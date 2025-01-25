47
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wood to Gakpo or play Wood?

    1. Orion
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gakpo of course

    2. Gakpo is a trap
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      What is going on

      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Go on enlighten us why he’s a trap

    3. Steve Stiffler
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Play that wood

  2. Orion
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Allison
    TAA Munoz Robinson
    Salah Gordon Palmer Rogers
    Wissa Watkins Isak

    Vald Amad Myko Lewis
    1FT, 2.4 itb

    GTG ?

    Cheers!

    1. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      No. Got gordon in the team means not gtg

      1. Orion
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Amad instead of Gordon ?

      2. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Did something happen to Gordon?

  3. LFC
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which one to bench?

    A) Jackson (also have palmer)
    B) elanga
    C) rogers

    1. Orion
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

  4. Pablo613
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Play Semenyo or Amad?

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Semenyo

    2. Orion
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Semenyo

  5. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    G2G? thanks guys and good luck.

    Pickford
    VVD Andersen Gabriel
    Palmer Diaz Foden Salah(c)
    Raul Isak(vc) Pedro

    Matthews Amad Milenkovic VDB

  6. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Watkins sarr timber/robinson/munoz
    To
    Gakpo mbeumo konate

    Y or N ? 3 ft & whom out ?

    1. Kvarken SS
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Y and Timber or Robinson

    2. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I've got Watkins and no way I want to drop him for the next 3 fixtures

  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which combo for the next few?

    A) Gakpo & Tarkowski (4FTs)
    Or
    B) Wood & Konate (5FTs)

  8. marcos11
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bench Jackson or Amad?

    1. RUBEN'S REDS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jackson

  9. Steve Stiffler
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    The benching headaches this weekend man

    Start:

    A) Aina (playing Sels)
    B) Robinson (playing Amad)

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same dilemma. Playing Sels, Amad and Robinson, benching Aina.

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah share it out, would you play Sarr or Mbeumo? Thanks mate

  10. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Diaz starting for liv?

  11. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    That Salah will get a hatty.

    1. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Meaningless with his EO.

  12. afsr
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Should I do Sarr to Rogers for a hit?

    For:
    1) Aston Villa probably have the best GW23-25 fixtures apart from doubling teams (WHU, wol, IPS). Rogers is usually heavily involved and WHU concede a lot on his side
    2) Sarr's been shite, Amad who I'm currently benching has a difficult fixture (ful)
    3) Sarr to Rogers would give me the budget for Gordon -> Mbeumo next week

    Against
    1) Despite Sarr's lack of output, he's been getting chances and Brentford away are not watertight and also concede a lot from his side. Rogers would need to about 4 points more just to break even
    2) I already have Watkins he partly covers for Villa's likely goals in the next 3
    3) I can instead take the hit next week for Pickford who has 2 games and afford Mbeumo like that
    4) Villa had an away CL game this week and they usually play worse after these (had Tuesday - Sunday turnaround this time but still)

    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      No

  13. UKG
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play Robinson or Hall?

    Amad or Kluivert?

    1. RUBEN'S REDS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Amad

  14. MGD
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kinda struggling this GW.

    Raya
    TAA, Gabriel, Aina
    Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Rogers
    Isak, Wood, Pedro

    Fodder, Amad, Mykolenko, Greaves

    4ft and 0.00itb.

    A) Bruno -> Diaz
    B) Use a lot of transfers to try to do Pedro + Bruno to Gakpo + Gordon/Mbuemo
    C) Palmer + Pedro -> Mbuemo/Gordon + Gakpo
    D) Roll another transfer and have 5 for next GW.

    Rather get my 3rd Liverpool now vs Ipswich

    1. Kvarken SS
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Roll, even tho 3rd LIV would be nice

      1. Kvarken SS
        • 1 Year
        just now

        If you do any moves, I think B

    2. Mata of opinion
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B looks decent with Gordon v Southampton

  15. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench one. Currently on Rogers

    Palmer
    Eze
    Gordon
    Wood
    Rogers

    1. Catastrophe
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Makes sense.

  16. dberb9
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Henderson
    Trent Konsa Robinson
    Salah Palmer Eze Rogers Gordon
    Isak Wood

    Bench: Joao Pedro, Milenkovich, VdB

    Good to go?

  17. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    One FT and £2.1m ITB...

    Anything worth doing here? Subs in correct order?

    Henderson
    Hall, Robinson, Gabriel
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Gordon
    Gakpo, Isak, Wood

    Sels, Amad, Murillo, Huijsen

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gabriel to VVD

    2. RUBEN'S REDS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Start Amad

  18. Who Ate All Depays?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Hall, Munoz
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Rogers
    Isak, Wood, Jackson
    (Fabs, Bruno, Hujsen, Greaves)

    Worth doing?
    Gabriel & Jackson to TAA & Gakpo (-4)

    1. estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Can I not just do Jackson to Gakpo

  19. Catastrophe
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hmm starting to consider benching Gordon over Diallo.

    aMad?

    1. estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      United so hit and miss. It's a punt... And could pay off

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Mad

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      But Gordon has Southampton

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Shhhh

    4. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      You gone amad for sure

  20. Big W
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench 1
    A) Mbuemo vs CPA
    B) Elanga vs BOU
    C) Rogers v WHU

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      just now

      b

  21. JAYPEE
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Should I play Raul or Mbeumo?

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Mbeumo

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      just now

      That’s what I’m stuck on

      Surely Man Utd likely to concede more than Crystal Palace

    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Raul, united are trash

  22. Casp123
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Can't work out why Slot isn't a gimme this week for anyone who doesn't already have triple liverpool

  23. indy13
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    who to bench? one from Rogers/Kulu/Wood/Mbuemo/Palmer - I'm on Wood but this feels very wrong

  24. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one:

    Sarr (BRE)
    Pedro (EVE)

    Thanks!

  25. Sid07
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Play
    1) kluivert
    2) rogers

  26. dberb9
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Milenkovic or Konsa

    Wood or Joao Pedro

  27. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    2FT, 0.9itb.. really unsure what to do. Welcome any thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Robinson, TAA, Gabriel
    Rogers, Palmer, Gordon, Diaz, Salah
    Isak(c) Wood

    Fab, Wissa, Myko, Faes

  28. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    just now

    FINAL CALL

    Lewis -> Konate worth a hit or do it for free next GW?

