It’s time to reveal our three differentials for Gameweek 10, as we edge closer to Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

As ever, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

DARWIN NUNEZ

FPL ownership: 2.2%

2.2% Price: £7.1m

£7.1m GW10-14 fixtures: BHA | AVL | sou | MCI | new

With Diogo Jota (£7.3m) set to miss Liverpool’s next two league matches, we’ve turned to Darwin Nunez (£7.1m) as our headline selection.

The Uruguayan, who costs £7.1m in FPL, has registered a goal and one assist over his last three league appearances.

That’s despite sporadic minutes under Arne Slot.

However, with Jota now absent, it opens the door for Darwin to stake a claim for the central striker position.

He’s certainly growing into his role under the Dutch tactician, impressing against Chelsea in Gameweek 8, particularly without the ball. He followed that up with the winner against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League, before providing the assist for Mohamed Salah’s (£12.7m) equaliser at Arsenal on Sunday.

Darwin’s attacking threat can now reap rewards against Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa, both of whom deploy high defensive lines. Given his off-the-ball movement, pace and ability to run in behind, Darwin holds potential.

Beyond that, Liverpool travel to Southampton in Gameweek 12. If Jota isn’t ready to start, Darwin could continue in the starting XI.

Nunez certainly divides opinion in the FPL community due to his patchy finishing, but for any Fantasy manager seeking a major differential in attack, the 2.2% owned Uruguayan fits the profile.

CRAIG DAWSON





