  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    kept saka,dont mind dibling vs foxes if hes out,slightly prefer that outcome than having a spin with pep over foden

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Me too. N on a wc

    2. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Playing Dibling too, low key excited now to watch Saints vs Lei

  2. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Did Konate Diaz to Lewis BSilva in the final 30s to take advantage of the fixture swing

    Pep roulette lets go

  3. oi no professionals
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    What have we done…. What is this life

  4. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    how many took a -4 a minute before deadline?

    1. No10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      wise to roll after an ITB

    2. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      5 million

    3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Me. Speculate to accumulate

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      naturally, son better start lol

  5. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Funny how we had 2 weeks to make these decisions and people out here taking hits minutes before the deadline

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      This is one of the reasons why prices have been so volatile this season

    2. Art Vandelay
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Not really, some people might have been hoping for definitive Saka news and when it didn't come, made their moves.

    3. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      People just waiting for last minute leaks lol

    4. shorey143
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      It’s funnier seeing people make moves before the international matches had been played

      1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Literally

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          Literally what?

  6. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    3 FTs for the first time in my FPL career! Couldn't have done it without the support of the folks here at FFscout! Cheers everyone!

    1. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Will watch out for you cursing those people later

      1. The Red Devil
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        We. Will. Be. There.

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      It's good that you are getting some enjoyment now before United ruin your day!

  7. fplgaruda
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Solanke C

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      noice same

      sink or swim, time for the double attacking return, been on the verge for a while now

      1. fplgaruda
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        GL

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          you too 🙂

  8. F4L
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    if saka travelled its very likely he gets minutes, cant see the argument for selling tbh. not a long term issue, we'll see i guess

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      People looking at next fixtures too I guess

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

      2. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        just now

        And any teams is a problem to arsenal? I dont think so

    2. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Saka to Son for the next 4 looks okay though

      1. PogChamp
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        This is a move I’m thinking of. I already own Solanke though

      2. boc610
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        How? Saka proven to be fixture proof , son looks way off it to me this season

        Open Controls
        1. JÆKS ⭐
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Son usually performs against the smaller teams, 3 home games in the next 4 too. Im taking the gamble. But could go either way tbh

        2. Bread and Johnson
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You're right, Saka is fixture proof, but as a non owner he only really scares me today if I'm honest. It's hard to see any big scores against Liverpool and then away to Newcastle & Chelsea. Arteta seems to be much more cautious against tougher opposition this season. No doubt Saka will continue to pick up some assists in those games, but I can deal with that.

          Son has always been one of those players who can look off it and then randomly produce a massive haul. He's still come out with 2 goals & 2 assists in the 5 games he's played which aint too bad.

  9. shorey143
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    I spent 4 points of Sakas 32 last week to ship him out for Foden

    Just because the transfer is made close to the deadline doesn’t mean loose it means you’re waiting for as much info as possible.

  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Saka Jackson > Johnson Wood FT, what was my thinking? 😛

  11. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Saka always starts, don't people know that by now?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      He will start probably but he went out from my team last min 😛

    2. shorey143
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’ve had enough hamstring pulls/tears to bet that even if he starts there is a chance he pulls up again. Throw in the next few fixtures after that and he’s a rational sell

  12. tbos83
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Last min did Jackson > Wood. Will no doubt backfire spectacularly.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      High five

  13. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is anyone else's TNT sports sound cutting out

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      First world problem, we out here listening to radio

  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Basically pretty much every content creator ended up selling Saka after advising to keep him lol

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Heavily influenced by FPL Review MD

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        What did he have to say?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Projection model...

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Like a flock of frightened sheep, as is always the case

    3. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      the most ironic thing is they previously said Son played too wide with Solanke on top lol

      1. I am 42
        • 11 Years
        just now

        anyway due to the return of Son, I went for BSilva instead of BJ

        let's see if I made the right transfer

  15. F4L
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    big props to Ange and his straight talking, a diamond in the rough nowadays

  16. JBG
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Son starts

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      https://x.com/FplToni/status/1847582717317144779

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Haha both teams are officially posted at 11:15

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah... totally forgot that. Really boring pre deadline this GW.

    2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cheers mate lineups came out 2 minutes ago

  17. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would love to see solanke on the bench just got the mayhem

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      *for

    2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Lineups posted 7 minutes ago and he’s starting….

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Let's goooooo

  18. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Kulusevski, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Son

    Subs: Forster, Drăgușin, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur, Richarlison, Werner, Moore

    West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodríguez, Souček, Bowen, Paquetá, Kudus, Antonio

    Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Mavropanos, Soler, Guilherme, Álvarez, Summerville, Ings

    1. fplgaruda
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Goalfest

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ghandi will be present from 12:30 onwards

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          just now

          https://youtu.be/uwCP5NAuR-k?si=qaQKEJHv1LJeh2Dh

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      cheers

      3-1

      kulu x2, richy 1 off the bench

      porro og

      inevitable

  19. jack88
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Saka havertz diaz all will start.
    Fpl junkies just love to knee-jerk

    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      FPL is not just about who will start but who will score more points, this week and maybe the next 3

      1. OverTinker
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah but right now who is starting is the most important thing

      2. jack88
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes it is. This is the most important part

  20. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Werner sub

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      As expected...

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      That is his best position tbf, on the bench

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Poor guy

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Think he's quite rich apparently

    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sub par*

  21. David Parkinson
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    At least Spurs do have a DM in this one but they really should have two. Makes for fun games though.

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thanks Geoff

  22. JÆKS ⭐
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hoping for a nice fairwell present from TAA and Diaz

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looking to buy Trent in GW10, ease him back to 7.0m please, much appreciated.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I was a little too hasty and sold Diaz for BJ early to catch the price rise. I don't think selling and buying TAA is worth 2 transfers. He certainly isn't fixture proof, but his fk goals are impossible to predict.

  23. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is there any site where we non UK can listen to the match for free?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      The flashscore app has the option to do that, just login with Google or Facebook or something and then you can listen to live commentary.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dunno, I can watch every match. VPN is one solution(?)

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Would love that!

  24. el polako
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Saka not in the Spurs squad. Scenes.

    1. fplgaruda
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      So funny

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I actually liked it haha, ignore this salty no profile pic NPC

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Scenes

  25. Bread and Johnson
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    BJ for Son

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Said Birdman to Lil Wayne

