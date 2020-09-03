842
Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership

Due to popular demand and taking inspiration from soft furniture retailer sales across the land, we are pleased to say that Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships for the 2020/21 season are still available at the pre-season cost of £17.50 – but only for a little while longer.

We have given our users an extra week to sort out their subscriptions for the new campaign but this really is last-chance saloon territory, as yearly Premier Memberships will rise to the regular season price of £19.99 on September 7.

So, if you haven’t already, make sure to sign up before that point in order to secure the best-value rate.

The yearly fee of £17.50 works out at an equivalent of less than £1.50 a month as, instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

That’s better value than our rivals are offering for the equivalent all-access Premium Membership package.

SIGN UP FOR THE NEW SEASON HERE

If you prefer to dip your toe into the water rather than plunge right in, however, we are offering rolling monthly subscriptions for just £2.99 per month.

We’re continuing to reinvest resources into the site, building a team of talented contributors for the new season (from all of our Career Hall of Fame top three to the returning Mark Sutherns) and working on an exciting new design for the Premium Members Area, complete with new tools and features.

We’re also dishing out £2,500-worth of prizes in the 2020/21 campaign – more details of that available here.

Our video below runs down just some of the benefits that subscribers will enjoy in 2020/21 and previews what you can expect the Premium Members Area to look like after its makeover:

WHAT DO I GET FOR MY MONEY?

Well, you’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up, including former Fantasy Premier League winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

PRO PUNDIT ARTICLES

You’ll get exclusive content from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including Hall of Fame top three Fábio BorgesStephen Harrap and Darren Wiles, ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser and six-time top 5k finisher Zophar.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns, is returning to the site to supply articles and video appearances throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools are both live for the new season, so you can head over there now to start building your teams ahead of 2020/21 and see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score.

These features were both refined last year, with RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – elaborating on the changes in a Hot Topic.

SEASON TICKER

Also live for the new season is our Season Ticker.

Premium Members can sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was a new addition last season, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez famously did in 2018/19.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head, with over 100 key statistics to study side by side.

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

There are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Join us!

SIGN UP FOR THE NEW SEASON HERE

  1. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Chelsea keeper Arrizabalaga only £5m. Why no love?

    Open Controls
    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      Sooner have an FC player in goal mate 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Great joke for top of page!

      Open Controls
    3. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Quality banter mate

      Open Controls
    4. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      If Frank has no love, I has no love.

      Open Controls
    5. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Because he's Chelsea keeper Arrizabalaga

      Open Controls
    6. RECKLESS
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      He aint first choice considering his poor form

      Open Controls
      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the only sensible reply thus far. Ive not stayed close to Chelsea at all so completely missed this. My bad. Cheers again.

        Open Controls
  2. linkafu
      35 mins ago

      Help with this please

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        Okay. Add players.

        Open Controls
        1. linkafu
            just now

            Sorry bugg look down

            Open Controls
        2. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          Looks very swollen.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            26 mins ago

            What are you doing here ?
            Go make more signings !

            Open Controls
        3. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          31 mins ago

          Over budget

          Open Controls
        4. Amey
          • 1 Year
          25 mins ago

          Always admired özil in big games

          Open Controls
      2. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        I think I’m just going to get another 5 mil mid and bring Soucek back into my team when he’s back.

        It will totally destroy my team structure if I don’t.

        Any suggestions...?

        Open Controls
        1. Goonsquad245
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          Just keep him and use your bench if needed - I think he'll probably play anyway

          Open Controls
          1. Galza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            He is my bench mate 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Goonsquad245
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              30 mins ago

              Then leave him on there or downgrade to a 4.5!

              Open Controls
              1. Galza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                28 mins ago

                Sorry, I need him for GW1 as I’ve got Bruno on my bench. 🙂

                Open Controls
        2. Zlatanzo
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          When he’s back from where?

          Open Controls
          1. Galza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            Isolation

            Open Controls
          2. SADIO SANÉ
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            hospital? he's tested positive for one of the deadliest diseases we've ever seen!

            Open Controls
            1. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              23 mins ago

              Lol

              Open Controls
            2. KujaliaFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              20 mins ago

              He tested negative.

              Coronavirus is nowhere near the deadliest diseases we've ever seen.

              There are diseases such Smallpox, Ebola, Diabetes, Cancer, Measles, and the Flu, which are much more deadly.

