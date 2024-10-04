After his blank and two-point return at Newcastle United, Erling Haaland (£15.3m) might have lost some of that air of invincibility – but he once again assumes the role of most-popular captain pick ahead of Gameweek 7 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Arsenal’s match-up against bottom-of-the-table Southampton, however, brings Mikel Arteta’s attacking assets into contention for the second successive week. A plethora of other clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, and Brentford, provide the supporting cast.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland failed to score in the Premier League for the first time this season as Man City were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Norwegian cut a slightly peripheral figure at St. James Park compared to the opening Gameweeks. Only one player, however, bettered his tally of five shots in the box in Gameweek 6.

The former Dortmund sharpshooter is backed by just under half of our users to rediscover his goalscoring touch against Fulham.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) was certainly ‘in the mood’ as Arsenal won 4-2 against Leicester City.

Initially scooping full bonus before the now customary late-Gameweek recalculation, Saka’s seven-goal attempts and four big chances created topped the division in Gameweek 6.

Arsenal’s plum home tie against Southampton offers managers undeterred by Haaland’s gargantuan effective ownership an opportunity to roll the dice on Saka – he’s backed by just under one in six of the electorate.

Cole Palmer (£10.7m) occupies third place with 11.7% of the vote, closely followed by Mohamed Salah (£12.7m). Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.1m) is a long way further back in fifth.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS



