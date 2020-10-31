Klopp reverts to 4-3-3 as £4.0m defender Phillips starts for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has made an immediate return to 4-3-3 for Liverpool’s Gameweek 7 meeting with West Ham United.

The Reds’ boss experimented with Diogo Jota (£6.3m) joining a 4-2-3-1 formation in the Gameweek 6 win over Sheffield United but ran into some supply problems on the right-hand side of the pitch.

Despite netting against the Blades, the former Wolves man drops back to the bench today, allowing Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) to return to the right-hand side of the front-three, joined there by usual suspects Sadio Mané (£12.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.3m).

Of particular interest is the fact that Klopp has turned to Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m) as the solution to his current centre-back problem, pairing him with Joe Gomez (£5.4m).

Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) and Fabinho (£5.5m) remain long-term absentee while Joel Matip (£5.4m) also misses out. Therefore, Phillips has the potential to string together a run of starts if he can impress tonight.

There had been some pre-match rumours in the press that Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) would feature at centre-back but Klopp’s decision to trust Phillips means he remains at left-back.

Meanwhile, David Moyes has selected Sebastien Haller (£6.1m) to lead the West Ham attack in the absence of Michail Antonio (£6.2m), who is out for at least a month with a hamstring problem.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.4m) support the attack from advanced midfield, while Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m) and Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) are the wing-backs in a 3-4-2-1 formation once again.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; C Jones, Wijnaldum, J Henderson; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

West Ham United XI (3-4-2-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena; Masuaku, Soucek, Rice, Coufal; Fornals, Haller, Bowen.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea

Liverpool v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Southampton

Newcastle United v Everton

Manchester United v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

Fulham v West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United v Leicester City

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT