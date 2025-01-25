285
  Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/25/fpl-in-5-minutes-all-you-need-to-know-about-gameweek-23

  shaunyjames
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Need to Bench 1:

    Hall (SOU A)
    Aina (BOU A)
    Gabriel (WOL A)

  Zarraga
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Can somebody help me?

    Who to start: Rogers/Sarr/Wissa & Munoz/Hall. Now I have Rogers, Sarr and Munoz.

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd start hall for sure

    shaunyjames
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      If start Wissa over Sarr

    Zarraga
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Thanks guys. Don't you think that going for CP defense is smarter move? They improved it a lot.

  mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench one. Currently on Rogers

    Palmer
    Eze
    Gordon
    Wood
    Rogers

    Slightly offside
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Havde the same question. Not Palmer or Gordon. Tight between de others. I’m leaning Wood or Eze.

      King Sheep
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Rogers

  Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    G2G? thanks guys and good luck.

    Pickford
    VVD Andersen Gabriel
    Palmer Diaz Foden Salah(c)
    Raul Isak(vc) Pedro

    Matthews Amad Milenkovic VDB

  Full ham tragic
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Not sure of team , benching headache! GTG ??
    TIA

    Pickford
    TAA hall Gabriel Munoz
    Salah Diaz Palmer Murphy
    Isaac wood

    Henderson Robinson Raul

    King Sheep
      • 8 Years
      just now

      GTG

  indy13
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    who do I bench from this lot? Pick 1 from my front 8. I'm on Wood right now

    Salah/Palmer/Rogers/Kulu/Mbuemo/Gakpo/Rogers/Wood/Isak

    indy13
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      whoops Rogers listed twice my bad.

    King Sheep
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Good problem to have, I'd bench Rogers

  King Sheep
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which is best ....

    A) Jackson >> Gakpo
    B) Jackson, Bruno >> Gakpo, Diaz -4
    C) Jackson, Colwill >> Gakpo, Konate -4

  Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Pick one?
    A Kerkez
    B Robinson
    C konsa

