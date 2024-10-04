It’s time to reveal our three differentials for Gameweek 7, as we edge closer to Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

RICCARDO CALAFIORI

FPL ownership: 2.0%

2.0% Price: £5.8m

£5.8m GW7-11 fixtures: SOU | bou | LIV | new | che

One of the standout statistical performers of Gameweek 6, Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) could be a player to back.

The Italian put up some very decent attacking stats in the 4-2 victory over Leicester City, registering three goal attempts and six penalty box touches.

Throw in the fact he also created two chances and scored in the previous match against Manchester City, and there’s every chance he could continue to thrive in an attacking sense.

The summer signing from Bologna sets us back £5.8m in FPL, and having only made two league starts for Arsenal, is unsurprisingly owned by just 2.0% of managers.

Mikel Arteta’s side host Southampton on Saturday and with the Saints conceding seven goals in three away games this season, Calafiori’s raids down the left could translate into further attacking returns.

His clean sheet prospects are good, too, with Southampton only scoring two goals on their travels thus far.

Beyond that, Tuesday’s 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain was a defensive masterclass, providing a solid foundation for forthcoming clashes with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Discussing Calafiori’s impact against the Parisians, Arteta said:

“That’s why we signed Calafiori. He has the capacity to occupy different spaces, he’s really comfortable with that, he’s already done that in Italy and that’s why we signed him. “First of all, he’s a great defender, he has this presence and energy and full commitment in the reaction that he does and he’s really brave. He doesn’t care in those situations, he wants the ball, he wants to make things happen with it and is happy to play in different roles.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori

DEJAN KULUSEVSKI

FPL ownership: 1.6%

1.6% Price: £6.2m

£6.2m GW7-11 fixtures: bha | WHU | cry | AVL | IPS

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.2m) played a starring role in Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Deployed centrally, the Sweden international scored and was unlucky not to assist, having created a ridiculous nine chances for his team-mates.

With Ange Postecoglou’s full-backs inverting, it allows No 8’s Kulusevski and James Maddison (£7.5m) to push high up the pitch, where they are free to create and wreak havoc in the half-spaces.

“This is my position. I grew a lot because now I can defend. Before, maybe, I didn’t defend as much and that was why I didn’t play in the midfield. But now, I’m growing as a player and I can play to my strengths. “I’m the best in the middle, I can score goals, I can find good passes and I play with Maddison, who is unbelievable with the ball. We have Bentancur who, when he plays like he did against United, is an unbelievable player. It looks offensive on paper but it’s working really well.” – Dejan Kulusevski

There might still be doubts about Kulusevski’s ability to provide consistent FPL returns, yet the underlying stats offer encouragement.

Indeed, over the season, no Spurs player has created more chances than Kulusevski. He also ranks fourth among team-mates for shots and second for penalty box touches.

Spurs travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday in what could be an entertaining end-to-end clash, with both coaches set to persist with high lines.

There are further favourable fixtures ahead, too, so investing in Kulusevski should pay off over the coming period.

ILIMAN NDIAYE

FPL ownership: 0.9%

0.9% Price: £5.4m

£5.4m GW7-11 fixtures: NEW | ips | FUL | sou | whu

Everton have endured a difficult start to the season, picking up just four points from their opening six games.

However, last week’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace may provide the perfect springboard as they embark on a very favourable upcoming schedule.

In their next eight matches, Sean Dyche’s side face six teams currently residing in the bottom half of the table, including newly-promoted Ipswich Town and Southampton.

The Toffees’ improved performances of late have coincided with a run of starts for summer arrival Iliman Ndiaye (£5.4m).

Playing mostly on the left wing, the 24-year-old has scored against Leicester City and Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Ndiaye, who’s available at just £5.4m, has been a key creator for Everton over the last two Gameweeks, with five key passes. He’s also produced two shots in the box, with one of those efforts a big chance.

Everton host Newcastle United on Saturday evening, with the Magpies having failed to keep a clean sheet since Gameweek 1. They have also conceded 73 shots in the box – only Leicester have allowed more.

It could be worth taking a punt on Ndiaye then, who seems a decent shout to score some points over the coming period.



