62
62 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    For the next 5-6 GWs, which one?

    A: Jimenez
    B: Delap

    Jimenez has past history of points and is looking like has put his injuries to rest and also plays for the slightly better team. However, Delap looks like he's becoming a bit of a talisman in the attack minded Ipswich side and can score out of nowhere even when Ipswich aren't doing well. Leaning towards B right now, but it's tricky.

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Jimenez bec Ipswich are bad

      Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Delap looks more exciting. Fulham may share goals

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A out of 2

      Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      i said A earlier but Braithwaite may be out so B

      Open Controls
  2. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    A) Palmer + Jimenez
    VS
    B) Saka + Wood + 1FT rolled
    Best one?

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      B easy
      . As palmer plays Liverpool away next

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      A (longer term)

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      B for now

      Open Controls
    5. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
        1 min ago

        A short, medium and long term

        Open Controls
    6. theodosios
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) VDV vs WHU
      B) Pau vs FUL

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        B.

        Open Controls
      2. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Pau

        Open Controls
      3. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      4. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Pau

        Open Controls
      5. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        pau

        Open Controls
    7. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Already tempted by Moreno
      Thinking of Konsa > Moreno using FT
      Yes or No?

      Open Controls
      1. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        58 mins ago

        Depends on other plans in medium term. Given ability to roll transfers pretty much all changes are a -4. Even with that in mind I would do it

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Konsa is flagged
          Don't want him in the future as well

          Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        is he nailed? Neco Williams seems to a threat to his spot

        Open Controls
        1. Wynkyn
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Neco plays the other side. Would mean Neco playing right and Aina left. Seems unlikely atm. However, if I was buying a Forest defender Moreno would be third on the list after Milenkovic (target for all set pieces, a centre back who doesn't give away fouls or yellows) and Aina (nailed, great deliveries).

          Open Controls
      3. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Aina more nailed?

        Open Controls
    8. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Bench two of:

      A Rogers (ful)
      B Esr (AVL)
      C Davis (EVE)
      D VDV (WHU)
      E Alex moreno (CRY)
      F palmer (liv)
      G Mbuemo (mun )

      (Only one can be a defender)

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        AC

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thanks I was currently on AD …. Given the higher attacking threat of Davis although granted less sheet potential (though not sure Spurs that solid either)

          Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        A and E (hoping Davis will get an attacking return)

        Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        AD

        Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        AD

        Open Controls
    9. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      does the taa contract situation increase the chance of you wanting to sell him? if slot wants to look to the future and give bradley more starts

      Open Controls
      1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Don’t think so, but wouldn’t be surprised if they share minutes in some of the easier games. Liverpool have a tough run coming up with European fixtures midweek

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Nope, doesn't come into my thinking at all. Wait for Bradley to actually start games

        Open Controls
    10. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Surprised Jonny Evans was not mentioned as a differential.

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        He is certainly different.

        Open Controls
    11. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Would you play:
      A) Robinson vs Villa
      B) Ben Johnson vs Everton

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Robinson

        Open Controls
    12. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Wissa will probably be on the bench for Brentford vs ManU and he might start next gw vs Ipswich(H), after this game Bre face FUL,BOU,EVE,LEI. Another budget fwd option

      Open Controls
    13. Legohair
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Flekken
      TAA-Gabriel-Lewis
      Saka-Diaz-Mbeumo-Rogers
      Haaland-Havertz-DCL

      Fabianski, Greaves, Van de Berg, Semenyo

      2 FT 0.7 itb

      Lots of options?!?!?!?!?!?!

      A. Havertz &Flekken to Solanke&Raya
      B. Havertz &Semenyo to Solanke& Johnson
      C. Diaz& Semenyo to Maddison&Johnson
      D. DCL&Diaz to Solanke & Johnson
      E. DCL&Semenyo to Jimenez&Johnson

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sell Diaz only or save FT

        Open Controls
    14. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Team GTG?

      Ramsdale
      Hall, Lewis, Justin
      Saka, Mbeumo, Palmer, Jota
      Wood, Halaand(c), Havertz

      Fab, Rogers , Robinson, Ait Nouri

      Open Controls
    15. undersarmy
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      A) Jimenez or
      B) Wood

      Open Controls
    16. cruzex
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Breenan johnson injured?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    17. mikeyboss33
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Not a clue...
      2 fts 0.6itb and zero Wildcard
      Flekken, Fab
      Trent, Rico, Gabriel, Mylo, Mazaroui
      Jota, Mbemuo, Semenyo, Saka, Rogers
      Haaland, Watkins, Stewart

      Give me some inspiration

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Fund funds to bump up Stewart and bench Semenyo

        Open Controls
        1. mikeyboss33
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Lose Trent?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Does Mazraoui down to 4.0/3.9m give enough funds for Stewart to Jimenez/Delap?

            Open Controls
    18. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      So many nudes

      Open Controls
    19. FCSB
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Start:

      1. Rico Lewis (wol)
      2. Pedro Porro (WHU)

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        19 mins ago

        Rico

        Open Controls
      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Close one, Lewis

        Open Controls
    20. NumberSix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Is there much doubt about Gvard starting? Considering dumping Trent for him given fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Always risk of weird random pep benching

        Open Controls
      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pep roulette

        Open Controls
    21. Manani
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      save FT? (got 1FT, 0mITB)
      Henderson
      Lewis Gabriel Hall
      ESR Saka Salah Rogers McNeil
      Haaland Watkins
      (4.0 Robinson Colwill Stewart)

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Its save or sell Salah/Watkins. I can see why you wouldnt rush into either of those

        Open Controls
        1. Manani
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          who as replacement for Watkins? Solanke?

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Save

        Open Controls
    22. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Johnson is so so so getting subbed pre 60 mins for a 1 pointer. So scripted

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haha! Son and Richi back they have a fair few options

        Open Controls
    23. Who Ate All Depays?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Guys any suggestions with 1FT & 0.4m itb?

      Flekken
      Gabriel, TAA, Konsa
      Salah, Palmer, Johnson, Rogers
      Haaland, DCL, Welbeck
      (Fabs, Greaves, Winks, Keane)

      A) Salah & Winks to Foden & Mbeumo (-4)
      B) TAA & Winks to RAN & Mbeumo (-4)
      C) Save FT

      Open Controls
    24. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who scores the most points over the next 4 games:

      A. Saka (bou LIV new che)
      B. Foden (wol SOU bou bha)

      1. Havertz (bou LIV new che)
      2. Solanke (WHU pal VIL IPS)

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.