Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 23.

At the time of writing, these three players all have an ownership of 5.0% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

FPL ownership: 1.6%

1.6% Price: £5.4m

£5.4m GW23-27 fixtures: bha | LEI + LIV | cry | MUN | bre

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.4m) scored his first goal in any competition since September on Sunday.

It coincided with a much-improved Everton display against Tottenham Hotspur, as David Moyes claimed his first victory since returning to the Goodison Park dugout.

The Scotsman’s influence on Calvert-Lewin has undoubtedly been key.

In his past two games alone, the former England striker has racked up nine shots, including five Opta-defined ‘big chances’ – a considerable improvement from his time under Sean Dyche.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s big chances (BCT) per Gameweek in 2024/25, sorted by highest first

“He made their centre-halves worry, left a bit on one, was a threat, challenging, and won a good percentage of his aerial duels today while he switched the play a couple of times. He did a lot of good things. “People have been telling me he didn’t get many chances. Well, he has got a few in these games. He had three chances in midweek, so that’s great he had chances and today he’s got a goal and probably could have had more. If a striker is getting his chances then it is a good thing. The goal will give him great confidence.” – David Moyes on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

It’s a small step in the right direction for Calvert-Lewin ahead of Double Gameweek 24, when Everton host Leicester City and Liverpool.

The Foxes have, of course, shipped 18 goals in a point-less run over the last seven Gameweeks.

Prior to that, the Toffees visit Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, who last won at the Amex Stadium back in November.

With penalties likely in his locker and confidence levels up, Calvert-Lewin could therefore be a nice solution for Fantasy managers in need of a budget forward.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

FPL ownership: 1.5%

1.5% Price: £6.3m

£6.3m GW23-27 fixtures: IPS | bou + eve | WOL | mci | NEW

For those whose budgets can’t stretch to Luis Diaz (£7.5m) or Cody Gakpo (£7.5m), Liverpool team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.3m) is an intriguing cheaper option.

The Hungarian international is owned by just 1.5% of FPL managers, despite becoming increasingly influential for Arne Slot’s side.

Szoboszlai has racked up an impressive 24 shots in his last six Premier League starts.

For context, Diaz and Gakpo have managed 22 and 14 respectively.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s shot map in his last six Premier League starts, via StatsBomb

Szoboszlai’s ability to link play and create from midfield is equally notable, with a further 15 key passes supplied in that period.

Liverpool’s attacking output has been stellar under Slot this season, with a league-high 50 goals scored in 21 games. They also lead the division for shots in the box, big chances and expected goals (xG).

Saturday’s clash against Ipswich Town could therefore be very profitable for Szoboszlai and the Liverpool attack.

After that, the Reds face trips to Bournemouth and Everton in Double Gameweek 24, before entertaining Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Szoboszlai isn’t completely nailed-on to start every game, of course, but positional rival Curtis Jones (£5.3m) is a potential injury concern, while fellow midfielder Harvey Elliott (£5.2m) has been used sparingly by Slot thus far.

Given the above, Szoboszlai could be worth a short-term gamble.

SON HEUNG-MIN

FPL ownership: 5.0%

5.0% Price: £9.8m

£9.8m GW23-27 fixtures: LEI | bre | MUN | ips | MCI

Following a clinical display in Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-2 win over Hoffenheim, Son Heung-min (£9.8m) is our final differential ahead of the visit of Leicester City.

The South Korean was a constant threat on the left in Germany and scored a brace, with his drilled left-footed winner a timely reminder of his qualities.

“I thought Sonny led from the front tonight with his football but also with his general actions and most importantly the goals. Look, we are all copping stick at the moment. That is the nature of the beast. What we do, as footballers and managers, we are all in the firing line at the moment. Whether it is warranted or not, you have to stand up and reply to it in the proper way. I thought he did that tonight.” – Ange Postecoglou on Son Heung-min

It admittedly hasn’t been a vintage season for Son, with six goals and six assists in 17 Premier League starts.

Interestingly, however, eight of his 12 attacking returns have arrived on home turf.

Spurs have slumped to 15th in the Premier League table after their poor run of form continued with a 3-2 loss at Everton on Sunday, but they do face a favourable home match-up in Gameweek 23.

Only Southampton have conceded more goals than opponents Leicester City since Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge, with first-choice right-back James Justin (£4.2m) the subject of criticism.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have scored nine goals in the last four home matches – only Newcastle United have found the net more often in that timeframe.

Sat in just 5.0% of squads, Son therefore represents a major differential, and for those maverick Fantasy managers out there, he could represent the ideal punt for the Leicester City, Brentford, Manchester United and Ipswich Town games.