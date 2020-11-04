470
Which FPL assets have been creating the most chances for their clubs this season?

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, aka avfc82, talks players with assist potential, Aston Villa and Wolves’ young left wing-back in his latest Pro Pundits column.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) can at times be unpredictable and often margins are fine.

My team’s performance these past couple of weeks sums it up well. Having returned 70 points in Gameweek 6, the same group massively underwhelmed in 7 with just 39.

As a result, I now sit 351,656th overall with a total of 428 points.

After a bad Gameweek, the temptation to rip it up and start again is always there, but in situations like this, it’s sometimes best to take a step back, bank a transfer and look at the bigger picture, which I’m fairly content with right now.

So, as focus turns to Gameweek 8, in this my latest column I’m going to revisit my ‘creators’ table. Now armed with more data, it again reveals some familiar faces, but there are some lesser-spotted names in there, too.

I’ll also touch upon my club Aston Villa and discuss Wolverhampton Wanderers’ new wing-back, Rayan Ait Nouri (£5.0m).

THE CREATORS

It’s been four Gameweeks since I last shared this data, so I thought I’d take another look and see if any previous trends have changed.

For those that missed it first time round, this list show’s each team’s best creator so far using the chances created metric. We’re still working with small sample sizes and waiting for statistics to settle down, but with seven Gameweeks of data now logged, the picture is starting to become clearer.

When looking at this list, there are a number of names you would expect to see, but there are also quite a few surprises.

Somewhat predictably, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) and James Rodríguez (£7.9m) all feature as they did on the last rundown. However, a new name tops the list.

  1. teneighty
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Regulion out with flu/ilness mid week. This might actually mean Bavies gets a start if Sergio doesn't recover before Sunday...
    I was all set on transferring him out for a West Ham defender but maybe I'll hold that transfers since Spurs are up against West Brom...

    1. Totti
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      any news that he's out on sunday?

      1. Totti
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        mou said he's out on thursday

        1. teneighty
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          No news, just me speculating.

    2. NateDogsCats
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      I'd say it's fairly likely he'll miss the weekend too since Mourinho said "we don't want him to be with the team" so I'd imagine it's unlikely he trains in time even if he improves

      1. teneighty
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Bad news for Spurs but good news for my FPL-team!

  2. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Roberts (Liv) & Jorghino
    Or
    Bellerin + Grealish, please?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      B&G

      1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Thank you. Worried about Jorghino place.

    2. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      A or B (A at the top, B the bottom), thank you

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        B for me

    3. ZimZalabim
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      B

      1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        cheers

    4. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Robertson is less confusing than Roberts (Liv)

      1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Yes, you're right, I'd had a brain fade.

    5. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Play one, also playing Jimenez (lei):

    A) Justin (WOL)
    B) Kilman (lei)

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Playing Jimenez has nothing to do with your decision.

      B

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        i know

      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Never understood this concept in FPL Flair - you play your best 11 right?

        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Yeah. Bookies odds favor Justin but with how Leicester struggled against parked defenses in West Ham and Villa I'm not confident of them breaking down Wolves, while I'm very confident of Wolves finding a way through that makeshift Leicester backline.

          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Yep that's fair enough. My thought is as yours and that Wolves have a more solid def. I'm confident the bookies have more resources than I do though and the house rarely loses 🙂

    2. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Vardy on fire, but hasn't been great at home though (dire at home). Difficult. I'll go A for the home fixture.

    3. Kavorka
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      A

    4. ZimZalabim
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      A

    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      B

  4. Jacobdhopper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    What’s everyone’s thoughts about potentially swapping Kane and Son for KDB and Jesus after this gameweek?

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      not for me.
      Own Sterling.

    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Jesus will be rotated with Sergio, may as well get him instead

    3. NateDogsCats
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      I would be wary of getting rid of both. Spurs don't have great fixtures but Son and Kane are in superb form. I agree with playing the fixtures but there are goals available against a number of those teams.

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        City, Chelsea and Arsenal are the best defensive teams in the league right now, what are you on about?

        1. NateDogsCats
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Chelsea and Arsenal are both derbies so form can go out the window. But Spurs have only lost twice to Arsenal in their last 10, with Kane scoring 9 between those games, Son has 4 in his last 5 against City. Fair enough Chelsea definitely have the better over Spurs in their most recent games. But not sure how much value I'd put in Chelsea keeping CS against fairly blunt teams like Palace and Burnley (and MU away), same for City against Sheffield Utd and Arsenal, and Arsenal with 1 against MU (who have scored 2 goals in 4 home games in the PL).

          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Form does not go out of the window because derbies, ridiculous logic. It still greatly matters how both teams are faring.

            Past records are useless and don’t matter.

            Chelsea have signed a world class keeper and excellent GK. The xGA was always great and it’s showing itself now.

            City are an outstanding defensive team with Laporte and adding Dias has only improved them.

            Arsenal have improved under Arteta and have conceded the least in the league so far.

            Look at context.

            1. NateDogsCats
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              I didn't say form does go out the window, I said it can, and it can. I have given context as to why I think keeping Son or Kane could be beneficial over shipping them out (I wouldn't hold both by any means, however). Chelsea and Arsenal have undoubtedly improved defensively (Chelsea very recent with Mendy but also with T. Silva settling in and Zouma seemingly cementing that other CB spot with some very assured performances).

              But the fact is Chelsea kept a CS against one team that had one shot on target at home to Brighton (a penalty) and scraped past Fulham. City kept a CS against one team that has scored 3 goals all season (Sheffield have had a tough run undoubtedly but have still played teams that give away chances, and Fulham), and Arsenal, that scored 1 goal (a penalty at that) in their last 3, with that penalty being the first shot on target in I believe 3 games for the player that is normally their prime goalscoring threat. That's my context.

              1. NateDogsCats
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                *Meant to add Arsenal have definitely improved but only have 2 CS this season, the other being on the first day of the season against Fulham.

    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Gradually - depends very much on City player performance. I've no doubt they'll trump up, but not convinced when. City missing key players and Spurs have a firing team. I'd go Son to a MF rather than Kane to Jesus

    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Gotta say it's a wait and see for good reason 🙂

      I'm not rushing away from on-form Son or Kane for City assets until I see their game improve, which I have no doubt it will. It's Son out for me to KDB when I see he's not playing deep (otherwise it's Sterling). Kane on pens to Jesus is not an option. I prefer a talisman with higher upside like Aguero, but would settle for Vardy or Antionio until he's fit.

  5. ace3.1415
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Wilson or Bamford? Cannot decide.

    1. Kavorka
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Wilson

    2. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      It's tricky, Wilson on pens but Bamford plays for the better more attacking team.

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Went Bamford last week instead of wilson. Was disappointed but still hope it's the best long term move

    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Wilson with Fraser fit and better fixtures over the short-term

  6. ZimZalabim
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Got 2 fts and I'm wildcarding in the International break, so looking for 2 punts for this week

    Replacing Saiss and either Podence or Maupay. So which options look best

    A. Saiss and Maupay to Chilwell and 6.5 striker(Wilson/Bamford/Adams)

    B. Saiss and Podence to Cresswell/Coufal/Zouma and Bowen/Fornals/Mount

    West Ham and Chelsea have the best fixtures this week so looking at them.

    Anybody got any clear reasons for one of these ?

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Chillwell and Forlans? Bowen?

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Cresswell?

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          I can do Cresswell and Fornals or Bowen

          Cant afford Chillwell plus any of the mid options

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            cool I would punt on Creswell and one of the others then.

            1. ZimZalabim
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Cheers Christina

              Any preference between Fornals and Bowen

              was leaning towards Bowen but does Haller instead of Antonio limit his appeal in any way ?

              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                close call:

                Bowen:
                goals=3
                GA=12
                big chances=3
                Sot=3
                chances created=2

                Fornals:
                goals=2
                GA=12
                big chances=3
                Sot=5
                chances created=6

                1. ZimZalabim
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  cheers for this
                  Close call for sure will have to just go with gut feeling which is leaning Bowen at the moment

                2. Pep bites Kun
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 38 mins ago

                  +1 Deserves an upvote

    2. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Honestly, Maupay is the punt.

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        I agree with you, hes one of many useless players I own, reason why Im Wildcarding next week.

  7. GOONER
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Any news on Antonio Injury?

    Sell or Keep?

    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      only rumours so far.

      I'd say it's unlikely he plays.

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Should be back for gw9

  8. Stuberry
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Zaha or Grealish?

    1. Kavorka
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Grealish

    2. teneighty
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Grealish scored higher last GW so the answer is Grealish.

      On a serious note, I own both but if I had to chose to keep just ine of them I would go for Grealish.

  9. icanseethroughyou
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Martinez Forster
    Semedo Lamptey Justin KWP Robertson
    Salah Grealish Foden Son Bissouma
    Kane DCL Brewster

    Got 2 FTs and willing to take a hit to get up the mini league! Which one?

