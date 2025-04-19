917
FPL April 19

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 33

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 33.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 33 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:30 BST on Saturday 19 April.

BENCH BOOST IDEAS

When could be the best times to Bench Boost? 2

Over 208,000 managers used their Bench Boost chip in Double Gameweek 32 – including two-thirds of The Great and The Good – and many more are expected to activate this time, when four teams will feature twice.

Players from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City are rightly popular, but it’d be wise to still consider those with one encouraging match. For example, West Ham United host Southampton, which makes Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) unanimous Scout Squad picks.

FPL Family’s Sam has both of them in her Gameweek 33 Bench Boost.

GUESSING ROTATION

FPL notes: More Arsenal rotation, 15-goal Wissa + Everton's form

Palace players were already covered in-depth before their first double, so we’ve added to this by listing the best Arsenal, Villa and Man City assets.

The problem is that one of these teams is infamous for ‘Pep Roulette’ and the other two have recently been rotating their lineups around Champions League occasions.

Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) hasn’t started any of his recent three league appearances, which is why Pro Pundit Lateriser is more tempted by Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m). The Belgian dazzled last Saturday and is a romantic option during his farewell tour.

As for Villa, January signings massively improved their squad depth. Midfielder Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) only has two league starts from six but kept playing up front versus Paris Saint-Germain. That makes Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) hard to rely on, as only Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) seems completely undroppable.

WHAT ABOUT TRIPLE CAPTAIN?

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Such uncertainty adds an asterisk to using the Triple Captain chip on Saka.

Almost 413,000 have just used theirs on Alexander Isak (£9.5m). He racked up a respectable number of points but was outshone by team-mates Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) and Jacob Murphy (£5.2m).

Omar Marmoush (£7.7m) joins Saka as a leading Double Gameweek 33 option, with Man City’s forward being the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

However, his fixtures against in-form Everton and Villa look quite tricky. That’s why Zophar might keep his Triple Captain for a potential Double Gameweek 36, one not yet confirmed.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – places the single matches of Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) alongside nine doublers.

A few differential punts with explosive potential have also been picked out.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams. You can also find these predicted line-ups in our Gameweek 33 match previews.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 33!

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.