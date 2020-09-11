338
Spot the Differential September 11

The best FPL differentials to consider for the new season

The Gameweek 1 deadline is now upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some differential options for the start of the season.

As always, we’ve selected three players with an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing, who represent viable alternatives to some of the more popular assets out there.

Christian Pulisic

Willian and Pulisic make case for Chelsea double-up with Norwich on horizon
  • FPL ownership: 6.6% (4.8% at the time of writing)
  • Price: £8.5m
  • GW1-5 fixtures: bha | LIV | wba | CRY | SOU

Despite a slow start, Christian Pulisic (£8.5m) enjoyed a fine first season at Chelsea, and hit top gear upon the Premier League’s resumption back in June.

The United States international contributed a combined eight goals and assists in just nine league appearances during Project Restart, and went on to score in the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

That kind of output suggests a big campaign lies ahead.

In yesterday’s press conference, manager Frank Lampard confirmed Pulisic is in contention for Monday’s trip to Brighton, and with an ownership of just 4.8% at the time of writing, could be an explosive differential for those willing to gamble on him starting. Saying that, an appearance off the bench might not be the end of the world for owners, considering his ability to haul from limited minutes, as evidenced at Anfield last season.

The Blues’ opponents in Gameweek 1, Brighton and Hove Albion, head into the season with plenty of optimism themselves after a busy transfer window, though it’s worth noting they shipped 11 goals in just three home games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United during the restart, while doubts linger over their ability to keep things tight against the best attacking setups in the league. 

Following the arrivals of Kai Havertz (£8.5m), Hakim Ziyech (£8.0m) and Timo Werner (£9.5m), competition for places at Chelsea is fierce right now. However, we think this could have a positive effect on Pulisic, who could now take his game to another level and thrive alongside such quality.

James Ward-Prowse

  • FPL ownership: 4.7%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW1-5 fixtures: cry | TOT | bur | WBA | che

James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) may only have registered nine attacking returns last term, but with the Saints going from strength-to-strength, we’re backing the England international to kick on this season.

A product of the Saints academy, Ward-Prowse has become a vital part of manager Ralph Hasenhüttl’s midfield unit, and played every minute of the club’s 2019/20 Premier League campaign. 

It has been suggested the departure of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£5.0m), and re-introduction of Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) to the starting XI, will give the Southampton captain a bit more freedom to get forward, which is encouraging, but there is no getting away from the fact his ability from set-pieces and delivery from wide areas is the main attraction.

Ward-Prowse whipped in a massive 72 crosses from Gameweek 30+ onwards, more than any other player, while his 20 shots ranked joint-ninth amongst midfielders. Add to that free-kicks, corners and a share of penalties with Danny Ings (£8.5m), and we think there is a lot to like here. 

After a disappointing start to last season, Southampton performed well once Hasenhüttl had settled on his 4-4-2 / 4-2-2-2 system. Their away form was only bettered by Liverpool and Manchester City, while just the Manchester clubs collected more points during Project Restart.

The Saints are unbeaten in their last five league matches on the road, and take on a Crystal Palace side in Gameweek 1 who have won just four games all calendar year, all of which bodes well for Ward-Prowse and Southampton’s prospects this weekend.

Dele Alli

  • FPL ownership: 3.3%
  • Price: £8.0m
  • GW1-5 fixtures: EVE | sou | NEW | mun | WHU

This season feels like a defining moment for Dele Alli (£8.0m), after another disappointing campaign last time round.

However, his performances under Jose Mourinho in the early weeks of his tenure offers hope he may be able to find his best level again. 

Under Mourinho’s stewardship, there was an immediate improvement in Alli’s output, which saw him go on a run of four goals and three assists in five matches, while his underlying statistics suggest he may be being overlooked.

Since Mourinho’s first game in charge, amongst midfielders, only Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) and Sadio Mané (£12.0m) accumulated big chances at a faster rate. His expected goal data was also encouraging, and trumped that of team-mate Son Heung-min (£9.0m), despite seeing fewer minutes.

While I’m unsure how much we can read into pre-season, Alli’s displays have offered promise, having registered two assists in a 3-0 home win over Ipswich Town before scoring in a 4-1 victory at Reading.

Up first for Tottenham Hotspur is Everton. While the Toffees’ will no doubt look a much better unit with their new midfield recruits, it may take time for them to gel, while their poor away record last term saw them concede 35 goals – only five teams gave up more.

