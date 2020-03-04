Scoutcast Episode 323 – Reacting to the Double and Blank Gameweeks

This week is pivotal for Fantasy managers as they look to navigate their way through a tricky set of fixtures as the season nears its conclusion.

The midweek announcement of a Double Gameweek 29 for Manchester City and Arsenal is among the key developments that our Scoutcast trio of Joe, Pranil (Lateriser12) and Az discuss in this busy episode of the Scoutcast.

They are also keeping a close eye on how Blank Gameweek 31 is shaping up, with this latest episode broadcast on Tuesday during Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup .

The deployment of chips will clearly be crucial in the Gameweeks ahead, so our trio look to cover as many permutations as they can.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other topics to consider, including the ‘form versus fixtures’ debate that Southampton and Everton’s strikers are creating.

Teams and players who are highly motivated also come under scrutiny, with relegation and European places still up for grabs. In contrast, those already dreaming of their holidays are also debated in their chat.

The ‘Rough with the Smooth’ round-up of your Gameweek 28 scores focuses on how Leicester’s wavering form has been a hindrance for some and a blessing to others.

Az takes his turn to pick a differential, with a former favourite firmly in his sights.

Clean sheets get an airing and the Scoutcast crew round up proceedings with a look at their transfer and captaincy plans for Gameweek 29.

