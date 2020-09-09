Which FPL assets were involved in latest round of Nations League action?

All Fantasy Premier League assets have completed their last round of international duties ahead of the Gameweek 1 deadline.
With just a few days gap between Nations League action and Premier League responsibilities, there have been a few busy schedules for some players.
We have detailed which players were the most involved for their countries over the last week, to help you prepare for the new season.
ARSENAL
- Bernd Leno (Germany) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes
- Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 84 minutes | Unused substitute
- Kieran Tierney (Scotland) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute
- Ainsley Maitland-Niles (England) – Unused substitute | 3 minutes
Kieran Tierney (£5.5m) played on the left-hand side of a back-three for Scotland, where he has been deployed for Arsenal recently. After playing 90 minutes in his country’s first Nations League match, the £5.5m man was given the night off for a win over the Czech Republic.
Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka (£5.5m) got an assist for Switzerland as they were beaten 2-1 by Ukraine and Bernd Leno (£5.0m) got 90 minutes in one of Germany’s outings.
ASTON VILLA
- Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute
- John McGinn (Scotland) – 79 minutes | 71 minutes
- Tyrone Mings (England) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute
- Jack Grealish (England) – Unused substitute | 14 minutes
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
- Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | 77 minutes
- Joël Veltman (Netherlands) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Leandro Trossard (Belgium) – 10 minutes | Unused substitute
BURNLEY
- Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland) – 20 minutes | 90 minutes
- Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Northern Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Nick Pope (England) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute
Robbie Brady (£5.0m) was the only Burnley player of real note during the international break, as his corner was the one converted by Shane Duffy against Bulgaria.
CHELSEA
- Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Timo Werner (Germany) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Kai Havertz (Germany) – Unused substitute | Not involved
- Jorginho (Italy) – Unused substitute
- Mason Mount (England) – Unused substitute | 30 minutes
- Andreas Christensen (Denmark) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Mateo Kovačić (Croatia) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- N’Golo Kanté (France) – 90 minutes | 63 minutes
- Olivier Giroud (France) – 90 minutes | 27 minutes
- Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) – Not involved | 90 minutes
- Tammy Abraham (England) – Not involved | Unused substitute
While Timo Werner (£9.5m) played 180 minutes across Germany’s two Nations League matches, he did add to his appeal by scoring in the first.
Meanwhile, owners of Kai Havertz (£8.5m) will be pleased at his distinct lack of involvement for Germany, an unused substitute in the first game and not involved at all in the second.
Elsewhere, Olivier Giroud (£7.0m) converted a penalty for France, while Mateo Kovačić (£5.5m) provided an assist for Croatia in the same match.
CRYSTAL PALACE
- Wayne Hennessey (Wales) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- James McCarthy (Republic of Ireland) – 70 minutes | Unused substitute
There was some potentially concerning news for Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) owners in the Republic of Ireland’s international break.
James McCarthy (£4.5m) got back from injury in their first Nations League match, which should bolster the central midfield options at Crystal Palace for Gameweek 1.
It could mean that Jairo Riedewald (£4.5m), who has played there for most of pre-season, could return to left-back duties and force Mitchell out of his position for the clash with Southampton.
EVERTON
- Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute
- Moise Kean (Italy) – 4 minutes | Not involved
- Muhamed Bešić (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 90 minutes | 60 minutes
- Jordan Pickford (England) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Michael Keane (England) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute
- Jonas Lössl (Denmark) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute
- Lucas Digne (France) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) – Not involved | 90 minutes
FULHAM
- Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Stefan Johansen (Norway) – 90 minutes | 71 minutes
- Marek Rodák (Slovakia) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes
Aleksandar Mitrović‘s (£6.0m) preparation for the start of the Premier League season was satisfactory as he found the net in Serbia’s 3-1 defeat to Russia.
Elsewhere, Stefan Johansen (£5.0m) provided an assist as Norway ran out 5-1 winners against Northern Ireland.
LEEDS UNITED
- Robin Koch (Germany) – 4 minutes | Unused substitute
- Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute
- Mateusz Klich (Poland) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute
- Stuart Dallas (Northern Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Kalvin Phillips (England) – Unused substitute | 76 minutes
- Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
Rodrigo Moreno (£6.0m) missed two big chances to score against Germany but did manage to get the assist for Gayà’s last-minute equaliser.
Just as Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) did for Northern Ireland, Ezgjan Alioski (£4.5m) played 90 minutes in both matches of the international break at left-back. He even went one better, netting a penalty in North Macedonia’s 2-1 win over Armenia.
LIVERPOOL
- Caoimhin Kelleher (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute
- Harry Wilson (Wales) – 45 minutes | Unused substitute
- Neco Williams (Wales) – 30 minutes | 25 minutes
- Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Andrew Robertson (Scotland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Liam Cooper (Scotland) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes
- Joe Gomez (England) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) – 17 minutes | 87 minutes
Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) was eased back from injury during England’s two Nations League matches, with 17 and 87-minute outings against Iceland and Denmark respectively.
Neco Williams (£4.0m) reminded Jurgen Klopp he means business this season, emerging from the substitutes’ bench to score an all-important last-minute winner for Wales against Bulgaria.
