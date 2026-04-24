FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Blank Gameweek 34

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Blank Gameweek 34.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 34 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 24 April.

THE BIG BLANK

Six teams played twice in Double Gameweek 33, leading to many FPL chip activations.

Despite the midweek absence of both Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Joao Pedro (£7.6m), 11 of 18 ‘Great and Good’ managers reached a century of points. In fact, Bench Boost squads averaged 125.45 of them.

But 2025/26’s largest round is about to be immediately followed by its quietest, as those six teams will not participate in Blank Gameweek 34.

So, with lots of highly-picked players from Manchester City, Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leeds United and Liam Rosenior-less Chelsea unavailable, using the Free Hit chip is a very popular move.

BUYING SPURS?

Our draft combines big-name essentials, some unanimous Scout Squad picks like Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) and in-form Ollie Watkins (£8.7m), plus a sprinkling of low-owned differentials, for which we’ve picked an entire XI. The latter includes Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) – he’s due a goal, having racked up lots of recent shots.

Incredibly, to perfectly summarise this one-week chip, several Tottenham Hotspur players are genuinely being considered. And selected.

After all, Xavi Simons (£6.5m) was superb last week, and Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) has a 50% chance of delivering an attacking return against an already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers defence that has just lost 3-0 and 4-0.

Lateriser wants both in his Free Hit team, while Pedro Porro (£5.1m) features in both his and Zophar’s plans. Not that Spurs are suddenly being trusted for a clean sheet, it’s more about the full-back’s goal threat.

NON-FREE HITTERS

In his weekly Q&A, Zophar also recommends the Porro as a quick punt for those intending to use a free transfer before Wildcarding in Gameweek 35.

What about managers without any more chips to their name? Try targeting individuals from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Everton and Manchester United.

Each of these provides at least one player in our Gameweek 34 Wildcard draft, in case there’s an emergency that forces its activation.

Igor Thiago (£7.4m) is there, too. He’s facing a Man United backline that’ll still be missing the suspended Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m).

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 34 CAPTAIN

Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) is the leading name in our captain poll – so now it’s time to read what Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm think.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – doubles up on Liverpool, Spurs and West Ham United.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 14 Premier League teams who have a fixture this weekend.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 34!