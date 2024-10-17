For our Gameweek 8 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) differentials, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Brighton and Hove Albion.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ALEX MORENO

FPL ownership: 0.5%

0.5% Price: £4.4m

£4.4m GW8-12 fixtures: CRY | lei | WHU | NEW | ars

Alex Moreno (£4.4m) could be a decent option for those Fantasy managers scouring the market for a cut-price defender.

The Spaniard has quickly settled into life at Nottingham Forest, pushing on and offering a threat from wide areas in Nuno Espirito Santo’s 4-2-3-1 formation. He is yet to produce a goal or assist but Moreno is certainly passing the eye test from an attacking perspective.

Combined with Forest’s defensive solidity, the left-back is a viable transfer in.

With just six goals conceded in seven games, the joint-second-best defensive record in the top flight, Nuno has made the Tricky Trees much tougher to break down. In 2023/24, they ranked fourth for expected goals conceded (xGC) from his appointment onwards. So far this season, they are fifth.

“We are stronger as a team this season. We have been able to press much better, in higher parts of the pitch. We have defended the box well. That it is not about the individual. As a team, we can cover more space. “Since the end of last season, the commitment was to improve on that aspect. There is no way to play in the Premier League if you are not solid, compact and strong in defence. The team is doing well defensively, basically because of the hard work of the players, their resilience and their commitment to put their body in front of the ball.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Nottingham Forest’s defensive improvement

Priced at £4.4m, Moreno now plays host to a Crystal Palace side that have scored just one goal in their last three matches. Beyond that, Forest play Leicester City (a), West Ham United (h) and Newcastle United (h) before the November international break.

It suggests Moreno can flourish, with that strong upcoming schedule offering clear points potential.

OMARI HUTCHINSON

FPL ownership: 0.4%

0.4% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW8-12 fixtures: EVE | bre | LEI | tot | MUN

Omari Hutchinson (£5.3m) arrived at Portman Road in June with plenty of expectation heaped on his shoulders.

The 20-year-old scored 10 Championship goals and provided six assists while on loan at Ipswich Town last season, helping the Tractor Boys earn promotion to the Premier League.

So far, Hutchinson has been key to Ipswich’s attacking forays, supplying an assist in the recent 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

Further analysis of the stats shows Hutchinson ranks second among team-mates for shots (eight) and penalty box touches (14), only behind the in-form Liam Delap (£5.7m). He also netted his first England under-21 goal and bagged two assists for the Three Lions earlier this week.

Ipswich are winless after seven games but they have been competitive, with four draws in total.

We should also take into consideration the club’s tough start: according to our Season Ticker, their opening seven games were the third most difficult, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford having it worse.

Looking ahead, seven of Ipswich’s next nine matches are against teams currently in the bottom half of the table. Furthermore, the first three (Everton, Brentford and Leicester City) all rank among the worst six sides for StatsBomb non-penalty xG against:

Hutchinson could be a decent punt then, especially for those Fantasy managers looking for something a little different for their fourth/fifth midfielder slot.

GEORGINIO RUTTER

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW8-12 fixtures: new | WOL | liv | MCI | bou

Georginio Rutter (£5.5m) is thriving in the absence of Joao Pedro (£5.5m), with two goals and one assist in his last two matches.

The £40m Frenchman, who has the versatility and ability to hurt opponents in a variety of attacking positions, has recently been deployed as a No 10 in-behind Danny Welbeck (£5.8m).

He’s certainly passed the eye test in this role, with his Gameweek 7 display against Tottenham Hotspur indicative of his flourishing potential.

It’s backed up by some decent underlying data: since Rutter made his first Brighton and Hove Albion start in Gameweek 4, only four midfielders have attempted more shots.

Above: Georginio Rutter’s shot map in 2024/25, via StatsBomb

As for Albion, Fabian Hurzeler has made an immediate impact on the south coast, with wins over Manchester United and Spurs, plus a draw at Arsenal.

Over the next two, the Seagulls travel to Newcastle United and play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers, affording Rutter further chances to add to his goal tally.

The fact Joao Pedro has been ruled out of Saturday’s trip to St James’ Park (and likely beyond) only adds to his appeal.

Rutter, meanwhile, pulled out of France’s under-21 squad due to injury but has since returned to training. Fabian Hurzeler has indeed passed him fit for Gameweek 8.

With an ownership of just 0.2% and priced at a very reasonable £5.5m, Rutter therefore looks like a viable alternative to Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.6m) over the next two Gameweeks.



