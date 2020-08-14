227
FanTeam August 14

Win a share of €1m as FanTeam and Fantasy Football Scout join forces

We at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we’ll be renewing our partnership with FanTeam for the 2020/21 season.

FanTeam is Europe’s biggest daily Fantasy sports platform and they offer the chance for Fantasy managers to earn cash from their expertise.

With Fantasy games in hockey, basketball, baseball and MMA – among others – covered, there’s plenty of money-making opportunities for those in the know.

Fantasy Football is what many of us love, of course, and while we twiddle our thumbs waiting for Fantasy Premier League, Sky Fantasy Football and the like to relaunch, there is profit to be made with FanTeam.

There’s a share of €25k to be won in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Lyon, while there’s €15k on offer in the UEFA Europa League semi-final clash between Manchester United and Sevilla.

And there’s one FanTeam game in particular that is really catching our eye…

Next season, FanTeam are offering a staggering prize pool of €1,000,000 for their season-long Premier League Fantasy game, with €200,000 going to the winner.

There are prizes all the way down to 5,659th place, with those finishing 51st or above raking in at least €1,000.

Entries cost just €25, a sum that many of us will readily fork out in our Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues.

Even better: the game rules and scoring system are very similar to FPL, so skills – and teams – are easily transferred from one game to the other.

We’ll be back over the coming weeks with a series of articles on FanTeam’s million-euro cash game, delving deeper into the rules, player prices, fixture list and strategy.

Until then, head over to FanTeam and start tinkering with your team. As is the case in FPL, unlimited transfers are allowed before Gameweek 1 and the player prices don’t change until the season is underway.

CLICK HERE TO HEAD STRAIGHT TO FANTEAM’S €1M PREMIER LEAGUE FANTASY GAME

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT ELSE FANTEAM HAS TO OFFER

  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Did not watch the match but

    Barca = Sunday pub team.

    That scoreline is embarrassing.

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Makes Spurs look against them when they played them

  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Re Greenwood's price, many saying 7.5 to 8.5.

    How on earth do you almost double the price of a player at 4.5 when Bruno scored at over 8ppg and only saw a 2.5m increase?

    Would not make sense tbf.

    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Because all of a sudden that player has become a nailed first teamer who scores lots of points.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        Bruno was going at almost 9ppg mate. If anything his price should be 12 if Greenwood is going to be 7.5 to 8.5.

        Ings is at 8.5!

        1. Goonsquad245
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          Ings plays for an inferior team. Greenwood is a nailed starting forward for Man Utd. Anything lower than 7.5m is frankly a joke, and lower than 8m makes him a pretty easy selection.

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Lol

    3. pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Makes a bit more sense if you look at comparative pricing. A bit more anyway. It's not so much how expensive they are but where they stand in relation to others.

      Bruno 1 mill behind KdB and 1.5 off Mo
      Greenwood 3 mill off Bruno perhaps - yet to see who else may be near his price range apart from Pulisic at I mill more assuming 7.5

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Where is Greenwood in relation to Ayew in the points table and returns?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Sure Ayew played alot more minutes but would you make Greenwood more expensive as a fwd?

        2. pingissimus
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Ayew got 132 points iirc but played close to every minute.

          Could repeat that. Need to see who Palace do/don't sign but that will likely be right at end of window - it's how Palace invariably do their business

          Greenwood clearly has a way higher ceiling but how many games will be get? Assuming mid position he gets more valuable

    4. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Bruno's starting price was 4m more than GW though

    5. Lindelol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      He has the potential to score lot of points. At 6.5 he would be in every team dont you think?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Scored alot of goals vs fodder.

        1. Lindelol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          45 mins ago

          what would be his ownership at 6.5?

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 1 Year
            40 mins ago

            Like any other budget player, you can't have them all.

            1. Goonsquad245
              • 4 Years
              36 mins ago

              Do you think his ownership at 6.5 will be higher or lower than Traore’s?

              What about Chris Wood?

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                So Greenwood is going to cost more than Wood?

                1. Goonsquad245
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Not what I asked...yet again.

                  Open Controls
            2. Lindelol
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              27 mins ago

              I believe at 6.5 he would be in more than 50% teams.

              1. Blueberg
                • 5 Years
                22 mins ago

                Agree. Especially if they make him a midfielder like they have in fanteam (which tends to be very similar to fpl) though they have priced him at 8.5m on there which would put ppl off.

                1. Goonsquad245
                  • 4 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  8.5m is the right price though....

                  1. Blueberg
                    • 5 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    I suppose depends on signings. If he is nailed its fair.

