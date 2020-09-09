Which FPL assets were involved in latest round of Nations League action?

All Fantasy Premier League assets have completed their last round of international duties ahead of the Gameweek 1 deadline.

With just a few days gap between Nations League action and Premier League responsibilities, there have been a few busy schedules for some players.

We have detailed which players were the most involved for their countries over the last week, to help you prepare for the new season.

ARSENAL

Bernd Leno (Germany) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 84 minutes | Unused substitute

Kieran Tierney (Scotland) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (England) – Unused substitute | 3 minutes

Kieran Tierney (£5.5m) played on the left-hand side of a back-three for Scotland, where he has been deployed for Arsenal recently. After playing 90 minutes in his country’s first Nations League match, the £5.5m man was given the night off for a win over the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka (£5.5m) got an assist for Switzerland as they were beaten 2-1 by Ukraine and Bernd Leno (£5.0m) got 90 minutes in one of Germany’s outings.

ASTON VILLA

Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute

John McGinn (Scotland) – 79 minutes | 71 minutes

Tyrone Mings (England) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute

Jack Grealish (England) – Unused substitute | 14 minutes

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | 77 minutes

Joël Veltman (Netherlands) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Leandro Trossard (Belgium) – 10 minutes | Unused substitute

BURNLEY

Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland) – 20 minutes | 90 minutes

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Northern Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Nick Pope (England) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute

Robbie Brady (£5.0m) was the only Burnley player of real note during the international break, as his corner was the one converted by Shane Duffy against Bulgaria.

CHELSEA

Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Timo Werner (Germany) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Kai Havertz (Germany) – Unused substitute | Not involved

Jorginho (Italy) – Unused substitute

Mason Mount (England) – Unused substitute | 30 minutes

Andreas Christensen (Denmark) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Mateo Kovačić (Croatia) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

N’Golo Kanté (France) – 90 minutes | 63 minutes

Olivier Giroud (France) – 90 minutes | 27 minutes

Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) – Not involved | 90 minutes

Tammy Abraham (England) – Not involved | Unused substitute

While Timo Werner (£9.5m) played 180 minutes across Germany’s two Nations League matches, he did add to his appeal by scoring in the first.

Meanwhile, owners of Kai Havertz (£8.5m) will be pleased at his distinct lack of involvement for Germany, an unused substitute in the first game and not involved at all in the second.

Elsewhere, Olivier Giroud (£7.0m) converted a penalty for France, while Mateo Kovačić (£5.5m) provided an assist for Croatia in the same match.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Wayne Hennessey (Wales) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

James McCarthy (Republic of Ireland) – 70 minutes | Unused substitute

There was some potentially concerning news for Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) owners in the Republic of Ireland’s international break.

James McCarthy (£4.5m) got back from injury in their first Nations League match, which should bolster the central midfield options at Crystal Palace for Gameweek 1.

It could mean that Jairo Riedewald (£4.5m), who has played there for most of pre-season, could return to left-back duties and force Mitchell out of his position for the clash with Southampton.

EVERTON

Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute

Moise Kean (Italy) – 4 minutes | Not involved

Muhamed Bešić (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 90 minutes | 60 minutes

Jordan Pickford (England) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Michael Keane (England) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute

Jonas Lössl (Denmark) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute

Lucas Digne (France) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) – Not involved | 90 minutes

FULHAM

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Stefan Johansen (Norway) – 90 minutes | 71 minutes

Marek Rodák (Slovakia) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes

Aleksandar Mitrović‘s (£6.0m) preparation for the start of the Premier League season was satisfactory as he found the net in Serbia’s 3-1 defeat to Russia.

Elsewhere, Stefan Johansen (£5.0m) provided an assist as Norway ran out 5-1 winners against Northern Ireland.

LEEDS UNITED

Robin Koch (Germany) – 4 minutes | Unused substitute

Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute

Mateusz Klich (Poland) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute

Stuart Dallas (Northern Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Kalvin Phillips (England) – Unused substitute | 76 minutes

Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Rodrigo Moreno (£6.0m) missed two big chances to score against Germany but did manage to get the assist for Gayà’s last-minute equaliser.

Just as Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) did for Northern Ireland, Ezgjan Alioski (£4.5m) played 90 minutes in both matches of the international break at left-back. He even went one better, netting a penalty in North Macedonia’s 2-1 win over Armenia.

LIVERPOOL

Caoimhin Kelleher (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute

Harry Wilson (Wales) – 45 minutes | Unused substitute

Neco Williams (Wales) – 30 minutes | 25 minutes

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Andrew Robertson (Scotland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Liam Cooper (Scotland) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes

Joe Gomez (England) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) – 17 minutes | 87 minutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) was eased back from injury during England’s two Nations League matches, with 17 and 87-minute outings against Iceland and Denmark respectively.

Neco Williams (£4.0m) reminded Jurgen Klopp he means business this season, emerging from the substitutes’ bench to score an all-important last-minute winner for Wales against Bulgaria.

LEICESTER CITY

Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Danny Ward (Wales) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Timothy Castagne (Belgium) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute

Youri Tielemans (Belgium) – 88 minutes | Unused substitute

Dennis Praet (Belgium) – 33 minutes | Unused substitute

MANCHESTER CITY

Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) – 74 minutes | 90 minutes

Ferran Torres (Spain) – 90 minutes | 16 minutes

Rodri (Spain) – Unused substitute | 69 minutes

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Nathan Aké (Netherlands) – 90 minutes | 81 minutes

Kyle Walker (England) – 70 minutes | Suspended

Phil Foden (England) – 68 minutes | Not involved

Raheem Sterling (England) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

João Cancelo (Portugal) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Bernardo Silva (Portugal) – 78 minutes | 22 minutes

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) – Not involved | 80 minutes

Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) was the only Englishman on the score sheet over the international break. He netted a late penalty against Iceland, which he won himself by forcing a handball from Sverrir Ingason.

Manchester City’s new signing Ferran Torres (£7.0m) impressed in both outings for Spain, scoring in the second one, a 4-0 win over Ukraine.

João Cancelo (£5.5m) scored for Portugal against Croatia and Bernardo Silva (£7.5m) provided an assist. In the second of the two matches, a 2-0 win over Sweden, the midfielder was forced off with a muscle-related issue. While that could open up some spots in the Manchester City team, they don’t play their first game of the season until Gameweek 2.

Nathan Aké (£5.5m) also had his international game-time curtailed by a knock sustained 81 minutes into the Netherlands 1-0 defeat to Italy, perhaps of some slight concern, considering Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) is isolating from a positive coronavirus test.

Elsewhere, Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m), who plays in midfield for his country, netted the winner as Ukraine beat Switzerland 2-1. Ilkay Gündogan (£5.5m) was also on the scoresheet against the Swiss, as he struck the only goal of Germany’s 1-1 draw.

MANCHESTER UNITED

David de Gea (Spain) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Daniel James (Wales) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Donny van de Beek (Netherlands) – 16 minutes | 57 minutes

Scott McTominay (Scotland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Mason Greenwood (England) – 12 minutes | Not involved

Dean Henderson (England) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) – 90 minutes | Not involved

Anthony Martial (France) – 13 minutes | 90 minutes

Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) played 90 minutes in both of Portugal’s Nations League games, and assisted in the win over Croatia.

Daniel James (£6.5m) was a provider in Wales 1-0 win against Finland and Anthony Martial (£9.0m) added an assist in France’s 4-2 defeat of Croatia.

Elsewhere, Scott McTominay (£5.0m) spent both of Scotland’s outings in the back-three alongside Tierney.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute

Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) – 90 minutes | Not involved

SHEFFIELD UNITED

John Egan (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Enda Stevens (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Ethan Ampadu (Wales) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Sander Berge (Norway) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute

Oliver Burke (Scotland) – 16 minutes | Unused substitute

John Fleck (Scotland) – Unused substitute | 71 minutes

David McGoldrick (Republic of Ireland) – Not involved | 24 minutes

With Billy Sharp (£6.0m) impressing in his absence during pre-season, David McGoldrick (£5.5m) finally made his first appearance of the summer, coming in the final 24 minutes of the Republic of Ireland’s 1-0 home defeat to Finland.

SOUTHAMPTON

Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) – 13 minutes | Unused substitute

Jan Bednarek (Poland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Stuart Armstrong (Scotland) – 11 minutes | 80 minutes

James Ward-Prowse (England) – 90 minutes | Unused substitute

Danny Ings (England) – 22 minutes | Unused substitute

Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute

Danny Ings (£8.5m) should be fresh for the start of the new season given his limited involvement with England.

The Southampton man was handed 22 minutes against Iceland before warming the bench all evening as the Three Lions drew 0-0 with Denmark.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Ben Davies (Wales) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands) – 74 minutes | 33 minutes

Eric Dier (England) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Harry Kane (England) – 78 minutes | 90 minutes

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) – 90 minutes | 17 minutes

Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Hugo Lloris (France) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Moussa Sissoko (France) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes

Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) was the only Spurs player to find the net in the most recent round of Nations League matches, scoring for the Netherlands in a 1-0 win over Poland.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Callum Robinson – 16 minutes | 31 minutes

Hal Robson-Kanu – Unused substitute | 29 minutes

Kamil Grosicki (Poland) – 19 minutes | 80 minutes

WEST HAM UNITED

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) – 90 minutes | 79 minutes

Darren Randolph (Republic of Ireland) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Lukasz Fabianski (Poland) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes

Declan Rice (England) – 90 minutes | 90 minutes

Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) was not involved for the Czech Republic at all over the international break while Andriy Yarmolenko (£6.0m) scored in a 2-1 win over Switzerland for Ukraine.

WOLVES

Conor Coady (England) – Unused substitute | 90 minutes

Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) – Unused substitute | Unused substitute

João Moutinho (Portugal) – 82 minutes | 73 minutes

Diogo Jota (Portugal) – 90 minutes | 9 minutes

Ruben Neves (Portugal) – 17 minutes

Rui Patrício (Portugal) – Not involved | Unused substitute

Most of Wolves’ squad were treated to a break from international duty over the last few days.

Diogo Jota (£6.5m) scored as Portugal ran out 4-1 winners over Croatia.