              Open Controls
              1. SADIO SANÉ
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                my post was satirical, don't be so serious brother

                Open Controls
            3. Amey
              • 1 Year
              15 mins ago

              Fake news
              Definitely worst disease

              Open Controls
        3. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          32 mins ago

          Tempted by Bissouma and giving me an extra 0.5

          Open Controls
          1. Galza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I could go that route I suppose

            Open Controls
        4. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Noble or Ritchie I guess

          Open Controls
          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            Berge might get a few chances

            Open Controls
          2. Galza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            28 mins ago

            I was thinking Noble or maybe Rice.
            It’s not like they’ll be there for long.

            Open Controls
          3. linkafu
              28 mins ago

              Heard Ritchie involve in C.Wilson transfer

              Open Controls
          4. linkafu
              31 mins ago

              Try an upgrade to ST Maximin or Amstrong if possible

              Open Controls
              1. Galza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                It will completely mess up my plans.
                I’m a Bruno bencher...

                Open Controls
            • SAY MY NAME
              • 3 Years
              27 mins ago

              what's happened to Soucek?

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                In quarantine

                Open Controls
              2. Galza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                COVID

                Open Controls
                1. SAY MY NAME
                  • 3 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  ah ok, cheers chaps

                  Open Controls
                  1. Flynny
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    He should be OK to play.

                    I'd just replace with berge...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Galza
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      He could be good. Thanks

                      Open Controls
            • Galza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              This is what I’ve got

              McCarthy
              TAA / Robbo / Tierney / Dier (Mitch)
              Auba / Son / Pereira / 5.0 (Bruno)
              Werner / Mitro (Davis)

              Open Controls
          5. linkafu
              34 mins ago

              Help with this please:
              A- Alli+ 2 defenders 4.5
              B- Barnes + 2 defenders 5.0

              Open Controls
              1. Zlatanzo
                • 1 Year
                18 mins ago

                Clear A

                Open Controls
                1. linkafu
                    17 mins ago

                    No expectations of Mou roulette?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zlatanzo
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Slight chance with the heavy fixtures early on but Barnes is even more of a risk imo

                      Open Controls
              2. FOO FIGHTER
                • 1 Year
                33 mins ago

                I will just wait patiently to pick my final squad before just before GW1 deadline.

                All these quarantine, fitness and new arrivals going to end up in endless tinkering when we do not know exactly which players will be available.

                Internationals also on the brink.

                Open Controls
                1. Inazuma X1
                  • 2 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Hi Sherlock

                  Open Controls
                2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Cool - see you in 9 days then.

                  Open Controls
              3. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                30 mins ago

                Soucek should be safe to start as no one gets near him in the box.

                Open Controls
                1. linkafu
                    22 mins ago

                    If he’s covid negative

                    Open Controls
                    1. The 12th Man
                      • 7 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      It was a joke. Never mind.

                      Open Controls
                      1. thericeking
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Woosh

                        Open Controls
                2. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  X
                  TAA Dier Vinagre 4.0 X
                  Salah Auba X Soucek 4.5
                  Werner Martial Adams

                  A) Ryan, KWP & Alli/Ziyech
                  B) McCarthy, Justin & Alli/Ziyech
                  C) McCarthy, Robbo & ASM

                  If Soucek misses GW1 then C is probably not an option as I'll have to upgrade Soucek to ASM.

                  Thoughts?

                  Open Controls
                  1. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Exact going with same team almost & currently on B with Alli,might switch A with still alli but upgrading soucek.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Karan14
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Cheers leaning towards A/B as Alli/Ziyech improve flexibility!

                      Open Controls
                3. VAR United
                  • 4 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  VDB 7m

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    25 mins ago

                    Good enticing price

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Is precisely the correct term. Won't be high ownership ahead of GW2, but if he starts and scores the bandwagon will be insane!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        14 mins ago

                        Can't say anything before we know about starting 11 now.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Inazuma X1
                    • 2 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    ?

                    Open Controls
                  3. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    One to watch out for if he nails down a starting spot!

                    Open Controls
                  4. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 1 Year
                    22 mins ago

                    Very nice. I think that is an easy bench option for blank GW1 instead of Bruno, Martial, Rashford or Greenwood costing more 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Not if he gets less gametime than Foden.

                      Cash at Villa also added, 5m.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Would Ed Woodward
                        • 1 Year
                        10 mins ago

                        Was gonna consider him at 4.5, annoying.