    6. Goonsquad245
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Come on. He was 4.5 last season. Past price really doesn’t enter into it.

    7. MosF94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      8.5 is high, but 7.5 is fair, I think

  3. Ginkapo FPL
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Can we ditch the idea that Messi is the best player in the world now. Its clearly Jonjo Shelvey.

    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Still the best

    2. KGFC
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Now you are disrespecting Danny Drinkwater!

      1. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        You could throw dejan lovren into this argument

        1. KGFC
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          He is "actually" not that bad relatively speaking!

          1. n14mul
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Has his moments and thats from a Liverpool fan!

            Will br missed though

    3. Goodbye Horses
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Fernandez to Shelvey... Shelvey to Ritchie... back to Shelvey... skies it into the Gallowgate end.

  4. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Seriously anyone really that suprised by this result??

    I'm not and I don't thibk messis is either....has he not publicly said this team is poor?

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Being poor is one thing conceding 8 is another. Are u saying barva is worse than any other team bayern have faced in bundesliga this season

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Possibly in a worse state defensively yes

  5. KGFC
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Barca has conceded 8 goals for the first time since 1946. Let that sink in.

  6. COK3Y5MURF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Wood is 6.5m

  7. Cheeto__Bandito
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Werner must have at 9.5

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yep

    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      The one we have all been waiting for........ Chris Wood 6.5!!!

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Actually he may figure in some teams at that price

      2. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Think the game just needs to go live now

      3. Lindelol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        All? He isn't TAA

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Haha was being sarcastic mate!!

      4. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Thought they said they were done!

        I really like that price.

        1. KGFC
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          If only Burnley can show more intent on attacking.

          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Still scored 14 goals last season with strong underlying data. Burnley may be defensive, but it's their two forwards who benefit from the counter-attacks.

            1. KGFC
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              In totality yes but how many of his returns were in double digits or even streaks? Just asking since I'm not looking at the data. If his returns are too spread out then not sure if at 6.5 is good to have.

              1. Giggs Boson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                His 14 goals were scored in 13 separate games.

                When he was fit, the goals were spread pretty evenly.

                1. KGFC
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  That's great. One for the watchlist then. Thanks Giggs!

      5. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Seems a strange time to release more!

        Nice price though, about as expected I suppose. Could tempt, depending on how others are priced.

      6. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        That's a good price

        Could Barnes be 6.0 - that may be a better price.

      7. acesingh
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I thought they were done for the day

      8. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Greenwood going to cost more than that right? LOL.

        I will take it on the chin if so 😀

      9. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Not a bad option at that price. Given people are likely to go big in midfield, then he is definitely a playing enabler up front.

      10. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I've got Wood

        1. FPL Pillars
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Calm down, lower yourself

      11. Make America Greta Again
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Nice, I avoided him before when I thought he was 35! Silly ageist me, anyway just tweeked he's 28.

        1. blush response
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          This made me laugh aloud.

      12. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        To be honest - that could be a very handy price point

        Presume Ashley Barnes won’t be any more than that, and neither will Mitro

        So you can have a 10.0 slot with the likes of Vardy, Werner, Martial in mind... a 6.5 with Wood, Mitro, Barnes in mind...

        And if you wanted to play 3 forwards - an 8.5 slot in between them for say Jimmy/Ings

        More & more options emerging

        1. pingissimus
          • 1 Year
          23 mins ago

          Tricky to price Barnes more than Ayew - I'm thinking he possibly comes in at 6.0

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 10 Years
            17 mins ago

            Would be nice - then Che Adams probably comes into equation around there too

            1. pingissimus
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              And then there’s DCL. Imagine he’s 6.5 but not necessarily - was outpointed by Ayew by a few and Wood by more. Ppg may make him 6.5

              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Very true

                Front 3 structured (10.0, 8.5, 6.5) allows casting a very wide net over 10-15 strikers in the quest for catching form

                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  And equally, a budget two of 6.5, 6.5 up top has a deep enough pool of candidates

                  You only need two from Wood, Barnes, DCL, Mitro, Adams, Ayew etc to have decent fixtures to be in with a shout of returns

                  Rules out Werner, Ings, Jimmy, Vardy, Martial though

    • KGFC
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Barca shots in match: 7
      Bayern goals: 8
      😆

    • cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      German football is a cut above

      1. KGFC
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Not sure about that except for Bayern or perhaps Dortmund. It's more like Spanish football has stepped on a banana peel. Look at Real, Atleti or Barca all gone for good.