LEICESTER CITY
- Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Danny Ward (Wales) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute
- Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Timothy Castagne (Belgium) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute
- Youri Tielemans (Belgium) – 88 minutes | Unused substitute
- Dennis Praet (Belgium) – 33 minutes | Unused substitute
MANCHESTER CITY
- Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) – 74 minutes | 90 minutes
- Ferran Torres (Spain) – 90 minutes | 16 minutes
- Rodri (Spain) – Unused substitute | 69 minutes
- Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Nathan Aké (Netherlands) – 90 minutes | 81 minutes
- Kyle Walker (England) – 70 minutes | Suspended
- Phil Foden (England) – 68 minutes | Not involved
- Raheem Sterling (England) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- João Cancelo (Portugal) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Bernardo Silva (Portugal) – 78 minutes | 22 minutes
- Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) – Not involved | 80 minutes
Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) was the only Englishman on the score sheet over the international break. He netted a late penalty against Iceland, which he won himself by forcing a handball from Sverrir Ingason.
Manchester City’s new signing Ferran Torres (£7.0m) impressed in both outings for Spain, scoring in the second one, a 4-0 win over Ukraine.
João Cancelo (£5.5m) scored for Portugal against Croatia and Bernardo Silva (£7.5m) provided an assist. In the second of the two matches, a 2-0 win over Sweden, the midfielder was forced off with a muscle-related issue. While that could open up some spots in the Manchester City team, they don’t play their first game of the season until Gameweek 2.
Nathan Aké (£5.5m) also had his international game-time curtailed by a knock sustained 81 minutes into the Netherlands 1-0 defeat to Italy, perhaps of some slight concern, considering Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) is isolating from a positive coronavirus test.
Elsewhere, Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m), who plays in midfield for his country, netted the winner as Ukraine beat Switzerland 2-1. Ilkay Gündogan (£5.5m) was also on the scoresheet against the Swiss, as he struck the only goal of Germany’s 1-1 draw.
MANCHESTER UNITED
- David de Gea (Spain) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Daniel James (Wales) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Donny van de Beek (Netherlands) – 16 minutes | 57 minutes
- Scott McTominay (Scotland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Mason Greenwood (England) – 12 minutes | Not involved
- Dean Henderson (England) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute
- Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) – 90 minutes | Not involved
- Anthony Martial (France) – 13 minutes | 90 minutes
Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) played 90 minutes in both of Portugal’s Nations League games, and assisted in the win over Croatia.
Daniel James (£6.5m) was a provider in Wales 1-0 win against Finland and Anthony Martial (£9.0m) added an assist in France’s 4-2 defeat of Croatia.
Elsewhere, Scott McTominay (£5.0m) spent both of Scotland’s outings in the back-three alongside Tierney.
NEWCASTLE UNITED
- Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute
- Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) – 90 minutes | Not involved
SHEFFIELD UNITED
- John Egan (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Enda Stevens (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Ethan Ampadu (Wales) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Sander Berge (Norway) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute
- Oliver Burke (Scotland) – 16 minutes | Unused substitute
- John Fleck (Scotland) – Unused substitute | 71 minutes
- David McGoldrick (Republic of Ireland) – Not involved | 24 minutes
With Billy Sharp (£6.0m) impressing in his absence during pre-season, David McGoldrick (£5.5m) finally made his first appearance of the summer, coming in the final 24 minutes of the Republic of Ireland’s 1-0 home defeat to Finland.
SOUTHAMPTON
- Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) – 13 minutes | Unused substitute
- Jan Bednarek (Poland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Stuart Armstrong (Scotland) – 11 minutes | 80 minutes
- James Ward-Prowse (England) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute
- Danny Ings (England) – 22 minutes | Unused substitute
- Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute
Danny Ings (£8.5m) should be fresh for the start of the new season given his limited involvement with England.
The Southampton man was handed 22 minutes against Iceland before warming the bench all evening as the Three Lions drew 0-0 with Denmark.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
- Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Ben Davies (Wales) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands) – 74 minutes | 33 minutes
- Eric Dier (England) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Harry Kane (England) – 78 minutes | 90 minutes
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) – 90 minutes | 17 minutes
- Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Hugo Lloris (France) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Moussa Sissoko (France) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes
Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) was the only Spurs player to find the net in the most recent round of Nations League matches, scoring for the Netherlands in a 1-0 win over Poland.
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
- Callum Robinson – 16 minutes | 31 minutes
- Hal Robson-Kanu – Unused substitute | 29 minutes
- Kamil Grosicki (Poland) – 19 minutes | 80 minutes
WEST HAM UNITED
- Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) – 90 minutes | 79 minutes
- Darren Randolph (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
- Lukasz Fabianski (Poland) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes
- Declan Rice (England) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes
Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) was not involved for the Czech Republic at all over the international break while Andriy Yarmolenko (£6.0m) scored in a 2-1 win over Switzerland for Ukraine.
WOLVES
- Conor Coady (England) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes
- Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute
- João Moutinho (Portugal) – 82 minutes | 73 minutes
- Diogo Jota (Portugal) – 90 minutes | 9 minutes
- Ruben Neves (Portugal) – 17 minutes
- Rui Patrício (Portugal) – Not involved | Unused substitute
Most of Wolves’ squad were treated to a break from international duty over the last few days.
Diogo Jota (£6.5m) scored as Portugal ran out 4-1 winners over Croatia.
