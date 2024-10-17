158
158 Comments Post a Comment
  1. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Who to start here? Rest of backline is Raya, TAA, Lewis.

    A. Konate
    B. Pau
    C. Greaves

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Maybe C

      Open Controls
    2. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Konate

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. JoeSoap
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    What would be your preference this week? 2 FTs & assume Havertz is fit

    A. Diaz>Johnston
    B. Havertz>Solanke
    C. Diaz/TAA>Palmer/Ait-Nouri
    D. A&B

    If I do A/D this wk will need a hit to get Palmer in next wk unless I lose Saka

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Unless we got news any of those you are transferring out are definitely not starting, I'd be tempted to save

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Probably B although I’d veer towards saving them doing C next week. Haven’t and Diaz are holds for me this GW, so I’d be inclined to hold on to them.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. The Tonberry
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        In the same position with the same targets in mind.

        I know I'll want Palmer for GW9 but can go without him this week and the easiest way to get him would be for Saka after this week when Arsenal have 3 tough fixtures.

        I also think Diaz is a transfer out waiting to happen so I'd probably just do the move to Johnson.

        Open Controls
      • Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        A i think.

        Open Controls
      • JoeSoap
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Thanks all, much appreciated.

        Open Controls
    5. Pukki Party
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Fpl blackbox stream tonight?

      Open Controls
    6. Steevo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Would you start Saliba(bou) or Semenyo(ARS)?

      Open Controls
      1. The Tonberry
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          Saliba

          Open Controls
        • Esraj
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 5 mins ago

          Saliba

          Open Controls
        • antis0cial
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          Saliba

          Open Controls
        • JoeSoap
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 2 mins ago

          Saliba

          Open Controls
      2. antis0cial
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        0.5 itb, 2 ft, but tempted to save. Any transfers you would rush to do this week here?

        Sanchez
        TAA Gabriel Lewis
        Saka Mbuemo Diaz Rogers
        Haaland Havertz DCL

        Fabianski Mykolenko Semenyo Greaves

        Open Controls
        1. JoeSoap
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 54 mins ago

          Looks ok as long as they are all good to start

          Open Controls
        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 49 mins ago

          Probably roll but Cunha is looking good next week, and Johnson is a good down grade from this week or do both next week?

          Open Controls
          1. antis0cial
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 24 mins ago

            Thanks, yeah DCL on his last chance this week otherwise Cunha could well be an option cheers. Yeah I may consider Diaz to Johnson, but there could well be plenty of goals for pool vs Chelsea (assuming he gets decent pitch time). Thanks.

            Open Controls
      3. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        If you're lingering in the doldrums of 6m OR, which will you pick?

        A: Jimenez
        B: Delap

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      4. hariv
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        1 FT, 0.7 ITB

        A) Semenyo > McNeil
        B) Semenyo > Smith Rowe
        C) roll

        Flekken
        Trent Gabriel Greaves
        Salah Mbeumo Johnson Semenyo Rogers
        Haaland Havertz

        Valdimarsson Digne Mykolenko Stewart

        Open Controls
      5. grooveymatt65
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Hi guys, this is my team and unsure if I should do a transfer or save again. What do you reckon? thanks!

        Sanchez
        Gabriel Saliba Konate
        Salah Saka Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo
        Haaland Wood
        Fabianski Greaves Bednarek Stewart

        3 ft £0.1 itb

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          roll

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 45 mins ago

            you could use the salah money next week, to do a couple of moves

            Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          Roll

          Open Controls
        3. Skalla
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          I would be tempted with a Konate/Semenyo to RAN/Johnson or Lewis/Doku but saving is fine too if you want to restructure next GW

          Open Controls
        4. grooveymatt65
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          ok thanks guys, might just roll

          Open Controls
      6. The Left Duke #3
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        2 FT 1.9m ITB.......think I have enough options this week to save the FT's.

        Henderson
        Gabriel Lewis TAA
        Saka Mbeumo Rogers Johnson
        Haaland (c) Raul DCL
        [Flekken - Saliba Semenyo Greaves]

        G2G? Not sure on GK selection or subs but this is where i'm at

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.