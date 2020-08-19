Can Adams deliver on Project Restart promise and match Ings’ for FPL value?

Che Adams (£6.0m) could offer value in Fantasy Premier League in 2020/21 if the way he finished last season is anything to go by.
The forward found the net four times in his final eight appearances of 2019/20, an encouraging statistic for anyone hoping he will nail down a starting place at Southampton.
If Adams can deliver on the promise shown at the back end of the previous campaign, there could be a knock-on effect of Fantasy darling Danny Ings (£8.5m), which is the focus of this article.
The Saints looked to be a lost cause when Leicester City beat them 9-0 back in October, but a remarkable turnaround in form led to 13 wins from their final 28 matches. In fact, following the restart, only Manchester City and Manchester United collected more points, which resulted in a comfortable mid-table finish.
Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has since been rewarded with a new contract, and there is evidence he’s starting to build a really good team that could challenge for a European place next season.
So, in this latest article, I’m going to have a closer look at two of their forwards. A comparison piece between the two would have been unthinkable back in December, and is possibly still a bit unfair on Ings who had a formidable season.
But with Adams finishing strongly and coming in at a significantly cheaper price, I’m going to have a look at both players individually, before zoning in on the last four Gameweeks of the season to compare the data. Yes, it’s a small sample size, but could it maybe give us an indication of what to expect going forward?
Adams & Armstrong Actually two nicely priced Southampton attackers to watch out for.