Heading into the new season, it is vital for Alli to keep himself fit and find a bit more consistency in his performances. If he can do that, while retaining an attacking midfield role, he could be in for a big season.

338 Comments
  1. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Do you expect Castagne to start?I would like to get him in my team over Soy/Justin.

    Open Controls
  2. JS27
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Think I'm all set bar one final defender pick...
    a - James Justin
    b - Reece James
    c - Rob Holding
    d - Michael Keane

    Leaning towards b but do fear for gametime? Rest of my defence is TAA, Saiss, Dallas and Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Dele
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      B but he may not start

      Open Controls
    3. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If you go B, it’ll take up a Chelsea slot. Dangerous.

      Open Controls
  3. Jellyfish
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Chances of Saliba starting with Luiz out?

    Open Controls
    1. JS27
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      From what I've read looks like it'll be a back 3 of Saliba, Holding and Tierney

      Open Controls
      1. Jellyfish
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I think he's worth a punt then - cheers

        Open Controls
    2. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Huge chance, Sokratis also out.

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      But will he start from gw2 and the next? Probably not A 4.5 def we want to Spend our first FTs on, there’s always issues in the beginning

      Open Controls
  4. rnrd
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Final touches not fun question.

    For those who go 2 upfront, who is your choice for your 4.5 FW?

    As a fodder, one important thing to consider is overall ownership pecentage as a 0.1 price drop could be blocking a transfer with lack of fund.

    Vasilev

    Open Controls
    1. JS27
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah if they're last on your bench I'd go for whoever has the lowest ownership to avoid that 0.1 drop. Same reason I'm not going with Nyland for my backup keeper

      Open Controls
      1. DandyDon
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Hadn't considered this. Who are you going for. predicted lineups seems to suggest Steer is better at least?

        Open Controls
        1. JS27
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I've got Walton in there as I've no plans to play whoever it is pre WC so just want to avoid the 0.1 drop. I may get very unlucky with injuries but it's a worthwhile risk imo

          Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Ownership doesn't really matter. A low owned players requires less transfers out to drop than a highly owned player. It's percentage based.

      So probably Davis, because he has the best chance of gametime. Even getting 1 minute will prove to WCers that he's the best 4.5m.

      Open Controls
    3. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Davis

      Open Controls
  5. jason_ni
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    I am thinking I'll end on something like this:
    Ramsdale (fodder)
    Robbo - TAA - KWP - Mitchell (Taylor)
    Salah - Auba - Alli (Soucek - Romeu)
    Werner - Wilson - Mitro

    Then down the road,
    Auba -> Sterling
    Alli -> Saka
    Mitro -> Martial

    But all future plans in the air until we see how they play.

    Open Controls
  6. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    A DCL + soucek
    B adams + pereira

    Open Controls
  7. SomeoneKnows
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    How likely is it that Son's price will drop or that Rashford's price will rise before GW2?

    Planning on doing Son + Salah > Rashford + KDB but want to delay it as much as possible in order to avoid a -4 hit

    Open Controls
    1. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Rashford will surely rise before wk 2 as no one will start with him. Same for many of the Utd and CIty players

      Open Controls
    2. rnrd
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      before GW2?
      if you do your transfer sunday just after the spurs game, there's zero chance son drops and I don't think Rashford will rise beore the end of GW2 when a lot of people will sell Aubam

      Open Controls
  8. All hail
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    is taylor (burnley) a safe option?
    or is there any other good option for 4.5m?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Think he’s the best, based on nailedness and Burnley’s defensive output last season

      Open Controls
  9. Kiran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Just a RP. Taken Auba/Salah out but thinking about the first 6/7 gameweeks instead.

    Just made some changes. Taking some risks but breaking the template. Let me know your thoughts:

    McCarthy
    Trent, Doherty, Justin, Mitchell
    Rodriguez, Soucek, Son
    Werner, Adams, Mitrovic

    Nyland, KDB, Fernandes, Taylor

    Crazy or clever?

    Open Controls
  10. DandyDon
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Any ideas what the starting Arsenal defence will be??
    No Sokratis or Luiz we now know. I would have thought Holding will be good for the first few games as he usually looks solid (and i'd actually have him in ahead of Luiz and Sokratis anyway) when he plays but they have a couple of new signings that could play there not to mention this idea of Tierney playing in the back three to accomodate Saka.

