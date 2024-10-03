Jhon Duran (£6.2m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) were both on the scoresheet on Wednesday, with the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Aston Villa v Bayern Munich and Liverpool v Bologna covered in this article.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Team Opponent Result Goals Assists Aston Villa Bayern Munich (h) 1-0 win Duran Pau Liverpool Bologna (h) 2-0 win Mac Allister, Salah Salah, Szoboszlai

TEAM SELECTION/ROTATION

Team No. of starting XI changes made from GW6 Players who kept their places (mins played) Other mins for selected players Aston Villa 1 Martinez (90), Konsa (90), Carlos (90), Pau (90), Digne (90), Onana (60), Tielemans (90), Rogers (90), Ramsey (27), Watkins (70) Philogene (90), Barkley (30), Bailey (33), Maatsen (30), Duran (20) Liverpool 1 Alisson (90), Alexander-Arnold (85), Konate (90), van Dijk (90), Robertson (72), Gravenberch (90), Mac Allister (90), Salah (90), Szoboszlai (86), Diaz (72) Jota (29), Darwin (61), Tsimikas (18), Bradley (5), Gakpo (18), Jones (4)

EMERY ON DURAN + WATKINS

Jhon Duran continued his role of super-sub on Wednesday, emerging from the bench to score the winner over Bayern Munich.

On as a 70th-minute substitute for Ollie Watkins (£9.1m), the Colombian spotted Manuel Neuer off his line, before delivering a perfect lofted finish from distance.

Above: Jhon Duran’s goal captured via StatsBomb

It was Duran’s sixth goal in just 297 minutes of football this season, with five coming after starting on the substitutes’ bench.

Asked how he intends to keep both Watkins and Duran happy, Unai Emery said:

“For my management, with us the struggle we have now, it’s really my challenge because I have to get the best out of them. But I am happy, this problem is a good problem for the team because we have one striker like Watkins always working in the high level and we arrived with one young player Jhon Duran, he’s constantly getting better. He’s exploiting his talent and he’s close to playing in the starting XI. “Of course, I am very happy for the situation because we have points through those players – really they are very important in our tournament. And today was the example. It was very important the first work did by Watkins in 70 minutes and how Jhon Duran added different ways. He was the first player to score the goal in the match. “They’ve played together and they will play together. It wasn’t today in the starting XI but I’m thinking about the possibility, when we can analyse in our game plan to take this decision about playing with both.” – Unai Emery

Chances were few and far between in a tight encounter at Villa Park.

Watkins sent a header narrowly over the crossbar and offered a threat on the break, with Morgan Rogers (£5.2m) and Jaden Philogene (£5.3m) both positive in support.

Philogene started in place of Leon Bailey (£6.4m), who had picked up a knock in training earlier in the week. The Jamaican, however, was thrust into action in the first half, replacing the injured Jacob Ramsey (£5.5m), but didn’t look fit and was later withdrawn.

Amadou Onana (£5.2m) also had to come off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, though Emery didn’t provide an update on either player after the match.

RESILIENT VILLA

This was a different Aston Villa to the one we have seen in the Premier League this season.

They weren’t as attack-minded as usual, instead prioritising defensive shape, a far cry from recent showings against Ipswich Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.

While Bayern Munich racked up 18 shots, it resulted in just 1.2 expected goals (xG).

Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) produced fine saves to deny Michael Olise and Harry Kane, while Pau Torres (£4.5m) in particular was superb at the back.

The Spaniard provided the assist for Duran’s goal and had earlier scored himself with a close-range finish, only for the VAR to rule it out for offside.

“We are committed [more] defensively in the Champions League, we need to transmit that into the Premier League now. We are conceding some sloppy goals in the Premier League, we need to find that balance, we know we can keep clean sheets so we move on from here.” – Emiliano Martinez

A GOAL AND AN ASSIST FOR SALAH

Liverpool battled to a 2-0 win over Bologna on Wednesday, making it eight wins from their opening nine games under Arne Slot.

Alexis Mac Allister (£6.3m) netted his first goal of the season from close range.

Mohamed Salah – creator of the opener – then made it 2-0 in the second half with a wonderful finish.

The Egyptian was superb throughout, with his display including a match-high three shots and three key passes.

“What can I say about Mo. What you saw today is what you get. If you bring him often enough into positions like this, he can score a goal. He got a great assist as well.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

DARWIN’S PERFORMANCE

Liverpool’s teamsheet showed just one change from Gameweek 6, as Darwin Nunez (£7.2m) replaced Diogo Jota (£7.5m), who dropped to the bench after picking up a knock at Molineux and subsequently missed training.

Darwin, who has now started three of the Reds’ last four games in all competitions, had a goal ruled out for offside.

However, his performance was a mixed bag, as he sometimes struggled to stay in tune with Liverpool’s other attackers.

Inevitably, he was the first player substituted for Jota on the hour mark.

“I don’t think it’s really honest to say he only scored one [this season] for Liverpool because you also have to look at the playing time he got and I think it was his third start of the season. I don’t look at it in the way you do that only focuses on the individual. I think in the first hour we didn’t create a lot of chances for him as well because we missed out on the last pass on numerous occasions and if we would have done better it probably would have led to chances for him as well. His home game against Bournemouth, great goal, and today he was also involved and the team we faced was really hard and tough on him. And his teammates didn’t always find him when they could have so it’s a bit early, after three games, to say he only scored one. For me, that’s a bit too early.” – Arne Slot on Darwin Nunez

Elsewhere, Luis Diaz (£8.0m) featured in the starting XI but faded as the match went on and was eventually subbed off for Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) on 72 minutes.

Ryan Gravenberch (£5.0m), meanwhile, was excellent once again anchoring the midfield.

Liverpool had some nervy moments, with Bologna hitting the woodwork twice in the first half, but they have now kept an impressive five clean sheets in nine games under Slot.



