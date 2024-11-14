Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Hall of Fame live rankings have been updated following the Gameweek 11 hauls of Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m), Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) and Matheus Cunha (£6.8m).

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members can access the FPL IDs of all managers on the list and click through to view their teams.

Here we take a quick look at the make-up of the top ten, plus give a brief overview of how these leading managers have their squads currently set up.

WHAT IS THE FPL HALL OF FAME?

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL mini-leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame comes at the bottom of this article. Alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark Sutherns and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

THE STANDINGS

Above: Points totals and ranks correct after Gameweek 11’s completion

Since our previous delve at the end of 2023/24, there’s a new leader and four changes inside the top ten.

Taking over at the summit is Tom Dollimore, with Ben Crellin remaining second. Both currently rank inside FPL’s top 100k.

Behind this duo is fresh-faced @elevenify, shooting up from 33rd to third thanks to a superb start that has the manager 4,132nd in the world. By contrast, the leader of our last look, Mark Hurst, is struggling around the 1.96 million level, explaining his drop to fifth.

Meanwhile, the other three new entrants are Daniel Hennessey (from 19th to eighth), Stephen Carey (from 18th to ninth) and Paul Marshman (from 14th to 10th).

Making way are Markku Ojala (from fourth to 19th), Conor’s Team (from seventh to 22nd), David Fairchild (from ninth to 20th) and Dan Wright (from 10th to 21st).

SQUADS OF THE TOP TEN

GOALKEEPERS DEFENDERS MIDFIELDERS FORWARDS Flekken (7) Ait-Nouri (8) Salah (10) Solanke (9) Valdimarsson (4) Gabriel (6) Mbeumo (10) Joao Pedro (5) Verbruggen (2) Lewis (5) Palmer (7) Jimenez (4) Fabianski (2) Dunk (4) Fernandes (7) Haaland (3) Sanchez (2) Colwill (4) Rogers (4) Calvert-Lewin (3) Raya (1) Alexander-Arnold (3) Saka (2) Wood (2) Muric (1) Porro (3) Son (2) Isak (1) Henderson (1) Konsa (3) Johnson (2) Cunha (1) Mykolenko (3) Foden (1) Strand Larsen (1) Gvardiol (2) Semenyo (1) Stewart (1) Hall (2) Rashford (1) Dalot, de Ligt (1) McNeil (1) Dawson, Faes (1) Schade (1) Greaves, Emerson (1) Dibling (1) Milenkovic (1)

Each of the Gameweek 11 squads possesses Salah and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) and three manage to own both the Egyptian and Erling Haaland (£15.2m).

However, the other seven prefer a heavy midfield, often containing Fernandes and Cole Palmer (£10.9m) too. The less said about Mark Flekken (£4.5m), a goalkeeper yet to clean sheet, the better.

Beyond this, there are a few surprising observations. Four have persisted with Joao Pedro (£5.4m) from the very beginning, despite injury problems meaning the Brighton and Hove Albion forward hasn’t started since Gameweek 3. But after Saturday’s comeback cameo haul, they now look ahead of the curve.

It’s also odd to see so little of Cunha, David Raya (£5.6m), Chris Wood (£6.6m) and Josko Gvardiol (£6.3m). Especially with there being plenty of Pedro, Lewis Dunk (£4.4m) and Levi Colwill (£4.5m) love. Similarly, none of the 10 include Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m).

As for chips, all have used just one of them: the Wildcard. A couple weren’t afraid to use it early in Gameweek 3, four activated during the popular Gameweek 6 and Fabio Borges has just triggered his for Gameweek 11.

FPL HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?

The ‘HoF Rating’ is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each preceding season weighted at roughly 80% of the one that followed. In other words, those who performed best in 2023/24 get a bigger boost than those who did best in 2007/08. The ‘HoF Ranking’ even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to let rookies rank alongside veterans.

How do I join the Hall of Fame

Simply sign up for our leagues. Either the Fantasy Football Scout one or, if eligible, the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ league. The code for the latter will be available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area after launch.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?

The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL ID.

What if I don’t want to be listed?

Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout mini-league. You’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?

The Career table is available to all and updates after each season to display the latest yearly rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, updates sporadically throughout the campaign to reflect the current scores.



