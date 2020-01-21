1336
Tips January 21

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for FPL Double Gameweek 24

1,336 Comments
Share

The much-anticipated first Double Gameweek of the season has arrived!

Don’t forget to set your teams – the deadline is at 18:30 GMT, which leaves just enough time for a quick round-up of the latest opinion and stats across Fantasy Football Scout.

It’s all about Liverpool in Gameweek 24, with FPL managers having to make decisions on which trio to include and who to captain. Persuasive arguments in favour of one player or another are being bandied about, and perhaps the best advice came from Joe in this week’s Captaincy Video:

The best thing is to keep an open mind, there’s a lot of good stats for [Liverpool players]

– Joe

We should also set our expectations levels and not get too despondent if the Gameweek doesn’t start as we hope. As David reported in his excellent Captain Sensible article:

West Ham (13) have allowed the third-most number of big chances over the last four, while no team, not even Liverpool have conceded fewer than Wolves (four).

– David

So we could have to wait until the final match of the Gameweek on Wednesday 29 January before we feel the benefit of this exciting DGW – you have been warned! As Greyhead observed in his regular round-up of The Great and The Good, will the D in DGW stand for disappointing, devastating or dream?

Many of us value the opinion of elite FPL managers, but there is no consensus to be found:

Much will depend on what form the triple Liverpool takes with Mark, Joe and FPL General already committing to a double attack but as previously reported Sean Tobin has already doubled down in defence along with other notable Hall of Famers Stephen Harrap, Fabio Borges and Marlen Rattiner.

– Greyhead

Lateriser12 is one of the in-form managers following his recent surge up the rankings thanks to captain Aguero. He joined Joe and Az on this week’s Scoutcast and offered his insights on Liverpool and their opposition. He will be handing the armband to Mané.

Having re-watched highlights of Liverpool’s recent matches, he felt they had been very lucky not to concede a goal in their last seven matches. He also pointed out that Wolves have scored in every home match they’ve played in this season. This backs-up David’s observation in the Captain Sensible article:

Yes, Liverpool have seven clean sheets in a row and are top of the league for shots in the box and big chances conceded over the last four, but goals for Wolves and West Ham are not necessarily out of the question. Both clubs are in the division’s top half for big chances in the last four matches.

– David

While Az pointed out that Mané’s touch heatmap has not been too encouraging of late – the biggest highlighted area was out wide on the right – Lateriser12 paid more attention to his recent shots heatmap, which are all very close to goal. Closer than Salah’s shots, indeed.

Of course, as Joe has been reminding us recently, FPL is just a game. You play against other people and therefore player ownership is a factor.

A strong differential captain mentioned by David and Sam in recent weeks is Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian has had more shots in the box and big cChances in his last four away matches than both Mane and Salah. 

And if money is a worry, both Az (in the Scoutcast) and Tom Freeman have picked out Joe Gomez as a differential pick

Finally if you haven’t seen Legomané’s beautiful “Double” Gameweek spreadsheet they are well worth a look and highlight how some of us might be overlooking defenders. 

Away from the debate surrounding the Liverpool players, Troy Deeney has been tipped to do well away to Aston Villa. The Watford captain has been included in this week’s Scout Picks and is the focus of Pep Pig‘s predictions article.

Spurs find themselves top of the latest DS stats, fixtures and clean sheet odds provided by G-Whizz with an enticing home match against Norwich City. And Joe is in danger of having his dullard status revoked as he contemplates adding Cresswell to his side for their two fixtures in Gameweek 24. The West Ham full-back has played the most key passes of any of his colleagues since Gameweek 21.

To view all our discussions please visit our Hot Topics page, and if you’ve got some analysis, scout reports or features brewing, be sure to visit our community section to submit your article.

If you’re a member and are yet to get to grips with the custom statistics tables, you can view this movie for an explanation of how they work. Also, remember to tag them so that people can find the tables with ease.

Fantasy Football Scout Memberships are now available for a reduced price of £9.99 for the remainder of the season. Rolling monthly subscriptions are also available for £2.99 per month. Click here to sign up or upgrade your account.

Community Competitions

For an update on all FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions, please click here to read the latest round-up.

For those interested in the Head-to-Head Leagues, the main page can be linked to here. The fixtures for Gameweek 24 can be found below:


Use the drop-down menus to show your league and division. To find out which league and division you are in, follow the instructions on the main Head-to-Head page.

Once the Gameweek starts, if you click on your opponent’s name you will be linked to their team on the FPL website.

May your arrows be green!

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT


TopMarx - H2H L4 D5 Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.”

1,336 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Didnt TC, good luck u all

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Same

      Open Controls
  2. potatoace'scott talent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Are Newcastle playing a 541?

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  3. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kelly nailed now over ward?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ward playing weekend to get fitness maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. MoManeTaa
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hopefully - sold Kelly on WC thinking he wud lose his place in the team

        Open Controls
      2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. FPLGeezer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Nah Ward probably not fit enough to start and they got a 10 day break after tonight

      Open Controls
  4. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Was messing about with sons team and now praying i saved my own...

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He wanted TAA cap at last minute dont know if i made it

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Thats why you dont mess with Son

      Open Controls
  5. JJO
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why the fak is Trossard benched?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Gross turn to play

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thats the problem.
      Manager always protects him.
      Didnt play a lot away from home.
      Even when fit
      But he'll come on and get you 4pts

      Open Controls
  6. Marcuss
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Lol think I just made a bad move.

    Ings TO Deeney

    🙁

    Open Controls
    1. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Deeney will score, after all I took him out this week

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I did Aguero to Deeney.

      Open Controls
      1. Marcuss
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Would just be your luck!

        Good luck hope gets some returns for us..!

        Open Controls
      2. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Omg

        Open Controls
    3. COK3Y5MURF - Unbelievable J…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same

      Open Controls
  7. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ings benching is annoying but expected. Thankfully (for now) I played Kelly over Lundstram!!

    Laporte back could be huge for City.

    & my team is now locked in with TAA (TC). So help me god

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      So you did go ahead with it.. nice 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Lundstram benching meant I was a Rico away from 10 players this week! Come on Bournemouth!

      Open Controls
    3. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      GL with TAA. Went with Mo on the TC

      Open Controls
  8. SHUTUPHEATHER
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Yes yes yes. I know Jesus will haul. I made the right switch !!

    Open Controls
  9. Shultan
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Nervous KBD seller here!

    Open Controls
    1. SuperMane Returns
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Who's he?

      Open Controls
    2. SHUTUPHEATHER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Me to - but downside risk as not many captain him

      Open Controls
  10. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Fraser, Wilson and Solanke all start.....Congrats to all Ryan owners on the clean sheet!

    Open Controls
  11. Wild Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Transferred Aguero to Jesus FT and benched Ings, started Fleck 😎 Cheers subscribe and rockstar

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      +1

      Good skins!

      Open Controls
    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      These people are why we have better chances in our MLs

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ballsy.
      Those Twitter guys are wonderful souls 😀

      Open Controls
  12. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Besic stinker needed!

    He’s more defensive though so hopefully purely tactical to try stifle City.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Same tactics last time against ManCity

      Open Controls
  13. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    The Lund is dead. Long live the Besic.

    Open Controls
  14. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why the heck did I bring the trap Martial in 🙁
    I promised not to buy United players

    Open Controls
    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I feel responsible 🙂
      He's on pens and two nice home games. Could be worse

      Open Controls
    2. KGFC
      • 3 Years
      just now

      United aren't playing tonight. Why the fuss!?

      Open Controls
  15. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lovely to see KDB advanced and Kun benched 🙂

    Open Controls
  16. HurriKane
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Not all heroes wear caps

    Salute to FPL_Rockstar.

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Capes surely

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 4 Years
        just now

        both true

        Open Controls
  17. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    What did you 'woke' Ings owners do?
    Benched or played anyway?

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Benched

      Open Controls
    2. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      bench

      Open Controls
    3. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      benched for greenwood

      Open Controls
    4. Teahupo'o
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Benched for Cantwell

      Open Controls
  18. Fishy
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who sold kdb this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      me 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Orion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        it was beetween him and Kun 🙁

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Guy above.

      Open Controls
    3. Shultan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      o/

      Open Controls
  19. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    18.29 Vardy to Jesus FT .... let's do this !

    Open Controls
  20. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Almost captained KDB. In that advanced role

    Open Controls
  21. TERIYAKI 69
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Ings to bench and started Cantwell instead. Won't be looking at another 10 pointer stuck on the bench. Thanks to @fpl rockstar

    Open Controls
  22. Pranked
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Well, triple captained TAA. HERE GOES 😀

    Open Controls
  23. Ole Trafford
    • 7 Years
    just now

    That early team news from Rockstar is doing more damage than good!!! Ings will probably come on and score while everyone has benched or sold...

    Open Controls
  24. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    &Qaiss you owe me a Stella for sticking with Trent TC over Mane/Salah! 😆

    Open Controls
  25. st4rty
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Let's goooooooooooo Tosun!

    Open Controls
  26. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Hmm the Lord as a sub not so good. If it happens next match, may swap for Williams

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.