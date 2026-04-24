FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Blank Gameweek 34

24 April 2026 88 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Blank Gameweek 34.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 34 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 24 April.

THE BIG BLANK

Last chance to use your FPL chips! 2

Six teams played twice in Double Gameweek 33, leading to many FPL chip activations.

Despite the midweek absence of both Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Joao Pedro (£7.6m), 11 of 18 ‘Great and Good’ managers reached a century of points. In fact, Bench Boost squads averaged 125.45 of them.

But 2025/26’s largest round is about to be immediately followed by its quietest, as those six teams will not participate in Blank Gameweek 34.

So, with lots of highly-picked players from Manchester City, Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leeds United and Liam Rosenior-less Chelsea unavailable, using the Free Hit chip is a very popular move.

BUYING SPURS?

FPL Blank Gameweek 34: Are any Spurs players worth buying?

Our draft combines big-name essentials, some unanimous Scout Squad picks like Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) and in-form Ollie Watkins (£8.7m), plus a sprinkling of low-owned differentials, for which we’ve picked an entire XI. The latter includes Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) – he’s due a goal, having racked up lots of recent shots.

Incredibly, to perfectly summarise this one-week chip, several Tottenham Hotspur players are genuinely being considered. And selected.

After all, Xavi Simons (£6.5m) was superb last week, and Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) has a 50% chance of delivering an attacking return against an already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers defence that has just lost 3-0 and 4-0.

Lateriser wants both in his Free Hit team, while Pedro Porro (£5.1m) features in both his and Zophar’s plans. Not that Spurs are suddenly being trusted for a clean sheet, it’s more about the full-back’s goal threat.

NON-FREE HITTERS

FPL notes: Why Gabriel didn't assist Eze's winner

In his weekly Q&A, Zophar also recommends the Porro as a quick punt for those intending to use a free transfer before Wildcarding in Gameweek 35.

What about managers without any more chips to their name? Try targeting individuals from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Everton and Manchester United.

Each of these provides at least one player in our Gameweek 34 Wildcard draft, in case there’s an emergency that forces its activation.

Igor Thiago (£7.4m) is there, too. He’s facing a Man United backline that’ll still be missing the suspended Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m).

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 34 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) is the leading name in our captain poll – so now it’s time to read what Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm think.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – doubles up on Liverpool, Spurs and West Ham United.

FPL Gameweek 34 Scout Picks: Three double-ups in Free Hit XI 2

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 14 Premier League teams who have a fixture this weekend.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 34!

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

88 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 mins ago

    Cunha or Wilson?

    Open Controls
  2. WibblesTeam
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pick 2 to buy on FH:

    A) Mavropanos
    B) Porro
    C) van Dijk

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    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B C

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  3. Denis Tueart on the wing
    • 16 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench one
    A) Thiago
    B) Wilson

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  4. WibblesTeam
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Does anyone know if hits affect your score for getting a bye in qualifying for minileague cups?

    For example, if i go -8 and get 74 points, will FPL take my qualifying score as 74 or 66?

    I know in actual H2H cup matches the hits count, just not sure when it's just counting the top scorers to give a bye to.

    Open Controls
  5. Woy_is_back
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Simons (C), let´s go

    Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Eze or Wilson?

    Good luck guys and gals

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Harry

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  7. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    I will WC 35.

    For this GW only

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD XXX
    Dango Bruno Cunha Mbeumo Wilson
    Thiago Bowen

    A XXX to Porro and have 11 players
    B a Mid/Forward to Salah/Xavi/Solanke and have 10 players
    C both for -4

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      C

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      1. DagheMunegu
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Which players ?

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  8. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    I’ve gone Bowen and Thiago as my two forwards..
    Watkins - just don’t like the early subs and the above two are on pens. Feel more secure with them.
    Got Rogers instead of Gakpo. More explosive and palace will be strong.

    Open Controls
    1. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Good call, and I'd probably do the same if ML rival didn't have Rogers. Need some cover.

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      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        How’s your team looking?

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  9. John Colby (C)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Havertz or Xavi for a one-week punt?

    Open Controls
  10. Catastrophe
    • 15 Years
    just now

    How's she looking?

    Raya
    Gabriel, VVD, Porro
    Fernandes, Salah, MGW, Casemiro
    Watkins, Bowen, Solanke

    (Roefs, Xavi, Heaven, Alderete)

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      good team. be tempted to play Xavi over Casemiro

      Open Controls
  11. Big Hands Barry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    A) Mukiele + Bowen

    B) Porro + Eze

    Open Controls

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