Klopp reverts to 4-3-3 as £4.0m defender Phillips starts for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has made an immediate return to 4-3-3 for Liverpool’s Gameweek 7 meeting with West Ham United.
The Reds’ boss experimented with Diogo Jota (£6.3m) joining a 4-2-3-1 formation in the Gameweek 6 win over Sheffield United but ran into some supply problems on the right-hand side of the pitch.
Despite netting against the Blades, the former Wolves man drops back to the bench today, allowing Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) to return to the right-hand side of the front-three, joined there by usual suspects Sadio Mané (£12.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.3m).
Of particular interest is the fact that Klopp has turned to Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m) as the solution to his current centre-back problem, pairing him with Joe Gomez (£5.4m).
Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) and Fabinho (£5.5m) remain long-term absentee while Joel Matip (£5.4m) also misses out. Therefore, Phillips has the potential to string together a run of starts if he can impress tonight.
There had been some pre-match rumours in the press that Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) would feature at centre-back but Klopp’s decision to trust Phillips means he remains at left-back.
Meanwhile, David Moyes has selected Sebastien Haller (£6.1m) to lead the West Ham attack in the absence of Michail Antonio (£6.2m), who is out for at least a month with a hamstring problem.
Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.4m) support the attack from advanced midfield, while Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m) and Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) are the wing-backs in a 3-4-2-1 formation once again.
Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; C Jones, Wijnaldum, J Henderson; Mané, Firmino, Salah.
West Ham United XI (3-4-2-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena; Masuaku, Soucek, Rice, Coufal; Fornals, Haller, Bowen.
LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7
- Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
- Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City
- Burnley 0-3 Chelsea
- Liverpool v West Ham United
- Aston Villa v Southampton
- Newcastle United v Everton
- Manchester United v Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion
- Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
- Leeds United v Leicester City
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Mane to Robbo would have been great