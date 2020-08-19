148
Members August 19

Can Adams deliver on Project Restart promise and match Ings’ for FPL value?

148 Comments
Share

Che Adams (£6.0m) could offer value in Fantasy Premier League in 2020/21 if the way he finished last season is anything to go by.

The forward found the net four times in his final eight appearances of 2019/20, an encouraging statistic for anyone hoping he will nail down a starting place at Southampton.

If Adams can deliver on the promise shown at the back end of the previous campaign, there could be a knock-on effect of Fantasy darling Danny Ings (£8.5m), which is the focus of this article.

The Saints looked to be a lost cause when Leicester City beat them 9-0 back in October, but a remarkable turnaround in form led to 13 wins from their final 28 matches. In fact, following the restart, only Manchester City and Manchester United collected more points, which resulted in a comfortable mid-table finish.

Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has since been rewarded with a new contract, and there is evidence he’s starting to build a really good team that could challenge for a European place next season.

So, in this latest article, I’m going to have a closer look at two of their forwards. A comparison piece between the two would have been unthinkable back in December, and is possibly still a bit unfair on Ings who had a formidable season.

But with Adams finishing strongly and coming in at a significantly cheaper price, I’m going to have a look at both players individually, before zoning in on the last four Gameweeks of the season to compare the data. Yes, it’s a small sample size, but could it maybe give us an indication of what to expect going forward?

As this uses Opta data, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can access it in full.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/11211/history”

148 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Amey
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Adams & Armstrong Actually two nicely priced Southampton attackers to watch out for.

    Open Controls
  2. vova
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Alright guys, what's the template?

    Open Controls
    1. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Trent, Robbo, Bruno and Kdb plus cheap blokes the scout have written about!

      Open Controls
      1. vova
        • 10 Years
        just now

        makes sense, I might take him Rashford over Bruno.

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      KDB Bruno...

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Taa KFB Bruno Salah Werner

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Just look at TSB...

      KdB - 62.5%
      TAA - 56.4%
      Fernandes - 42.2%
      Werner 36.9%

      That's basically the core of most sides.

      Open Controls
    5. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Trent Vinagre Salah Bruno KDB Werner Soucek fill in the blanks

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Actually remove salah

        Open Controls
    6. KAALI_DAAL
        19 mins ago

        TAA, Salah/Mane, KDB, Bruno, Mitro

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Mane is not template

          Open Controls
        2. Slouch87
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Mitro is not template.

          Open Controls
      • It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Auba out of the template?

        Open Controls
    7. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      I'm wondering will Irelands finest, Obafemi get more of a run? Promising enough.

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Been linked with a move away this last week, but I actually quite like what I’ve seen of him so far.

        Open Controls
    8. Smelbow
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      McCarthy
      VVD Taa Robertson
      Son Kdb Greenwood Ward-Prowse
      Werner Jiminez Mitrovic

      I'm starting to think that's the way to go....

      Open Controls
    9. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Hard pass on Adams.

      Open Controls
      1. DantheManinaPan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        Why? Looks really good to me

        Open Controls
        1. mattyb09
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          Competition for starts, lack of skill/potential, would rather have 5.5 Bamford if Leeds don't sign another FWD.

          Open Controls
        2. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          A few blanks (which is completely par for the course for a forward in his bracket) and he is dropped for Long/Obafemi and If one of those scores he might suddenly be benched regularly. Much rather have someone nailed like wood, Antonio, mitro or even Bamford

          Open Controls
          1. avfc82
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yeah, I do get that. Article kind of says the same - tread carefully etc, but if he does get a run of starts, he could do well for £6.0m. Wood definitely ahead of him right now tho.

            Open Controls
    10. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      One draft before the fixtures comes out, thoughts on this lot?

      4 strong captain options, could go 442 or 352

      McCarthy, 4.0
      TAA, Doherty, O’Connell Taylor 4.0
      KDB, Salah, Greenwood, Armstrong, Soucek
      Werner, Martial, 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        29 mins ago

        like it, I've toyed with the same and just rotating the 2 mid priced mid's, end of the day it's going to come down to how the fixtures stack especially for West Ham and ston

        Open Controls
        1. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Cheers, agree with you on the fixtures, team will be different without doubt when the fixtures are out.

          Open Controls
      2. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Do you need 4 captain options though?

        Open Controls
        1. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Just to point out that they are all four capable of a haul.

