jota ➡️ Gabriel, Szoboszlai)

              D: get Watkins (Andersen, Jota, Eze, 4.5 FW ➡️ 4.0 DF, Szoboszlai, Winks, Watkins)

              1. Bushwhacker
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                Jota is unlikely to be a fixture in the Liverpool side, bench player. Back line is obviously very weak with Salah and Haaland.

                1. Bushwhacker
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Can’t see the COPA incident carrying over to the Premier League, would be shocked if the organizers get away with blaming the players for doing their job tbh

            • sirmorbach
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              Eze is one of the very few players that have been in all of my drafts.

              1. Bushwhacker
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Good value ; think he's in most templates at this point.

            • KAPO KANE
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              Best way to shave 0.5 off this killer draft?

              Sa
              Trent | Gvardiol | Saliba
              Palmer | Saka | Foden | Bruno | MGW
              Watkins | Muniz

              Thinking either Muniz to Joao Pedro or go 2 x 4.0 defs?
              Or perhaps a 6.0 mid over MGW?

              Thanks

              1. Setpiecemad
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                This will never be your squad next month.

                1. KAPO KANE
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Why not

                  1. Setpiecemad
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 55 mins ago

                    Who will be your captain. I see too many risks. Good if you want to be maverick I guess.

                    1. KAPO KANE
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 53 mins ago

                      Palmer most weeks, sometimes Saka/Foden

                    2. KAPO KANE
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 53 mins ago

                      Palmer at least 0.5m under priced, especially for a team like Chelsea who play to win penalties

              2. sirmorbach
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 58 mins ago

                Bruno to Gordon for me.

                1. KAPO KANE
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 57 mins ago

                  Not getting the Gordon love, Bruno to Eze could work though

              3. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 58 mins ago

                Difficult to say without seeing bench but MGW to CHO and save 1 m- also presumably you have better goalkeeper on bench as Wolves opening fixtures awful.

                1. KAPO KANE
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 56 mins ago

                  Bench is fodder plus 4.5 def.
                  Picked Sa on purpose with hard fixtures, that’s my tactic this season with keepers, save points etc

              4. Boberella
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                I like Muniz as a pick.
                2x 4m defs would be my preference.
                Barco + Bellis/Verstergaard.
                You’re not gonna need them for the first few weeks.

                1. KAPO KANE
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Cheers

              5. Boberella
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                It’s definitely missing Newcastle attack though. Don’t like that. Not sure on Trent either.

                1. KAPO KANE
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 49 mins ago

                  Ooh Watkins to Isak works doesn’t it!

                2. KAPO KANE
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 48 mins ago

                  I think our perception of Trent is skewed because he was 8.5m last season.
                  1.5m drop for a player of his calibre is massive

            • Boberella
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 39 mins ago

              Best 8.5m set and forget GK combo:

              A) West Ham
              B) Forest (best opening fixtures)
              C) Brentford (worst opening fixtures)

              1. sirmorbach
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                Forest.

              2. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 18 mins ago

                It’s not clear who will be Forest keeper after they signed Carlos Miguel who is 4.5 m - also means Turner probably leaves. Brentford likely to sign keeper who may replace Valdimarsson as no 2 to Flekken so for now A safest

                1. Boberella
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Thanks mate. I did wonder about Miguel.

                2. Andy_Social
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Is Flappy #2 at Hammers though? They've brought in Foderingham.

                  1. David Parkinson
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    Yep, Fodders is 3.

              3. KAPO KANE
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 11 mins ago

                Flekken I would say, not sure if any 4.0s have chances of minutes

              4. Bushwhacker
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Leicester have 2 4.0's . . . .

            • Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              Mental block with this one:

              A) Eze + Gordon
              B) Bruno + Gibbs-White

              1. sirmorbach
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 57 mins ago

                A by a mile for me

              2. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                Currently my team is:

                Areola
                Robertson Mykolenko Andersen
                Salah Palmer Eze Gordon
                Isak Watkins Havertz

