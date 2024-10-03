Two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser delves into Gameweek 7, also discussing the strategic impact of being able to collect five free transfers – patient managers can either benefit or be punished.

The big Wildcard week is finally over and it was intense, to say the least. Your mind is forever pacing and I dived deep into research, coming up with multiple thoughts for my team. An honest confession: I watched the extended highlights for all Chelsea games three times.

Eventually, the entire premise of my Wildcard – finding a way to accommodate the explosive Cole Palmer (£10.7m) – worked out well and my season is slowly getting on track. The last two Gameweeks have seen a climb from an overall 3.8 million to 2.69 million. Hopefully, I’ll be able to sustain this momentum.

In preparation for Gameweek 7, below is my Wildcard team and this week’s article revolves around a current dilemma.

TRANSFER STRATEGY