          Open Controls
          1. Sanchit
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            A haul from 2 players and 2 points from the other cheapies

            Open Controls
    11. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Think I’m done (if I go without Kane):

      Ryan
      TAA | VVD | Doherty | Lowton
      Salah | KdB | Bruno | Greenwood | Foden
      Mitrovic

      Button | Mitchell | Davis | Wickham

      Open Controls
      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        what's your opinion for Kane in fpl terms for this season?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Well it looked good at the back end of last season didn’t it?
          I think the fixtures will swing it for me, I.e if Spurs have a good schedule early on I’ll probably cave in and get Kane at the start.

          He looked much sharper and quicker in the last few games at season close so could well be back to nearing his best.

          Open Controls
          1. SAY MY NAME
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            he could be a nice 'differential', maybe an alternative to having Bruno in midfield, but i know i'll get him and he'll let me down 🙂

            yeah fixtures will help clear the picture

            Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Prefer a 6.5m forward over Doherty purely for flexibility at the start of the season.

        If you go with that backline you're locked in. If you take Antonio or Wood, you can jump on the next Pukki or hot striker be it Adams, McBurnie, Maupay etc.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          35 mins ago

          True...just think so much guaranteed nailed on points/£ with Doherty and the Pool lads.
          Hopefully the next Pukki is Mitro lol

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            34 mins ago

            There are likely to be two that deliver. And I really don't like single forward drafts because if anything happens to your forward, you score a guaranteed 0. Whereas with 2, at least you can get a spare mid or defender on the field.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              33 mins ago

              I’d just just a transfer, mind you at 6.0 I’d have to use 2 transfers minimum

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 3 Years
                just now

                *use not double just

                Open Controls
            2. Sanchit
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              That will happen like two times a season max? Loss of 4 points?!

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                15 mins ago

                Last year it was Barnes and Pukki. Abraham also began to score a ton of points around GW4.

                Open Controls
                1. Sanchit
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Did they score more than similar priced defenders?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    In the first few weeks they did, yeah.

                    You're not gonna keep the same team for the whole season. You're not a ghost team. So rotating between form forwards at the 6.5m mark can easily yield close to 200 points if you play well.

                    Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            21 mins ago

            Mitro was the last Pukki so he has history

            Open Controls
      3. Birds of Prey
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Awfully close to my team. I have:
        Ryan/Nyland
        TAA Vinagre Doherty Pieters Dunk
        Salah KDB Bruno Rice Douglas
        Mitrovic Werner Wickam

        Think Nylad might play as things stand. Good luck to us huh?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Don't get cute with Rice over Soucek. It's like picking Joe Gomez over TAA when they cost the same. Nice draft though 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Birds of Prey
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            I'm still hoping Rice winds up at CHE, I did have Soucek in one of my 14 earlier versions. Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Even if he goes to Chelsea, I'd still pick Soucek. One is a CM who is a threat at set pieces, has 15 shot in the box and has the 6th highest xG of all midfielders post restart. The other is a defensive midfielder who barely enters the opposition's half.

              Open Controls
        2. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Douglas?
          Double Wolves defense interesting and yes Nyland may do though it’s highly expected they will get another keeper in.
          Just gone Ryan/Button to have a keeper guaranteed to start

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Oh Douglas Luiz?

            Open Controls
            1. Birds of Prey
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Douglas Luis rotates with Pieters-- couldn't get to Trez.

              Open Controls
    12. SAY MY NAME
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Just 14 hours 18 minutes to go........

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Scenes when the fixtures are out!

        Open Controls
        1. SAY MY NAME
          • 3 Years
          just now

          suddenly people see WBA with a 10-stretch of green and they're essential 😀

          Open Controls
      2. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        And the RMT hell brakes loose

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Drafts broken

          Open Controls
        2. SAY MY NAME
          • 3 Years
          just now

          🙂

          Open Controls
    13. Jotangs
        39 mins ago

        Thoughts?

        Ryan

        TAA Tierney Vinagre

        Greenwoood Rashford KDB Auba Ziyech

        Wood Mitrovic

        4.0 GK (BUR) Ferguson Davis Saliba

        Open Controls
        1. Riska
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Love it to be honest. Good to go, personally. Ziyech over Werner you think? Your mid is so solid I'd say if you're taking a punt having a 5/5.5 mid and upgrading one of Mitro or Wood is the only thing I'd consider.

