  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Best 3 Villa?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      rogers

  2. mr_jones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    buy Havertz or Gakpo for Jackson?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Gak

  3. Kaptenen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Is Gakpo considered a much better pick than Diaz? Or is it just that he is classified as a forward and easier to get to?

    1. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      I was wondering the same.

      It must be something like we need TAA, Salah and a striker. And the more people are talking about Gakpo...

    2. The Tonberry
        1 min ago

        He's a better pick but not a much better pick. Gakpo is more secured for starts but Diaz is more explosive.

        Gakpo as a forward does make him more desirable as there are plenty of good midfielders to choose whereas the pool of forwards are shallow

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      start
      a. Huijsen vs NFO
      b. Munoz vs BRE

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        B

    4. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I am being too stubborn since I want DCL + Díaz over Gakpo. Gut feeling says DCL will get at least 1 return, and Díaz should do well in the next 3.

      It's a close call, gotta do something different from others because of my rank. This is not a bad risk to take, right? Even though it is DCL

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        do it !

      2. Kaptenen
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Its a very good move imo, actually thinking something similiar. Feels like Gakpo is the more popular pick because of his forward position, which gives most teams easier routes to transfer him in.

      3. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Thanks lads

      4. Fitzy.
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I'd get your gut seen to

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Bet you wouldn’t want to know what my nuts feeling says

    5. hazza44
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Bench one from each?
      A) Hall (sou)
      B) Gabriel (wol)
      C) Robinson (MUN)
      D) Konate (IPS)

      1. Rogers (WHU)
      2. Amad (ful)
      3. J.Pedro (EVE)

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Close but B1 because I think Sou are quite toothless in some games, Hall (assist potential) & fancy Cunha scoring vs Arsenal. Expecting Villa to be jaded vs. Whu

    6. dansmith1985
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Bench 1

      Gordon
      Hall
      Mbeumo
      Wood

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        Hall

      2. Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        Hall but which 3 defenders are you choosing before him? As he'd been high on my defenders to own list this week, ahead of Konate for example

        1. dansmith1985
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Robinson,Trent and Gabriel

    7. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      just a random question... all week i have been asking robinson or timber to start, everyone agreed it should be robinson

      yet i look at the scout picks and they have grabriel with castagne on the bench

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        55 mins ago

        Because gabriel has attacking threat, Timber doesnt. Same for Robinson and Castagne.

        1. Pusey Patrol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Gabriel was a corner thread when Saka was still on the pitch.

          I would sell him or keep him on the bench. Robinson way more dangerous.

          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            Its between Timber and Castagne for him

            1. Tazah
              • 7 Years
              just now

              no, timber and robinson.... its only the scouts have castagne, which is also another question, why him and not robinson????

      2. Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        What he said. Timber and Robinson are close. Gabriel is better than both. Castagne worse but likely to haul in 3rd on my bench.

    8. Steavn8k
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Best combi to go for here?
      A: Pickford and Gakpo
      B: Alison and Wissa

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        43 mins ago

        A

      2. Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        B if you have Fabianski

        1. Steavn8k
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I do, but what's that got to do with it?

      3. Bavarian
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        A

      4. Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        Because Alison won't play 29 if they beat Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi 2nd leg. Alison is not worth an extra transfer but Fab hopefully keeps his place and plays Everton in 29. If you had fodder and therefore needed another transfer or FH29 I'd lean the other way.

        1. Steavn8k
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Ah, makes sense. Cheers!

    9. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Salah TC?

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        This week?

      2. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Definitely, in GW 24.

    10. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      I see many ppl getting third player from Liverpool as gakpo or Diaz Nor Slot so when u would use the assistant manger GW 24 on Moyes ?

      1. Tazah
        • 7 Years
        just now

        planning on iraola or howe which have been the highest performers so far

    11. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Possibly a dumb question but do we know if managers prices change like with the players?

      For example, if loads of people play the chip in DGW24 and 'transfer in' Slot, does he go up to £1.6m?