    A. Robertson/Foden/Brewster to Zouma/Jota/Wilson (0.4M ITB)

    B. Robertson/Kane/Brewster to Zouma/Vardy/Wilson (1.1M ITB)

    C. Martinez/Foden/Kane to Mendy/Jota/Vardy (1.1M ITB)

  10. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Martinez (Button)
    Robbo,Lamptey,Kilman,Chilwell (Konsa)
    Salah,Son,Pulisic,Grealish(Bissouma)
    Kane(C),DCL (Brewster)

    2FT, 0.5ITB
    Pulisic+Robbo to Bruno+Zouma?

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      nah, get KdB over Bruno

  11. yanky
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    2.1m in bank for 1 FT
    Need a ONE WEEK move only then gonna wildcard during international break

    McCarthy
    Chilwell TAA Lamptey*
    Salah Son(c) Grealish Podence
    Kane DCL Maupay

    Bench: Saiss Bissouma Ferguson

    a) Ferguson > James / Zouma
    b) Ferguson > Doherty
    c) Podence > Zaha
    d) Bissouma > Bowen

    1. icanseethroughyou
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Zouma for me. Looking to get into that Chelsea back line myself (see above!)

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours ago

      D from those. I’d target WBA or Fulham for my 1 week punt

  12. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Looks like Humpty Drumpfty won't be put back together again after all

    1. grumpyman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      This is easily your best post.

      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Hey I had a post with almost +100 once!

  13. Ninjaa
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Who would you get rid of first out of these 2 dilemmas

    A. Jwp
    B. Podence

    And

    1. B.Davies
    2. Saiss

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      2

      1. Ninjaa
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        And A or B?

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Unsure. B probably

    2. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      2B

      1. General Nuisance
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Or not 2B

    3. Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      B2

    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      B2

  14. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Best move here? Looks like Davies might get a game at the weekend now!

    A. Pulisic >> Ziyech / Bowen
    B. Saiss >> Cresswell
    C. Both for a -4.

    McCarthy
    Chilwell, Davies, Justin
    Salah, Pulisic*, JRod*, Son, Grealish
    Kane, DCL
    (Nyland, Saiss, Mitchell*, Davis)

    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      No live for Zaha?

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I’ve already owned him this season and he looked dreadful so I sold. I think the Pens and playing Fulham have made his stats look better than he is

        1. Kloppcorn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          I agree with this 100% everyone loving zaha although he burns people every year

        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Amen! When I see him play a season consistently I'll consider him as a viable medium-long term asset

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      A. Bowen

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Yeah, could be a nice move and differential

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A. Pulisic > Ziyech - defense not worth a hit, unless you are convinced you're short-handed for 11. If so, reconsider mf move as it's only for 1 week out, with IB, for Puli more than likely. Tough choices I know, but worth thinking through for points this season

  15. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    3 hours ago

    Is Robertson -> Chilwell a good transfer?

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      I'd take Chillwell + 1.2M > Robbo

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      for 2 weeks yes. Beyond that, no

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Considering the same with TAA. Tempted to keep now

    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Short-term fixtures say yes, but will you want him back?

  16. Kloppcorn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Do you guys think Kane > KDB in GW10 is too ballsy?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      not at all

      1. Kloppcorn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Debating it with the fixture turn, can’t see myself captaining Kane after the West Brom game for 7gw’s

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          I'll be going no Spurs from gw9... though will be on a WC

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Good move I reckon.
      Trying to figure out how to get there myself

    3. Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      My plan is Kane, soucek, Barnes > KDB, Jota/Foden, Brewster
      Soucek and Brewster will just be bench players

      1. Kloppcorn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        What do you guys reckon

      2. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        4 at the back?

      3. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        KDB with fixtures I like. Not too sure I understand the plan. Soucek can't be on the bench if you're transferring him out. Kane on form with pens v KDB playing deep, gives me the jitters 🙂 unless Pep changes it (which is always likely)

        I don't see the overall sum-total value of Kane, soucek, Barnes > KDB, Jota/Foden, Brewster

        Sorry to be pedantic - I feel I'm missing something?

