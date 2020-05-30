Early Double Gameweek set to take place as FPL confirm plans to resume

The news many of us were hoping for finally arrived on Saturday afternoon as Fantasy Premier League confirmed that they will resume in mid-June.

FPL will be back with a bang, too, as the two fixtures originally postponed due to the clash with the Carabao Cup final – and now scheduled to take place on June 17 – will form part of an early Double Gameweek.

Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Manchester City and Arsenal will all have two fixtures in the first post-hiatus Gameweek, then, should all go to plan.

In their statement, FPL announced that “additional multiple Gameweeks” will be created to absorb the remaining 92 matches once the dates and fixture schedule are finalised.

Reiterating what they said a fortnight ago, FPL also confirmed that any chips Fantasy managers still have intact (i.e. Triple Captain, Bench Boost, Free Hit and/or Wildcard) would remain available.

There was nothing in the statement about an additional Wildcard or unlimited transfers being granted before what will presumably be called Gameweek 39, nor was there any indication of whether transfers rolled over from Gameweek 38 will still be valid.

Further correspondence from FPL will follow, with the site itself still in a state of limbo at the time of writing.

Today’s full statement reads as follows:

Premier League Shareholders this week agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place. The health and welfare of all participants are our priority. We would like to offer an update to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers wondering what this means for their teams. Once a date is confirmed and the remaining fixtures have been announced, our plan is to resume FPL with additional multiple Gameweeks created to reflect the remaining 92 fixtures. Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, postponed due to the Carabao Cup final, are scheduled to take place on 17 June, two days before a full match round commences on 19 June. These two fixtures and the full match round that follows would constitute the first full Gameweek. We would like to remind managers that any chips you retain at present (i.e. Triple Captain, Bench Boost, Free Hit and/or Wildcard) would remain available for you, in accordance with the Game Rules, for these Gameweeks. We thank FPL managers for their continued patience and will provide you further updates on the game when appropriate.

