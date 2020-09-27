150
Dugout Discussion September 27

Podence and Marcal absent as Vinagre is recalled and Semedo makes Wolves debut

150 Comments
The last of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees West Ham United entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off in east London is at 19:00 BST.

Daniel Podence (£5.6m) won’t play any part in this evening’s game, with the budget Fantasy Premier League midfielder not involved in the visitors’ matchday squad.

Unconfirmed rumours had circulated about his absence ahead of Saturday’s FPL deadline, with Podence not pictured in training ground images.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo had reported that his squad were suffering from “some knocks” in his pre-match press conference on Friday but didn’t elaborate.

Santo confirmed that Podence that was one of those players ahead of kick-off, however.

Marcal (£5.0m) misses out as expected with a calf problem, meanwhile.

Replacing the injured pair are Ruben Vinagre (£4.4m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.5m), who makes his Wolves debut at right wing-back.

That allows Adama Traore (£6.5m) the opportunity to push forward into an advanced role alongside Raul Jimenez (£8.6m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m).

Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m) comes in for Issa Diop (£4.5m) in West Ham’s only alteration to their starting XI.

Diop, along with Josh Cullen and manager David Moyes, is absent today after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mark Noble (£4.9m) returns from injury but is only among the substitutes.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Antonio.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Vinagre, Traore, Jimenez, Neto.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

150 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Come on West Ham !

    Open Controls
  2. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any advice most welcome on my WC team!?

    Martinez Steer
    VVD Castagne Lamptey KWP Mitchell
    Salah KDB Bruno Klich Stephens
    Jiminez Richarlison Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. Obi Wan Elokobi
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Where’s Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Can't have them all, he crushes your team if you want Salah KDB Bruno

        Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      7 penalty takers. Way to go!

      Open Controls
  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Correct bench order for GW4?

    Foden Sterling KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      KdB first sub

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Will miss out on the Salah injured, Foden brace points off the bench then!

        Open Controls
  4. Maguire Van Dijk
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    Time to WC?

    McCarthy, Nyland
    TAA, Dier, Justin (Egan, Ayling)
    Auba, Jrod, Pulisic, Harrison, Burke
    Jimi, Richarlison, DCL

    Egan now at 4.9. Auba now at 11.9. Puli at 8.3. Harrison can't play next week.

    Open Controls
  5. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why does Jiminez wear that bandage around his wrist? I dont think I have seen him play without it.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Likely superstition.

      Open Controls
    2. Scrumper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Keith Lemon fan

      Open Controls
    3. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gujarati?

      Open Controls
  6. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Werner + Son + Davis > Vardy + Ings + Bissouma for -8 just after WC sound fine?

    Gives me -

    Martinez
    Coady - KWP - Lamptey
    Salah - KDB - Mahrez - Podence
    Vardy - Ings - Jimenez

    Button - Bissouma - Taylor - Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyV
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Everton?

      Open Controls
  7. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    I have 3 penalty takers in my team KDB, Salah and Jimenez...clearly not enough.

    Will be typical if everyone gets a penalty except these 3

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Imagine if Neves and Milner takes pens this week

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I'm crying just at the thought

        Open Controls
  8. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sounds crazy but thinking to sell Son for Havertz.

    Open Controls
    1. Third Eye Vision
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Decent shout.

      Open Controls
    2. Third Eye Vision
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wait and see if there’s Puliaic news maybe. Although, Son will probably drop tomorrow.

      Open Controls
  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    There have been two cleansheets this week.

    Southampton and Leeds.

    Open Controls
    1. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I benched McCarthy and Bertrand too

      Open Controls
    2. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      WC out Ayling and KWP....

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not sure you're allowed to leak members stats but thanks

      Open Controls
  10. Noah’s Ark
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pereira or Klich on WC

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m considering Klich

      Open Controls
    2. Das Boot
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Pereira looks very interesting. 20 assists last year

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Penalty taker

        Open Controls
  11. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Man City have just been awarded a penalty.

    Hope not over just yet for Kev cappers.

    Open Controls
  12. Rolls-Royce
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    I want my wildcard refunded.

    Open Controls
  13. Holding Matip
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Just Salah left to blank and we're on for a great GW

    Open Controls
  14. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    40 + Soucek, Salah (C), TAA and Martinez to go.

    Doesn’t feel high but judging by the fact the main City boys were kept quiet is that quite good?

    Open Controls
    1. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Brag

      Open Controls
    2. Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Didn't expect this from you.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’m sorry but it doesn’t seem high in reality does it

        Open Controls
        1. Niho992
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          He is jealous because you're better FPL manager than him.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I’m really not, my rank history is tripe. I’ve just been stupidly lucky

            Open Controls
      2. Niho992
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        cry more

        Open Controls
        1. Rolls-Royce
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Still trying to work out how to get a grav?

          Open Controls
          1. Niho992
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            How' s your WC gone ? hhahahahha

            Open Controls
    3. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Humble brag, uno its good

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        It feels good because of City (which I was very lucky with not owning any)

        Open Controls
    4. Jealous Viper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Love these new and creative ways to brag

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        It feels mad that it’s a good score if that makes sense.
        Though with Liverpool still to play I guess makes sense

        Open Controls
    5. TAT
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd be jumping up and down on my couch if I had 40 pts this GW. Currently got 17 and a rank drop to 4.2m.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I've got 53 thanks to my Leeds haul earlier, but my last players are on the pitch now.

        Open Controls
  15. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Nice view of the back end of Wordpress there.

    Open Controls
  16. jimmyabs1987
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Come on Saiss lad, a CS and a goal, is it to much to ask? On WC and 18 points, pretty depressing

    Open Controls
  17. GROBARI
    5 mins ago

    McCarthy Nyland
    TAA Dier KWP Mitchell Egan
    Salah Son KDB Podence Ceballos
    Mitro Werner Wilson
    Is this worth for a WC or not?

    Open Controls
  18. Tcheco
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    So good to have Maddison back

    Open Controls
  19. Cajunfit
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Many of us will need replacement for Son, with his 25% flag for hamstring.

    Open Controls
    1. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Barnes

      Open Controls
  20. Bigbars
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    For what it's worth, I think you have to just put the first month down to random results, euro teams had a shorter summer break and their players will take a month to regain top fitness after late finishes and required time off, they usually have a load of preseason games to ge their fine tuning done which they didn't, smaller teams would have been doing conditioning training and tactics longer.

    Open Controls
  21. Gobigorgohome
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    WOW NETO run

    Open Controls
  22. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    I don’t know who to captain anymore also I don’t know how to play fpl anymore.

    A helluva season

    Open Controls
    1. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      just now

      maybe try to C player who you want to C and not player that FPL community will tel you to C.

      Open Controls
  23. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pedro trying to make a case for him!

    Open Controls
  24. Tcheco
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Vinagre nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Wouldn’t bet on it, though best 4.4 option I think if you’re 0.1 short

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Marcal injured.

      Open Controls
    3. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  25. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    What’s the WC template now then? 😉

    Open Controls
  26. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Fernandes + Shaw > Cooper + Salah (-4) looking on?

    Open Controls
  27. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Nelson Semedo looks like prime TAA

    Open Controls
  28. Kudo Warrior
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Just saw on Talksport that Kane got a Red card after the final whistle? I don't see it anywhere else and FPL hasn't registered it.

    https://talksport.com/football/765699/tottenham-var-newcastle-jose-mourinho-harry-kane-red-card-gareth-bale/

    Open Controls

