Podence and Marcal absent as Vinagre is recalled and Semedo makes Wolves debut

The last of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees West Ham United entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off in east London is at 19:00 BST.

Daniel Podence (£5.6m) won’t play any part in this evening’s game, with the budget Fantasy Premier League midfielder not involved in the visitors’ matchday squad.

Unconfirmed rumours had circulated about his absence ahead of Saturday’s FPL deadline, with Podence not pictured in training ground images.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo had reported that his squad were suffering from “some knocks” in his pre-match press conference on Friday but didn’t elaborate.

Santo confirmed that Podence that was one of those players ahead of kick-off, however.

🏥 Nuno Espirito Santo confirms that Daniel Podence misses out with a "knock" picked up in Gameweek 2 but says that it is "hopefully not" serious.#FFScout #FPL #GW3 #Wolves #WHUWOL #FantasyPL pic.twitter.com/8uaJKAuvdg — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) September 27, 2020

Marcal (£5.0m) misses out as expected with a calf problem, meanwhile.

Replacing the injured pair are Ruben Vinagre (£4.4m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.5m), who makes his Wolves debut at right wing-back.

That allows Adama Traore (£6.5m) the opportunity to push forward into an advanced role alongside Raul Jimenez (£8.6m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m).

Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m) comes in for Issa Diop (£4.5m) in West Ham’s only alteration to their starting XI.

Diop, along with Josh Cullen and manager David Moyes, is absent today after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mark Noble (£4.9m) returns from injury but is only among the substitutes.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Antonio.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Vinagre, Traore, Jimenez, Neto.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

Brighton and Hove Albion 2-3 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton

West Bromwich Albion 3-3 Chelsea

Burnley 0-1 Southampton

Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Newcastle United

Manchester City 2-5 Leicester City

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Arsenal

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT