FPL

The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 7 of FPL 2026/27

17 October 2026 59 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 7.

Also, don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers plenty of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 7 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 17 October.

FPL GAMEWEEK 7 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet (see below) and goal-scoring potential.

As well as the players likeliest to grab an attacking return:

  • Erling Haaland (1.15)
  • Rayan Cherki (0.84)
  • Bruno Fernandes (0.66)
  • Gonzalo Garcia (0.65)
  • Cole Palmer (0.63)

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The above numbers are from Friday morning. Our Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 7 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad team unanimously back the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there are double-ups on Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City.

FPL Gameweek 7 Scout Picks: Three double-ups

Savio (£6.5m) is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

FPL notes: Gibbs-White’s points-dodging, Ndoye “great” + leaky Palace

It’s been a busy week with no fewer than nine teams involved in European action. We’ve gathered the comments made by the Premier League managers in their press conferences so far, including the crucial injury updates, and also looked at where rotation could impact teams in the looming fixture crunch.

Basically, the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m), Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m), Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) and Alexander Isak (£9.0m) are to be assessed, and Nobel Mendy (£4.1m) is out.

With Kevin Schade (£6.2m) also potentially absent with a shoulder injury, five-time top 1K-finisher Tom Freeman has lined up some prospective replacements and answered some of your other questions.

Another player out this week will be Ryan Gravenberch (£5.8m) after picking up a red card against Manchester City in Gameweek 6. There are a few other players on the cusp of joining him on the naughty step after picking up four yellow cards. You can find them here.

Meanwhile, former world No 1 Tom Hadley emphasises the importance of the third forward, even though there are plenty of high-flying defenders hauling just now.

And if you’re looking for a differential to help steal a march on your mini-league rivals, there are three more to choose from here.

WILDCARD TARGETS

Those managers who have been keeping their chip powder dry might be considering freshening things up with a Gameweek 7 Wildcard.

If that’s you, then you can weigh up the pros and cons hereWe also have a chip strategy guide that offers an updated look at the best times to use the chips.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 7 CAPTAIN

Best Captain - Gameweek

Wondering who should get the armband? Check out our Captain Sensible article and find out what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 69

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 7!

59 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Konsa on a WC, yay or nay?

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    1. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Yay

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    2. Flynniesta
      11 mins ago

      I’ve had him all season & still got him on my wildcard

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    3. DRIZ ✅
      10 mins ago

      Not for me

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    4. tom2224
      6 mins ago

      Nay

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  2. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Mbeumo -> Cherki

    Yay or nay?

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      9 mins ago

      Nay

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    2. SARRFACE
      7 mins ago

      I did that. Let’s see how it goes!

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  3. Flynniesta
    12 mins ago

    On a wildcard, starting to twitch on Gvardiol starting, even though he has the potential to come on & get attacking returns. Not bad 1st/2nd subs in Manzambi & Jackson. Stick or twist to someone like Van Hecke or safe City Guehi?

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    1. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      I’d be tempted to go without MCY defence now. Uncertainty this week + tricky fixtures + rotation concerns

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    2. Wet Bandits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      I'm in the same boat about starting (which I have with Konsa 1st sub)

      .. I think if I was on WC I'd get Guehi. It's a safe 90mins

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      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        Yeah, but minimal goal threat or DCs so pretty low ceiling. Plus don’t rate MCY defence and he’s expensive. But yeah he’s the safest spot in their backline

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    3. DRIZ ✅
      10 mins ago

      Stick to GDiol

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    4. FPL Emu
      9 mins ago

      Would not get him on WC. Too many good options to go with a non-certain starter

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    5. Flynniesta
      just now

      Cheers for the responses. I’ve just got a bit of fomo because of his attacking threat, even from the bench, when they’re up against Ipswich

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  4. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
    11 mins ago

    1FT, 2.3ITB :
    Sbozolai:
    A: hold & bench
    B: Mbuemo
    C: cherki/mbuemo/semenyo
    D: MGW
    E: Manzambi/kdh (someone cheaper)
    Must be a long to mid term pick who will start most weeks. Can afford everyone except for Bruno and Palmer. Already got Saka, Rogers, Taverner and Groß.

    Neco Williams: (projected to drop tonight)
    A: hold
    B: De cuypyer
    C: someone else

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    1. Wet Bandits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Tab for me

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      1. Wet Bandits
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Tav*

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    2. DRIZ ✅
      9 mins ago

      A A

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      1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        1 min ago

        Thanks, this means I roll!