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nope

    12. Ninjaa
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Current side, how is my bench? 2 fts and 0.0m itb. Any transfers recommended? Jackson is the obvious out but I don't know who to bring in and i don't know whether to wait till next week. Thoughts please lads ?

      Sels
      VvD Robinson Hall
      Salah Palmer Gorden Rogers Martinelli
      Isak Wood

      4m Jackson Timber Konsa

      Open Controls
      1. Apollo Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Jackson to Gakpo?

      2. The Tonberry
          just now

          I did Jackson to Gakpo already

      3. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Hi All.
        I am looking for a site that offers more than XGI. I would like to see a historical season ticker, indicating HOME/AWAY, OPPONENT DIFFICULTY, POSITION. This will add to the information. It is misleading to say a player with good XGI has played Soton 10 times (Exaggeration)
        Anyone on the same page as me?

      4. el polako
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        If the answer is DCL, then the question asked is wrong.

        1. Apollo Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          Such a ridiculous trap to hear the content creators proposing him as an option. If it was just Leicester in a single GW nobody would be touching

        2. how now brown cow
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Dgw fever

        3. The Tonberry
            3 mins ago

            Not if the question is "Which forward will I never ever go to again?"

        4. _Gunner
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          Start one please:

          A- Hall (sou)
          B- Konsa (WHU)

          1. how now brown cow
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            A

          2. The Tonberry
              3 mins ago

              A

          3. ran
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            Verbruggen
            Munoz Gabriel Hall
            Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon
            Watkins Wood Isak

            Fabianski Rogers Kerkez Andersen

            4FTs, 1.6m

            1) Verbruggen Andersen Watkins > Allison TAA Ndiaye
            2) Andersen Gordon > TAA Kluivert
            3) Verbruggen Watkins > Allison Gakpo
            4) Roll

            1. how now brown cow
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Not sure it's the week to sell Watkins

          4. how now brown cow
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            Henderson
            TAA Gabriel Hall
            Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers
            Wood Isak Gakpo

            (Pickford Elanga Milenkovic Mykolenko)

            Is it a week to save my FT?

            1. The Tonberry
                2 mins ago

                GTG

            2. Chris_l25
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              Who to start?

              A: Aina
              B: Munoz (I have Mbuemo)

            3. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              I'm not sure why the press conference times are so late this morning, but I can confirm Liverpool's Arne Slot is up first at around 09:00 GMT.

            4. SomeoneKnows
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              GTG in terms of strating line and bench order?

              Sels
              TAA, Hall, Timber
              Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Gordon, Rogers
              Isak, Wood

              (Fabianski, Cunha, Robinson, HB)

              1. The Tonberry
                  1 min ago

                  Swap Robinson and Timber and you're good to go

              2. gellinmagellan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                Fabianski
                TAA Gabriel Robinson
                Salah Gordon Palmer Rogers
                Isak Gakpo Wood

                Flekken Munoz Enzo Faes

                2 FTs 0.5 ITB. What should I do here?

                1. The Tonberry
                    1 min ago

                    Play Flekken or bring in Pickford ahead of the DGW before you get priced out.

                2. Rollercoaster
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Not living in UK, read the news about upcoming stormy weather over there, could matches be postponed?

                  1. theplayer
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    The storm is today, not tomorrow so matches will be fine.

                3. FCSB
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Flekken
                  TAA Gabriel Robinson
                  Palmer Gordon Salah Fernandes
                  Isak Pedro Wood

                  Valdimarsson Enzo Porro Greaves

                  2FT, 0.2itb

                  Any transfers needed here, or save FT?

                  Thanks

                4. ran
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Which group gets more points this week?

                  A) Verbruggen Hall Watkins
                  B) Allison TAA Rogers
                  C) Verbruggen TAA Gakpo
                  D) Allison Gordon Gakpo
                  E) Verbruggen Diaz Watkins