          Open Controls
          1. Jotangs
              1 min ago

              I don't know really as for me OOP midfielders (Rashford, Greenwood and Auba) are my premium strikers. I also like Ziyech as I think he can be similar to Bruno but without the pens. I don't get why wingers are midfielders but it's to our gain I guess.

              Open Controls
          2. Birds of Prey
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            I briefly had Peacock-Farrell just for the name (beats Smallbone), but Nyland at 4.0 makes more sense, or Button if you have Ryan. IMO GL Saliba is intriguing

            Open Controls
            1. Jotangs
                4 mins ago

                Thanks but Tom Heaton isn't injured anymore is he? Also Villa and Nyland are trash for points so I'm staying clear.. I think this Peacock kid is N2 at Burnley so in case Pope misses a match I assume he'll step in

                Open Controls
                1. Birds of Prey
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Still red triangle.

                  Open Controls
          3. Rigid Digit
            • 3 Years
            39 mins ago

            Draft #98 (indecisive, moi?)

            Fabianski / Nyland
            Van Dijk / Rudgier / Saiss / Walker-Peters / Douglas
            Salah / De Bruyne / Fernandes / Soucek / Douglas Luiz
            Werner / Antonio / Mitrovic

            Tried to get Aubamayang in an earlier Draft - too much compromise elsewhere.
            If no injury and nailed form shows, Fernandes to Pulisic, and Antonio to Jiminez

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              22 mins ago

              Really not a fan of that defense.

              TAA isn't optional at 7.5m imo. Also think you're leaking value in picking Fabianski, Rudiger and Saiss.

              You can save 1.5m by getting solid 4.5ms over those options.

              Open Controls
              1. Rigid Digit
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Toss up between Ryan and McCarthy to replace Fab.
                Not convinced by Brighton and Saints back line - but then again can I trust a David Moyes defence?

                Open Controls
              2. Birds of Prey
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Gotta agree. Once fix's come out a 3-way 4.5, playing 2 is a nice way to go.
                Nice front line, I couldn't get to Antonio. Douglas Luiz rotates with a Burnley def.

                Open Controls
          4. Ivor Mac
            • 1 Year
            35 mins ago

            Rip up your teams ladies..

            "Manchester City and Manchester United are not expected to be involved in the first weekend of action as they were guaranteed 30 days of rest following the end of their European campaigns.

            City crashed out of the Champions League on August 15 with United following suit in the Europa League 24 hours later.

            As a result, their campaigns are likely to kick off a week later in the second matchday"

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 1 Year
              18 mins ago

              Boom!

              Open Controls
            2. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              17 mins ago

              There goes 4 of my midfielders

              Open Controls
            3. AuFeld
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              Quotes aren't very useful without a source.

              Open Controls
              1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                An uneducated work experience boy somewhere

                Open Controls
              2. Ivor Mac
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                https://www.sportinglife.com/football/news/pl-fixtures-released-on-thursday/183388

                These boys rarely get it wrong. The more I think about it the more I think the Manchester clubs won't play. It wouldn't be fair.

                Open Controls
                1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Written by "journalist" which suggests it was written by a third party (if its still the same as print journalism was back in my day)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Sighhh
                    Get's back to tinkering again*

                    Open Controls
              3. Amey
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Source ?
                😉

                Open Controls
            4. Herman Toothrot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Weekend

              Open Controls
          5. Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            33 mins ago

            It’s nice to see the member stats again

            Open Controls
          6. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            31 mins ago

            Pretty sure I have the best possible team. It's game over for all of you at this point.

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 3 Years
              27 mins ago

              Its all over then 🙁
              Bring on the next season.

              Open Controls
            2. Riska
              • 8 Years
              27 mins ago

              The scary part is that I believe you...

              Open Controls
            3. FOO FIGHTER
              • 1 Year
              24 mins ago

              Template right?

              Open Controls
            4. SAY MY NAME
              • 3 Years
              23 mins ago

              you must have picked the same players as me, wow, i guess it all comes down to captain's picks as to which of us will win 🙂

              Open Controls
            5. Amey
              • 1 Year
              21 mins ago

              Not sure about you. But I'm know I'm not winning 😆

              Open Controls
            6. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
              • 8 Years
              14 mins ago

              copied your team, thanks

              Open Controls
            7. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Come on show us Giggs

              Open Controls
          7. CroatianHammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            Hot Formation Take:

            Souček is not a 4th midfielder. He's a 5th. With the surplus of cheap attacking defenders it's possible to throw caution to the wind and front load your midfield such that 4-5-1 or 3-5-2 is an easily attainable set-up.

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              I'm considering him as a 4th mid in a 4-4-2

              Open Controls
          8. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
            • 8 Years
            27 mins ago

            Lyon vs Bayern Munich score prediction..

            Open Controls
            1. Herman Toothrot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              2-9

              Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Lyon to get a whipping.

              Open Controls
            3. SAY MY NAME
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              1-4

              Open Controls
            4. KAALI_DAAL
                4 mins ago

                Bayern wins 4-2

                Open Controls
              • el polako
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                0-2

                Open Controls
              • Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                0-3 Bayern. Won't be a blowout though. I imagine they lead 1-0 until the like 70th minute.

                Open Controls
            5. Bumbaclot
              • 9 Years
              26 mins ago

              A. Bruno and Adams

              Or

              B. Greenwood and jiminez

              Thanks!

              Open Controls
              1. Herman Toothrot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                17 mins ago

                I'm on B

                Open Controls
                1. Riska
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Also on team B

                  Open Controls
              2. DarkSideOfTheLoon
                • 4 Years
                16 mins ago

                I am on B.

                Open Controls
              3. Gazza2000
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                15 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              4. CroatianHammer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                A

                Not least because Jimi is being touted for a big move abroad & if it's after GW1 maybe there are value problems.

                Open Controls
                1. Brosstan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  If this happens then Jota seems essential

                  Open Controls
              5. Bumbaclot
                • 9 Years
                14 mins ago

                Thanks guys

                Open Controls
              6. Sanchit
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              7. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 3 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            6. DarkSideOfTheLoon
              • 4 Years
              24 mins ago

              First draft. Does it look ok?

              Ryan Button
              TAA Robertson Vinagre Taylor
              KDB Auba Greenwood ASM
              Werner Jiminez

              Button Ayling Stephens Davis

              Thanks a lot!

              Open Controls
              1. Bumbaclot
                • 9 Years
                14 mins ago

                Very similar to mine just im undecided on Jimi/greenwood or Adams/Bruno. Like it!

                Open Controls
                1. DarkSideOfTheLoon
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Not too sure about Adams. And feel Jimi + Greenwood combined will give more than Adams + Bruno combined.

                  Open Controls
              2. Riska
                • 8 Years
                14 mins ago

                Super solid. Without knowing fixtures it's a great setup. You can make a call between ASM and Soucek, but not sure where else you'd spend the .5

                Open Controls
                1. DarkSideOfTheLoon
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Have that conundrum. The other thought was to downgrade one of the 4.5 defenders to Ferguson to upgrade ASM to a 6.0 but can't find anybody worth it at 6.0

                  Open Controls
              3. Ivor Mac
                • 1 Year
                14 mins ago

                Utd and City not playing first gameweek.

                Open Controls
              4. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                13 mins ago

                Very decent. Wait until we see fixtures tomorrow to lock in certain players like Auba, Jimi and ASM. If Liverpool start the season with FUL you're not gonna go without Salah.

                Open Controls
                1. DarkSideOfTheLoon
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Yes. The presence of those particular players in my team will be based on fixtures. For example Auba becomes Salah based on who has easier fixtures.

                  Open Controls
              5. Ask Yourself
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                11 mins ago

                It’s a beauty. Similar to what I want but I’d want a 5.5m 5th defender instead of ASM

                Open Controls
                1. DarkSideOfTheLoon
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  And downgrade one of the 4.5 def to a 4.0 and have Soucek instead of ASM? I am considering that option too. Based on fixtures tomorrow. Looking at AWB to be that 5.5. He was getting forward quite a bit post restart.

                  Open Controls
            7. Sparky78
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              22 mins ago

              Anyone know why FPL stalwart Scott Dann of Palace isnt listed??

              Open Controls
              1. Giggs Boson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                16 mins ago

                Says here his contract expired at the end of last month:
                https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/scott-dann/profil/spieler/62688

                Don't think the club have mentioned anything about his release or a new contract... weird.

                Open Controls
                1. Sparky78
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Ah...thanks

                  Open Controls
              2. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
                • 8 Years
                15 mins ago

                free agent

                Open Controls
              3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                Dan!

