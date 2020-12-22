277
Scout Notes December 22

Chilwell and James injury updates as Chelsea and Mount thrive at set plays

277 Comments
Chelsea 3-0 West Ham United

  • Goals: Thiago Silva (£5.5m), Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) x2
  • Assists: Mason Mount (£6.9m), Timo Werner (£9.3m), Christian Pulisic (£8.2m)
  • Bonus: Abraham x3, Thiago x2, Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) x1

Frank Lampard is hopeful that first-choice full-backs Ben Chilwell (£6.2m) and Reece James (£5.3m) aren’t seriously injured but did express doubts that the former would be fit to face Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Chilwell didn’t even last 10 minutes of Chelsea’s win over West Ham United on Monday, failing to recover from a twisted ankle and limping from the field of play.

James wasn’t involved in the matchday squad, meanwhile, with reports surfacing over the weekend that the youngster was suffering from a knee complaint.

Facing the media after the game, Lampard said first of Chilwell:

I’d expect he’d be doubtful for Arsenal. He turned his ankle, he tried to carry on and it was too painful. We’ll have to have a scan tomorrow, first thing, and try and see how bad the injury is.

We hope both their injuries are not that bad and they’ll be in and around those two games over Christmas, which is such a tight turnaround, so we’ll see. But I was pleased with the way the two lads played today.

HAIL CESAR

The “two lads” that Lampard referred to were Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) and Emerson Palmieri (£4.7m), who were brought in from the cold to deputise at full-back.

Unsurprisingly not offering the same threat as James and Chilwell going forward, the pair were solid at the back as West Ham were limited to just six legitimate attempts on goal (the match officials ruling out two of the Hammers’ strikes) and not one effort on target.

Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) has gained a lot of praise for his influence on the Blues’ backline but in reality, he hasn’t really been tested too much, only registering FPL save points in two of his ten appearances.

A greater debt is arguably owed to the transformative leadership qualities of Thiago Silva (£5.5m), with Kurt Zouma (£5.8m) and James looking all the better for having an experienced head alongside them this season.

The veteran Brazilian was singled out by his head coach after the game:

The defence were great. Thiago Silva was the leader but Azpilicueta came in and did brilliantly. As full-backs, you have to defend your zone when they’re crossing the ball again and again. They’re very good at set-pieces so it’s something that we’ve worked on a lot in training and personnel like Thiago clearly help a lot. 

Some of our defending of the box this season has been really good and consistent and that has to stay, particularly against opponents like we had tonight.

MOUNT JOY

It was Thiago who opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge, with the former PSG stopper rising high to nod home a Mason Mount (£6.9m) corner.

That was the ninth goal that Chelsea defenders have scored this season, which is unsurprisingly a league-high.

The Blues are also top for goals from set plays (nine) in 2020/21.

Assuming control of dead-ball duties since his return to the starting XI in Gameweek 7, Mount – who has taken 34 of the Blues’ last 42 corners – is prospering alongside those defenders.

This was his fourth assist in the last eight Gameweeks, a period of games in which he hasn’t missed a single minute of football.

WERNER BOTHERS

Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) made the most of his first start in four, hitting a brace and collecting maximum bonus points.

Both goals were poachers’ strikes, with the England forward finishing up after unconvincing efforts from Timo Werner (£9.3m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.2m).

It was the sixth match without a goal for Werner, who wasted another two big chances here – his first effort was saved after he was played clean through by Pulisic, while his second rattled the visitors’ crossbar late on.

Even his assist came courtesy of a scuffed shot and there is little incentive to acquire or retain his services in FPL at present, with a long-overdue rest surely coming in either Gameweek 15 or 16 given the quick turnaround time and the fact that Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) are back in training.

Lampard said of his misfiring German:

I’m not worried. Every striker will want to be scoring goals, it’s what they ultimately get judged on and that’s why Timo was a great acquisition for us because of the level of goals he’s scored in the last few years. 

He’s a player in a new league and we have to give him time to settle but he’s getting into positions regularly, he’s scaring teams and giving them a problem. It’s not quite going in for him at the moment but as soon as that changes then we’ll see goals from Timo Werner for sure.

TAKING THE MICHAIL

Antonio returns for West Ham as Hourihane replaces Barkley in Villa midfield

A 3-0 defeat was probably an unfair reflection on West Ham, given the balance of the game.

It’s hard to escape the fact that the Hammers sorely miss Michail Antonio (£6.2m), however, with the static Sebastien Haller (£6.1m) seemingly capable of little other than 35-yard screamers.

David Moyes’ post-match update didn’t really get us any closer to finding out when Antonio will return, with the West Ham head coach’s comments not sounding overly optimistic:

Well I hope we get Micky back, soon. If we don’t then we need to think about what else we are going to do, how we are going to do it because I think we just need alternatives or options, we are a bit limited with that.

If not, we need to start looking within my own group to see if I can find another Marko Arnautovic or Micky Antonio, I think that’s what I am going to try and do.

