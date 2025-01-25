If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 23.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 23 DEADLINE?

As a Saturday lunchtime kick-off won’t be taking place, all transfers and team selections will instead need to be done by 13:30 GMT on Saturday 25 January.

GOING HEAVY ON LIVERPOOL

FPL hasn’t quite reached Double Gameweek 24 but many managers are grabbing Liverpool assets early, to cover the league leaders’ home match against Ipswich Town.

That’s why – as this week’s burning question – we’ve asked a bunch of notable Pro Pundits what their preferred Anfield trio is, influenced by the Champions League benchings of Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m). This duo are amongst the eight unanimous Scout Squad picks.

Then, in the weekly Q&A session, Zophar talks further about his favourite Liverpool and Everton names, plus chip usage in the double. For example, those who activate their Wildcard now will still be able to use Assistant Manager in Gameweek 24.

SURPRISING CHELSEA SALES

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m) and Cole Palmer (£11.3m) are two of this week’s four most-sold players.

One goal within Chelsea’s last nine league matches makes Jackson an understandable disposal – he’s missing many chances and keeps dropping in price – but the Palmer sales are curious.

The midfielder may have blanked on Monday night but three goals have still come in five games and only Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) has more overall points and attacking returns. About to visit his former club Manchester City, Palmer leads the way for creating big chances (62).

REAL-LIFE TRANSFERS

Speaking of the champions, they’re trying their best to drag this January transfer window into relevance.

We’ve compiled reports on new signings Omar Marmoush (£7.0m), Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.0m) and Vitor Reis (£4.5m). Additionally, there’s a round-up of other recent top-flight arrivals.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 23 CAPTAIN

Successive blanks have caused jaws to drop all around the FPL community but, with Ipswich up next, Mohamed Salah is the recommended armband recipient of our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Fresh from a midweek Europa League brace, Son Heung-min (£9.8m) at home to Leicester City comes second.

Also against a promoted side is Alexander Isak (£9.5m). His sensational eight-match scoring streak is over but a trip to last-placed Southampton could see another one begin.

You can find out who Captain Sensible writer Hibbo fancies here.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – contains three players from both Liverpool and Newcastle United.

As well as Son, we believe there’s some differential potential in Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.4m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.3m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 23!