With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline on the way, we’re getting articles and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks up two budget midfielders and reveals his Gameweek 8 transfer plans.

Following the latest international break, there are four games for each team between now and the next one.

I think it makes sense to isolate this block of fixtures, given that there are significant swings for the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 12.

During the November international break, I’d like to overhaul my squad, ideally with three or four free transfers.

However, in this piece, I thought I’d highlight two shorter-term picks I like.

GAMEWEEKS 8-11 FIXTURES

DWIGHT MCNEIL – £5.7m

Everton are unbeaten in three and have a decent chance to push on in the coming weeks, with Ipswich Town, Fulham, Southampton and West Ham United in the next four.

I’m not a massive fan of the Fulham game, given how well Marco Silva’s team have performed this season, but the other fixtures should provide opportunities.

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m), who I’ve liked since Gameweek 4, remains on my radar.

The £5.7m midfielder has typically been used as a winger by Sean Dyche but has now moved into a more central No 10 role in-behind the striker.

This has not only increased his goal threat but also allowed him to create better-quality chances.

“For me I’m happy with what I’ve got so far, but I want more, I want to kick on more. I want to help the team impact games as best I can. I’ve done a lot of different things. A lot of its mentality, having confidence in myself, and when you’ve got confidence from the lads around you, the manager and coaching staff, that helps. Playing centrally as well, being more involved in the game, has helped get my stats up, but there’s a long way to go.” – Dwight McNeil

In the Premier League this season, only Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) has created more chances than McNeil’s 23. He also ranks second for expected assists (xA) with 3.05.

McNeil is admittedly more of a creator in this role, rather than someone who will crash the box, so it’s likely we’ll see more assists than goals. However, I still think he can act as a decent midfield enabler in these four weeks, supplying a steady stream of points.

TYLER DIBLING – £4.6m

Cheaper still, Southampton’s Tyler Dibling (£4.6m) is a midfield enabler I’m strongly considering this week (more on that later).

Deployed on the right, he’s a really exciting player to watch, with the ability to pull the strings and make things happen in the final third.

Impressively, he’s averaging 5.34 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, which is captured below via FBref.

“He can do things that not many players I’ve seen can do. I love working with him. I love watching him play. I’d pay a lot of money to watch him play football — fortunately I’m the guy that gets to work with him and try and develop him.” – Russell Martin on Tyler Dibling

Southampton are the lowest scorers in the top-flight, so I think we have to be realistic about what Dibling can achieve.

However, I think he’s playable in Gameweeks 8, 10 and 11.

First up is Leicester City, who have allowed more crosses and chances to be created from the left flank than any other team this season.

Above: Leicester City’s chances created conceded map (left) / Tyler Dibling’s touch heatmap (right)

GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM + TRANSFER PLANS



