2252
Dugout Discussion February 9

Lundstram benched again as unchanged Sheffield United face Bournemouth

2,252 Comments
Share

While Manchester City v West Ham United has fallen victim to Storm Ciara, the Premier League’s other scheduled game on Sunday goes ahead.

Barring any late developments, Sheffield United v Bournemouth will kick off at 14:00 GMT.

The Blades are unchanged from Gameweek 25, meaning that John Lundstram (£5.0m) is benched for the third league match in a row.

Lundstram was the most-sold ‘defender’ of Gameweek 26 but is still in 43.3% of Fantasy Premier League teams overall and almost two-thirds of all top 10k squads, although his effective ownership statistics suggest a significant number of those benched him ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Of course, with City v West Ham now postponed and not guaranteed to be rescheduled within the winter break, Lundstram could well be auto-subbed into many of those sides.

Sander Berge (£5.0m) is handed his Bramall Lane debut, while Billy Sharp (£5.6m) makes his third successive start up front.

Dean Henderson (£5.1m), George Baldock (£5.1m) and John Fleck (£5.1m), who each enjoy double-digit ownerships in the top 10,000, all start.

Eddie Howe has made only one change to his Bournemouth side, with Andrew Surman (£4.7m) replacing the suspended Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m) in midfield.

Josh King (£6.1m) and Jack Stacey (£4.3m) are among the substitutes after six-week absences.

Diego Rico (£4.3m), who still sits in almost 25% of teams within the top 10k, also starts at left-back.

The Cherries have failed to score in four of their last five away matches, while Sheffield United have kept five shut-outs on home soil this season.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, Sharp.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Smith, Francis, Ake, Rico; Surman, Gosling, Billing; H Wilson, C Wilson, Fraser.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

2,252 Comments Post a Comment
  1. kamdaraji
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    DCL saving my GW so far. A shoddy 15 from 4 players but 11 are from DCL!

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Lord is saving mine. Ryan and Maupay 3 points between them. Lund 7 points. No Aguero, no KDB.

      Open Controls
      1. barracuda
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Did you play Lundy?

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah. Lundy plus TAA and Robbo at the back

          Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Doucoure for me 😆

      Open Controls
    3. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      12 from 3 for me plus 1 bench point. 11 from DCL!

      Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      8 from Lund, Mahrez, Kun(C), LDB, Rico 😎

      Open Controls
    5. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      3 from 3 😀

      Open Controls
      1. kamdaraji
        • 10 Years
        59 mins ago

        onwards and upwards

        Open Controls
        1. kamdaraji
          • 10 Years
          59 mins ago

          I also took an 8 point hit by the way!

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            53 mins ago

            Nice. Hits paying off is the best feeling in the game IMO 😀

            Open Controls
            1. kamdaraji
              • 10 Years
              52 mins ago

              they didn't pay off. Cost me already 10 points lol

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                16 mins ago

                Ooops

                Open Controls
        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          54 mins ago

          Yep
          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
    6. KGFC
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      12 from 4... Egan the saviour!

      Open Controls
    7. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Either 28 from 4 or 12 from 2 pending on City

      Open Controls
    8. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      11 from one (DLC), only missed out on KDB points today.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        DCL

        Open Controls
    9. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      Same here, 16 from Hendo, Dunk, Stevens and DCL. Getting Lundstram 21 pt haul from bench was jammy, I can live with this. And after all KdB is my only MCI player, so I don't have to worry about Kun or Mahrez now.

      So perhaps no reason to be unhappy. Naturally Shu cs would have been great.

      Open Controls
  2. yalala
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Reckon Salah will play?
    I had (v) left on taa.....

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Read he might have a baby leave similar to Vardy but I highly doubt that happening.

      He didn't even go on hols like the rest of the squad

      Open Controls
      1. Fred54
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        Baby was born 2 days ago, Liverpool play next weekend.

        Open Controls
        1. baps sniffer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I believe his wife loves him and wants him to play and be happy 🙂 Perhaps less training but I expect him to start.

          Open Controls
    3. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Fancies another golden boot and Norwich will be rich pickings

      Open Controls
  3. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Clearly not making any moves until this shambles of a GW is almost over but original plan for GW27 was to do DCL > Jimi for free. Looking like best move still?

    1FT 3.3itb
    McCarthy
    TAA, VVD, Stevens
    Salah, KDB, Grealish, Martial
    Vardy, Ings, DCL*
    (McGovern) (Holgate, Cantwell, Williams)

    I guess an injury or Vardy being awful could change my plan. Thoughts?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Also lost below but that moves looks ok looking at the fixtures. You got off with the 1 city attacking after all 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Seriously lucky. May still come back to bite me mate

        Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Grealish to Traore also an option.

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Grealish to Traoré or Barnes was part of my GW28 move

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Can prepone it & keep DCL. He'll most likely play in 31 too

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            So might Grealish! 50:50 chance I’d say. Is he cooked? Not convinced

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Toon are taking fa cup seriously this season i guess. I expect them to go ahead

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                With Lascelles I hope you’re right. Touch and go. WBA are a decent side by all accounts - suppose they might duck it as they’re chasing promotion. Be a bit of a turnaround that with the PL team - Toon of all sides - taking the cup more seriously

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  15 mins ago

                  I'm surprised tbh 😀

                  Open Controls
          2. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            But Jimi.... the king!

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              25 mins ago

              He's a great asset yeah.

              Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      DCL Jim looks good to me.

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Cheers. Will wait and see what else this &£itshow brings!

        Open Controls
  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Any suggestions for this shower of **** !!!??? 2FTs. 0itb.

    McCarthy
    TAA • Lunds • Aurier
    KDB • Salah • Grealish • Mahrez • Traoré
    Agüero • Vardy
    (McGov. Rico. Soy. Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Mane Jim looks a cinch if you’re chasing unless it’s DGW29 which would be an almighty gamble with 28 and potential rotation in both 27 and 29.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Sorry I’m confused by this? 🙂 Mahrez+Kun >> Jimmy+Mane? So many variables flying around and completely lost 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Yep thinking you need Liverpool back - I’m only seeing two. Not keen on Kun or Mahrez next time with that schedule and Jim is just ever so reliable.

          With Rico! Traore Jim and possibly Grealish you’d have a reasonable shot of playing 31 without FH too if that matters.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Of course the smart money is probably double defence so you can safely ignore me

            Open Controls
          2. Citizenkane91
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            No, I like Mane.

            Open Controls
    2. Citizenkane91
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      WC intact? Have a potential deadend state in mind if so?

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I have WC yeah. Think I should use it?

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Nah, use it before one of the double gameweeks.

          Open Controls
          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Was thinking the same

            Open Controls
  5. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    I will watch games behind sofa next sunday. Sold Auba and downgrade Son on WC for Aguero

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      No double digit return at home for Aubameyang, you will be fine...

      Open Controls
  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    When will City game be played?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Nobody knows.
      I'm thinking it'll go ahead in this GW only.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Only time will tell.

      Open Controls
    3. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Please keep asking though.

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      It hasn't been announced yet, there are several options but doubt it will be this GW it's reserved for City and West Ham's winter break.

      Open Controls
    5. KGFC
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Highly doubtful it goes in this week

      Open Controls
  7. kamdaraji
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    So glad I didn't wildcard. Admittedly I got rid of Lund for a hit (for Stevens) but it would have been far worse wildcarding taking out Lund and other players (such as DCL who I luckily held) and bringing in double Sheff U defence and Man City attack

    Open Controls
    1. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A wildcard is till the end of the season not one week

      Open Controls
    2. Dosh
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      That is exactly what I did

      Open Controls
  8. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    What’s the link to show how you’d be doing with no chances at all? Think I might be getting beat now 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Changes

      Open Controls
    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      FPL What if machine. Can't remember if it works midway through a gameweek

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        But this GW is over isn't it ?
        Wait ....
        😀

        Open Controls
  9. TomSaints
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    18 points from 2 players.

    Shame KDB (c) and brought Mahrez in for a hit. It was nearly the start of a great week =[

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      that good as long as you haven't VC'd Mahrez.

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Grealish... (by accident as change to Salah didn’t save)

        Open Controls
  10. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    FYI Dennis will be the next pest

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      A menace, if you will?

      Open Controls
    2. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      You can't fool me Dennis

      Open Controls
  11. JamieNumber4
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Had Salah (C) and KDB (VC). Soy subbing in for KDB so Soy is now my VC, right?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You know.

