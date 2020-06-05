When are the next three FPL Gameweek deadlines?

Fantasy Premier League have confirmed the deadlines for the first three Gameweeks back following the June resumption.

The announcement comes off the back of the Premier League’s statement earlier on Friday, which rubber-stamped the fixtures for the first three ‘match rounds’.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal will, as previously confirmed, form part of an early Double Gameweek when we restart.

There were no shocks as FPL added that the deadlines will be “the traditional hour before kick-off” of the first match in a Gameweek.

Using that information in conjunction with the earlier fixture news, the first three deadlines appear to be as follows:

Wednesday, June 17 – 17:00 BST

Tuesday, June 23 – 17:00 BST

Saturday, June 27 – 11:30 BST

The first and third of those Gameweeks will take place over six days.

The ‘match round’ beginning on June 27 clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals but the free midweek afterwards is being used to accommodate the seven fixtures that would ordinarily have been postponed, so all 20 top-flight clubs are scheduled to have a Premier League fixture in that Gameweek.

There were no further details revealed about free transfer allocation, meanwhile, although FPL did reiterate that any chips a Fantasy manager may have intact will still be valid.

The full Fantasy Premier League statement reads thus:

With the release of the first 32 Premier League fixtures for the resumption of the 2019/20 season, if all safety requirements are in place, we would like to offer an update to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal on 17 June and the full match round that follows from 19 June will constitute the first full Gameweek. For the three match rounds announced, FPL deadlines will be the traditional hour before kick-off of the opening match of that round. We would like to remind managers that any chips you retain at present (i.e. Triple Captain, Bench Boost, Free Hit and/or Wildcard) would remain available for you, in accordance with the Game Rules, for these Gameweeks. We thank FPL managers for their continued patience and will provide you further updates on the game when appropriate.

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs