Scout Network August 31

Introducing the Scout Network for the 2020/21 FPL season

The Scout Network is a new initiative designed to highlight the great things going on in the Fantasy Football community.

The last few seasons have seen a boom in content creating, social media influencers and toolmakers within – so we want to help celebrate that. 

The Scout Network is designed to highlight the very best voices from the community and share and develop the excellent platforms they have crafted. 

It contains a variety of different people all adding something unique and different to the community. These creators all remain fully independent but they will be involved in various FFS activities throughout the season and there will be weekly articles looking at what the different members of the Network are doing. 

There will be an article every week to shine the spotlight on a different member of the network as well as updates on everyone’s content.

The Network currently consists of:

Super Streamers

  • FPL BlackBox 
  • FPL Family 
  • Let’s Talk FPL 
  • Ted Talks FPL 
  • FPL Nymfria 

Social Stars 

  • El Statto 
  • FPL Partridge 
  • FPL Poet 

Top Tools 

  • LIVE FPL

FFS International

  • Dream Set Go 
  • FPL Greece 

Fabulous Fanzines 

  • We Are Brighton 

If you think that you would be a good fit in the Scout Network, get in touch!

Spotlight on El Statto

El Statto is one of the Social Stars of the Scout Network. He has worked hard to gain a loyal Twitter following through the mini league competitions that he runs and during the break from football set up his Instagram page and his own website:

“I’ve been going to football matches for as long as I can remember, as a kid standing on a milk crate on the terraces to see over the grown ups. I remember Fantasy Football when it launched in football magazines and have been playing it ever since. 

“I’ve been playing FPL since the 2006/07 season, although with nobody else I knew playing, my interest each season would often only last a few months. It all changed about five years ago when the company I was working for told me about their mini league. My competitive edge was sparked and since then I have managed three finishes of 20k or better. 

“Having listened regularly to Mark, Joe and Granville on the Scoutcast, I heard about the #FPL Twitter community and decided to make a dedicated account to fuel my ever increasing obsession with the game.

“In the early days my Twitter account was mostly to gain access to more data that I could analyse and use to make informed FPL, rather than offering anything in particular back. As my involvement in the community grew so did my contributions and I started writing blog post for other FPL content creators. This sparked my desire to play a more active role in the FPL community. 

“When the enforced break occurred earlier this year I used the gap in the season as an opportunity to learn how to do some editing and started to publish short videos. These would often focus on a particular player and their FPL appeal, spurring a growth in followings over on Twitter and also lead to me setting up my Instagram page (@FPL_elstatto) which is the perfect platform for the graphic video content I make. 

“I also decided I needed a better way to service my increasingly popular mini leagues. I have been running Twitterliga and Survivor for many seasons and every year the number of participants continues to grow – as such I felt it was time to find a platform to run those leagues from properly as opposed to simply tweeting about them. 

“A week ago I launched https://jumpersforgoalposts.info  Originally I planned to only use the website to run mini league updates, but it has developed since its original conception.

“The website will continue to be about the mini league but will also be a platform for other projects including blogging articles from me as well as from some other members of the community as well as key projects and tools to aid FPL decision making. There are also some fun projects such as the FPL community predictions for the season – let’s see how many of the content creators made accurate predictions for the year!

“Pre-season is the time when everyone tinkers and brings players in because they’ve just scored in a friendly. I wanted to design myself a planner just for pre-season that focused on the first 10 games, and in particular the first five.

“A few hours later I had myself a spreadsheet taking into account fixture difficulty, the blank games and comparing my selected squad against the overall gameweek difficulty. Originally this tool was intended to help my own FPL planning for the new 2020/21 season, but I decided to share it on the website and within an afternoon it had over one thousand downloads. The response has been incredible! You can download your own copy here https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/pre-season-planner/

“This season is set to be a really exciting one with the continuation of projects set in motion last season as well as the new website, blog articles and tool making as well as now being part of the Scout Network.”

Keep an eye on the Scout Network and the weekly update articles for more on what El Statto and the rest of the network partners are up to this season. 

