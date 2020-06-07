82
What can lockdown teach us about Fantasy Football?

Lockdown has been difficult for a lot of reasons and, while the lack of Fantasy Premier League will unlikely rank among the most serious of its effects, its absence has definitely been felt. But it hasn’t been a total waste, there are a few things we, as FPL managers, can learn from the experience of lockdown that might help us when football finally returns.

Don’t look back in anger

Being in lockdown means you have more time than normal to think about mistakes or missed opportunities.

For example, in retrospect, I would have had that ‘one last’ drink at the pub had I known that ‘last’ in that context meant ‘for the next three months at least’. Equally, if I could go back in time, I might have bought shares of a certain video-conferencing app.

Most of all though, I wouldn’t have taken a hit to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of a Double Gameweek (which has yet to materialise), getting rid of Jamie Vardy for a hit (who I’d kept hold of despite him apparently ‘socially-distancing’ himself from goalscoring for the previous few months) only for him to score a brace in the very next fixture!
 
The point is; we can’t go back or change the past, those are ‘sunk costs’ as economists say and it’s a waste of time and brainpower to even think about them. Worse, because these mistakes bug us so much, we’re all too likely to try and ‘undo’ them, leading to even more mistakes. If we want to progress, we should look to the future and only the future.
 
Sure, it felt like a mistake to switch Vardy for Aubameyang but, it seems, Aubameyang will get his Double Gameweek after all so, if we’re only looking at the future (as we should) then it’s a logical move which could still pay off. I should really stop complaining about it…

Plan ahead, be flexible… 

 
2020 has definitely been a year for dealing with the unknown but it has also illustrated the importance of both planning ahead and of being adaptable to change.
 
The remainder of the FPL season will present unique challenges, many of which we’ve doubtless yet to even consider. However, having at least some semblance of a plan from the outset will be crucial for navigating it effectively.
 
Once the fixtures are confirmed, planning out what your team looks like over the remaining Gameweeks and which transfers you’ll likely want to make and when, will likely offer a big advantage. We know that plans don’t last long in FPL, but a foundation on which to pivot in response to what’s thrown at us may turn out to be crucial.
 
Of course, that also means not painting yourself so far into a corner that it becomes difficult to get out of. We’re kicking off with a Double Gameweek but be wary of filling your team with double-playing players that you might spend the rest of the season trying to get rid of.

 …but don’t panic buy

 
Remember at the start of all this when you couldn’t buy toilet roll in the supermarket because people were buying them in industrial volumes, leading, apparently, to a 5,000% increase in sales in places and a hysteria that has already been dubbed ‘The Great Toilet Roll Grab’?
 
It seems pretty ludicrous now, but this sort of behaviour isn’t all that uncommon and, indeed, has been observed throughout history. It starts with the ‘early adopters’ who seem to benefit from being the first to do something, people start to notice this so they start doing it too, then the behaviour starts to get some serious publicity and, before you know it, everyone’s doing it, driven, in part, by the fear of missing out.
 
It’s essentially the psychology underpinning any sort of economic bubble and, of course, FPL bandwagons. You see, in this context, there isn’t an enormous difference between panic-buying toilet roll and panic-buying Teemu Pukki at the beginning of this season, or Shane Duffy ahead of Gameweek 34 last season or Theo Walcott, well, literally any time, any season. 
 
You should never feel panicked into buying a player for fear of missing out, particularly not one who you have good reason to believe may not live up to their hype or sustain their success.

In summary, the key lesson here is that, while panic-buying might make you feel better in the short term, longer term it will almost certainly leave you with egg on your face, or stacks of toilet roll in your kitchen. If you got in there early, brilliant, if you didn’t, take a deep breath and focus on what the next big thing will be.

Simon March is a member of our Pro Pundits initiative, a team of Fantasy managers here to bring you regular advice and updates on their teams. Simon won the FPL title in 2014/15 and has become a fixture on the punditry circuit ever since.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

The Complete Guide to FPL 'Project Restart'

82 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 39 mins ago

    V-FPL - Who is best option to replace injured Saiss. Got up to 5.7 m

    A Digbe
    B PVA
    C Gomez
    D Boly
    E Anyone better?

    Guaita
    TAA James Saiss*
    Mané KDB Bruno Neto
    Rashford DCL Jiménez

    Pope Cantwell Mariappa Bednarek

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 32 mins ago

        Amazing defesive fixs

        Open Controls
    2. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Gomez isnt even playing

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        Thanks- he did in 2 friendly games I ran but agree is risk that Matip or Lovren play. Only slight concern with PVA means have double Crystal Palace defence with Guaita.

        Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      With 1 min to go, B. On penalties at least too.

      Open Controls
    4. Legohair
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Whats wrong with saiss?
      Just got him few weeks ago...

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Out with an injury until GW36

        Open Controls
    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Did you go with PVA?

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Not gone through tonight’s games yet but sounds like I will be regretting not getting him! Think if had read your post pre deadline would have gone for him as forgot he was on pens but went for Digne home to Bournemouth- I know he did not start ( nor did James) so not looking forward to going through the games shortly.... My rank of 52 will be no more I fear!

        Open Controls
  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 8 mins ago

    Jota is a G of late.

    Neto > Traore didn't do all that much, but the AI is still encouraging. Looks like he was unlucky.

    Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 8 mins ago

    How far down do the Europa League places go if Man City's appeal is rejected?

    I would like to see a team by team article of what each team has to play for in the final 9 games.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Be what you want to see in the world.

      Write what articles you want to read in the world.

      Open Controls
  4. Scottyib
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      Is Saiss i injured??

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Out till GW36.

        Open Controls
      2. SweepaKeepa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        Oh - virtually. Panic over.

        Open Controls
    • Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Jota in paid off.

      Open Controls
    • Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Brilliant article

      Open Controls
    • Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      What’s the consensus on what to do for those with all chips left?

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 57 mins ago

        Panic

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 55 mins ago

          Or consider whether they offer a point advantage in any given week and use when favourable

          Open Controls
      2. Fantasy Gold
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        Don’t worry Jinswick, the spoonfeeding will be readily available once the game reopens.

        Can’t wait for your endless RMTs.

        Open wide!

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 28 mins ago

          Trolls didnt leave as you can see

          Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 28 mins ago

          What is wrong with having a discussion

          Open Controls
          1. Fantasy Gold
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 57 mins ago

            A thousand RMTs being posted is not a discussion.

            Asking what chips to use and when is not a discussion either last time I checked.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 51 mins ago

              Posting negative comments on everything is even worse

              Open Controls
              1. Fantasy Gold
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 49 mins ago

                Yeah if I see something positive I’ll post a positive reply, like with Berbs below.

                Unfortunately, this place has gone to the dogs.

                So you can pipe down now monkey.

                Open Controls
                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 41 mins ago

                  This place has gone to the dogs because everyone emphasises the criticism and negativity and few try to add positivity.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    4 hours, 39 mins ago

                    Spot on

                    Open Controls
        3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          😆

          Brace yourself mate. They are coming. Just wait till the main ones get a whiff of the season starting

          Open Controls
          1. Bossworld
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 52 mins ago

            "hey guys just logged in, I can make unlimited transfers?"

            -_-

            Open Controls
            1. Fantasy Gold
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 49 mins ago

              😆

              Open Controls
            2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 47 mins ago

              😆

              Open Controls
    • Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      Gotta get Targett though

      Open Controls
      1. TwiggsJameson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        For TC presumably.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 48 mins ago

          I've been hearing big things

          Open Controls
    • Feanor
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Brought in Timo Horn as my Bundesliga keeper this week, and he saved a penalty.

      Open Controls
    • Kung Fu Football
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Is anyone else playing the Fantean 250,000 season long game? Logged in and it would appear they have issued an extra WC to all, is this the case? Haven't received an email about it from them and can't find any info on it elsewhere but it does say 'wildcard activated' and on making transfers no points are being deducted, can anyone confirm please? Thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        Got an email about it on 5th of June, yes we have a free WC. There's the quote from it:

        "Therefore after lengthy discussion and consideration here at Fanteam HQ, we have decided that the only fair solution for all season-long entrants is to add unlimited free transfers to teams – but these are only valid until the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United game kicks off at 19:00 CET on June 17th, 2020."

        Open Controls
        1. Kung Fu Football
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 53 mins ago

          Ok, thanks for confirmation mate, i've not received one for some reason, performed a search on my email to make sure but nothing? Good to know. While we're here can i ask you what you think to this Fanteam WC side i've just put together? Any glaring changes you would make at all? Thanks :

          Hendo
          TAA / Doherty / E.Stevens
          Salah / KDB / Pepe / Fernandes
          Auba / Aguero / Jota

          Reina, Saiss, Martinelli, R.James

          +1.0 ITB for likely Pepe > Son after the DGW.

