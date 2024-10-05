Rico Lewis and Phil Foden start for Manchester City in their home clash with Fulham this afternoon – but Emile Smith Rowe is benched for the visitors.

The clash at the Etihad is one of five Premier League matches getting underway at the traditional 3pm BST kick-off time.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON’S MATCHES

Foden comes in for the benched Kyle Walker for City, so that will surely mean that Rico Lewis returns to inverted right-back duties.

As for the Cottagers, Marco Silva looks to be shutting up shop slightly by preferring the more physical Sander Berge to Smith Rowe.

The team news is just as interesting from the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes following the Gunners’ 2-0 victory over Paris St-Germain on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus both start for the hosts as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard drop to the bench.

Jorginho also comes into the side as Jurrien Timber misses out. With Ben White not fit either, Thomas Partey will presumably be tasked with right-back duties this afternoon.

Southampton manager Russell Martin threatened changes after Monday’s defeat to Bournemouth and he has been true to his word.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Joe Aribo and £4.6m FPL forward Ross Stewart all start for the Saints.

Charlie Taylor and Lesley Ugochukwu are benched, while Ryan Fraser and Maxwel Cornet are absent. Fraser is ill.

In west London, Brentford boss Thomas Frank recalls the fit-again Christian Norgaard. Fabio Carvalho has to make do with substitute duty.

Opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers promote Craig Dawson and Carlos Forbs to the starting XI at the expense of Santiago Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

West Ham United are unchanged for the visit of Ipswich Town, who make two alterations.

It’s all change on the right flank as Wes Burns and derailed pre-season bandwagon Ben Johnson come in for Chiedozie Ogbene and the injured Axel Tuanzebe.

There’s one change apiece at the King Power Stadium.

Jordan Ayew replaces Harry Winks for the hosts as Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert comes in for Dango Ouattara.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Sterling, Havertz, Jesus.

Subs: Neto, Lewis-Skelly, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Merino, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Downes, Manning, Aribo, Fernandes, Stewart, Dibling.

Subs: McCarthy, Bree, Taylor, Lallana, Ugochukwu, Armstrong, Brereton Díaz, Archer, Onuachu.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Schade, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Fabio Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Trevitt, Roerslev, Kim.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Semedo, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, Lemina, Joao Gomes, Cunha, Forbs, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Sa, Doherty, S. Bueno, Doyle, Gomes, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Hwang, Guedes.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Ayew, Skipp, Buonanotte, Vardy, Mavididi.

Subs: Pereira, Coady, Winks, Fatawu, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Edouard, Soumare, Ward.

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Semenyo, Kluivert, Evanilson.

Subs: Brooks, Scott, Ouattara, Araujo, Huijsen, Unal, Sinsiterra, Hull Travers.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovacic, Gundogan, Silva, Grealish, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Walker, Stones, Savinho, Nunes, McAtee, Doku.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Andersen, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Iwobi, Pereira, Traore, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Diop, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Wilson, Muniz, Nelson.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Emerson, Kilman, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Rodriguez, Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Mavropanos, Soler, Summerville, Alvarez, Guilherme, Ings.

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Davis, Greaves, O’Shea, Johnson, Phillips, Morsy, Clarke, Hutchinson, Burns, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Clarke, Townsend, Taylor, Szmodics, Woolfenden, Ogbene, Chaplin, Hirst.