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Premier league is the best league at the moment in terms of how competitive the top teams are

          1. KGFC
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            100% agree

      2. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Getting close to the French

      3. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        The Bundesliga is bit of a mixed bag but no. 2 in the world after the EPL imho.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          This

    • Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I'll take the goal and assist, but I have to say that was a bit disappointing from Lewandowski (C) given what the match was like.

    • Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I think FPL are really overestimating how much people are into social media updates on prices.

      1. noquarternt
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Look at how many comments and retweets etc they get.

    • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I’d imagine pep has been on the phone to messi already

      1. KGFC
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Consoling him?

        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          And giving him a way out

          1. KGFC
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Where and in place of whom would you play Messi? Do you think he would fit well in City's current structure and team?

            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Yes i think so at RW

            2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              It ain't happening so I wouldn't worry

            3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              He could play anywhere across the forward line

              I guess with any team they would rather have messi. Not sure how it works with ffp but they can afford his wages I’m sure

              1. KGFC
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                IMO I think it will break City's well oiled system. Don't get me wrong, Messi is a class above almost everyone else but the great machinery that Pep has built at City will need a lot of changes to fit in Messi and that could impact others like KDB and Raz.

    • Goonsquad245
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Chris Wood 6.5 in my team thanks v much.

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Not a bad option at that price!

    • Pedersen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      What would Messi price be?

      1. Optimus.
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        13m

        1. Optimus.
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          In FPL

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Seems fair now

          Peak messi would be 15 for sure

          1. Optimus.
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Agreed

      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        13.0?

      3. Lindelol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        59 mins ago

        it'd be his first season so 13.5

    • KGFC
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      These price changes, do we know what "formula" or algorithm decides the changes? Or is it more like a discussion and decision at the sacred chamber of FPL towers?

      1. Greek Freak
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/14/how-de-bruyne-and-sterling-compare-as-fpl-assets-for-2020-21/?hc_page=8&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22246241

        1. KGFC
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Ah. Thanks, mate. You've solved the biggest mathematical mystery!!

      2. Lindelol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        release few player prices and then check the reaction on social media and decides the rest of the prices.

        1. KGFC
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          If that's how they want to do it, why not just roll out a poll on FPL and ask for managers to put their price band for each / most popular player and populate from their on.

      3. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Think prices are set to make it as easy as possible for more people to play tbh. That's what they really want.

        Insight from someone who only started playing recently.

    • Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Thoughts on Reece James next season?

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Not nailed

    • pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Where does the Chris Wood price come from? Not seeing anything elsewhere

      1. COK3Y5MURF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Burnley twitter page

    • Berbs
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Thiago Alcantara.

      If Liverpool don't pay up, someone is going to get headbutted.

      Unbelievable player. The only word to describe him is complete.

      1. Optimus.
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        After missing out on Werner which hurt, Liverpool fans need this one

        1. Berbs
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Werner was more frustrating but understandable in the end. This for me, would be unforgivable. You could argue he's the best CM in the world (if you think KDB is CAM).

      2. Hy liverpool
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Only 30m is a bargain for a player like him even if he is 29 or 30

      3. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Could be our next Xabi. What a class CM he was!

    • how now brown cow
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Doesn't seem much point in releasing fpl before fixtures are announced.

      Especially with blank gws.

      Only saddo low number hunters will care.

      1. noquarternt
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Like us 😀

    • rokonto
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Why don't they just make it exactly the same as the FPL scoring?

      1. noquarternt
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Why would they? It’s their own game.

        1. acesingh
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          To get more interest from players used to fpl

          1. noquarternt
            • 5 Years
            just now

            It’s close enough, but with the slightest of tweaks.

    • FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      Getting Werner...

      Ings or Wood to join him?

      1. jimmy.floyd
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ings

    • Berbs
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      If FPL insist Pulisic 8 was a mistake they would've deleted it within minutes and replaced it. I think they saw the reaction and changed the price to 8.5.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        He may not even be fit for GW1.

      2. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        Could be the guy who photoshopped all the images wasnt actually available and they needed him to edit it.
        I think its probable it was a mistake

      3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Of course they saw the reactions and changed it, no doubt.

    • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      If Timo Werner comes in this seasonm plays regularly and got say 20 goals, a few assists, and 200 points - would you consider him an FPL success?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Yep

      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yes

      3. Goonsquad245
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        A massive success.

      4. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        of course, but he will be premium next season and largely irrelevant like other premium forwards. Not that Kun, Kane, Auba are irrelevant, but its likely you have them sporadically.

