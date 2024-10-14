129
  1. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Sels saka havertz konsa diaz, should i do -4 or WC ?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I would expect Saka & Havertz to play. Diaz not sure whether he starts. So not a -4 yet, wait for pressers.

  2. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    I want to bring in Palmer for Eze, which combo is better?

    A. TAA & Cunha
    B. 4.5 & Havertz

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Need to see your team to make an informed decision really. Davis & Kai would tempt me but i reckon I'd opt for Trent & Cunha, just.

  3. Scratch
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Start Dibling ahead of Rogers? don't much fancy Fulham away right now

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don’t much fancy Southampton anywhere

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Worth a punt, Southampton really need to go for the win and fixture is as good as it gets.

  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Jackson to Solanke?

    1. tbos83
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pondering the same but also tempted by Wood (allowing me to do Diaz > Palmer next gw)

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd make that move

  5. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Who should I start?

    A. Mbeumo (man)
    B. Welbeck (new)

    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  6. BlzE_94
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    GTG?

    Raya
    TAA Lewis Robinson
    Saka Foden Mbeumo Johnson
    Haaland Solanke Raul

    Fabianski Rogers Faes Greaves

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Very good team

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Just missing Palmer, but you should be okay without him this week.

  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Foden anyone?

    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Got him in for GW7, no joy yet but optimistic for next couple of fixtures

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I am thinking him in for Diaz atm

        1. TLF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah I was all set on Diaz to Brennan but ended using my 2 frees to move DCL & Diaz to Stewart & Foden. Quite happy with set up albeit not an ideal structure currently, limits flexibility.

          Raya
          Gabriel, Trent, Lewis
          Saka, Rogers, Semenyo, Foden, Boomo
          Haaland, Solanke

          (Flekken, Stewart, Myko, Greaves)

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    I sold Onana for Raya after his pen save. That move has cost me like 16 points or something, fml. It was a wc.

  9. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A Smith- Rowe (AVL)
    B Madueke (LIV)
    C Rogers (ful)

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      A or C, flick a coin

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks- probably favour home player and bench Rogers

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      C

