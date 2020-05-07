52
Tournaments May 7

Lampard v Aguero: Cast your final vote on the greatest Fantasy asset of all time

Our World Cup of FPL reaches its climax this week, as Sergio Aguero and Frank Lampard square off in a public vote to decide the greatest Fantasy asset of all time.

Over the past two months, we’ve been polling the Fantasy Football Scout userbase on 32 of the leading FPL players from the game’s 18-year history.

A group stage format initially played out before 16 assets were whittled down to four semi-finalists via knockout round head-to-heads.

Over 1,800 votes were cast in total this week as Aguero and Lampard made it through from the last four – but the two match-ups were incredibly tight and went down to the wire.

Semi-Final – Match 1

  • Frank Lampard – 50.59%
  • Mohamed Salah – 49.41%

Mohamed Salah‘s run in our World Cup of FPL is over but there was precious little to choose between the Egyptian and Lampard in our public vote.

Liverpool’s record-breaking winger initially pulled narrowly ahead of the current Chelsea boss and the two premium Fantasy midfielders were actually tied on more than one occasion.

Lampard nosed in front in the final 24 hours, however, finishing a mere 11 votes clear of the leading points scorer of the last three seasons.

Having qualified from his group at the expense of Alexis Sanchez and Petr Cech, Salah then defeated Kevin De Bruyne and Wayne Rooney in the last 16 and quarter-finals before coming a cropper.

Semi-Final – Match 2

  • Sergio Aguero – 51.50%
  • Thierry Henry – 48.50%

While not as close as our first semi-final, Thierry Henry pushed Aguero all the way in our other last-four tie.

The Frenchman, like Salah, had initially edged clear when the poll first opened, although Aguero soon overhauled the retired Arsenal striker and maintained a narrow gap thereafter.

Henry had seen off Steven Gerrard, Carlos Tevez, Robin van Persie and Cristiano Ronaldo to get to this point, so his early-noughties exploits in FPL’s fledgeling years had clearly lingered in the minds of many.

Tournament Bracket

The Final: Vote Now

There’s a nice narrative to our tournament decider, with the top-scoring FPL asset of the noughties going up against his counterpart from the last decade.

World Cup of FPL - Group A and B results

No player in FPL history has been earned a place in the end-of-season Dream Team on more occasions than Lampard.

The Chelsea midfielder achieved that feat a remarkable seven times between 2002/03 and 2009/10, the first five of them in a row.

In the last of those campaigns, Lampard scored a career-best 22 goals and hit double figures for assists en route to a then-record FPL points total of 284.

The longevity of Lampard’s value to Fantasy managers also props up his case here.

The current Chelsea boss hit at least ten goals per season for a full decade from 2003/04 onwards.

After a year at Manchester City, Lampard departed the Premier League having racked up 2,318 FPL points.

Aguero has delivered at least 25 attacking returns in seven of his eight completed seasons in the Premier League.

The Argentine striker has thrice passed the 200-point mark in Fantasy Premier League, making the end-of-season Dream Team on all three occasions.

His best campaign came in 2014/15, with Aguero scoring 26 goals and creating a further ten en route to a total of 216 FPL points.

Aguero has been a name to reckon with in Fantasy circles from Gameweek 1 of his very first year in the top flight, registering two goals and an assist in a half-hour cameo on his Manchester City league debut in August 2011.

The premium forward has never started a season under £11.0m but that is with good cause: Aguero has accumulated 180 goals, 62 assists and 1,557 FPL points since he first moved to England in 2011.

*The poll will close at 23:00 BST on Sunday 10 May, with the winner announced the next day

  1. Jafalad
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 46 mins ago

    How on earth is Kun in the final?
    Just completely devalues this vote. Hard to believe he is better than Ronaldo, Henry, Suarez and Salah. 😡

    
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      It had value to start with?

      
      1. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        7 hours ago

        Sources close to Ronaldo say he's devastated not to make the final, puts a dampener on his whole career

        
      2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Haha. Just because a few ffs voters say so that makes whoever wins it the official greatest fpl asse of all time. Get with the program Jarv

        
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      He does have the best goals per game ratio of any striker in the premier league ever

      
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 29 mins ago

      Like any knockout competition - the best team doesn't always (or even frequently) win the cup

      
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        😀

        
        1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          😆

          
  2. Saint Steve-O (@EliteFPL)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 40 mins ago

    @Ragabolly

    Just of interest, on the VFPL site, any chance of having an option to see all results that have happened so far? Unless it's already available . Cheers

    
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 11 mins ago

      It's something I am planning to add at some point soon. Thanks for the suggestion!

      
  3. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 37 mins ago

    I can only assume its connected to his run of hat tricks.

