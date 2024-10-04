7
  1. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Haaland or Palmer captain ?

  2. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    I'm using my FT to swap out Joao Pedro to one of Vardy/Delap/Ndiaye.

    Then there's the issue with Jota and his minutes. Do I take a hit and get Mbeumo or hold?

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Son not included in the South Korea squad.

    Looks like Solanke on pens this weekend

    https://x.com/KORFootballNews/status/1842081864494022923?t=Q81d5ZqqXr9xIIn1XDgemg&s=19

  4. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Here on out Rico Lewis will start most games for Man City - yes or no?

    In my draft league, I've been offered Lewis & Fullkrug for Digne & Strand Larsen and I'm thinking of accepting it. Thoughts?

  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Which FT would you go for?

    A) Nedeljković to VDB
    B) Salah to Palmer or Son
    C) other

    Raya (Fab)
    VdV, Robinson, Lewis (Mazraoui, Nedeljković)
    Mbeumo, Rogers, Salah, Saka (ESR)
    DCL, Haaland, Jackson

  6. ChilliBoi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Is hermansen a good GK option?

  7. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Wildcard was shocking last week however best thing to do is stick to the plan and roll this week? Team would be:

    Flekken
    TAA / Gabriel / Lewis
    Mbuemo / Saka / Diaz / Rogers
    Haaland (C) / Havertz / Jackson

    Fabianski / Carvalho / Mykolenko / Greaves

    2FT, 0.0 ITB

