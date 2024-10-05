If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 7.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 7 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 5 October.

GET PALMER?

By grabbing four goals in the first half, Cole Palmer (£10.7m) was the hero and villain that pretty much defined every FPL manager’s Gameweek 6. In most cases, either a big rise or a big fall.

With this season’s player pricing making it more difficult to own multiple elite assets, only two of the 13 ‘Great and the Good’ managers chose him in their Wildcards of last week.

However, the top-scoring midfielder already has hauls of 25 and 17 points by his name. Should we deem him essential for our squads?

Pro Pundit Zophar believes not but a further article looks deeper into this, taking Chelsea’s tricky-looking fixtures into account. .

WILL LUIS DIAZ START?

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz (£8.1m) is the most-bought player of the season so far (3.5 million). No player has risen more than his £0.6m.

Five goals throughout the first five matches made it hard for Arne Slot to bench him but successive starts could mean that Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) is ready to step in.

Their Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Crystal Palace both forces a small turnaround time and allows FPL managers to search for any near-deadline squad leaks that may emerge.

Until they do, our predicted line-ups page favours Gakpo.

SPURS INVESTMENT

Whether you want to sell Diaz or injured pair Alexander Isak (£8.3m) and Joao Pedro (£5.5m), Tottenham Hotspur have several midfielders and forwards worth looking at.

Ange Postecoglou’s side has scored three times in each of their latest two league games, also being the team with most shots on target (43) and big chances (26). Not only that, our Season Ticker thinks they have the fourth-best fixtures over the next 10 Gameweeks.

Son Heung-min (£9.9m) is “unlikely” to recover for Sunday’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion. But Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) ranks second overall for penalty area touches (52), taking all 18 shots from this area.

Then there’s Dominic Solanke (£7.6m), spearheading this attacking team by netting in successive outings. A shout-out to the impressive stats of James Maddison (£7.5m) and Dejan Kulusevski (£6.2m) too.

FPL Family’s Sam is an avid Spurs fan and shared her opinions with us.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 7 CAPTAIN

Last week’s favourite two options chose to blank for the first time in 2024/25. Not that we should lose faith in them considering their first five Gameweeks were fantastic.

Erling Haaland (£15.4m) is the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

In second and third place, they agree on Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), then Cole Palmer.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes all-in on Arsenal being at home to Southampton.

Forget personal opinion: here’s what the algorithm thinks is the best Free Hit side for Gameweek 7.

The aforementioned Kulusevski is named in Tom’s trio of differential picks alongside Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£5.4m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 7!