          Open Controls
          1. Pipermaru
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            Looks solid, I'm not a fan of all this "rate my team" thing because everybody's different, has his own ideas and preferences. But if you insist I'm not a fan of Reina, Martinelli and Aguero, I feel like you can have a better trio for the same money.
            Of course I know why you pick Aguero, he plays twice next week, so I'm not saying to change them right now but in the next gameweek or two Vardy might be a better pick, then you can upgrade both Reina and Martinelli.

            And Pepe to Son looks like a no brainer.

            Open Controls
    • Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      long round of applause for vardy as he scores yet again....

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        I mean at this point you are essentially playing the role of a masochist.

        Open Controls
    • Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and goalkeeper Adrian sat out of todays' 11v11 internal friendly at Anfield as a precaution due to minor knocks. [Via
      @TheKopHQ
      ] #LFC

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        One of those is not like the other 😛

        Assume all will be fine to start the season, but that's good to know - thanks.

        Open Controls
      2. Fantasy Gold
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        Nice info, cheers Berbs.

        Open Controls
      3. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        Thanks for sharing.

        Open Controls
      4. POLSKA GOLA
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Interesting, I doubt either of Salah or Robertson wouldn’t be ready for the derby but may be hauled off early if the result was good

        Open Controls
    • headfried
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Any news of when app is available to use for changes transfers and such.

      Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Scored 102 in VPL and still in the Cup.

      Sold Bruno + KDB (7) for Mount + Salah (27)

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          Managed 93 points, without Salah too.
          Quite a high-scoring GW for everyone.

          Open Controls
        • The Mandalorian
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          Congrats

          Open Controls
        • Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Mount especially is a great move this week, well done!

          Open Controls
        • bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          83 points, lost 3 places (40th to 43rd)

          Open Controls
      2. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Jeremy Ngakia will leave WHU. He won't play out the rest of the season.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          West Ham have really screwed the pooch on that one. Thought they had a long-term protect in him & didn't invest. Also didn't do due diligence in tying him down to a better contract.

          Hopefully the kid has made the right move. Put in some good performances.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 29 mins ago

            protect > prospect*

            Open Controls
          2. jtreble
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 25 mins ago

            For whatever reason he wanted to move on. He's a good looking prospect ...

            Open Controls
            1. jtreble
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 24 mins ago

              ... and only 4.0 m.

              Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 23 mins ago

              Once you've been round Stratford once or twice it gets a little bit boring. Don't blame the fella.

              Open Controls
      3. The Mandalorian
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        vFPL question

        I've used two transfers this GW but now want to free hit. Will those transfers be undone or will they stand.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          Undone like FPL.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mandalorian
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          As in, you've made 2 FT post deadline of 7PM tonight?

          I would assume it works exactly the same as in FPL. If you play your Free Hit - your Free Hit team will be whatever it is saved as, as of 7PM tomorrow.

          Your team for the following GW (after the FH GW) will be your team, without those 2 FTs made.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mandalorian
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 16 mins ago

            Yes I've done the two transfers 5 mins ago but now want to FH. So basically those 2 FTs will be undone.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 15 mins ago

              Yep, as TM said above.

              Open Controls
        3. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Undone yes

          Open Controls
      4. The Mandalorian
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        What GW are you planning to use your free hit in vfpl?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mandalorian
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          GW 34 or 36 here

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          Not 100% sure - potentially GW33 or GW35.

          Open Controls
        3. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          No idea, might get burnt to be honest.

          Open Controls
      5. Remaining Premier League fixtures announced
        andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Remaining fixtures - https://www.premierleague.com/news/1678153

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          Eh, 10 games on at the same time?

          Open Controls
          1. andy85wsm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            Someone didn't read 😉

            "The dates and kick-off times for these fixtures are also subject to change and the planned kick-off times in the UK for live matches will differ from the traditional times.

            We will announce the dates and kick-off times of the remaining fixtures as and when appropriate"

            Open Controls
            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 40 mins ago

              Ah right. It's just misleading to have Saturday 3pm etc 🙂

              Open Controls
        2. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          No reason to delay reopening any more now

          Would be scandalous if they wait another day

          Open Controls
          1. andy85wsm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            I agree!

            Although not likely to come out on a Sunday night - we'll probably be waiting until tomorrow now

            Open Controls
      6. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Running out of options to TC in VFPL.

        Salah away to Norwich tomorrow or get in Aguero for Man City v Villa in GW34.

        Open Controls
        1. andy85wsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          I like the Aguero punt! I'm wildcarding to get him for that game

          Open Controls
        2. The Mandalorian
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          I'm FH aguero for villa

          Open Controls
        3. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Auba home to WHU

          Open Controls
      7. The Mandalorian
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Watching SAS series on Channel 4 catch up, awesome program.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.