    Or perhaps its just that people have short memories in the case of Henry, Ronaldo and Suarez.

    
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      (Reply to Jafalad)

      
  4. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 4 mins ago

    Just read that teams will be banned from celebrating goals together when the season resumes.

    What with that, and zero crowd noise it's going to be an absolute feast for the senses.

    
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      They are banned from taking their shirts off after scoring but they still do it. Training and social distancing rules have also been ignored.

      I doubt I will sit down and watch many live games on TV if the PL resumes behind closed doors, even if they are free. The Wolves and United games in the EL were dreadful to watch without any atmosphere in stadiums. Live updates on the radio and Match of the Day will be more than enough of that.

      
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      I wonder what's the punishment if they do celebrate together - yellow cards en masse maybe...

      Imagine the scenes 6 players sent off celebrating a 90th minute winner

      
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yellows in that game and bans from subsequent games I would have thought. The match wouldn't be able to continue (assuming there is any time left) if a team had 5 players.

        
    3. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Are they still allowed to play pass the soap post match?

      
  5. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    Who would you rather have over the next 7 GW's ?

    A) Salah and Ayew/Saka* rotation

    Salah WOL(H) MCI(A) NOR(H) CHE(A) EVE(A) MUN(A) TOT(H) Ayew/Saka* NEW(H) EVE(H)* LEI(H) BOU(H)* SOU(H)* CRY(H)* NOR(H)

    B) Fernandez and Vardy (for a hit)

    Fernandes BRI(H) SOU(A) ARS(H) WAT(A) AVL(A) LIV(H) BUR(H)
    Vardy NOR(H) NEW(A) CRY(A) MCI(A) TOT(H) CHE(A) WOL(H)

    
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      It's VFPL league

      
    2. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      Probably b but I would monitor how Bruno & Vardy perform after injury.

      
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        That's what's putting me off going down that route, I've noticed that other players (who were previously in form) have returned from virtual injury then blanked (Barnes and Pukki etc) and I've got Mane, so the moves would have to be made today.

        
        1. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 50 mins ago

          Actually Pukki hasn't returned from injury yet.

          Also there are other examples that came back firing, like Ings. Maybe friendlies can help!

          
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 2 mins ago

            Sorry my mistake Pukki doesn't return until GW15 in VFPL I can't thinking who it was I noticed that blanked on Tuesday now, after returning from injury. I will run some friendlies it worked in avoiding Jimenez as captain last GW, I went KDB instead.

            
    3. svg53
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      As in real fpl don't ditch Salah...fixture difficulty doesn't really apply to Liverpool except maybe City.
      Eg. One of my sim friendlies this week
      Man Utd 1 Liverpool 4
      Salah hat trick....I rest my case.

      
  6. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    Any recommended changes here? (real FPL)

    McCarthy Pope
    TAA Soyuncu Saiss Stevens Fernandez
    Salah Mané KDB Fernandes Hayden
    Jimenez Jota DCL

    2 FT, 0.2 ITB, BB and WC available

    
    1. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      I think this is a great team. Only don't like Soy (don't trust leicester defence and poor remaining fixtures). for 4.9m though there aren't many non-SHU defensive options. I'm on Aurier. But since 3-4-3, i don't think it matter smuch

      
      1. merin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        Cheers!

        
    2. Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Have you any thoughts on ditching Mane? Assuming the league is won within 2 games.

      Got a similar team

      McCarthy Pope
      TAA C. Taylor Saiss Egan Lascelles
      Salah Mane KDB Fenandes Barnes
      Jimenez Jota DCL

      Weighing up a punt on Mane & Jota to Son & Rashford. In the top 2.5k though so don't want to rock the boat too much

      
      1. merin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Nice team! 🙂
        Both Salah/Mané might be shipped if they win the league fast and have a dip in form. Will just have to wait and see really.
        If thats the case, then I might get Martial or Son, and also maybe Jota/Jimenez to Rashford.

        
    3. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      It looks a decent team, just not 100% on the Wolves double-up, or whether Salah & Mane is necessary for the run in, especially once the league is won.

      As already mentioned, Mane and Jota to Son and Rashford worth considering assuming they can find form after the long layoff.

      
      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        That's the problem. Jota had form before the lay-off and may continue in that vein. Still no guarantee that Rashford will play any significant part in the run-in

        
        1. GARY AND JAMIE
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          Thing is that form is now not a factor after this delay. Jota does tend to start seasons slow, need patience to land his hot streaks. I agree re Rashford, I never like to risk recovered injured players too quick, been burned a few times.

          
  7. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    Would you rather have:

    A) Hendo + O'Connell (double SHU) + 0.1m
    or
    B) McCarthy + Aurier (no SHU) + 0.6m

    assuming the fpl ever starts again 🙂

    
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Probably A, although I would be tempted with a cheeky punt on DeGea with those fixtures in order to spread the risk.

      
  8. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Anything you'd change with this squad assuming football restarts?

    Would prefer extra United coverage for their run of fixtures so I guess Auba would have to make way.

    McCarthy
    TAA - Doherty - Alonso
    Salah - KDB - Fernandes - Barnes
    Auba - DCL - Jota

    Krul / Cantwell - O'Connell - Lascelles

    
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      I've gone Pope, AWB over McCarthy and Alonso, but if you think Alonso is going to get enought starts it looks good.

      
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Cheers. Yeah I'd like a United defender, just feel Alonso has more potential if he can keep his place. Might also consider get DDG instead of a defender.

      
  9. Devo-McDuff
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Even as a City fan, fat Frank has to take this.

    
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Definitely.

      
  10. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    'Given each fixture in these Gameweeks has been postponed, all players will earn zero points.'

    This is the sentence that will make the s**t hit the fan unless the game ends regardless of restart.

    If they had added 'in these fixtures' to the end of it they may have covered themselves. It is too open to interpretation. Reading that means no player scores anything in 38. Putting rearranged fixtures into 38 will mean players will score more than zero points.

    
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Conditionally (On the assumption that they follow that statement and end up having all FPL teams scoring zero points in GW38) it means we're in binary outcome territory:

      Outcome #1. Extra Gameweeks added
      Outcome #2. FPL Season finishes with the closure of GW38 (regardless of whether or not games go ahead)

      i.e. - Any form of "Mega" GW looks extremely unlikely based on what FPL communicated above, and assuming what they communicated transpires to be reality

      Obviously if they decide to contradict their statement, then scoring points in GW38 does become a possibility again

      
    2. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I agree that once the game week 38 deadline passes they won’t be able to add fixtures in to it without going back on their statement. Adding additional game weeks seems to be the fairer outcome, and the one they hint at.

      Personally, I’m beginning to think the FPL game is simply going to end after GW38 regardless of what happens in real life.

      
    3. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      But as Pasqualino said previously there is a president for adding a fixture into the last week when the United game a while back got rearranged due to the bomb scare. There is no difference here, it is an unnatural act that has caused the fixture(s) to be rearranged. Games played will still be part of the 19/20 season. Adding GW39 etc. just seems a completely alien concept to me, these games are not allocated seasonal weeks they are just extra fixtures to be rearranged, albeit a lot of them.

      If FPL call it a day after GW38 I have no personal complaint and in their position it might be the easiest way to avoid grief. But I cannot see how any FPL rank/prizes can be justified with people sat on chips they cannot use and the season should be scrapped from FPL history imo. In my own ML I will as admin be giving any winnings to charity and would hope others would follow suit.

      
  11. Someday, Nugget!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    After the Mane sending off in vFPL, I ran a LIV (home) friendly game. Result was LIV 4 CHE 0, with 4 goals for Salah, 2 assists for Firmino.

    Attacking involvment: SALAH: 14, FIRMINO: 10, ALEXANDER-ARNOLD: 5, CHAMBERLAIN: 4, JORGINHO: 4, RÜDIGER: 3

    For me, it's a Salah TC in this game vs Wolves rather than the one in 2 GWs vs Norwich. (I believe WOL are conceding slightly more goals away from home than NOR. I'll need to double check that though before I commit to TC though, and I'll also need to check the quality of the respective opponents in those past matches).

    
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Brave move! To be honest, if I were playing, I would never sell Salah, especially if Mane is out.

      
  12. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    As good as Salah is there is no way he should have made it this far and even nearly knocked out the clear favourite.Do his 3 or so seasons in the PL come anywhere close to Rooney’s contribution over his career?

    Lots here must have only started watching the PL in recent seasons or have short memories.Or maybe it’s Liverpool fanboys voting more than once. 😛

    
    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Shocked that he ran Lampard so close. They're different tiers - Salah needs a few more seasons under his belt.

      
  13. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Boris will open the path to bring football back on Sunday. This weekend of all weekends he won't want to be outflanked by the Germans 🙂

    
    1. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      ....and they will resume on May 16....

      
  14. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    New article.
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/05/07/fernandes-and-vardy-set-to-return-in-virtual-fpl-but-more-injuries-will-now-occur/

    
  15. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Lampard for me all day long. Season after season he delivered. Rarely injured and rarely dropped/rotated. Absolute fantasy legend.

    Aguero is amazing but has been somewhat injury prone and subject to rotation particularly under Pep.

    

You need to be logged in to post a comment.