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    3. Wet Bandits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Fail.. just seen you have Tav

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      1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, no worries

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  5. Kante Touch This
    8 mins ago

    Who would you bench?

    1. MGW home to Arsenal (but flagged)
    2. King home to Hull
    3. Mbuemo away to Leeds

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      5 mins ago

      3

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    2. tom2224
      2 mins ago

      King

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    3. Ale Seizer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      1

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  6. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
    8 mins ago

    Start 1:
    Ajer, LIV
    Williams, ARS
    Davis, mci

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      5 mins ago

      D

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  7. Bad Stoob
    8 mins ago

    On a wc, prob should have played it sooner.

    DCL v Barry v Gonzalo Garcia?

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      6 mins ago

      Garcia for fixtures

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      1. Bad Stoob
        just now

        Cheers.

        Other dilemma is Cherki y/n? I’ve had him in and out of my team all season and always seem to miss the points

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  8. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Who to bring in?

    A. DCL (and possibly switching to Jackson if he doesn't fire)
    B. Jackson

    1. Cherki
    2. Saka

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      6 mins ago

      B 2

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    2. tom2224
      2 mins ago

      Im on DCL even with harder fixtures

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  9. Plumbers Pan
    7 mins ago

    Semenyo or Cherki or Doku? Tough one

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      6 mins ago

      Cherki according to my template

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    2. tom2224
      3 mins ago

      Cherki

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  10. hariv
    7 mins ago

    Ajayi (ful) or Bogle (MUN)?

    Thanks

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  11. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Triple captain Erling of save. Yay or Nay?

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      5 mins ago

      Yay for me but i have already used TC

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    2. tom2224
      3 mins ago

      Yep!

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    3. Kannbury
      2 mins ago

      I'm using it in him, hopefully no rotation!

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      1. Kannbury
        2 mins ago

        *on

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  12. tom2224
    5 mins ago

    On a WC, any changes?

    Verbruggen
    Gvardiol, Calafiori, De Cuyper, Van Hecke
    Saka, Groß, Rogers, Cherki
    Haaland (C), João Pedro

    Bench: Dubravka, Calvert-Lewin, Manzambi, Thomas

    £0.3m ITB

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  13. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, O'Reilly
    Palmer, Szobozlai, Rogers, Gross
    Haaland (c), Pedro, Wissa

    Lecomte, Hall, Sangare, Egan,

    4ft 0.5itb.

    Wissa to DCL?

    A yes
    B no

    Any other transfers worth it here?

    My long term aim is to get Saka in this team.

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      3 mins ago

      No for me for Wissa

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    2. Kannbury
      just now

      Szobo not injured?

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  14. Gorky
    3 mins ago

    MGW to Cherki?

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    1. Rice Krispie
      1 min ago

      Willy says that's a crazy move

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    2. tom2224
      just now

      Yes

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  15. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/dominik-szoboszlai-injury-latest-liverpool-fc-b1301243.html

    Does this mean Szoboslai is available? Worth starting now?

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  16. pjomara
    1 min ago

    Bench DCL or De Cuyper?

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    1. tom2224
      just now

      Neither must be someone else

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  17. Joyce1998
    1 min ago

    Any suggestions here thanks
    wc last gw
    2 FTs, 0.1 itb

    A- MGW>> Cherki
    B- Schade, MGW>> Slater, Palmer
    C- Schade, MGW>> Belloumi, Semenyo
    D- Hall, MGW, Schade>> Gvardiol, Belloumi, Cherki -4
    E- Roll

    Raya
    Calafiori, De Cuyper, Hall
    Saka, MGW**, Rogers, Gross
    Haaland, J.Pedro, Garcia
    Bentley, Schade**, Thomas, Davis

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  18. el polako
    just now

    TC alternative which nobody is talking about is Chelsea at home to Palace in GW13.

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  19. pjomara
    just now

    Play Kinsky or Verbruggen?

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      just now

      Ki

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  20. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    1 FT. Pick one

    A) Start Muha and save FT
    B) Maguire > De Cuyper and bench Muha

    Thanks

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  21. Yes Ndidi
    just now

    1. Munoz to de Cuyper
    2. Downgrade Bruno and do Ajer or Konsa to De Cuyper

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Konsa Gvardiol
    Bruno Gross Odegaard Roger’s
    JP DCL Haaland

    Kinsky Janelt Ajer Munoz

    2FT, nowt ITB.

    Thanks.

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