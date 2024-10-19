243
243 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPLSuarridge
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol Gabriel TAA
    Saka Mbuemo Johnson Dibling
    Haaland Jackson Wood

    Fabiaski VDV Greaves Semenyo

    1FT and 1.4ITB, do I make a move for GW8? Thank you all!

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Can't think of a viable move here
      Palmer and Salah are the obvious omissions which looks deliberate
      I'll keep Saka

      Open Controls
  2. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    Haaland FOMO is strong…but this looks a big sacrifice….yay or nay?

    TAA, Saka & Watkins ->
    Lewis, McNeil & Haaland(c) (-4)

    Hendo
    TAA, Gabriel, Porro
    Salah(c), Palmer, Saka, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Watkins, Vardy

    Fabs, Johnson, Barco, Jebbison
    Bank 0.2m, 2FTs, all chips

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  3. KUN_DE_BRU_YNE
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Play any two :
    A) Greaves(EVE)
    B) Faes (sou)
    C) konsa(ful)
    D) Robinson ( AVL)

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      BD

      Open Controls
  4. andre_c
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA - Gabriel - Lewis
    Salah - Foden - Saka - Rogers
    Havertz - Solanke - DCL

    Slicker - Smith Rowe - Robinson - Barco

    1FT - 0.9ITB

    Saka to Son here or just hold?
    Start Rogers or Smith Rowe?

    Open Controls
    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hold, start Rogers.

      Open Controls
  5. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    If Wissa is in the squad this week, anyone tempted to bring him in? Wood was on the radar but can't afford him now

    Open Controls
  6. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    TAA and Semenyo to Gvardiol and Johnson for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. One for All
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Flekken
    Aina, Lewis, Gabriel, Taa
    Saka, Mbeumo, Son
    Haaland, Wood, Raul

    Vald, Rogers, Semenyo, Greaves

    Starting lineup okay?

    Open Controls
  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    I have 2ft's and was thinking of the below moves, or should I prioritise bringing in Palmer next week? My plan was to bring in Palmer GW12.

    A. TAA > Ait Nourri
    B. Semenyo > Foden

    Raya
    Gabriel / TAA / Lewis
    Saka / Johnson / Mbuemo / Rogers
    Solanke / Haaland / DCL

    Fab | Semenyo | Mykolenko | Greaves

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wolves have had 1 draw I think amongst a sea of losses

      But risky to plump for RAN right now

      It's Haaland or Palmer the way I see it

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I wouldn't start Ait Nourri this week.

        Open Controls
  9. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Keep or sell Eze for Johnson?

    Have Maddison.

    Open Controls
  10. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Robbo > Porro ft - Y or N?

    Open Controls
  11. Ten Hag of Bud
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hoping badly that United can get it together. Wildcard active. Good to go or too risky? No funds to play with 101.4m tv / or 116k

    Raya
    Dalot Van de Ven Gvardiol
    Saka Foden Palmer Rogers
    Delap Hojlund Haaland

    Fabianski Winks Van den Berg Keane

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Manchester United fan?

      Open Controls
      1. Ten Hag of Bud
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        From the day I was born to the day I die. MUFC

        Open Controls
        1. NZREDS
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Roll a fat one up and enjoy the game!

          Open Controls
  12. Ed
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    3FT’s. Tempted to save but conscious of no Spurs cover.

    A) Worth doing Semenyno + DCL > Dibling + Solanke

    Or

    B) Save FT and start DCL & Aina

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A yes

      But I have a bias against DCL and I know they have a brilliant run of fixtures.

      Open Controls
  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which one would you start this morning out of Jackson, Souček or Udogie?

    Cheers and good luck to ya

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Jack

      Open Controls
  14. Captain Vantastic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Saka to Son for free?

    Open Controls
  15. kanuforpresident
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Raya
    Saliba Konate Porro
    Saka ESR Diaz Gordon
    Solanke DCL Haaland
    Subs: Turner, Andersen, Winks, Barco*

    A) Diaz/Gordon to Johnson
    B) Barco to Aina
    C) Winks to Rogers
    D) Save FT

    Open Controls
  16. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sles (FAB)
    TAA Gabriel Greaves (Colwill DVB)
    Foden Maddison Mbeumo Dibling (Rogers)
    Haaland © Havertz Solanke
    2 FT any thoughts here ? Or keep Both 2FT ?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.