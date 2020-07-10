1223
  1. Ask Yourself
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    New post:

  2. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Best move here?

    Hendo Pope
    TAA Doherty Gomez AWB Taylor
    Salah KDB Bruno(c) Mahrez Foden
    Jimenez DCL Greenwood

    1 FT 1.6itb

    A. Save
    B. Mahrez + Jimi > Willian + Vardy (-4)
    C. Mahrez + Jimi > Willian + Jesus (-4)
    D. Jimi + Doherty > Vardy + Digne (-4)

    1. Cesc Pistols
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A.

    2. Rivers
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Jimi to Vardy only

  3. Cesc Pistols
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Good luck trying to sort this mess out:

    Alisson, Button*
    AWB, Saiss, Lascelles*, Holgate*, Jack Robinson*
    Mane, KDB, Bruno, Pulisic, Cantwell*
    Rashford, Jimenez, DCL

    2 FTs, 1.2 ITB.

  4. Weasel Boy
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Would you play Boly or Saiss ahead of AWB?

  5. ytg15
    30 mins ago

    Best move?

    Hendo Pope
    TAA Doherty AWB Aurier Taylor
    KDB Bruno Son Sarr Foden
    Rash Jimi DCL

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    1. Rash + Sarr - > Greenwood + Sterling (C) -4
    2. Son - > Mahrez
    3. DCL - > Iheanacho

    1. JabbaWookiee
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm contemplating B. Or Son to Sterling with Jiminez to J-Rod to give me enough cash. Would be for a hit though.

  6. JabbaWookiee
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Need some guidance guys...

    A) Son > Mahrez
    B) Son & Jimi > Sterling & Rodriguez (-4)
    C) Keep Son for Arsenal (H)

    Current squad:
    Ederson - McCarthy
    Azpi - Digne - TAA - Doherty - Stephens
    Pulisic - KdB - Martial - Bruno - (Son)
    Ings - Greenwood - (Jimenez)

