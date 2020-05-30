147
News May 30

Early Double Gameweek set to take place as FPL confirm plans to resume

The news many of us were hoping for finally arrived on Saturday afternoon as Fantasy Premier League confirmed that they will resume in mid-June.

FPL will be back with a bang, too, as the two fixtures originally postponed due to the clash with the Carabao Cup final – and now scheduled to take place on June 17 – will form part of an early Double Gameweek.

Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Manchester City and Arsenal will all have two fixtures in the first post-hiatus Gameweek, then, should all go to plan.

In their statement, FPL announced that “additional multiple Gameweeks” will be created to absorb the remaining 92 matches once the dates and fixture schedule are finalised.

Reiterating what they said a fortnight ago, FPL also confirmed that any chips Fantasy managers still have intact (i.e. Triple Captain, Bench Boost, Free Hit and/or Wildcard) would remain available.

There was nothing in the statement about an additional Wildcard or unlimited transfers being granted before what will presumably be called Gameweek 39, nor was there any indication of whether transfers rolled over from Gameweek 38 will still be valid.

Further correspondence from FPL will follow, with the site itself still in a state of limbo at the time of writing.

Today’s full statement reads as follows:

Premier League Shareholders this week agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place.

The health and welfare of all participants are our priority.

We would like to offer an update to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers wondering what this means for their teams.

Once a date is confirmed and the remaining fixtures have been announced, our plan is to resume FPL with additional multiple Gameweeks created to reflect the remaining 92 fixtures.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, postponed due to the Carabao Cup final, are scheduled to take place on 17 June, two days before a full match round commences on 19 June.

These two fixtures and the full match round that follows would constitute the first full Gameweek.

We would like to remind managers that any chips you retain at present (i.e. Triple Captain, Bench Boost, Free Hit and/or Wildcard) would remain available for you, in accordance with the Game Rules, for these Gameweeks.

We thank FPL managers for their continued patience and will provide you further updates on the game when appropriate.

Premier League Restart

147 Comments
  1. La Roja
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    DGW

    Get in

    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Mane dislikes this.

      1. La Roja
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Was my triple cappo 🙁

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Was thinking last night whether I would prefer FPL to start back with a blank GW or a DGW. It just has to be a DGW for me as they are way more fun and unpredictable than a blank GW for sure.

  2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    FH GW39??

    Leno
    Stevens, Lundy, Baldock
    KDB, Sterling, Grealish, Pepe,
    Kun, Auba, __8.0__
    (lol, lol, lol lol)

    Probably need a better bench, maybe DCL up front and a few centre backs likely to play sitting on bench

    Captaincy dilemma though

    1. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Decent team except Pepe imo

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Would just get him for a roll of the dice - he has the odd 15 pointer in him but I'm not a huge fan in a non FH GW

        It'll be pure guesswork anyways about who will even start for teams let alone who will be in form

    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Get Laporte?

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Probably more sensible... KDB Sterling Kun could be fun though...

    3. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Aubameyang or KdB cappo

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Grealish and treble SHU D, would won't him to score in the first game of the DGW !

  3. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    I hope FPL:

    - Reverse all transfers (and any deducted transfer points) made since the game paused.
    - Don't give out a free WC.

    That way, nobody gains and nobody loses out. It can be viewed as a long pause, and everyone resumes from where they left off.

    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Elsewhere I mused the first point too. There was also a period where transfers were allowed in 'Ghost GWs.'

    2. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Why would they reserve transfers though? I don’t get it. Everyone had an equal chance to do transfers throughout this period

      1. La Roja
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Reverse*

      2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I'll bet my left nut that they don't reverse transfers.

        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Bet your right one that they will. At least you're guaranteed to be half the man you are 😉

          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            A win-win scenario 😀

        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Can you really afford to lose another one, E.F.?

          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Yeah. It means I won't have to use johnnies anymore.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Adolf got by on just the one.

      3. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Not everybody knew and not everybody could've.

        Gaining 9 additional FT is an unfair advantage.

        1. La Roja
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Again, I don’t get how’s this an unfair advantage

          Let’s agree to disagree

          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            49 mins ago

            Say that to a key worker

            It's not only us who play the game

            1. BIELSA
              • 4 Years
              25 mins ago

              Hahah you what?

        2. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          I knew, but I just couldn't be bothered with transfers. More apathy based really.

          Many seasoned players similar.

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Eh? I dont want the slow wildcarders to get back their Arsenal and City players. I doubt a slow wildcard helped anyone.