        1. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          One way in solving this is removing CS points for mids, which is weird in the first place. I think they only get CS points in case you picked some defensive mid who will never get an attacking return.

          Forwards are dieing in this game tho

      5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        I think I’d consider him a success there too

        Then I think - but Danny Ings will get you that for 1.0 cheaper

        And Pulisic will also get you chelsea attacking returns for 1.0 cheaper

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Werner will outscore them both, assuming all players fit

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            But then surely you wouldn’t consider him a success just matching Danny Ings?

      6. noquarternt
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        20 goals? As a Chelsea striker?

        It’d be nothing short of miraculous.

    • Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      How to make FWD's relevant again?

      FWDs are for sure dying in this game, theres no doubt about that. And the main reason is that mids point wise out perform them.
      It really shouldnt be like this, especially given the contentious issue of wrongful/conflicting FPL position classifications.

      Premium forwards these days are no longer a staple, but more of a differential then anything which is frankly bizarre given they spearhead the atatck of a team, but are quickly becomign one of the most neglected areas of the pitch for invetment.

      The ways I see to make FWDs relevant againare;
      - FWDs and MIDS both recieve the same points per goal as one another
      - MIDS do not receive CS points

      Maybe not both of these points need to be utilised, but they should get the same points for a goal if only one is adopted.

      Thoughts?

      1. Flaming Flamingo
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        I think FPL should just price them more enticingly. Changing the scoring system is too drastic a change, in my opinion.

        1. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          Thats one argument, but when you look at captaincy. If that midfielder gets a CS and a goal he is 4 points better off then a captained forward.

          1. Flaming Flamingo
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Sure, but midfielders are generally speaking less likely to score than strikers. Besides if midfielders are priced higher than forwards to take into account the higher points potential, then managers are left with a tough decision. I'm okay with midfielders being higher scorers, but the prices should do a better job of reflecting that.

          2. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 mins ago

            Yes, I agree with this and it seems that the game would be more exciting if mids and forwards were equally good captain options, instead of mids being usually the better option.

            That said, it's possible premium forwards could still make a comeback even without a rule change. Aguero and Jesus combined for 278 points, but they split them almost equally, so neither was a great option unless one had a long-term injury.

            Also if you had a player like Lewandowski come into the league on a top team, you might suddenly have a great premium forward option. The mediocrity of Spurs and Arsenal hampers Kane and Auba.

      2. noquarternt
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        The emergence of ‘wide forwards’ listed as midfielders is what’s happened.

        Aubameyang was still in plenty of teams last year, just watch what happens when him, Kane or Aguero hit a run of form this season.

        Interested to know their prices too.

        Don’t think anything needs to change,

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          When the game launched 15 years ago I think 4-4-2 was very much the norm in England, with the #7 & #11 having a fair bit of defensive responsibilities sometimes diluting their attacking appeal, and the #9 & #10 being the goal getters

          Then José came in and 4-3-3 started to become fashionable - Robben & Duff were the two that started this whole shenanigans either side of a battering ram didier drogba type & wide forwards have never looked back since

          The scoring system probably better fitted 4-4-2 & creates a bit of A loop hole for the pacy wide forwards in 4-3-3’s (now much more the norm) to score better than lone/deep lying strikers

          Cheaper strikers generally do better now as a result

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 10 Years
            just now

            *timing probably a bit off there as jose came in 2004 - and Utd had already transitioned to just Ruud up top by that stage in fairness - but probably something along those lines just not as black & white

      3. Nimby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        If strikers start scoring 30 a season again their prices will go up. I like how the game tracks these performances. There's still gonna be choices either way. Nobody is having KDB, Salah, Sterling in the same team anymore. I find it weird that people complain about the pricing. It's a game. The challenge is fitting the best players into your budget. The prices match the players perfectly for me so far. You're always going to displease some people, but those people are brats. It's a free game. You pay nothing. And it gives you so much joy when you're doing well. Just adjust to the changes and stop being so critical.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Kane scored 30 goals in 2 consecutive seasons (Plus assists)

          He never even got to 225 points

          Now if strikers start scoring *40* goals a season - then things get interesting 🙂

      4. acesingh
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I agree change the scoring system or price them cheaper

        Last 3-4. years fwds have struggled to get to 200+ pts, while defenders priced 4-5 mio cheaper seem to get them and players like Sterling/Salah/KDB always get 200+

    • Nas
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      While I want arsenal to get back into the ucl, this brings back ptsd memories. It’s so much fun watching it happen to other teams. Phew

