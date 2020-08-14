Win a share of €1m as FanTeam and Fantasy Football Scout join forces

We at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we’ll be renewing our partnership with FanTeam for the 2020/21 season.

FanTeam is Europe’s biggest daily Fantasy sports platform and they offer the chance for Fantasy managers to earn cash from their expertise.

With Fantasy games in hockey, basketball, baseball and MMA – among others – covered, there’s plenty of money-making opportunities for those in the know.

Fantasy Football is what many of us love, of course, and while we twiddle our thumbs waiting for Fantasy Premier League, Sky Fantasy Football and the like to relaunch, there is profit to be made with FanTeam.

There’s a share of €25k to be won in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Lyon, while there’s €15k on offer in the UEFA Europa League semi-final clash between Manchester United and Sevilla.

And there’s one FanTeam game in particular that is really catching our eye…

Next season, FanTeam are offering a staggering prize pool of €1,000,000 for their season-long Premier League Fantasy game, with €200,000 going to the winner.

There are prizes all the way down to 5,659th place, with those finishing 51st or above raking in at least €1,000.

Entries cost just €25, a sum that many of us will readily fork out in our Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues.

Even better: the game rules and scoring system are very similar to FPL, so skills – and teams – are easily transferred from one game to the other.

We’ll be back over the coming weeks with a series of articles on FanTeam’s million-euro cash game, delving deeper into the rules, player prices, fixture list and strategy.

Until then, head over to FanTeam and start tinkering with your team. As is the case in FPL, unlimited transfers are allowed before Gameweek 1 and the player prices don’t change until the season is underway.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT