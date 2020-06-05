78
News June 5

When are the next three FPL Gameweek deadlines?

78 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League have confirmed the deadlines for the first three Gameweeks back following the June resumption.

The announcement comes off the back of the Premier League’s statement earlier on Friday, which rubber-stamped the fixtures for the first three ‘match rounds’.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal will, as previously confirmed, form part of an early Double Gameweek when we restart.

There were no shocks as FPL added that the deadlines will be “the traditional hour before kick-off” of the first match in a Gameweek.

Using that information in conjunction with the earlier fixture news, the first three deadlines appear to be as follows:

  • Wednesday, June 17 – 17:00 BST
  • Tuesday, June 23 – 17:00 BST
  • Saturday, June 27 – 11:30 BST

The first and third of those Gameweeks will take place over six days.

The ‘match round’ beginning on June 27 clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals but the free midweek afterwards is being used to accommodate the seven fixtures that would ordinarily have been postponed, so all 20 top-flight clubs are scheduled to have a Premier League fixture in that Gameweek.

There were no further details revealed about free transfer allocation, meanwhile, although FPL did reiterate that any chips a Fantasy manager may have intact will still be valid.

The full Fantasy Premier League statement reads thus:

With the release of the first 32 Premier League fixtures for the resumption of the 2019/20 season, if all safety requirements are in place, we would like to offer an update to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal on 17 June and the full match round that follows from 19 June will constitute the first full Gameweek.

For the three match rounds announced, FPL deadlines will be the traditional hour before kick-off of the opening match of that round.

We would like to remind managers that any chips you retain at present (i.e. Triple Captain, Bench Boost, Free Hit and/or Wildcard) would remain available for you, in accordance with the Game Rules, for these Gameweeks.

We thank FPL managers for their continued patience and will provide you further updates on the game when appropriate.

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

78 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mikeharbrw
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Doesn't look like Wildcard / unlimited transfers then!

    Open Controls
    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Nope. 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Predator
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      You are right this time

      Open Controls
    3. Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Good

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    That ancelotti pic cracks me up everytime! 😆

    Open Controls
  3. FPL_SMR
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Surely, they cannot make WC/FH available for the restart and give Unlimited transfers on top of that.

    In a regular season start, WC/FH chips are greyed out for GW1 because FPL managers have Unlimited transfers.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Can't say there being unlimited transfers, and there shouldn't be.

      Open Controls
  4. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Get RMT back up lads.

    Open Controls
    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      RMFHT with crap bench

      Henderson 3.9
      Trent Luiz Stevens O’Connell 3.9
      Sterling KDB Pepe Grealish 4.3
      Aguero Aubameyang 4.2

      Open Controls
      1. Hart-ake
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Similar to my thinking. Tempted to get Doherty in there?

        Open Controls
        1. in sane in de bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Would rather get a second Liverpool defender I think.

          Open Controls
    2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      God please no

      Open Controls
      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Another thread area for this would be great

        Open Controls
        1. in sane in de bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          They tried that before. Personally didnt like it.

          Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Not a thread. I'm talking about the actual RMT tool in the Members area.

          Open Controls
          1. in sane in de bruyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Oh, didnt realise that

            Open Controls
          2. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            It's somewhat ready to go, albeit with a lot of uncertainty around fitness levels / rotation / form etc

            Just need some gameweeks / full fixture list so it can handle suspensions and injury dates.

            Open Controls
          3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            48 mins ago

            Oh i see, ignore me then 🙂

            Open Controls
        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Yeah it doesn't work. The articles refresh too(?!) frequently, as do the pages increment.

          The site doesn't lend itself to going back an viewing old articles or comments 'easily' so in other sections, the RMTs are just ignored.

          If it were more of a vBulletin style-presented site, where previous articles are easier to reference, it may work better.

          Open Controls
          1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Shame. I remember they tried last time and started well but lost control of it. Although i remember scotty B was spamming the site at that time so that was 90% of the RMT posts.

            Think they should give it another go or try limiting it to one per day or somthing. They nearly did it last time

            Open Controls
  5. RED_ARMY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    If you got both FH and WC and a proper team for the upcoming gws, it's a nobrainer to FH this week right?