                Open Controls
            8. Cahill
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              18 mins ago

              hi guys, quick one;

              does membership renew automatically from last year?

              how much will I be paying if so?

              Open Controls
              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                No automatic renews don't start until next year, this year's membership is £17.50 if you sign up before the end of the month (£20 after that)

                Open Controls
                1. Cahill
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  great, thank you.

                  I can still see members articles so that will end soon if I dont renew?

                  Open Controls
            9. Jotangs
                17 mins ago

                A) Rashford And Mitro

                B)Werner and 6.0m (mid) of your choice?

                Open Controls
                1. Soto Ayam
                  • 1 Year
                  4 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. Sanchit
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Not a fan of any attacker under 6.0

                  Open Controls
              • Soto Ayam
                • 1 Year
                15 mins ago

                Which do you prefer:

                A) Salah + mitrovic

                Or

                B) ziyech + Warner

                ?

                Open Controls
                1. Jotangs
                    1 min ago

                    Fixture dependant but A is less risky as you spread the risk between two teams.

                    Open Controls
                  • Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                  • Soto Ayam
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Yep, fixture dependent for sure

                    Open Controls
                2. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
                  • 8 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  PSG defender Thiago Silva has been offered to Chelsea, according to a Telegraph exclusive this afternoon.

                  The Blues are apparently willing to offer a two year deal to the experienced Brazil international, who also has offers to return to Italy on the table.

                  Open Controls
                3. mattyb09
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Will prob adjust when fixtures come out....

                  But I'm starting to really like this lineup construction :):

                  Leno
                  TAA Tierney AWB
                  Salah KDB Ziyech Foden ASM
                  Werner Mitro

                  Martinez; Taylor; Brewster; Fergie

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Spending way too much at goalie. First choice will be Leno (I'm like 90% sure of it), so you can downgrade Martinez.

                    Lack of MUN is weird. All 4 of their forwards are well priced imo.

                    Open Controls
                  2. JURGENAUT
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    Need one of the Utd attackers in there imo.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Jotangs
                      just now

                      Not sure about Leno, AWB, Foden or ASM for nailed on returns/starts (foden) Too much money in the defence imo

                      Open Controls
                  4. bso
                    • 5 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Mitrovic or Antonio?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
                      • 8 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Ant

                      Open Controls
                    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                      • 10 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      https://tenor.com/search/why-don't-we-have-both-gifs

                      Open Controls
                    3. Debauchy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      On Ant but fixtures the be all

                      Open Controls
                  5. Klokan
                      7 mins ago

                      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9rgq-_9BN4
                      intersting draft hahah...

                      Open Controls
                    • FOMFF
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Anyone rocking a 3-4-3 in their draft?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jotangs
                          1 min ago

                          Too much value in the midfield this year imo

                          Open Controls
                        • Debauchy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Flexible but no 3-4-3 yet

                          Open Controls
                      2. Jotangs
                          5 mins ago

                          Sorry posting again because I need to know if I should keep the midfield or spread money to the attack

                          Ryan

                          TAA Tierney Vinagre

                          Greenwoood Rashford KDB Auba Ziyech

                          Wood Mitrovic

                          4.0 GK (BUR) Ferguson Davis Saliba

                          Open Controls
                          1. Klokan
                              3 mins ago

                              big in midfield always proves to be the best way to go..
                              where is bruno tho??

                              Open Controls
                              1. Jotangs
                                  just now

                                  Had him but he restricted funds elsewhere. IMO Greenwood (If no Sancho) and Rashford gets more points than Bruno and the rearranged team that came with him (I can't remember who I had)

                                  Open Controls
                            • KujaliaFC
                              • 8 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Regarding The Blades ...

                              John Egan or Chris Basham?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Jotangs
                                  1 min ago

                                  Basham as I think him and O Connell are the overlapping CBs whilst Egan stays.

                                  Open Controls
                                • Ser Davos
                                  • 5 Years
                                  just now

                                  I'm pondering Enda or Baldock...

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Ser Davos
                                • 5 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Best keeper in terms of individual talent at 4.5?

                                Open Controls
                              3. Greek Freak
                                • 4 Years
                                1 min ago

                                How strange, looks like the Bayern manager hasn't benched half of his main attack in order to 'adapt' to Lyon...

                                Open Controls

                              You need to be logged in to post a comment.