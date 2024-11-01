50
  1. Moxon
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Start Rogers or Robbo?

    1. RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      I’m on the same question. I have 1FT and thinking of doing Robbo to Ait Nouri. Can’t see Robbo starting

      1. Moxon
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I can't see him starting either but don't see Rogers getting more than 2 points either. Worst case Robbo comes on for a cameo and gets 1 point less

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Rogers. Don't know why you're so downbeat on him against VDV-less Spurs backline

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Both could return two points but rogers is playing spurs and IMO has a good chance of a return

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Roggo

  2. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Which one should I do?

    A) Foden > Saka
    B) Save FT

    1. No_Mo_Salah?
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd save this week.

    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I’d just get Saka. Obviously, either could score more in this or any given week.

  3. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Get Leicester players in now for the United new manager collapse

    1. AzzaroMax99
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’m hoping for Vardy party that week

  4. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Play Solanke or Smith-Rowe?

    1. Pornchef
        15 mins ago

        Soblanke

      • Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        solanke

      • TLF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        ESR

      • SouthCoastSaint
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Esr

      • WOLVERiNES
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        esr

      • NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        esr

    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Help please guys...here is the team.
      Thinking Haaland to Jackson and Son to Salah 4ph? Appreciate your comments.

      Sanchez TAA Gabriel Collins
      Palmer Son Mbuemo Rogers
      Haaland Jackson Wood
      Bench: Iverson Semenyo Mazraoui Greaves
      .4ib

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Sels, Raya or Pickford on free hit?

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Pickford.

      2. SouthCoastSaint
        • 13 Years
        19 mins ago

        Sels

      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        I assume you have 3 pool players already?

      4. nazrinn
          just now

          Sels

      5. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Pickyford

      6. Touré De Force
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        Salah the go to captain for the g/w?

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Easily

      7. el polako
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Werner is the ultimate differential - not even a footballer.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          😆

      8. SouthCoastSaint
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        Just sold DCL for Raul and feels great

        Haaland out an actual thing? Seems like just a Twitter thing from what I’ve seen

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          The machine is telling everyone to do it apparently

      9. Jolly Good
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Start Gabriel or mykolenko?

        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          gabriel

      10. AzzaroMax99
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Gabriel, McNeal, Wood and Gvardiol are all flagged.
        Any of them likely to skip this week?
        I have 1 FT, maybe Gabriel to Konate?

      11. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Bench one please

        a konate (own TAA)
        b lewis

        cheers and gl

        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          b

      12. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        a) start double city defense (gvardiol and lewis)

        b) start gvardiol and leif davis with lewis first bench?

      13. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Who else is doing the Haaland to Salah switch? Quite excited about having to put thought into captaincy

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Don’t see the point. There’s so much money about.

        2. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          doing it. haaland/mcneil --> cunha/salah

        3. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          I did the captain switch

        4. nazrinn
            6 mins ago

            Im having 3mium - haaland, palmer and salah

            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yeah. Quite easy to do if going without Trent

              1. nazrinn
                  just now

                  Yes without TAA. His role now become assist the assister.

            2. jacob1989
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Sticking with Haaland c

          • aapoman
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            1ft and 0.2itb

            Flekken
            TAA Gabriel* Porro
            Palmer Mbeumo Gordon ESR
            Haaland Solanke DCL

            Fabianski; Rogers, Mykolenko, Greaves*

            Gordon + DCL -> Garnacho + Cunha for a -4 sound good??

          • Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Gabriel travelled

            https://x.com/ConMarbleHalls/status/1852387935410073771?t=BgEN36W62QHhfwms7hCN8w&s=19

            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              I think you need a Grav mate You’re the most useful contributor on here.

              1. HelmutCool
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Agreed. Tony digs up good info.

            2. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              4 mins ago

              Of course he has. There are three Gabriel's

          • jimmy.floyd
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Any news on Wood and McNeil?