    Open Controls
  6. FPL Kakarot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    On a FH, which combo do you think is better?

    a) Mane and Sarr

    b) Son and Pepe (x 2 maybe)

    Open Controls
    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Hart-ake
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Son at home to United? I wouldn't. Probably A.

      Open Controls
    3. Another Hoops
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Mane for me. Have you thought about Ozil instead of Pepe? Tends to get subbed but this could increase his chances of minutes in both games and 2mil less.

      Open Controls
  7. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    On FH, what are the essentials? I am thinking that it really only is:

    1) KDB
    2) Grealish
    3) Aguero
    4) Auba
    5) Sheffield United defender/GK

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Is Aguero essential? Think I'm getting Jesus instead. They'll probably play a similar amount of minutes and Jesus is considerably cheaper.

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        But Aguero is more explosive!

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          43 mins ago

          He is but I'd rather have Jesus + Salah/Mane than the Aguero + Pepe combination I'm seeing in a lot of teams.

          Open Controls
        2. GARY AND JAMIE
          • 6 Years
          42 mins ago

          You have to do some guesswork but I'd think Pep plays his '1st XI' v Arteta...no way will he want to lose that game. So Jesus and the 'B teamers' may be in line for the Burnley game...

          Open Controls
    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      I agree. Good luck picking 3 City mids out of Sterling KDB Sane both Silvas Mahrez, Gundogan and Foden. Let alone Rodrigo and Ferdy having at least one of those spots.

      An FH might benefit from having Kun and Jesus in it and hopefully having at least 180 mins combined from a City striker.

      Open Controls
  8. Mattias
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    I'll be amazed to see unlimited transfers for the start. It'll be massively unfair in the top 100 etc on those who have saved their chips. 2FTs and then all remaining chips available for those who have them would be my hope.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      All remaining chips thing has already been confirmed no?

      Open Controls
      1. Hart-ake
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        yeah.

        Open Controls
    2. Another Hoops
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Agree with this. I've already used my WC and don't want unlimited transfers, 2FTs is enough to get started.

      Open Controls
    3. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      what about those who used their chips in gw29? There isn't a fair solution fpl aint fair

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        59 mins ago

        Mirrors life then...

        Open Controls
      2. Another Hoops
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        That's just unlucky like when I TC Mane for his first half cameo and 3 points during a DGW. IMO unlimited transfers should not be an option especially when the game was still open for the last 9 game weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. Pasqualinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          46 mins ago

          As a WC29er and Mane TCer I would say that losing the MCY/ars game was worse. But yes, just unlucky. But it’s a big no from me for 2FTs for everyone. Those who stopped playing should get those anyway by rolling over their GW38 transfer they didn’t use, and those that have made a transfer a week while the game was dead shouldn’t get an extra one.

          Open Controls
        2. Rhinos
          • 6 Years
          just now

          and getting unlimited transfers would be unlucky for you. Fpl towers aren't gonna maje decisions based on whats fair it'll be a balance of what's easiest and what generates the most clicks

          Open Controls
  9. Another Hoops
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    It sounds to me like its just going to be a normal game week to kick things off and I presume people will either have 1 or potentially 2 transfers saved up to get started. I only have one myself and at the moment plan to save a transfer for the 2nd deadline. DGW Leno and KDB for me with Saka 1st sub.

    Open Controls
  10. RED_ARMY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Do we think Mendy plays, wow fun summer times ahead.

    Open Controls
    1. Another Hoops
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      He'll play if fit but will obviously be a rotation headache.

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          I think he starts ahead of Zinchenko if fit, but keep in mind he is injury prone and will probably be one of the first players subbed off.

          Open Controls
          1. TwiggsJameson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            6 points banked after 62 minutes then.

            Open Controls
    2. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      So will there be 2 FTs?

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        If you saved one from GW38 that would be the obvious follow on.

        Open Controls
      2. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Probably if you saved a transfer last GW. As usual.

        Open Controls
    3. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Forgotten man FH?

      Heaton
      Kolasinac Otamendi Basham
      Ozil Sane Sterling McGinn Fleck
      Lacazette Mousset

      ...with Targett of course first sub...

