Since Project Restart begun, we’ve had a lot of fun tipping the likes of Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m), Jarrod Bowen (6.4m), Paul Pogba (£8.3m), Ismaïla Sarr (£6.1m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.7m).

Now, we’re back again ahead of Gameweek 35+, on the hunt for more differentials who can help propel you up the rankings.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less.

This time, we focus on three real differentials, all of whom have an ownership of under 1%, who we like the look of for the run-in.

Kelechi Iheanacho

FPL ownership: 0.6%

0.6% Price: £5.7m

£5.7m GW35+ – 38+ fixtures: bou | SHU | tot | MUN

A tactical adjustment by Brendan Rodgers in recent matches has seen Leicester City improve, with the change of approach getting the best out of Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m).

Set up in a fluid 3-4-1-2 system, the 23-year-old has now scored two goals in his last three appearances.

Whilst he couldn’t find the back of the net against Arsenal in midweek, he again impressed, regularly connecting play by dropping into pockets of space, and carried a greater goal threat than strike partner Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) until his withdrawal on the hour.

The issue with Iheanacho is minutes – since the restart, he’s registered just 244, compared to Vardy’s 450.

Despite this, in terms of goal threat, he’s not far behind. He’s managed 10 shots to Vardy’s 13, seven of which were in the box. They’re also level on big chances, with four apiece.

The Foxes now sit fourth in the Premier League with four matches to play. They have collected 59 points from 34 games, and are now just one point clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.

Their opponents in Gameweek 35+, Bournemouth, improved against Tottenham Hotspur last night, but have still conceded 12 goals across their last five fixtures.

With Iheanacho on the pitch, Leicester have played some of their most dangerous football since the restart, and whilst Vardy remains the stand-out pick, if funds are tight, the former Manchester City man is worth a look.

Tomas Soucek

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £4.8m

£4.8m GW35+ – 38+ fixtures: nor | WAT | mun | AVL

Tomas Soucek (£4.8m) has slotted seamlessly into West Ham United’s midfield since his loan arrival in January, and has particularly impressed since the restart.

Whilst FPL managers will be well aware of his more expensive teammates, Michail Antonio (£6.9m) and Bowen, Soucek has perhaps gone under the radar despite several superb performances.

The Czech midfielder came into Wednesday’s game against Burnley having scored two goals in as many games, and looked full of confidence, acting as a link between the midfield and forward players. He could have scored his third goal in as many games, too, if it weren’t for an excellent Nick Pope (£5.0m) save from close range.

His threat from set plays is also worth talking about.

Since Gameweek 30+, the 6ft 4in midfielder has registered five set-play goal attempts, two of which found the back of the net, whilst his total of 12 shots is three more than Bowen and the same amount as Man City favourites Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m).

Next up for the Hammers is a trip to bottom-of-the-table Norwich City. Should they perform as they did against Chelsea and Newcastle United, another victory is well within their capabilities.

It’s also worth noting only Burnley and Sheffield United have given up more set-plays attempts than the Canaries since the restart, which bodes well for Soucek’s prospects in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Kieran Tierney

FPL ownership: 0.7%

0.7% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW35+ – 38+ fixtures: tot | LIV | avl | WAT

Arsenal’s recent upturn in form has seen them go unbeaten in their last five matches.

One of the key players for the Gunners during that run of improved form has been Scottish defender Kieran Tierney (£5.3m).

The 23-year-old has endured a difficult first season at the Emirates Stadium due to several injury setbacks, but looks to have turned a corner, and has now played in all seven of Arsenal’s matches since football resumed, starting six of them.

Against Leicester, Tierney impressed again, showcasing his attacking ability with several teasing crosses. Mikel Arteta’s system, which resembled a 3-2-5 shape in possession, meant that he was relied upon to supply width down the left flank. With plenty of freedom to get forward, his average position was actually higher than that of centre-forward Alexandre Lacazette (£9.2m).

The north London derby against Tottenham awaits in Gameweek 35+, and having had a much longer rest period than their rivals, Arsenal should be raring to go.

With Tierney’s attacking instincts, you can be sure he’ll be looking to expose Spurs’ vulnerable right-flank, and could be a smart differential for those on the lookout for a new defender.