    4. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I am considering that and risking it. I will not captain Kane so yes he can still deliver but KDB should outscore him comfortably

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Kane and Son out GW10 for me

    6. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Never ballsy to transfer in the best player in the league ahead of West Brom, Burnley and Fulham

  17. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Really similar team to avfc82
    Him: kwp, rashford, jimmy
    Me: James, Bruno, dcl

    Him: 351k, 428 points
    Me: 4mil, 334 points

    Don't know what my point is, just frustrating

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      They might be similar now but they haven’t been other game weeks! Looks like you are finally in a good place though

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Yeah, I get that. Maybe I've been slow to jump on the right players.
        I think so, just need to decide how to jump on city

        1. Kloppcorn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          The million dollar question

          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            The million point question

  18. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    situation with Maupay has been 'dealt with' according to Potter. Thanks, you've really cleared the air Potter you clown :/

    1. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Is Neal sleeping with the fishes?

    2. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      obviously there was some kind of bust up between them and Potter is trying to show who is the boss

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Yup, just hope he doesn't troll us by benching him again

        1. NateDogsCats
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          He said he's available and playing with the rest of the team so I'd say he's included but I feel like he'll be benched first.

          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            benched first why though? He's not coming back from an injury...

            1. NateDogsCats
              49 mins ago

              True, it just seems like they had a bust up of sorts so I feel like he's making his point. This is all a complete guess though so don't hold any stake in it, he was out of the squad entirely last week so that could be point made and he goes straight back in.

      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Thanks for the insight 🙂 When does the fly on the wall air on netflix? 😉

    3. teneighty
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      My guess is he get's a start next game.

  19. the_duke
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Which one would you do guys?

    A) Saiss > coufal (bench foden)
    B) Saiss > Cresswell (bench foden)
    C) Foden > Bowen
    D) Taa > Chilwell

    Team below:

    Martinez
    Taa, james, lamptey
    Salah, son, zaha, grealish, foden
    Kane, dcl

    Steer, Taylor, Saiss, Brewster

  20. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Please help..
    which would you rather from GW 10 onwards?

    Martinez Forster
    Chillwell Targett Mitchell Kilman Lamptey
    Salah Son KDB Grealish Burke
    Vardy Martial Adams

    or
    Martinez Forster
    Chillwell Targett Mitchell Lamptey Bernardo
    Salah Grealish KDB Mané Burke
    DCL Martial Adams

  21. Erez Avni
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    So many options...
    with 2ft 0 itb what would you do here?

    Martinez
    TAA Robo Justin (KWP Mitchell)
    Salah Son Grealish Foden (poveda)
    Ings Jimenez DCL

  22. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Any predictions on whether Antonio will be back against Fulham?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Very slim imo. Should be back gw9 I hope

    2. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Sorry Dan I doubt he will be back maybe check the pressers

  23. Do I Not Like Orange
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Best Ings replacement?

    A) Wilson
    B) DCL
    C) Kane

    1. Do I Not Like Orange
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Also add D) Vardy to this mix

    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Questions like these cause me to lose faith in the human race

  24. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Which one do I get rid off first?

    TAA or Robertson

    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Trent

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Alexander

    3. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Robertson

  25. Bale’llon d’Or
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Play Bissouma (vs. Burnley) and hope for another rocket of a goal or Dallas (vs. CP) for that clean sheet Leeds keep getting?

    1. NateDogsCats
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Dallas, I think they might keep a CS against Palace, although Zaha is bound to get a chance or two.

      1. Bale’llon d’Or
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Cheerz for that! I pulled the trigger too early on Friday taking a hit to catch Chilwell, who was rising, and sell Taylor who was dropping (except it was the wrong damm Taylor (villa) who looked like dropping, SMH). Then, Glassy Ings got injured. Always the risk, I know... I have a lot to learn from you lads

        1. NateDogsCats
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Definitely don't look to someone like me, I got less than 20 points one gw last season and have had a 37 and a 38 already this season so I'm definitely not an expert, but I'm happily on 400pts!

  26. RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    New article
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/11/04/ucl-fantasy-tuesday-review-wednesday-preview-and-tips-for-substitutes-and-captaincy-3/

  27. Jacobdhopper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Wanting to replace ings for a cheap striker, ideally under 7.0. Would swapping for Che Adams be a good move do you think?

    1. Garlana
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Without Ings, no i dont think Che would be the same asset..could be proven wrong here of course but Ings really drives this team forward, you saw what happened when he went off this weekend. Bamford and Wilson would be my picks and just set and forget.

      1. Jacobdhopper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I was thinking this, bit of an issue not knowing how he will play now being the main striker. Antonio would have been the ideal pick but obviously now injured. Bit stuck at the moment.