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
          12 mins ago

          Now that, is a team.

          Open Controls
          1. GARY AND JAMIE
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Highest owned bar Sterling is Fleck at 5.5%

            Open Controls
        • Another Hoops
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          This is the type of team that will finish the week with top. Just like the random guys who create a random account every week just to try and get number one spot on a Friday night after Triple Capping Wes Morgan for a 45 point haul 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Stupid question: If they do end up giving us free transfers prior to the restart (which looks considerably less likely at present), would you even be able to use them if you intend to free hit in GW39?

        Open Controls
        1. TwiggsJameson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          No.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          Soon find out 🙂

          Open Controls
      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        59 mins ago

        Tweet from RB Leipzig:

        https://twitter.com/DieRotenBullen/status/1268915769552834560?s=19

        Open Controls
      4. nibby
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        Do we get extra free transfers or extra wc?

        Open Controls
        1. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          5 FTs would do given revised fixture list

          Open Controls
        2. Dr.Oftaw
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          No

          Open Controls
      5. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        58 mins ago

        Hope scouts will update the ticker

        Open Controls
      6. masyuris
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Is it any potential DGW or BGW besides first fixture of FPL restart?

        Open Controls
        1. TwiggsJameson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          Looks very unlikely. Hoping for snow 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Maybe. A second wave of COVID-19 in the UK might disrupt the schedule a bit ...

          Open Controls
          1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            That would end the schedule completey 😆

            Open Controls
      7. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        GK Pope
        DEF TAA, Maguire, Laporte
        MID Salah, De Bruyne, Fernandes, Grealish
        FWD DCL, Auba, Jiminez

        Subs (Woodman), Barnes,Saiss, Stephens

        GW 39 transfer will take me to 5 DGW (could well be Woodman to Reina) players.

        I have Wilcard, Bench Boost and free hit left.... but do I need to use any of them for GW 29? I'm not so sure?

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Netley Lucas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          Looks a nice set-up to FH then return to in 40 and use trannies to polish it up for a week or two so you can save WC & BB for an epic attack.

          Open Controls
          1. pablo discobar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks mate

            Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Same as my XI but I have:

          Grealish > Barnes (WAT)
          Maguire > AWB (TOT)
          Laporte > Doherty (WHU)

          Although I'd Lilley be playing Egan (AVL + NEW) over AWB (TOT).

          Half tempted by Salah/DCL to Grealish/Aguero... but would lose SV and might not be worth it.

          I'm sort of in the same boat as you. I'm now sure how much more the FH would improve upon the players I already have, and their fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Note: I could also get Laporte and have thought about it... but Doherty has a good fixture, and does for the next 2/3 too. Laporte could have reduced minutes, which I suppose is the risk.

            Open Controls
      8. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        34 mins ago

        Have a dilemma. Only have BB and WC left

        Only 2 DGWers (kdb and lund) in my team atm. Do i :

        A) use 2 free transfers and take hit(s) to get 3 or 4 more dgwers and play BB

        B) use the wildcard

        C) get 2 or 3 more dgwers but save BB for later

        Open Controls
      9. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        I've got 2 FT's. If I Free Hit will I lose the 2 FT's?

        Open Controls
        1. Netley Lucas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yep, back te one.

          Open Controls
      10. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        If there is only 1 DG is it best to Free Hit this?

        Only have FH & BB intact.

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          I would say yes, but it depends on how many DGWers you have in your current team.

          Open Controls
          1. 1justlookin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            ive got 3 atm. KDB & 2 SHU defenders.

            Open Controls
      11. FPL Kakarot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        Which FH team is best do you think?

        Team A (3-4-3) Team B (3-5-2) Team C (3-4-3)

        Ederson Ederson Ederson
        O'Connell O'Connell O'Connoll
        Egan Egan Egan
        Diop Basham TAA
        Grealish Grealish Grealish
        KDB KDB KDB
        Pepe Pepe Pepe
        Mane Mane Fleck
        Kun McGinn Kun
        Auba Auba Auba
        Samatta Kun Vardy

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Kakarot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          oh what a mess, looked better when I was typing haha

          Open Controls
      12. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        NEW POST

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.