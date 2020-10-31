637
Dugout Discussion October 31

Klopp reverts to 4-3-3 as £4.0m defender Phillips starts for Liverpool

637 Comments
Share

Jurgen Klopp has made an immediate return to 4-3-3 for Liverpool’s Gameweek 7 meeting with West Ham United.

The Reds’ boss experimented with Diogo Jota (£6.3m) joining a 4-2-3-1 formation in the Gameweek 6 win over Sheffield United but ran into some supply problems on the right-hand side of the pitch.

Despite netting against the Blades, the former Wolves man drops back to the bench today, allowing Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) to return to the right-hand side of the front-three, joined there by usual suspects Sadio Mané (£12.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.3m).

Of particular interest is the fact that Klopp has turned to Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m) as the solution to his current centre-back problem, pairing him with Joe Gomez (£5.4m).

Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) and Fabinho (£5.5m) remain long-term absentee while Joel Matip (£5.4m) also misses out. Therefore, Phillips has the potential to string together a run of starts if he can impress tonight.

There had been some pre-match rumours in the press that Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) would feature at centre-back but Klopp’s decision to trust Phillips means he remains at left-back.

Meanwhile, David Moyes has selected Sebastien Haller (£6.1m) to lead the West Ham attack in the absence of Michail Antonio (£6.2m), who is out for at least a month with a hamstring problem.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.4m) support the attack from advanced midfield, while Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m) and Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) are the wing-backs in a 3-4-2-1 formation once again.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; C Jones, Wijnaldum, J Henderson; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

West Ham United XI (3-4-2-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena; Masuaku, Soucek, Rice, Coufal; Fornals, Haller, Bowen.

The FPL impact of Aït-Nouri’s debut on Saïss, Kilman and Podence

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

  • Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
  • Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City
  • Burnley 0-3 Chelsea
  • Liverpool v West Ham United
  • Aston Villa v Southampton
  • Newcastle United v Everton
  • Manchester United v Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
  • Leeds United v Leicester City

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

637 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Mane to Robbo would have been great

    Open Controls
  2. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    A gameweek that is seemingly hinging on a 1-0 Brighton win doesn't fill me with great hope.

    Open Controls
  3. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    TAA + Maupay -> Zouma + Werner (4)? Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
  4. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Firminio taking a quick FK when it would have been an ideal position to whip in a dangerous cross.

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Who is going to head it in? VVD ain't there. Matip ain't there. Mane is their only attacking threat.

      Open Controls
  5. pakornk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bellerin, Cresswell or Coufal?

    Open Controls
  6. Costa Nostra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Never envisioned going no Liverpool or man city....but it’s becoming much clearer now....

    Open Controls
  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Crazy how this West Ham side was so close to relegation last season.

    Open Controls
  8. King Mo
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Even TAA's free kicks are crap this year

    Open Controls
  9. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Trent range, let's go kickstart the season revival!

    Open Controls
  10. Do I Not Like Orange
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    If ever a free-kick summed up a player's season...

    Open Controls
  11. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    If Salah and Mane become inconsistent it's really going to shake up the game.

    Open Controls
  12. King Mo
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah penalty!

    Open Controls
  13. Gobigorgohome
    • 9 Years
    just now

    PEN LIVERPOOL

    Open Controls
  14. Teahupo'o
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Reason for the fireworks in the background?

    Open Controls
    1. King Mo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      People like setting fire to money.

      Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Halloween

      Open Controls
  15. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Declan "Messi" Rice for a second there

    Open Controls
  16. JONALDINHO
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Do I want Salah to score as an owner but not captained

    Open Controls
    1. King Mo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes.

      Open Controls
  17. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    just now

    MO TIME

    Open Controls
  18. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    just now

    C'mon Mo!

    Open Controls
  19. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Diver

    Open Controls
  20. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Pens down

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.