      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I agree and a lot of expert players like Joe didn't even bother.

    4. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Disagree, unless fixture order remains the same (which it doesn’t lol like) as it would ruin my planning otherwise

    5. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Did you know we could do a slow WC?

  4. La Roja
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Current team:

    Pope
    Alonso Doherty TAA
    Salah Bruno KDB Doucoure
    Vardy Jota DCL

    Krul Taylor Lundstram Dendoncker

    No idea if it’s good squad at this stage lol

    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      We don't know much about fitness levels, form etc.

      But KDB has put on a lot of weight, that's for sure.

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        He’s also moved to Canada/USA and needs to get back somehow

    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Yeah defo WC that lot...

      1. La Roja
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        FH innit blud

        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Will still be left with that shambles the week after 😉

          1. La Roja
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Then I shall hit that glorious WC button 😎

            1. Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Would be a bit of a waste....

              1. La Roja
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Bit positive today are we? 😀

                1. Jafooli
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  😛

  5. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Dear FFS - would be useful to have an article on players who are still at home abroad. They’ll need to do 14 days quarantine on return which means unlikely to start the first DGW?

    1. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      You sir, deserve a pat on your back for this post

      Done well mush

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        The lockdown made me have a serious re-think about life and I’ve decided to become a responsible contributor to the site

        1. La Roja
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          😀

        2. Netley Lucas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          The lockdown made me have a serious re-think about life and I’ve decided to become an alcoholic.

          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Hic, lol...

          2. La Roja
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Same here and I became a Vegan.

            1. Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              I started drinking meat-free wine, actually quite decent

    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      They’ll be exempt for sure

      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Yep, they will be treated as essential workers.

        1. La Roja
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          They are anyway 😛

      2. Netley Lucas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Yep, esp if tested recently then on return.

    3. TheGypsyJoker
        1 min ago

        The quarantine doesn't start until 8th June and they will be back before then.

    4. BNMC
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Thoughts on this FH team? Might not go all out on the DGW since there are a few other players with good fixtures.

        Hendo
        TAA Laporte Doherty Lundstram
        KDB Bruno Grealish Sarr
        Aguero Auba

        Or maybe I go without Bruno for one week? Spurs defense are pants though.

        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Looks good. Not keen on double Blades defence though.

          1. BNMC
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Could also go Heaton or Reina, depends on the former's registration though.

              1. GreennRed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Depending on team news though I wouldn't expect either of them to out score Henderson. Whereas there might be a few attack minded defenders to sit in The Lord's lofty throne that GW.

        2. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          That tweet 😮

          1. La Roja
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            I miss all about it. Even these standard Jafooli stuff

        3. Patrick.22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Looks like a perfect time to FH on the first GW back!

          Don’t see any other doubles after this?

          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            I doubt it, but games could still be rescheduled for whatever reason. I'm sure there will be more twists and turns to come.

          2. Fred54
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Probably not, the FA cup dates are pencilled in and any blanks generated appear to fall into a midweek slot.

            1. Fred54
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              But anything could still happen.

              #StayAlert

          3. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Prob is best option. But if you get a nice few doubles and one of them looks a juicy captain pick then TC is another plan.

        4. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Other than Rico I have got a squad of all regular starters for their teams this season. If FPL roll over the 2 FT then bench boost looks the way to go with 5 or 6 DGW players on board.

          1. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            What's your team?

            1. Revival
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Pope McCarthy
              TAA Lascelles O'Connell Boly Rico
              Salah Bruno KDB Fleck Cantwell
              DCL Auba Jimenez

              1. Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Yep, your plan could work. I still have fodder.

                1. Revival
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Yeah team in decent shape. If funds allow maybe Rico and Cantwell out for a cheap Villa defender and a regular starter.

          2. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I agree. Don't think there will be a better time to BB.

        5. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Henderson
          Laporte, Egan, TAA
          KDB. Grealish, Salah, Fleck
          Auba, Aguero, Jimenez

          Subs: Button, Simpson, Kilman, Saka

          How about this for a FH team?

          1. Fred54
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            KdB is 3 months pregnant according to FPL twitter.

            1. Fred54
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              They actually said fat, but nothing gets past me.

            2. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              I'll replace him when it starts to show.

          2. Patrick.22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Don’t like Fleck and I’d say you need Lundy on a FH. You’re in trouble if he bangs

            1. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              But is Lundy going to play? I have him in my current team.

            2. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              I'll play Saka then and keep Fleck as a sub.