                Fabianski Robinson Harwood Winks

              3. Boberella
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                A

              4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                A

            • sirmorbach
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              A) 4.5 keeper, Andersen, Gordon
              B) Pope, Saliba, CHO

              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                B

                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Actually meant A

                  1. sirmorbach
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Cheers mate

              2. Bleh
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 4 mins ago

                A

            • Yolo Toure
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              This is the best Haaland + Salah + Trent draft I can possibly think of:
              Sanchez/Turner
              TAA/Gabriel/Mykolenko
              Eze/Salah/CHO/Gordon
              Haaland/Isak/Pedro

              Subs: Barco, Faes, Bergvall

              1. sirmorbach
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 6 mins ago

                Surprisingly good.

              2. sirmorbach
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 5 mins ago

                Isak to Havertz to cover Arsenal, 0.5 to upgrade João Pedro or one of the 4.0s?

                1. Yolo Toure
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 59 mins ago

                  Isak 50% ownership and such good fixtures is hard to ignore, there's just no way to get an Arsenal attacker into this squad I feel. Really feel like this is the best that can be done.

                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 52 mins ago

                    Gabriel to 5.0
                    Pedro to Wood/Muniz
                    Another 0.5 for one of the 4.0 defenders

                    This looks better imo

              3. Bleh
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Strong.

              4. Bushwhacker
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                It's good. I still think it gets beat.

            • The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Salah or Mepham?

              1. Bleh
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                Mo

              2. Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                Mep

            • Bleh
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              How’s it looking?

              Areola
              Gabriel, Burn, Mykolenko
              Salah, Palmer, Foden, Gordon
              Watkins, Isak, Muniz

              (Fabianski, Ait Nouri, Harwood, Bergvall)

              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                Nearly there.

            • FISSH
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Who is CHO?

              1. DavvaMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Hudson Odoi

            • Zoostation
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              How is it looking?

              Feel like it's coming together, not thrilled to have no Arsenal but making the decision to wait on their fixtures getting better...

              Sanchez (4.0)

              TAA Burn Mykolenko (B Johnson, Faes)

              Salah Foden Palmer Eze (Winks)

              Watkins Isak Muniz

              1. Saint & Reevesy
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Is TAA better than Gvaridol +1m ?

                1. Zoostation
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Possibly not, but like the fixtures better over first six weeks.

              2. Bushwhacker
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                I think that’s close to the non Haaland template. Its good.

            • DavvaMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              Anyone considering Robertson (Pool)?

              A. Just get Trent
              B. Don't bother with pool defence

              Thanks

              1. Saint & Reevesy
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                B at the moment

              2. Zoostation
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Gone with A due to fixtures but have and will continue to consider Robertson.

              3. DavvaMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Cheers.

            • Saint & Reevesy
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Drafts without either Haaland and Salah look so balanced and strong - its just the armband decision becomes harrowing. Not sure i've got the minerals to do it......

              Anyone else thinking of going without both?

              1. lugs
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Yeah me, team is stacked full of captaincy options, I've pretty much made my peace with the fact there will be some weeks where there will be pain, but I think it will even out or swing in my favour over the long run if I'm able to hold my nerve

            • DavvaMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              I see many drafts that have Saliba and not Gabriel, is Gabriel not a guaranteed starter this season?

              1. Andy_Social
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Timber is fit and Arteta's acquiring Califiori. There's a lot of quality defenders needing games.

                1. DavvaMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Thanks, so best to go with Saliba then.

            • One Man
              • 7 Years
              19 mins ago

              Allison 4m
              TAA Trippier Anderson Konsa Faes
              Salah Odegaard Nkunku Eze 4.5
              Watkins Isak Mateta

              Set on this, any feedback appreciated.

            • shal
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              Areola
              Andersen Saliba Burn
              Pascal Groß Saka Palmer Gordon
              Haaland Pedro Isak

              Bench : Cheapest Ones with 4.0M GK's and Defender along with 4.5M Midfielder

              ITB : 0M

              Any concerns besides having no Liverpool players? Appereciate your thoughts.

              Rate my team over 10 please.

