FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 24

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 24.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 24 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:30 GMT on Saturday 31 January.

FIXTURE SWINGS

Instead of dwelling on yet another weekend of high-profile benchings – this time for Erling Haaland (£15.0m), Phil Foden (£8.4m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m) – we need to look ahead and think positively.

After all, there are some significant fixture swings taking place, encouraging managers to focus on Chelsea, Manchester United and Bournemouth assets.

Furthermore, either the Blues or Arsenal will get a Double Gameweek 26, depending on next Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg.

In his Q&A, Zophar has given an opinion on the game time of Chelsea’s attackers, including Cole Palmer (£10.4m).

Confidence is suddenly high at Old Trafford, but Bournemouth investment looks harder now that Rayan Vitor (£5.5m) and Alex Toth (£5.0m) have arrived in attack, while goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) suddenly has competition.

TIME TO WILDCARD?

Naturally, the pre-deadline leak forced some panic decisions. 16 of 18 ‘Great and the Good’ bosses quickly sold Foden, whereas seven different captains were chosen.

Combine such fixture swings with this built-up frustration, and it’s unsurprising to see so many Wildcard activations.

All of our recommended drafts contain Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) and near-namesake Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m). This pair of unanimous Scout Squad picks has some of the best odds for a Gameweek 24 attacking return.

Meanwhile, a bunch of elite experts kindly provided us with their favourite midfielders right now. Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) kept coming up.

Stats say that the Aston Villa star is due a goal, and ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ likes the idea of a Man United double-up. In fact, Lateriser’s theoretical Wildcard draft – aimed at those chasing rank – features the lower ownership of Matheus Cunha (£8.0m).

DORGU’S INJURY

With in-form Patrick Dorgu (£4.4m) set to miss the next couple of months, Cunha should come into Michael Carrick’s starting XI.

Of course, many now need to replace the injured defender, ideally taking advantage of Sunderland and Bournemouth’s good clean sheet odds.

Also sidelined are Jeremy Doku (£6.4m), Pedro Porro (£5.2m) and Granit Xhaka (£5.2m), though Bruno Guimaraes (£7.2m) and Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) seem fine.

Plus, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) made his return last Monday and can be a nice differential.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 24 CAPTAIN

Bad form has lost the community’s full trust in Erling Haaland, and he isn’t the recommended armband recipient of either Captain Sensible or our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

He’s in the top three of both, but Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) are preferred.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – opts for a 3-5-2 formation.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 24!