                        Open Controls
                      2. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 1 Year
                        7 mins ago

                        I reckon VDB will start from the off. No point having a player like that as backup on the bench.

                        His comments suggest he will not be deployed as a DM either.

                        "Last week I spoke to Solskjær. It was about private things, but also about football — he said he knew exactly what my biggest strengths are and told me that he wants me to be in and around the 16 [metre] box at Manchester United too,’ said Van de Beek.

                        Open Controls
                4. The 12th Man
                  • 7 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Shalke in talks with Everton for JonJoe Kenny to return for a second loan spell.
                  If we don’t sign another rb Coleman will be nailed.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Handy price too - what about sidibe?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Ah it was a loan

                      Open Controls
                    2. The 12th Man
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Sidibe’s loan wasn’t renewed.

                      Open Controls
                5. mental
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  need help with this one
                  A. Ings,greenwood,son
                  or
                  B. adams,bruno,ziyech(to be pulisic)

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheMooyBoys
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    B

                    Open Controls
                6. Tabasco
                  • 9 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  TAA & Soucek to Robertson & Saint-Maximin ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Surely you have another way of freeing up that 0.5m?

                    Open Controls
                  2. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Yeah I would if Soucek is out

                    Open Controls
                  3. Forever In Our Shadow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Dangerous going without the highest owned player. Find the cash elsewhere

                    Open Controls
                7. KujaliaFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Soucek actually tested negative for the coronavirus.

                  Do the protocols really prevent him from starting in GW1?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    I think if he tests negative again he'll be cleared atleast that's what Ben Dinnery also thinks.

                    Open Controls
                  2. The 12th Man
                    • 7 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Would probably depend if the quarantine period overlapped wk 1 Even then will he be risked with no team training up to wk 1? Who knows!

                    Open Controls
                  3. KujaliaFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    This is certainly going to be an interesting FPL season.

                    Open Controls
                8. Stormbringer22
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  18 mins ago

                  Wolves fans, what is the deal with Podence? Is he worth punting on? His lack of nailed-ness worries me, especially given that he competes with Jota and Neto at LW. Better going with a safer £5.5 option or...?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Wolves mid is a wait & see but I expect atleast one of Podence, Jota or Traore to offer good value this season.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Stormbringer22
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Wolves offer a lot of value in both mids and defenders. If he gets a more-or-less regular spot in the starting 11, Podence is a steal at £5.5.

                      Open Controls
                9. Best 'season keeper' picks
                  Geoff
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 7 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Who is your top 'season keeper' this season?

                  *Obviously no one is essential
                  *Obviously no one is actually a must have
                  *Obviously BGWs and DGWs mean most players won't be in our team for 38 GWs.

                  Still, who do you think will be a fairly nailed and key part of your team this season?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Trent.
                    Would say Kev, but he doesn't come in until GW3.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Stormbringer22
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    13 mins ago

                    TAA

                    Open Controls
                  3. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    13 mins ago

                    Taa
                    Pulisic
                    Martial
                    Vinagre

                    Button

                    Open Controls
                    1. The 12th Man
                      • 7 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      You’ll be lucky to have Pulisic in your team the whole season with his injury record.
                      Think he’ll be a player coming in and out of teams all season.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        4 mins ago

                        Fit = IN 😉

                        Open Controls
                  4. Forever In Our Shadow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Simple. But it’s two. KDB & TAA.

                    Open Controls
                  5. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    A Chelsea Mid
                    Martial or Werner I think one of them will have a great season.
                    TAA

                    Open Controls
                    1. Geoff
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 7 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Yeah Martial for me is a great price. I think he'd be my pick

                      Open Controls
                  6. Goonsquad245
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Most likely Salah, TAA unless Liverpool really do drop off a cliff. Maybe Wolves defenders too.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Geoff
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 7 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      I'm a bit worried about Wolves. I think their squad size could be really challenged with Europe, and they've been massively lucky with injuries

                      Open Controls
                      1. Goonsquad245
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        I don't think Wolves are in Europe this season?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Amey
                          • 1 Year
                          2 mins ago

                          You're right

                          Open Controls
                  7. SADIO SANÉ
                    • 5 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    currently thinking of getting TAA, Bruno and KDB early and just leaving them there - so them

                    all 3 tick along and then get random hauls in random games - I don't really like captaining them over a prime fixture Salah/Mane/Sterling but they are super consistent

                    Open Controls
                  8. Eat my goal!
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Erm no one - not starting with Trent or Kdb but they will be with me for the majority

                    Open Controls
                  9. Forlorn Hope
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    10 mins ago

                    My 4.0 bench keeper who is out on loan to a Championship team. That way he won’t go down in value as he will be permanently red flagged! Nothing more annoying than seeing a Button drop to 3.9!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Makes no difference how far he drops if you don't sell him.

