The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 7 of FPL 2026/27

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 7.

Also, don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers plenty of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 7 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 17 October .

FPL GAMEWEEK 7 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet (see below) and goal-scoring potential.

As well as the players likeliest to grab an attacking return:

Erling Haaland (1.15)

(1.15) Rayan Cherki (0.84)

(0.84) Bruno Fernandes (0.66)

(0.66) Gonzalo Garcia (0.65)

(0.65) Cole Palmer (0.63)

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The above numbers are from Friday morning. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 7 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad team unanimously back the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there are double-ups on Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City.

Savio (£6.5m) is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

It’s been a busy week with no fewer than nine teams involved in European action. We’ve gathered the comments made by the Premier League managers in their press conferences so far, including the crucial injury updates, and also looked at where rotation could impact teams in the looming fixture crunch.

Basically, the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m), Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m), Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) and Alexander Isak (£9.0m) are to be assessed, and Nobel Mendy (£4.1m) is out.

With Kevin Schade (£6.2m) also potentially absent with a shoulder injury, five-time top 1K-finisher Tom Freeman has lined up some prospective replacements and answered some of your other questions.

Another player out this week will be Ryan Gravenberch (£5.8m) after picking up a red card against Manchester City in Gameweek 6. There are a few other players on the cusp of joining him on the naughty step after picking up four yellow cards. You can find them here.

Meanwhile, former world No 1 Tom Hadley emphasises the importance of the third forward, even though there are plenty of high-flying defenders hauling just now.

And if you’re looking for a differential to help steal a march on your mini-league rivals, there are three more to choose from here.

WILDCARD TARGETS

Those managers who have been keeping their chip powder dry might be considering freshening things up with a Gameweek 7 Wildcard.

If that’s you, then you can weigh up the pros and cons here. We also have a chip strategy guide that offers an updated look at the best times to use the chips.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 7 CAPTAIN

Wondering who should get the armband? Check out our Captain Sensible article and find out what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 7!