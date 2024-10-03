75
75 Comments Post a Comment
  1. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Palmer or Haaland for captain ?

    Open Controls
    1. Radulfo28773
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. Maddamotha
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Haaland

        Open Controls
      2. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
          17 mins ago

          Palmer has the easier fixture

          Open Controls
          1. HelmutCool
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Notthingham is easier than Fulham? Even at best.

            Open Controls
          2. chilli con kone
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Totally disagree with this

            Open Controls
      3. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Haaland

        Open Controls
    2. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Down to these 2 - whatcha reckon?

      A) Save FT & reassess Haaland next week
      B) Porro, Salah & Watkins -> RAN, Mbeumo & Haaland(c) (-4)

      Hendo
      Trent, Gabriel, Porro
      Salah, Palmer(c), Saka, Jota, Rogers
      Watkins, Vardy

      Fabs, Johnson, Barco, Jebbison
      Bank 0.1m, 2FTs, all chips

      Open Controls
      1. Radulfo28773
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. DRIZ ✅
        • 12 Years
        38 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Chelsea Dagger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        just now

        A and back Palmer

        Open Controls
    3. Erez Avni
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Had an awful start for the season.
      WC on GW 4 and it didn’t help…
      Willing to take a hit to gain momentum.
      What would you do here?

      Raya
      TAA Robo Pau Rico
      Salah Semenyo Saka Rogers
      Haaland DCL

      Fabianski Pedro Greaves Winks

      A. Robo & Semenyo to Mbeumo & Mikolenko (-4)
      B. Salah & Semenyo to Palmer & Mbeumo (-4)
      C. Robo & Pedro to VDB & Solanke (-4)
      D. Robo to Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I honestly don't think I would do anything, team looks good.

        Open Controls
      2. DRIZ ✅
        • 12 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    4. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      59 mins ago

      Top 5 assets to own on WC in Gameweek 7?

      Open Controls
      1. Joyce1998
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Haaland, Palmer, Saka, Solanke, Gabriel/ Ars defence or Havertz if you prefer double attack.

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        palmer havertz gabriel would be top 3 imo

        Open Controls
    5. Joyce1998
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Haaland, Palmer, Saka, Solanke, Gabriel/ Ars defence or Havertz if you prefer double attack

      Open Controls
      1. Joyce1998
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        reply fail

        Open Controls
    6. Chelsea Dagger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      I've got a similar debate ... Diaz and Gabriel to Foden and Van de Ven. Have two FTs so no hit, but just not sure. This doesn't seem to be the year for clean sheets, so maybe worth it. But Gabriel does have SOU home up next. hmmm ....

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. lekalatch
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Wouldnt get Gabriel out for SOU

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        its the season for arsenal clean sheets, wouldnt do it

        Open Controls
      3. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        The way teams play out from the back now, the attitude towards 'risk' in defence means I'm not sure there will ever be a year for clean sheets again. That has been compounded from an FPL perspective by the changes to bonus. If you dont clean you are very unlikely to be in the bonus. See James Justin this week for prime example. But we have to pick 5 regardless and we have to play (at least) 3 and the gap betweeen the best and worst will be vast. Above all else you want defenders you are happy to play most weeks and not to be wasting transfers back there.

        Open Controls
      4. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        No chance I’d be selling Gabriel

        Open Controls
    7. lekalatch
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Help!

      Eze to
      A) Trossard
      B) Johnson
      C) other?

      Verbruggen
      TAA Gabriel Konsa
      Salah Eze Rogers Mbeumo
      Haaland Havertz Welbeck

      4.0 - Faes Winks Mosquera

      0.6ITB, 1FT

      Open Controls
    8. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Why may Diaz not start?
      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        Gakpo

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        its likely he starts
        people want to find a way/excuse to get palmer

        Open Controls
      3. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        He should start.. played 70 mins mid week. Plus international break coming up so Slot has no reason to rest him. Problem is he may only get 70 mins again. But a brace would be nice

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          26 mins ago

          The fact that he was taken off has to bode well for a start, also, if Gakpo was such a threat, he would have been in a long time ago.