        6. SADIO SANÉ
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          so you just FH and then WC, seems easy enough

          1. La Roja
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Glad someone figured it all out

          2. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Yep, unless you can get away with a hit and keep the WC for GW38

          3. Netley Lucas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            If they restart with unlimited trannies then BB might be best esp if no other doubles/blanks. If not yeah, FH then WC.

            1. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              BB might impact the quality of your 11 for future GWs. TC also worth considering. Strong 11, then mostly fodder on the bench.

          4. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Where does BB factor in though? I think I'd rather BB right away and then not have to worry about my bench too much for the rest of the season.

        7. Henning
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          With no WC left should you use FH this team?

          Pope Button

          TAA VvD Boly Stephens Lundstram

          Salah Fernandez KdB Sarr Grealish

          Rashford Jimenez DCL

          1. Patrick.22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Depends on other fixtures mate but I’d say so.

        8. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          What's all this GW39 business? FPL will restart at GW30, I'm 99.99% sure.

          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            They already completed all the gameweeks, easier now to just start with new additional gameweeks. e.g. 39, 40 etc

            1. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              I still think the programming would be a lot easier for them.

          2. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            The GW30 deadline passed.

          3. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Same difference. FPL GW38 expired. Depends on how they set up the FPL game now, but it's prob starting with a DGW with GW29 finishing on the 17th and GW20 games that weekend. ,

            1. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              GW30 games that weekend.

        9. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          I wonder if H2H leagues will continue.

          1. La Roja
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Why wouldn’t it?

            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Cause they've had 38 fixtures.

              1. La Roja
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                They’ll have more then

                1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Starting from which fixtures? Just going back round the the GW1 fixtures?

          2. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            They will

        10. Ole Trafford
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Kdb is the only player I have from Arsenal, City, Sheffield and Villa. CH seems the only way to go if I want to go balls to the wall.

          Henderson
          Baldock, Lundstram, Mings
          Kdb, Pepe, Mahrez, Grealish
          Aguero, Auba, Laca

          3.9gk, Luiz, Tanganga, Williams

          1. Ole Trafford
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            *FH

            1. La Roja
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              I like it except Laca and Pepe tbh

              1. Ole Trafford
                • 7 Years
                59 mins ago

                Was just looking at 11 dgw players and Arsenal don’t have many options

                1. La Roja
                  • 8 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  Shouldn’t underestimate SGW players tbh

                  1. Ole Trafford
                    • 7 Years
                    49 mins ago

                    Yeah I agree. I normally mess up DGW’s really. Manè TC...

                    1. La Roja
                      • 8 Years
                      40 mins ago

                      Same here 😀

                2. Revival
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  I'd get Saka from Arsenal but would also have a few SGW players in there. Going all out on City attack seems too much given Pep will rotate for sure with the likes of the 2 Silva's and Foden starting at least 1 of the games.

        11. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Pep will surely troll us for the DGW. Will make multiple substitutions before the 59th minute in both games and change half the starting XI for the Burnley game.

        12. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          For anyone still interested in Virtual FPL, I gave the Team Stats sheet a refresh. Grouped stats together to make it easier to use https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1i3MnjNtqv0nwMUkgC-m6iYkQhuFDGaC6zsNkCgmaoF0/edit#gid=1600858367

          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Thanks Virtual FPL is still my main focus ATM.

        13. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Want to read a short horror story?

          Pep might be able to use 5 (five) subs.

          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            55 mins ago

            we might get 150 minutes out of our DGW players if we are lucky.

          2. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            54 mins ago

            Good. Pep may take off players and bring them back them on in the same match. 😀

        14. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          What would you do with this lot and 2 FTs?

          Leno*
          TAA, Maguire, Lundstram*
          Salah, KDB*, Fernandes, Grealish*
          Aubameyang, Jimenez, DCL

          Pope; Egan*, Hayden, Hanley.

          A) Free Hit
          B) Bench Boost

          I'm leaning towards B as I already have 6 DGWers.

          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour ago

            I think BB- very similar to my squad

        15. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Let's discuss the elephant in the room ... Namely, KDB with his big gut, chubby thighs and double chin.

          He looks desperately unfit. There's no way he plays two games in quick succession in the double. He's going to be a very (excuse the pun) heavily backed captain fail, which presents a great opportunity for forward thinking FPL managers.

          Time to cash in and spread the funds?

