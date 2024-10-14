The ongoing international break will be of concern to some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 8.

It’s the players who contest international matches in the Americas who are the main worries.

With that in mind, we look at what happened after the September international break.

LIVERPOOL

Gameweek 4 fixture: v Nottingham Forest (h), Sat 3pm

v Nottingham Forest (h), Sat 3pm Gameweek 4 line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate (Jones 74), van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 74); Gravenberch, Mac Allister (Bradley 59); Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz (Gakpo 60); Jota (Darwin 59)

Arne Slot named an unchanged Liverpool line-up after the September international break.

Seven of the starting XI had played the maximum 180 minutes for their respective countries. Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) wasn’t far behind on 165’.

The Reds dropped points for the first time in 2024/25, however, slumping to a 1-0 defeat in uninspiring fashion.

Luis Diaz (£8.0m), Alexis Mac Allister (£6.3m) and Diogo Jota (£7.4m) all started but were hooked on the hour.

International exertions were perhaps a factor, especially in Diaz’s case, having started and finished the World Cup qualifier against Argentina on the Tuesday before. The match kicked off at 9.30pm BST.

Slot later intriguingly said that Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) was under consideration to start over Diaz in Gameweek 4.

“I would have planned to play Cody on Saturday but Cody, for the first time [this season], played two games with the Dutch national team and Lucho [Diaz] was more fit than Cody on Saturday, so that’s why Lucho played.” – Arne Slot

This time Liverpool have the advantage of playing on Sunday in Gameweek 8, allowing for an extra day of rest.

“The difference between this international break and the last one is this time we play a late kick-off [on] Sunday and last time we played on Saturday. So, it gives us one extra day of rest, which is always helpful, especially for the ones that come back with jet lag from South America.” – Arne Slot’s thoughts about Gameweek 8, speaking on October 4

MANCHESTER CITY

Gameweek 4 fixture: v Brentford (h), Sat 3pm

v Brentford (h), Sat 3pm Gameweek 4 line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones (Dias 83), Akanji, Lewis (Gvardiol 46); Kovacic (Rodri 46), Gundogan; Savinho (Nunes 90+1), De Bruyne, Grealish (Bernardo 83); Haaland

Having made only one, enforced, change in Gameweeks 1-3, Pep Guardiola made four alterations to his line-up against Brentford.

John Stones (£5.3m), Kyle Walker (£5.3m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£6.5m) made their first starts of the season. Savinho (£6.5m) returned on the wing.

They replaced Ruben Dias (£5.5m), Josko Gvardiol (£5.9m), Bernardo Silva (£6.5m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.3m).

The two defenders had played the maximum 180 minutes during the international break, while Bernardo and Doku lasted 158/157’ respectively.

Gvardiol was introduced at half-time, replacing Rico Lewis (£4.7m). Pep Guardiola failed to explain why in his post-match press conferences and interviews.

As for Erling Haaland (£15.4m), he started and finished the match, despite playing 180 minutes for Norway. His mental state was assessed leading up to the clash after the sad passing of close friend Ivar Eggja.

Like Liverpool, City also play on Sunday in Gameweek 8, allowing for additional rest time.

ARSENAL

Gameweek 4 fixture: v Tottenham Hotspur (a), Sun 2pm

v Tottenham Hotspur (a), Sun 2pm Gameweek 4 line-up: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Saka (Nwaneri 84), Partey, Jorginho, Martinelli (Sterling 80); Havertz, Trossard (Jesus 80)

Mikel Arteta made two enforced changes to his starting XI for last month’s north London derby.

With Declan Rice (£6.3m) suspended and Martin Odegaard (£8.2m) injured, Jorginho (£4.8m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£7.0m) came in.

Arsenal had the advantage of playing on Sunday in Gameweek 4, however. This allowed for an extra day of rest for Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) and co.

Gabriel, David Raya (£5.6m), William Saliba (£6.0m) and Kai Havertz (£8.3m) all played the maximum 180 minutes for their respective countries during the international break.

Saka featured for 156’ minutes, meanwhile.

The 34.8%-owned midfielder limped off during England’s 2-1 loss to Greece on Thursday night, but interim boss Lee Carsley suggested that it isn’t serious and there is optimism that Saka will be fit for Gameweek 8.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Gameweek 4 fixture: v Ipswich Town (h), Sat 3pm

v Ipswich Town (h), Sat 3pm Gameweek 4 line-up: Verbruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood (Kadioglu 66); Minteh (Adingra 67), Baleba, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter (Enciso 66), Welbeck (Ferguson 84)

At Brighton, Fabian Hurzeler had to make two changes as Joao Pedro (£5.5m) and James Milner (£5.0m) both missed out through injury.

In their absence, Georginio Rutter (£5.5m) made his first start for the club, while Yasin Ayari (£5.0m) came into midfield.

There was plenty of pre-match talk about whether post-international fatigue would curtail Joao Pedro’s minutes in Gameweek 4.

In the end, a “small issue” put paid to his involvement.

Elsewhere, Yankuba Minteh (£5.4m) started but was poor and hooked on 67 minutes, having played twice for Gambia during the international break.

OTHERS

Chris Wood (£6.2m) had a late return from international duty in America last month, having played in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He started and lasted 79 minutes at Anfield, however.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) played 180 minutes for Portugal in September and was sighted hobbling in the closing stages of the win over Scotland. He went on to play the entirety of the Saturday early kick-off at Southampton.

The likes of Cristian Romero (£5.1m), Son Heung-min (£9.9m), Bryan Mbeumo (£7.5m), Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m) all racked up 135+ minutes on international duty but also started in Gameweek 4.

Ezri Konsa (£4.5m), Ollie Watkins (9.1m) and Cole Palmer (£10.8m) were all fit to start following minor injury scares over the September international break, completing 90, 82 and 90 minutes respectively.

However, Yves Bissouma (£4.9m) missed out after returning from international duty with a minor injury, Enzo Fernandez (£4.9m) was ill, while Alejandro Garnacho (£6.3m) – late back from South America – was benched.

Meanwhile, Michail Antonio (£5.4m) was subbed off at half-time in Gameweek 4 after not registering a single shot at Fulham. He played 174 minutes for Jamaica leading up to the clash, with the final match kicking off at 3am BST the Wednesday before.

Team-mate Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) dropped to the bench, although there have been suggestions he was under the weather rather than fatigued from his international excursions with Brazil.

THE GAMEWEEK 4 LATE RETURNEES: MINUTES PLAYED IN THE SUBSEQUENT PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH

Country Final international match played in… (date/kick-off time in BST) Players (mins in final international match) Players (mins in GW4, start in bold) Argentina Colombia (10 Sep, 9.30pm) E. Martinez (90), Romero (90), Enzo (85), Li. Martinez (64), Mac Allister (26), Garnacho (0), Rodriguez (0) E. Martinez (90), Romero (90), Enzo (0), Li. Martinez (76), Mac Allister (59), Garnacho (25), Rodriguez (68) Brazil Paraguay (11 Sep, 1.30am) Gabriel (90), Alisson (90), Andre (90), Paqueta (79), J. Pedro (45), Guimaraes (45), Ederson (0), J. Gomes (0) Gabriel (90), Alisson (90), Andre (75), Paqueta (45), J. Pedro (0), Guimaraes (83), Ederson (90), J. Gomes (90) Colombia Colombia (10 Sep, 9.30pm) Lerma (90), Munoz (90), Diaz (90), Mosquera (88), Duran (79), Sinisterra (0) Lerma (0), Munoz (78), Diaz (60), Mosquera (90), Duran (27), Sinisterra (29) Ecuador Ecuador (10 Sep, 10pm) Caicedo (90), Estupinan (87) Caicedo (90), Estupinan (0) Jamaica Honduras (11 Sep, 3am) Pinnock (90), De Cordova-Reid (90), Antonio (84) Pinnock (90), De Cordova-Reid (0), Antonio (45) Mexico USA (11 Sep, 1.30am) Araujo (66) Aruajo (22) New Zealand USA (11 Sep, 1.30am) Wood (74) Wood (79) Paraguay Paraguay (11 Sep, 1.30am) Almiron (86), Enciso (85), Sosa (24) Almiron (0), Enciso (27), Sosa (0) Uruguay Venezuela (10 Sep, 11pm) Ugarte (90), S. Bueno (90) Ugarte (24), S. Bueno (0) USA USA (11 Sep, 12am) Richards (90), Turner (90) Richards (0), Turner (0)



