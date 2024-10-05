1028
1,028 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Diaz will cameo won't he? Sneaky late in the game goal(s)?

    Open Controls
  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Diaz -> Johnson last minute decision, lets see how it goes

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I did not do it and don't know why 😛

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Happy I didn't include Diaz in my WC6.

    - 60-70 mins subs
    - clear rotation risk with Gakpo (Slot comments after last IB)
    - massive overperformance on stats

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      sounds like johnson v2

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Happy to cash in my 0.3m profit, Ill definitely go bacl to him I think

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Yeah this

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Yup double rise for 0.1m on WC was nice

        Open Controls
    3. Toon lurk
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Well done mate

      Open Controls
  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    So what did everyone do with Diaz? Harry got Mavididi , not sure about that move lol

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Diaz/Trent > Palmer/Mykolenko
      (Def: Gabriel Porro Lewis // Greaves Myk)

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Solid

        Open Controls
    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      To enable Palmer funds I think.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Did he get Palmer?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Not this week. For next week.

          Open Controls
        2. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          No, needs to dump Trent.

          Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Next week apparently

          Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Did nothing with Rogers 1st on the bench

      Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Why Mavididi over Rogers?

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Fixtures

        Open Controls
  5. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Did Pedro to Delap and benched ESR.

    Haaland ©, Salah vc.

    (Had I known about the Robbo benching, I would have probably gotten Gvardiol instead)

    Open Controls
    1. Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Gvardiol might be benched too

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I bl00dy hope not. I’ve got Fulham or Saints defender subbing in!

        Open Controls
      2. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yeah, maybe.

        Open Controls
  6. Sabz_1111
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Hoping Diaz gets half an hour and returns (well that was my reasoning for keeping despite uncertainty)….just hope Kulu don’t haul as that was given some serious consideration

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Both hauling would be worse for me as I went Johnson and also Mcneil over Kulu

      Open Controls
      1. Sabz_1111
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Agreed on the no Kulu haul

        Open Controls
        1. Sabz_1111
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Hopefully your transfers work out for you mate. Definitely goals in that Brighton vs Spurs game….cue the 0-0

          Open Controls
          1. JT11fc
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Goals for Mcneil and Diaz would be satisfactory haha

            Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Alright please Munoz just 1 more week getting 1 point at best. then its 4.8 and go time

    Open Controls
  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Jota to Diaz two gameweeks again has bee.b a disaster

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Indeed

      Open Controls
  9. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Gordon my biggest differential.....fancy him against EVE....main talisman and now on pens..... fingers crossed but expecting big things from him today

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Definitely could be points for him this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      He should do well

      - playing CF and on pens
      - Everton likely without Branthwaite

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I moved him out for Diaz on WC last week, so enjoy his points 😉

      Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Newcastle are generally poor at Goodison. If he does score, I hope he celebrates after the stick he got from the Everton fans last season.

      Open Controls
  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Ended up with Davis in starting 11 over the 2 Vans , his xgi was hard to resist

    Open Controls
    1. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Good decision....I m playing Davis as well but my decision was easy as my other 2 defenders are Robinson against MCI and Mosquera

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Better pick that VDB isn't he? Plus VDV playing a good attacking team

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Good choice

      Open Controls
  11. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Not sure what this madness to get Diaz out is about. He starts one game on the bench and the FPL community goes mad.

    Open Controls
    1. Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      He might come from the bench and blank.

      Open Controls
    2. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Yeah but don't think he will start in GW8 as well due to international break so it kinda makes sense to transfer him out

      Open Controls
    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      It is ridiculous if you are using just on a rumour he doesn't start. Every chance if could be 0-0 or 0-1 on the hour, then he comes on and they won 0-3. If a player is guaranteed the last half hour, I would prefer that to the first hour.

      Longer term, maybe not.

      Open Controls
    4. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Lateriser has benched him which doesn't surprise me because he seemed convinced Diaz was the second coming and its very hard to back out of that view after 1 week.

      Open Controls
    5. Pornchef
        10 mins ago

        He's still Liverpool top scorer with 5 and only behind Palmer and Haaland

        Open Controls
      • Captain Beefheart
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree!

        Open Controls
    6. Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Have a good feeling today.
      Expecting 100+ from Haaland, Saka, Palmer, Watkins, etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        You get these weeks in FPL where you look at the team and feel great and nearly all of them do nothing and then you have weeks where you think it needs a free hit and they do amazing. That's just the game.

        Open Controls
    7. New article
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/05/palace-v-liverpool-team-news-diaz-darwin-robertson-benched

      Open Controls
    8. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Any other crazy Havertz captainers out there?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        No but half wish I was

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Couldnt resist
          Seems Im alone.....

          Open Controls
      2. Pornchef
          56 mins ago

          He was as better option than Saka on paper he's got double the goal threat. Saka on one goal in 6 games isn't great

          Open Controls
        • FantasyClub
          • 3 Years
          31 mins ago

          If I didn’t have Palmer I would’ve. He’s my VC.

          Open Controls
      3. Captain Beefheart
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Mad the Diaz exodus, he'll defo play the majority of games/minutes and with most top teams and players he will be rotated occasionally, he'll cost .3 more to get him back unless he drops as quickly as his rise.

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyClub
          • 3 Years
          just now

          That’s the thing. With this international break, if he blanks today, I think he can easily drop as quickly as his rise.

          So I think imma bank the 0.3 profit and sayonara!

          Personally can’t deal with the anxiety of will he/won’t he at his price too many options

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.