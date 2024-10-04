99
  1. iFash@FPL
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Haaland

    • NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Faes

      1. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Bruno

    • CheesyZoot
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Begins with H and ends in D… any guesses?

      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        Harwood?

        1. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          54 mins ago

          Nevermind, that was easy. Hinshelwood

          1. Holmes
            • 10 Years
            52 mins ago

            or is it Hojlund?

            1. CheesyZoot
              • 5 Years
              51 mins ago

              Getting warmer

              1. Mystery chap
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Hollywood?

      2. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        In Hojlund we trust.

      3. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        33 mins ago

        Hevanilsond?

    • 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Hi guys. Would be nice with some input on these moves (3FT).
      Any other suggestions is also very welcome.

      A) Konsa, Salah, Pedro -> Gabriel, Mbeumo, Havertz
      B) Salah, Pedro -> Saka/Foden, Havertz/Solanke
      C) TAA, Pedro -> VdV, Havertz

      Current team:
      Raya (Fab)
      Faes, Lewis, TAA (Konsa, Robinson)
      Palmer, Rogers, Salah, Semenyo, ESR
      DCL, Haaland (Pedro)

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hi!

      2. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A for me, then you are set up for Solanke priced forward spot

    • Bring back ole
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Anyone considering saka as captain? I have haaland but so tempted with saka, Southampton are a awful side, going to be ample opportunities for arsenal,

      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I'm on Havertz fwiw

        1. Bring back ole
          • 7 Years
          49 mins ago

          Fwiw?

          1. NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            24 mins ago

            For what it’s worth

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        56 mins ago

        Should captain Gabriel, but I won't.

        1. Mystery chap
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I'm tempted too but not brave enough

      3. Double Pivot
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        Yep braving it

        1. Bring back ole
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Haaland could also score a hattrick against Fulham lol

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Will

      4. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        49 mins ago

        Yes, I'm
        Did last week as well, survived
        Trying again

        1. Mystery chap
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Saka won't get his BAPs robbed again.

      5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Trust your instincts. If Saka hauls and Haaland doesn't, you'll be happy you did.

        1. Bring back ole
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          True

    • Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Hmm that Diaz price rise suddenly makes a Palmer move more doable with 2ft.

      Assuming we get news Diaz is benched, would Trent / Diaz -> Ait-nouri / Palmer for free be an upgrade?

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        no and yes

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nope

      3. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Thanks, my instinct also. Will probably either bench and have 3ft after the IB or get in Maddison or Johnson.

      4. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Only if benched but yes

    • MarkyMarkL
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      Oh the Haaland dilemma...

      Saka, Salah, Palmer, Havertz, Mbuemo, Watkins, Rogers...

      4 transfers... Who, if any leaves the team for Haaland this week?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Rogers

        1. MarkyMarkL
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          If only it was that simple haha

      2. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        It would have to be Salah and Watkins but fixture next week is better for the Salah sale. Maybe captain palmer and bank up to 5th

      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Tricky. Hold for another GW. Then look at shipping your Arsenal players out no Ode appears to be effecting them at both ends of the pitch.

    • tim
      • 15 Years
      55 mins ago

      Delap Vardy or DCL?

      Cheers!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Evanilson

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Fixtures look painful after Leicester.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            He’s Brazilian but.

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              just now

              So not a hairy but

      2. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        Vardy

      3. 2OLEgend
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        I got DCL myself, but would consider Delap

      4. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        Delap but would prefer Pedro if he’s fit and you can rotate him initially

      5. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        DCL

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      Saka, Salah, Palmer can hurt your rank. Haaland can destroy your rank.

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        on the flip side captaining haaland hardly improves ur rank but capping somebody else can sky rocket it if u get it right.

        persoanlly, i would rather take the risk when haaland is away from home. at home against average or worse sides is where he gets his hauls mostly

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          34 mins ago

          Agreed, getting the alternative (c) picks right does alot of good, this is hard to consistently maintain though. Is it not more sensible to leave captaincy to Haaland for the most part and rely on the rest of your team to elevate your rank?

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            yeah agree for the most part. i dont like the perm cap haaland tactic though. if the opportunity is there i'd take the risk. Havent' captained Haaland vs che,whu,ars and newc with mixed but overall good results

      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Nah mate. Palmer caused absolute devastation last gw with that juicy 25 pts. Any could damage one’s rank except saka.

        1. Mystery chap
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          But only because 95% of all other premiums blanked.

    • Erez Avni
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Raya
      TAA Robo Pau Rico
      Salah Semenyo Saka Rogers
      Haaland DCL

      Fabianski Pedro Greaves Winks

      A. Robo & Semenyo to Mbeumo & Mikolenko (-4)
      B. Salah & Semenyo to Palmer & Mbeumo (-4)
      C. Robo & Pedro to VDB & Solanke (-4)
      D. Robo to Saliba

      1. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Not sure I like any of them ahead of saving FT they all could backfire

      2. 2OLEgend
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        D or save imo.

      3. white heart pain
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        save

    • chilli con kone
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      A. Saka and Gvard
      B. Foden and Saliba + 0.7m

      1. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Nobody got an opinion on this?

        1. NorCal Villan
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          You might wanna give it more than 11 minutes

      2. Dogs Of War
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        A. until we know Foden is a regular starter. Also if you have Haaland.

      3. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Stay away from Foden.

    • bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Flekken (Valdimarsson)
      TAA, Gabriel, Mykolenyo (Aina, Greaves)
      Saka, Palmer, Carvalho, Rogers (ESR)
      Haaland, Watkins, DCL

      G2G ? Right players benched (10 playing at home) ?

      1. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Bench picks itself this week

      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yup

    • Samirich
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      None Saka owner, Who's more nailed between Martinelli and Trossard?

      1. 2OLEgend
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        None of them are nailed. Martinelli's spot to loose

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          lose*

      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Trossard is the biggest goal threat and I would prefer him. His lack of starts would be frustrating to own though and a soon as he blanks you will want to sell because of his lack of guaranteed minutes.

      3. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Martinelli but I don’t think either are viable really

      4. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        I think theres a chance Martinelli gets benched after international break (Bournemouth) as Brazil have a silly kickoff on the Wednesday again before Saturday for Arsenal. Thats just a hunch but if this is a short term punt and it ought to be with the fixtures after Bournemouth and Odegaard to return, I'd be going Trossard with those doubts in my own mind.

    • denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      50 mins ago

      Does anyone actually have a team with Salah, Saka, Palmer, Haaland, TAA?

      1. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        I’d hope not because the rest would be garbage

      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        I have all apart from Salah. Team value is 102.2 and I can have all of the, but it means three 4.0 defenders, a 4.5 midfielder and a 4.5 forward. Not worth it

        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Yeah I have all except for Salah. Basically can't have all of them.

      3. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        "The above combination is owned by 0.02% in the Overall Sample" last week on LiveFPL

        So approximately 2000 teams.

      4. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        I have all except for Salah. Can't see how you could squeeze him in as well even if you are prepared to lose Gabriel and Watkins without being ridiculously week elsewhere.

        Flekken (Valdimarsson)
        TAA, Gabriel, Mykolenyo (Aina, Greaves)
        Saka, Palmer, Carvalho, Rogers (ESR)
        Haaland, Watkins, DCL

      5. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Gabreil instead of TAA is just about doable but I would recommend it.

        4.5 (4.0)
        Gabriel, 4,5, 4.5m (Mykolenyo, Greaves)
        Salah, Saka, Palmer, Carvalho, Rogers
        Haaland, DCL (4.5)

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          wouldn't

    • el polako
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Roll the dice on Saka?
      No thank you.

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        The fixture couldn’t be better but he is far from a Palmer/Haaland and is never desperate to score more and more. He is instrumental to what Arsenal need him for but he is not a killer in front of goal and a fixture like Southampton will mean the goals will be shared across the team, definitely not the captain for this week.

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Or any week.

    • the thinking one
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Hudson-Odoi to McNeil or Carvalho?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        McNeilinho

    • white heart pain
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Start
      1. Konsa(MUN) or Mykolenko (NEW)
      and
      2. Rogers(MUN) or Wood (CHE)

    • ran
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      vlad
      taa - myko - porro
      salah - semenyo - mbeumo - rogers
      havertz - haaland - wood

      henderson - esr - robinson - thb

      1 ft ; 0.6m itb

      this team gtg?

      1. white heart pain
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        gtg

        1. ran
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          cheers!

    • white heart pain
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      GTG?

      Raya
      Gab Lewis Konsa
      Saka Pamler Semenyo Mbeumo Rogers
      Haaland Solanke

      Fab Wood Myko Greeves

      1. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nope.

        Palmer => Palmer

        1. Mystery chap
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Autocorrect didn't even let me write Pamler

      2. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Otherwise. Good team.

    • drughi
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Save here ? have considered going early on bowen>johnson

      Pope
      Faes TAA Lewis
      Bowen Rogers Mbuemo Saka(C)
      Haaland Watkins Solanke

      4.0 andreas robinson harwood

      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Good side.
        Johnson bandwagon could pay but it remains using a transfer.

    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Save FT & GTG?

      Henderson
      TAA Gabriel Davis
      Diaz Martinelli Mbeumo Rogers
      Haaland(C) Watkins Havertz

      Valdimarsson Eze Robinson Bellis

    • Barnaby Wilde
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I have 1 FT. Which is the best option?

      A) Eze to Johnson
      B) Eze to Carvalho
      C) Pedro to Delap
      D) Pedro to Strand Larsen
      E) Hold

      1. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        B or D

    • Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Best captain?

      Gut feeling says Fabriel or even Watkins.

      ManU conceding three goals in average and Ten Hag good to get sacked. But Villa provably distracted by Bayern aftermath.

    • Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      1 FT and 2.7m ITB. Really not keen on holding Henderson over the next few but also want to get in on Arsenal attacking returns. No viable route to Saka and so:

      A - Henderson & Eze > Raya & Trossard for -4
      B - Eze & Mateta > Trossard & Havertz for -4
      C - Other suggestion?

      Henderson
      Gabriel - Konsa - Robinson
      Eze - Diaz - Palmer - Mbuemo
      Haaland - Mateta - Wood

      Valdi - Winks - Myko - Mosquero

    • Silecro
      • 6 Years
      just now

      WC finished. Good to go?

      Sels
      Gabriel, Lewis, Mykolenko
      Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Johnson
      Haaland, Havertz, Watkins

      4.0, McNeil, Greaves, Faes
      0.8 itb left for Saka>Palmer after gw9