                      Open Controls
                    2. KujaliaFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      My Button could drop to 0.0 and I wouldn't care because I'm happy to have Ryan and Button for the whole season. You only need to worry about price drops if you want to sell.

                      Open Controls
                    3. KujaliaFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      My Button at 0.0 is better than your Championship keeper at 4.0 because when my Ryan doesn't start, my Button plays.

                      When your doesn't start you get 0 points.

                      Open Controls
                      1. KujaliaFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        "your doesn't" above should read "your [insert name here] doesn't".

                        The FPL input sanitizer removed it because I used angle brackets.

                        Open Controls
                  10. The 12th Man
                    • 7 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    I don’t think any particular player will be nailed for me apart from maybe my goalkeepers.

                    Think the premium spaces should be nailed on throughout the season but no one player is cemented in . So player hopping between Salah/Aubamayang/Sterling/KDB/Fernandes between two spots.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Geoff
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 7 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Yeah I'll be looking to be flexible moving around the top players this season

                      Open Controls
                    2. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      I do have a strategy which involves keeping 5 of the squad for the season, if I can keep to it. They are:
                      TAA, Robbo, KDB, Martial, Werner.

                      Open Controls
                  11. Would Ed Woodward
                    • 1 Year
                    9 mins ago

                    KDB had at least one haul whenever I took him out for 'tough' fixtures last season so probably him.

                    Open Controls
                  12. Inazuma X1
                    • 2 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Brewster (if loaned)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Geoff
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 7 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Any more rumours about where he could be going?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Eat my goal!
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Huddersfield

                        Open Controls
                      2. Inazuma X1
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Nope, last thing I heard was him being linked with a move to Sheffield United

                        Open Controls
                  13. Hairy Potter
                    • 5 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    TAA, KDB and Salah probably for the most part.

                    Open Controls
                  14. The Legend Squad
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Trent
                    Robbo
                    Mane/Salah
                    Auba

                    Open Controls
                  15. La Roja
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Trent is my season keeper. But everyone will have him

                    I have a feeling Martial will have a good season

                    Open Controls
                  16. baps hunter, 9dsw2f top 20k…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    TAA was the only player last year and without injuries probably no changes to that. Loaned Brewster might be difficult to sell. But even he might go especially if there is possibility to cash in "serious" money in January for example.

                    Open Controls
                  17. zdrojo187
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Black Panther

                    Open Controls
                  18. ElliotJHP
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Just Trent but hopefully McCarthy too

                    Open Controls
                10. Flynny
                  • 5 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Soucek is fundamental to the way ill set up next week so this covid need is a bit of a pain.

                  My understanding is that he will likely have another test and if negative should be good to play.

                  So no need to panic. Is that right? Thanks

                  Open Controls
                  1. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Yes correct as of now there's no need to panic unless he tests positive.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Original Pirate Material
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Correct.

                    Open Controls
                11. The Royal Robin
                  • 5 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Is Matt Ritchie still nailed and on pens?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Club's trying to flog him to Bournemouth, so - no.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Forever In Our Shadow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    I heard he might be going back to Bournemouth to help get Wilson.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Karan14
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Wilson could make ASM a slightly better option. They desperately need a striker.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Forever In Our Shadow
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Without doubt.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Andy_Social
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        They're trying to sign Fraser too. Fraser and Wilson back together again - would be very tidy business for Toon if they get it done. But ... Ashley 🙁

                        Open Controls
                  3. Hairy Potter
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Even if he stays, it's not clear where he'd play if Bruce players his preferred 4 at the back. Plus Newcastle don't really get many penalties.

                    Open Controls
                12. Cheesyzoot
                  • 1 Year
                  11 mins ago

                  Latest draft…. still not sure:

                  Mcarthy
                  TAA, Vinagre, Justin
                  (A)uba, Salah, Son, ASM, Armstrong
                  Jimi, Werner

                  (Button, Mitchell, C.Taylor, Davis)

                  0ITB

                  Happy to do Salah > Bruno GW2 given fixtures and wait GW3 for City

                  Open Controls
                  1. Goonsquad245
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    I think you will regret Salah -> Bruno in the medium term, but might pay off GW2!