          Open Controls
          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Totally agree with you mate. I'm holding him. Have Palmer but no Saka...fingers crossed.

            Open Controls
    9. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Would you do this for a -4? Will play WC in GW12

      TAA & Eze ——> Mykolenko & Foden

      Open Controls
      1. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        I’d wait a week and not take the hit

        Open Controls
      2. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Playing wc gm12 myself and moving on Foden at some point. But am not gonna take a hit for him before I seem him start...
        So basically getting him gw8or9

        Open Controls
      3. Gervinho's forehead
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Do it after the IB for free

        Open Controls
    10. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Surprised by this comment in the article

      'Because whatever we do, it will never be possible to own all of Palmer, Erling Haaland (£15.3m), Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and Ollie Watkins (£9.1m). You’ll always miss out on two or three of them.'

      Like many others on here I have 4 of those 5 (I'm missing Salah) and that's despite also having two premium defenders TAA & Gabriel as well.

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        30 mins ago

        So you’ve proved the point to be correct.

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          15 mins ago

          But I get what you’re saying, I listened to a pod saying that it would be impossible to own Salah, Saka, Haaland & Trent, think it was Pras, I had all 4 but tbh, I hated it & soon moved off.

          It’s not impossible, they just either couldn’t figure it out or didn’t like what they figured out.

          Open Controls
        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          How have I proved the point? Article states 'You’ll always miss out on two or three of them.', I'm only missing one of those 5 players.

          Open Controls
      2. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
          27 mins ago

          I definitely think teams going without Haaland over the season will be better than with. If he’s the one you go without you can have get nearly all the big hitters. Until palmer hit 4 goals there was a lot of people choosing to go without him and were making up reasons not to have him (like tough fixtures or Chelsea share goals around) . If the other big hitters continue to flourish then owning Haaland in my belief becomes harder

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            19 mins ago

            We can’t really judge if it’s the right approach in a freak week where Palmer scored 4 goals.

            No one was thinking this when Haaland was getting back to back hatricks, recency bias is always dominant in these sort of arguments.

            I started with just Haaland and flew out of the blocks, when I lost my nerve and added Salah I dropped hard, I don’t think that can be blamed on owning Haaland or owning Haaland being wrong, my team with him and only him had a really strong spread, it’s an issue of captaincy, all the premiums are good but the priority pick has to be the one you chose to C the most.

            Open Controls
            1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                16 mins ago

                All good points , agreed. It’s not with or without Haaland as the only question. There will be plenty picking the other parts of the squad well with or without Haaland and ultimately that’s what will determine success

                Open Controls
              • Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                  12 mins ago

                  However you could argue even by haalands standards 10 goals in 5 games was a bit of a freak. Admittedly less freaky than 4 goals for palmer (both players have a large sample size of being big points scorers and very similar to the frequency of these scores)

                  Open Controls
                  1. _Freddo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Is it though? He was silly in his first season, this feels like he’s back at that level.

                    If Havertz was scoring at that rate I’d agree but Haaland is 15m because he’s proved he has that in him.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                        1 min ago

                        Haaland is a goal a game man so against the aside opposition I suppose it’s not that freakish that he averages 2 goals a game at this stage. I may have it all wrong and will lose out too much to Haaland most weeks.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                            just now

                            Sorry meant to say against easier sides not asides *

                            Open Controls
                  2. chilli con kone
                    • 11 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    You would have to nail most captaincies vs the robot that everyone else will captain its not worth the constant anxiety

                    Open Controls
                    1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                        just now

                        I would say that don’t be blinded by Haaland though , palmer is a rare player who may be capable to keep up with his scores .

                        Open Controls
                  3. Kaneyonero
                    • 8 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    I'm rank 33k and had only 4 of them switching and swapping every time. No premier defenders bar Robbo

                    Open Controls
                    1. Kaneyonero
                      • 8 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Premium

                      Open Controls
                    2. bitm2007
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      That is exactly my point. The article states 'You’ll always miss out on two or three of them' you are only missing out on one of those five and have an excellent rank for this stage of the season. Congrats

                      Open Controls
                  4. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    It's possible, you just need a horrorshow defence and someone like Dibling starting every week

                    Open Controls
                    1. bitm2007
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Bar starting Mykolenyo this week I'm pretty happy with the rest of my team. DCL has great fixtures and the 3 cheap mids are in form and rotate well.

                      Flekken (Valdimarsson)
                      TAA, Gabriel, Mykolenyo (Aina, Greaves)
                      Saka, Palmer, Carvalho, Rogers (ESR)
                      Haaland, Watkins, DCL

                      Open Controls
                      1. bitm2007
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        and if I need to upgrade any of the front 8 the luxury pick of TAA can become Konate.

                        Open Controls
                • Revival
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  1FT. Henderson > Flekken. There's surely some Brentford cleanies in their next 5 games, right?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 11 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    I think so

                    Open Controls
                  2. Captain Mal
                      5 mins ago

                      Brentford defense has looked far from inspiring so far (believe it or not Henderson has outscored Flekken up to this point) and I definitely wouldn't waste a transfer on a GK.

                      Open Controls
                    • chilli con kone
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Keeper transfers can troll you hard personally I would just stick it out

                      Open Controls
                  3. Captain Mal
                      30 mins ago

                      Sels
                      Trent Gabriel Porro
                      Saka Mbeumo Eze Rogers
                      Haaland Solanke Welbeck

                      Slicker L. Davis Harwood-Bellis Smith Rowe

                      1 free transfer
                      1.5 m in the bank
                      Haven't played my wildcard yet

                      Any glaring issues or just roll?

                      Open Controls
                      1. chilli con kone
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        Looks good to save

                        Open Controls
                    • chilli con kone
                      • 11 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      A. Mbuemo + 1.9m
                      B. Foden

                      On wildcard. Brentford attacking data since Wissa got injured hasn’t been great

                      Open Controls
                    • Saka White Rice
                      • 10 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Any Havertz owners? Worried he might be tested after playing 90 min?

                      Open Controls
                      1. _Freddo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        No an owner but no chance of that happening.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Revival
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Nah, lots of players played 90 minutes for Champions league sides. There is a International break coming up so wouldn't benefit Arsenal if he is rested this weekend anyways.

                        Open Controls
                      3. HelmutCool
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Wouldnt. I dont think he has missee a minute this season. Seems to be a fit fellah.

                        Open Controls
                    • Threat Level Midnight
                      • 6 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Thought on these moves for free?

                      Jota/Porro/Joao Pedro/Johnson>>Foden/Rico Lewis/4.5 Striker/Greaves

                      Gives me
                      Henderson
                      TAA/Saliba/Lewis
                      Foden/Saka/Palmer/ESR/Rogers
                      Haaland/Wood

                      Turner/Greaves/Harwood/Wolves 4.5 Striker

                      Greaves would be my cover for Lewis

                      Open Controls
                      1. HelmutCool
                        • 2 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Who covers if Foden doesnt start?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Threat Level Midnight
                          • 6 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          I don't worry about things that are unlikely. Lewis is the only likely one to not get gametime. KDB out and Foden is back fully fit as shown midweek.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Pukki Party
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            Good pick

                            Open Controls
                    • Pukki Party
                      • 7 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Trent & Jackson to Konate & Haaland
                      A) this week for -4
                      B) next week for free

                      Open Controls
                      1. Revival
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        B for me assuming you have a good pick for this week.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Revival
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          *captain pick

                          Open Controls
                      2. Emiliano Sala
                        • 8 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Tough games for konate

                        Open Controls
                    • Dynamic Duos
                      • 11 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Thoughts on this draft please?

                      Raya
                      Gabriel Gvardiol Lewis
                      Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
                      Haaland Havertz Solanke

                      4m VDV Nouri Dibling

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.