    Open Controls
  11. The Littlest Robbo
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    The really isn't much value in midfield for players priced between 6m to 8m, I'm set on the idea of benching a Man U player and whilst Martial looks good value I can't find a decent mid priced midfielder to go with him.

    Which do you prefer here

    A. Martial & Barnes (or anyone upto 7.5)
    B. Adams & Fernandes (own Mitrovic)

    Open Controls
  12. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who is better ?
    A- Doherty & Alli & Werner
    B- TAA & ASM & KANE

    Open Controls
    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Trent Max Werner

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Okaay

        Open Controls
  13. Cheeto__Bandito
      5 mins ago

      Everyone is sleeping on Villa defence... great numbers post lockdown and Martinez coming wow.

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Targett on my bench ready for gw 2 and 3.

        Open Controls
      2. DandyDon
        • 1 Year
        just now

        could be good for the odd cleansheet. Think the reason people are sleeping on them is mainly the lack of fixture week 1 though!

        Open Controls
    • fpork
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I really don't understand people picking Havertz over players like Son, Salah, etc.? Why not just wait and see until after Liverpool match in GW2?

      Open Controls
      1. ...al
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Risk innit

        He's that good and basically a younger KdB

        Open Controls
      2. polis
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Havertz 8.5m Salah 12m

        Apples to oranges there.

        Open Controls
      3. DandyDon
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Agree on Havertz. Werner however has shown in preseason and internationals he is good to go!

        Open Controls
      4. ChuckN
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Because the human mind is hard wired to love shiny new things.

        Open Controls
    • Roy Rovers
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saiss > 4.5 & Hendo > JWP?

      McCarthy
      TAA Saiss Justin
      Aubameyang Henderson Soucek Bissouma
      Kane Werner Ings

      Steer Mitchell Taylor Bruno

      After GW2 - Auba & Ings > KDB & Martial

      Open Controls
    • ...al
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Eww Dier

      Here's my first draft

      McCarthy 4.0
      TAA Dier Vinagre
      Salah Soucek Son Auba Havertz
      Werner Mitro

      Mitchell Douglas Davis

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Nice 5 Mid

        Open Controls
    • Rahul Tibrewala
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Will Saiss and Pulisic going to start ?

      Open Controls
    • AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Does anyone know if Mark will post his team?

      Open Controls
    • MESSINHO
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think I will settle on this:

      McCarthy - Steer
      TAA - Dier - Justin - Taylor - Mitchell
      Salah - Auba - Alli - ASM - Reed
      Werner - Ings - Mitro

      Only considering this for now:

      A) KWP
      B) Justin
      C) Lascelles

      What do you think guys? Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • 3 Years
        just now

        B

        Very tidy side! Prefer Podence & Doucoure to ASM tbh. Cheap defence but it rotates really well!

        Open Controls
    • Horlicks esq.
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sorry - from a few pages back. ToressMagic ™ Has he set up a new LMS league?

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        just now

        yeah

        Open Controls
    • Coys96
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Final part to my side:

      McCarthy | Nyland
      Trent | Dier | Justin | Vinagre | _____
      Auba | Pereira | Podence | ______ | _____
      Werner | Mitrovic | _____

      1) Digne, Bruno, ASM, Kane
      2) KWP, Son, H.Barnes, Martial

      Any help much appreciated!!!!

      Open Controls
    • rnrd
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Areola becoming a better option than Ryan or Mc Carthy at 4.5 ?

      quality goal keeper

      Open Controls
      1. polis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        One word. Fulham.

        Open Controls
      2. DandyDon
        • 1 Year
        just now

        at a worse team surely though!?

        Open Controls
    • Vikram Solanki
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      RMT

      McCarthy // Steer
      TAA - Dier - Justin - KWP // Ferguson
      Auba (c) - Salah (v) - Alli - Soucek // Bissouma
      Werner - Adams // Martial

      Open Controls
    • adstomko
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Chances of Oli Burke starting with McBurnie?

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        just now

        super sub I reckon

        Open Controls
    • All hail
      • 2 Years
      just now

      is taylor (burnley) a safe option?
      or is there any other good option for 4.5m??

      Open Controls