          1. La Roja
            • 8 Years
            58 mins ago

            Keep reading here he is unfit, is there any link you can share? I haven’t seen anywhere else

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Recent training ground photo. He's about double the size compared to the photo accompanying this article.

          2. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            57 mins ago

            Will start at least one game to gain fitness. That's enough for me to keep him. Rank destroyed if he hauls.

          3. Fred54
            • 5 Years
            57 mins ago

            Pfft, he's like Thor from Avengers: Endgame. Yeah sure he's let himself go but he'll still pack a punch...

          4. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            56 mins ago

            Who do you propose in his place?

          5. Ole Trafford
            • 7 Years
            55 mins ago

            I don’t know... the man is having one of his best seasons, if not his best. Has been the best player in the league by a distance. Not going to lose his talent because he has put on weight. Likely to lose minutes because of it though but with 5 subs most of the attack will.

          6. Prisoner B5160-8
            • 2 Years
            28 mins ago

            I think it might just be the neckbeard, tbh. Optical illusion.

        16. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Pavard would be FPL royalty

          1. La Roja
            • 8 Years
            39 mins ago

            Amazing full back he is

          2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            23 mins ago

            3 goals & 3 assists in 27 games...

            TAA pretty much got that in GW19

            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Probably unjust to compare any RBs numbers to TAA. Be surprised if anyone comes close.

          3. Legomané
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Owning him for 'that' goal was fun in FWC-2018 🙂

        17. Weffie von Wobbegong
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Gameweeks normally have one match per team. I read multiple in the FPL statement to read more than one match per team. The most likely reason for this would be gameweek deadlines on a calendar week basis, likely giving each club two fixtures in the same gameweek.
          Or it could just be sloppy language from the FPL, but I suspect it's not.

          1. Fred54
            • 5 Years
            32 mins ago

            Poor man's Dela

            1. Weffie von Wobbegong
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Thank you. Most informative.

          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            25 mins ago

            I mentioned that earlier they appear to have the words additional and multiple the wrong wat round. I can't see why they would start working on a calendar week basis now, when they haven't done it for the rest of the season.

            1. Weffie von Wobbegong
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              It does seem odd I agree. Maybe it would be easier to write the necessary changes into the software? I know nothing about software mind, that's just an idea.

        18. masyuris
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          48 mins ago

          How many double GWs and blank GW remaining?

          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            The first GW black is a DGW, we won't know if there are likely to be any more until the fixture dates have been announced. Games are likely to be postponed due to the FA Cup QF and SF games being played at weekends, but they could be moved to midweek in the same GW if they are free.

        19. mad_beer ✅
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          How come nobody has told me when to use my TC chip?

          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            hard to suggest a chip strategy when only a small number of fixtures are known.

          2. FPL Pillars
            • 3 Years
            23 mins ago

            Might wanna wait until fixtures are confirmed. Just a thought.

        20. pelle9
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          37 mins ago

          VFPL

          Bench 1 of these ?

          A) Alonso - away to Everton
          B) PulIsic - same
          C) Ings - away to Leicester
          C) Pukki - away to Sheff Utd

          Cheers!

          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Difficult! Probably Pukki

          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Pukki is the one that worries me most in my starting 11 this GW, but I think I'd go Ings in your position.

        21. Pad Randa
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          Assembled this bunch during the shutdown:

          Pope | McCarty
          TAA | Saiss | Fernandez | Williams | Simpson
          Salah | KdB | Fernandez | Fleck | Amartey (was going to get Guendouzi when the game “ended”)
          Aruba | Vardy | DCL

          Three DGWers, unless KdB is no longer a good option...

        22. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Based on the outdoor scenes I’ve seen today, in two weeks time the rise in R is inevitable. Argh

          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Need to add xR stats to the members area

            1. UnitedFan
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Lol.

          2. Fred54
            • 5 Years
            just now

            We were already injury, weather, tactical, schedule, psychological and social media experts.
            If you didn't add Epidemiology to tour bow, then how foolish.

        23. in sane in de bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          What do you think of this FH team?

          Hendo
          Laporte Luiz xxx Egan
          Salah KDB Pepe Grealish
          Aguero Auba

          3.9 Targett D.Luiz Connolly

          xxx = A or B?
          A) Baldock
          B) Lundstram (is he nailed again?)

          1. FPL Pillars
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Double David?

            1. in sane in de bruyne
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Douglas Luiz on bench, 4.4 mid.

        24. BNMC
            4 mins ago

            Greenwood first sub.
            Double Burnley (Pope and Taylor) CS wiped last minute.
            I love this game.