                    Open Controls
                13. bulbuf
                  • 4 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  A) Why is everyone going for Salah over Mane?

                  B) How nailed is Eze on set pieces?

                  C) Kane or Son?

                  D) Spurs defence double up?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Goonsquad245
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    A) Because he scores more points and people expect him to continue doing so, and they are the same price
                    B) No idea
                    C) Son + 1.5m unless Kane reveals himself as a captain option again
                    D) Depends which ones, but they're cheap enough for it to work

                    Open Controls
                  2. The Legend Squad
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    A) Partly because Salah’s stats are slightly better, and he’s on pens, but partly on groupthink.
                    B) No idea
                    C) Son for me, extra points for being a Mid push it over the edge
                    D) Nah

                    Open Controls
                  3. SADIO SANÉ
                    • 5 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    A) because he's on pens and people are scared of ownership - not much in it
                    B) too soon to tell, probably just on corners if he is
                    C) Son
                    D) flirted with the idea, but not for me - Kane AND Son or Son AND Alli could become a thing and you'd be blocking it

                    Open Controls
                14. The Legend Squad
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Here we go! Thoughts?

                  McCarthy
                  TAA Robbo Doc KWP
                  Mane Auba Son Soucek
                  Werner Mitro

                  Nyland Douglas Mitchell Stephens

                  Open Controls
                15. bulbuf
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  A) Why is everyone going for Salah over Mane?

                  B) How nailed is Eze on set pieces?

                  C) Kane or Son?

                  D) Spurs defence double up?

                  E) Which 3 players will outshine everyone this year?

                  Open Controls
                  1. SADIO SANÉ
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    GOONSQUAD245Fantasy Football Scout Member4 Years3 mins ago
                    A) Because he scores more points and people expect him to continue doing so, and they are the same price
                    B) No idea
                    C) Son + 1.5m unless Kane reveals himself as a captain option again
                    D) Depends which ones, but they're cheap enough for it to work

                    Reply
                    0

                    THE LEGEND SQUADFantasy Football Scout Member6 Years2 mins ago
                    A) Partly because Salah’s stats are slightly better, and he’s on pens, but partly on groupthink.
                    B) No idea
                    C) Son for me, extra points for being a Mid push it over the edge
                    D) Nah

                    Reply
                    0

                    SADIO SANÉ5 Yearsjust now
                    A) because he's on pens and people are scared of ownership - not much in it
                    B) too soon to tell, probably just on corners if he is
                    C) Son
                    D) flirted with the idea, but not for me - Kane AND Son or Son AND Alli could become a thing and you'd be blocking it

                    Open Controls
                    1. Goonsquad245
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      😀

                      Open Controls
                    2. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Savage 😆

                      Open Controls
                  2. SADIO SANÉ
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    SOTO AYAM1 Yearjust now
                    A, he scores more points
                    B, dunno
                    C, dunno
                    D, I wouldn't, but if it's your cup of tea, knock yourself out.
                    E, dunno, dunno and dunno

                    Open Controls
                16. La Roja
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Just became a member 😎

                  Open Controls
                  1. Soto Ayam
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Congrats

                    Open Controls
                17. King Dong
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Think I'm locked in now. What do you think?

                  LLORIS

                  TAA, DIER, JUSTIN, VINAGRE

                  SALAH, SOUCEK, MADDISON, SON

                  WERNER, JIMINEZ

                  NYLAND, RASHFORD, BREWSTER, MITCHEL

                  Open Controls
                18. Soto Ayam
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  A, he scores more points
                  B, dunno
                  C, dunno
                  D, I wouldn't, but if it's your cup of tea, knock yourself out.
                  E, dunno, dunno and dunno

                  Open Controls
                19. LOLarov
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Happy enough with this, Werner to martial for GW2

                  McCarthy
                  TAA, Vinagre, Justin
                  (A)uba, Salah, Son, ASM, Saka
                  Ings, Werner

                  Button, Mitchell, CWP, Davis

                  Open Controls
                20. fcsaltyballs
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  How’s this guys?

                  McCarthy Nyland
                  TAA Vinagre KWP Justin Johnson
                  Salah Aubameyang Son Greenwood Bissouma
                  Werner Mitrovic Adams

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls