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Same as me, we need to hope that one of Salah and KDB plays this GW otherwise we won't have a captain

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Do we not expect salah to start?

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I do but there is some doubt over paternity leave.

          Open Controls
          1. james 101
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Oh. Awesome.

            Open Controls
  12. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    What to do with City assets now?

    Have 2 FTs and plan was to sell one or both of KDB & Aguero.

    But if the game isn't rescheduled for GW26 then it looks very likely they will have a DGW29.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Get rid of Kun for 2-week punt and then reassess

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Was very tempted to do VVD & KDB to Boly & Mane if Mane is fit.

        Replacements for Kun look very uninspiring this week.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Wood vs BOU, Jimenez vs NOR. Even Abraham can also work 😀

          Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Depends how you are stacked for GW28.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Have to get rid of a couple of players atleast. Selling two out KDB, Aguero & Grealish was the plan.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          If it's GW29 then you're a step ahead if you keep.
          Problem is if other popular attackers do well in 28.

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Rotation for City is a huge also problem. Think I'll have to sell one of them to fit in Vardy/Son/Mane and field 11 in GW28.

            Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Wait till the deadline obviously.
      I'd be keeping Aguero in your case tbh. Whenever they get a DGW if this GW is blank, he'll be the best © choice.
      I'm feeling sorry for both of us ....

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yeah I'm more inclined to sell KDB than Aguero. Don't have cash tied up in KDB and Mane is tempting me.

        Real bad luck for us. Still hoping the fixtures gets rescheduled for GW26 only.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          Yep
          Fingers crossed

          Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        51 mins ago

        Trouble is the DGW would be United if it’s 29 - if there’s rotation risk he’d likely get that one no? Also fairly significant rotation risk in 27 sandwiched between CL and cup final. Add in no 28 and that looks very punty

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          He has wildcarded this GW. I'm sure he has decent bench strength to swallow Kun benching (s)

          Open Controls
        2. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yup rotation is a big problem with City. Not sure how many City players we would want for the DGW.

          I have 2 FTs and I wildcarded last week so I don't have any fires to out out and I'm looking at some aggressive moves.

          Open Controls
  13. james 101
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Is there a simple list somewhere of blank game weeks and double game weeks?

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      @bencrellin

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          “Just seen the news!

          Open Controls
          1. potatoace'scott talent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            23 mins ago

            What news

            Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Hopefully somebody will post that. Either way this article will probably be of interest.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/01/16/when-the-blank-gameweek-and-double-gameweek-fixtures-could-take-place/

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  14. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    The reak question is:
    How did Berge play?

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Badly

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Long may it continue.

        Open Controls
      2. sunnyh
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He was pretty decent as the game dragged on...

        Open Controls
    2. kamdaraji
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      he played ok in general. Didn't start off that well but then grew into the game. Think he was taken off due to tiredness

      Open Controls
  15. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/02/09/owners-of-everton-and-palace-assets-at-form-versus-fixtures-crossroads/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comments

    From this morning. The most entertaining comments in an article I have read for a long time, that goes for all pages. For those who missed it give it a read, I am sure it will make you laugh. This site at it's very best in my opinion.

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Cheers Bemba

      Comedy is always welcome

      Open Controls
    2. sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      lmao

      Open Controls
    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      Changed username to "mynameisdq"

      Open Controls
    4. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      In the end though, the joke is on City. They could have played today as conditions were fine from 14.00.

      Will now have fixture congestion. Liverpool will win the PL. And ideally City get knocked out in the QF or SF of the CL.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I hope so.
        Would love to see baldy getting out of the City 😀

        Open Controls
  16. @ocprodigy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Am I crazy for wanting to do Firmino -> Jimenez after this GW, in order to upgrade my defence and midfield? It'd probably be (over next 2 GWs so no hits):

    Firmino, Stephens (mid), Williams -> Jimenez, Traore, 4.5 def.

    Open Controls
  17. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Surprised how many still own the Lord.

    Open Controls
    1. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      He’s a 4.0 box-to-box midfielder, who’s played 84% of the available minutes, for a team in 5th position with the second highest number of clean sheets, who also has the luxury of collecting CS points. It’s going to be hard to sell him unless Wilder rules him out.

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace'scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        With all his success, people have forgotten this.

        Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      He's got to be the bench fodder worth having at 4.0m.

      People sold him and kept the likes of Kelly, Dunk etc.

      Open Controls
  18. Ninja Škrtel
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    33 pts so far (richarlson, DCL, lundstram and Henderson). Salah VC to replace Kun C.

    not bad at all!!

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Nice mate

      Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      56 mins ago

      Lotto

      Open Controls
  19. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Any chance City vs West Ham gets rearranged for this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Just read this guys twitter on that

      @bencrellin

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Short version

        We don’t know

        Open Controls
      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        56 mins ago

        Crellin is as clueless as the rest of us when games will be rearranged for, not sure why people think he is the oracle for this sort of thing!

        Open Controls
        1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Because he is usually right. That said, even he is saying its 50/50 which essentially means he doesn’t know either.

          Open Controls
          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 5 Years
            just now

            He really isn't!

            Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Anybody’s guess. Some are saying yes, some no. We will probably know something definitive tomorrow I would think.

      Open Controls
  20. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    If the City match moves to a different GW, they could have three DGWs or even a TGW yet this year What do you think about getting Ederson after BGW 28? I’d never get him normally, but he is the only nailed city player and they could be awash in games.

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ederson only

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      He's been quite poor this season.
      Almost half points compared to Henderson.
      But yeah, If they get a dgw in 29, id get ederson in for Henderson. Aguero seems Farfetch for my team unless I'm on FH now

      Open Controls
  21. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Lundstram still isn’t a great option now is he if he’s not assured of starts? I brought Baldock in for someone else this week and benched Lundstram, with the plan being to ship Lundstram next week. Someone has to go because I now have four players who miss gameweek 28.

    Open Controls
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Tough spot for owners, ironically made more difficult by today's occurrences !

      Open Controls
      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, if the City game doesn’t get rearranged for this gameweek I get Lundstram in for KDB so not the worst for me. Still think Lundstram needs to go if I can’t count on him starting. That could easily have been a one-pointer today.

        Open Controls
    2. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Staying in my team for now , but has been moved way down the pecking order.

      Open Controls
    3. tomasjj
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      He is going, as he isn't starting.
      I just had other things to deal with first, like Kelly.

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      I usually prefer to get rid of the most expensive player so you don't end up with millions on the bench.

      Open Controls
    5. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Stick to the plan, easy out

      Open Controls
  22. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Just clocked Mane EO - that one pointer could be huge for my week 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      He'll get a return mate.
      Hopefully that's an assist for a VvD goal 😉

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        48 mins ago

        Slightly shocking to see him down at 13%

        Not entirely sure how EO works. Are dead teams factored out? Have loads of people benched him?

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          45 mins ago

          They consider benching i guess.
          It's top 10k EO right ?
          Don't think there would be Many dead teams in there

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            44 mins ago

            Overall

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              42 mins ago

              Cancel that - I see now

              Open Controls
  23. Djemba-Djemba
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    So what happens if my C and VC are city players?

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      0 points!

      Open Controls
      1. Djemba-Djemba
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ouch I was doing so well this GW so far with 35 points already.

        Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Zero points from them.

      Open Controls
    3. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Tears most likely

      Open Controls
    4. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      No captain for the GW (unless rescheduled to within GW26) and no points for them.

      Open Controls
    5. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Did you play your vice vice captain card this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Djemba-Djemba
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        There should be that option to cover for force majeure

        Open Controls
        1. potatoace'scott talent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          True.
          It's a lesson I learnt a few seasons back. And now regrettably you've learnt it too.
          Never c and vc players in the same match.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Got me KdB 19 points this season.

            Open Controls
            1. potatoace'scott talent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Good for you. Got me zip, nada, nill, when it happened to me.

              Open Controls
  24. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Lundstram....in? out? shake him all about?!

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Out

      Open Controls
    2. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Out

      Open Controls
    3. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Out. But when you're ready. No rush.
      Remember he's that cheap defender you got in to make up the numbers, and who might get the odd game.

      Open Controls
  25. kamdaraji
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Dendoncker > Mane a good move this week?

    Open Controls
  26. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    If Lundsram was at Arsenal he would be a regular: fair play to Sheff United for making him fight for his place

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bravo!

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.