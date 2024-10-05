1187
  1. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    61 pts with C Haaland and Diaz now, but only Rogers to go, so interesting to see the colour of my arrow in the end of the week. Last week was horrible. At least I can balance this week's Palmer haul now.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Not subtle brag, sorry.

    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Might turn red if no Palmer or Porro/Spurs

      1. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Of course it will be red 🙂

    3. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Palmers 30 pointer might skew things

    4. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      54 with Solanke and Brennan to go. Displeased with GW.

  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    So if you WC now, how your midfield would look like?

    Saka Mbeumo xxx xxx xxx

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d go Havertz over Saka, midfield would be Salah, Palmer, Rogers and Watkins up top

  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Andy Martin, a non Haalander since GW1 up to 100k OR
    https://x.com/fpl_tactician/status/1842595673134583967

    1. Feloh
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland 20 pointer next game week will send him back into the 7 digits.

  4. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    GW5: Rank 2.2m
    *Has Palmer in GW6, triple captain's Saka in GW7*
    Now inside the top 15k.
    Never give up.

    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Extremely volatile changes in ranks up to GW 12/13/14 or so…as you can see from your own example.
      Keep up the good work! 😉

  5. squ1rrel
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why didn't Robbo start today? Should I ship?

