Lundstram benched again as unchanged Sheffield United face Bournemouth

While Manchester City v West Ham United has fallen victim to Storm Ciara, the Premier League’s other scheduled game on Sunday goes ahead.

Barring any late developments, Sheffield United v Bournemouth will kick off at 14:00 GMT.

The Blades are unchanged from Gameweek 25, meaning that John Lundstram (£5.0m) is benched for the third league match in a row.

Lundstram was the most-sold ‘defender’ of Gameweek 26 but is still in 43.3% of Fantasy Premier League teams overall and almost two-thirds of all top 10k squads, although his effective ownership statistics suggest a significant number of those benched him ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Of course, with City v West Ham now postponed and not guaranteed to be rescheduled within the winter break, Lundstram could well be auto-subbed into many of those sides.

Sander Berge (£5.0m) is handed his Bramall Lane debut, while Billy Sharp (£5.6m) makes his third successive start up front.

Dean Henderson (£5.1m), George Baldock (£5.1m) and John Fleck (£5.1m), who each enjoy double-digit ownerships in the top 10,000, all start.

Eddie Howe has made only one change to his Bournemouth side, with Andrew Surman (£4.7m) replacing the suspended Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m) in midfield.

Josh King (£6.1m) and Jack Stacey (£4.3m) are among the substitutes after six-week absences.

Diego Rico (£4.3m), who still sits in almost 25% of teams within the top 10k, also starts at left-back.

The Cherries have failed to score in four of their last five away matches, while Sheffield United have kept five shut-outs on home soil this season.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, Sharp.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Smith, Francis, Ake, Rico; Surman, Gosling, Billing; H Wilson, C Wilson, Fraser.

