Which FPL assets have been creating the most chances for their clubs this season?

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, aka avfc82, talks players with assist potential, Aston Villa and Wolves’ young left wing-back in his latest Pro Pundits column.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) can at times be unpredictable and often margins are fine.

My team’s performance these past couple of weeks sums it up well. Having returned 70 points in Gameweek 6, the same group massively underwhelmed in 7 with just 39.

As a result, I now sit 351,656th overall with a total of 428 points.

After a bad Gameweek, the temptation to rip it up and start again is always there, but in situations like this, it’s sometimes best to take a step back, bank a transfer and look at the bigger picture, which I’m fairly content with right now.

So, as focus turns to Gameweek 8, in this my latest column I’m going to revisit my ‘creators’ table. Now armed with more data, it again reveals some familiar faces, but there are some lesser-spotted names in there, too.

I’ll also touch upon my club Aston Villa and discuss Wolverhampton Wanderers’ new wing-back, Rayan Ait Nouri (£5.0m).

THE CREATORS

It’s been four Gameweeks since I last shared this data, so I thought I’d take another look and see if any previous trends have changed.

For those that missed it first time round, this list show’s each team’s best creator so far using the chances created metric. We’re still working with small sample sizes and waiting for statistics to settle down, but with seven Gameweeks of data now logged, the picture is starting to become clearer.

When looking at this list, there are a number of names you would expect to see, but there are also quite a few surprises.

Somewhat predictably, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) and James Rodríguez (£7.9m) all feature as they did on the last rundown. However, a new name tops the list.

Thanks for reading, until next time…