Easier tests await for West Ham, of course, starting with Brighton at home this weekend.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell (Emerson 10); Kante, Jorginho (Kovacic 67), Moun; Werner, Abraham, Pulisic (Havertz 84).

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen (Fredericks 90), Noble, Fornals (Benrahma 67); Haller.

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 14

277 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HurriKane
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    If you save your FT in gw17 and use FH in gw18 will you have 2 FT in gw19?

    1. Pegboy
    1. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      You've been on FFS for 8 seasons!!

      I can't tell whether this is a troll...

      1. Pegboy
      1. Pegboy
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        No, you only ever have 1FT the GW after a FH.

        1. HurriKane
        1. HurriKane
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          All previous saved transfers before FH gets cancelled you mean?

          Cheers mate. Just confirming

          1. Pegboy
          1. Pegboy
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yep.

            Yep.
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Certainly odd.

        Certainly odd.
    2. Silver_and_Gold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      Easy to find it in the rules of FPL:
      Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers will be lost. You will be back to the usual 1 free transfer the following Gameweek.

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Oh snap. Cheers

        Oh snap. Cheers
  2. Feed tha Sheep
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    For this week only best defender up to 6.0?

    Open Controls
    1. Azathoth
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      A MC one.

      Open Controls
      1. Pegboy
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yep, Dias.

        Open Controls
  3. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is anyone else feeling like the BGW18 is a trap / waste of a chip? I think I can get out 7 players who are good ff assets. Taking a free hit for that game week vs the potential of other double gameweeks (after 19th) could have a higher ceiling (is that correct, I have no idea)?

    I just don't see the big scores coming with a FH Chip played for BGW18

    What are you doing for 18?

    1. Pegboy
    1. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      It's as much about maximising 19. Equally sensible strategy to play FH in 19, but I'd definitely play it in one of them. For me, it comes down to which players I want in the 5-8 GWs afterwards.

      Open Controls
      1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Solid points, thanks lads. I'm probably looking for confirmation bias, so as not to play the chip for 18, but my reasoning lacks lots in this game, so appreciate the colour from you.

        Open Controls
    2. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      FH18 BB19. I only had 5 gw18 players though. The strategy is team dependant imo

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Only have 3 for bgw so it is a blessing. UK super covid probably stuffs everything up in Jan so happy to use chips now and enjoy the ride.

      Open Controls
    4. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Using chips in 18/19 makes much more sense to me than in any other potential DGW, because others would have some weeks between them to build.

      18 and 19 are consecutive and if you have 7 players for 18. You will only have 4-5 DGW players if you're not playing a FH in any.

      By using the FH you could have 10-11 DGW players and 11 players in 18.
      I think that is a swing of 40-50 points easily. ( 20 base points + atleast 3-4 extra returns).

      Using the FH in 18 or 19 is a different question and I think it depends a lot on your current team and which one can you easily build for using FT's

      Open Controls
      1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Great colour again, thanks.

        Open Controls
      2. COVID-CASUAL
          just now

          If you have 7 players in 18 you can easily get 8-10 DGW players in 19 IMO

          Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Chilwell (If out for longer) to Coufal and GTG?

      Martinez
      Robo/Chilwell*/Dallas
      Salah(c)/Bruno/Son/Grealish
      Vardy/DCL/Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. Gunner Boy
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Definitely

        Open Controls
    6. rnrd
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Chilwell owners (I'm one). I think we shouldn't give too much credit to Lampard on Chilwell return over Christmas. Whoever has already rolled his ankle (which is not the first time for Chilwell) knows it never has been 1 week off. 2 weeks off is much more realistic and looking at the calendar and chilwell injury record, it makes sense to rest a dn heal his ankle until GW19

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        You know it makes sense.

        Open Controls
      2. Do I Not Like Orange
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm still keeping if he's likely to be back for the double. Will just bin Lamptey or Mitchell to cover in the meantime.

        Open Controls
    7. Fernandito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Martinez
      Chilwell Robertson Cresswell Lamptey Mitchell
      KDB Salah Bruno Bowen Anguissa
      Bamford DCL Watkins

      2 FT 0.8 ITB... planning on building for GW 19 and FH 18

      Any suggestions?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Bring in players playing twice in gw19.

        Open Controls
      2. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Lamptey/Chilwell to Dallas?

        Open Controls
    8. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Best move here?
      A. Chilwell > Zouma or T.Silva
      B. Chilwell + Grealish > Robertson + Raphinha(-4)
      C. Kilman + Grealish > Robertson + Raphinha(-4)
      D. Chilwell + Kane > Robertson + Vardy(-4)

      Martinez Meslier
      Chilwell Konsa Coufal Kilman Mitchell
      Salah Bruno Son Grealish Anguissa
      Kane Bamford Adams

      1 FT 0.8itb

      Open Controls
      1. Pegboy
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Depends on your 18/19 strategy, but A, just.

        Open Controls
        1. Pegboy
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Or Chilwell to Dias?

          Open Controls
        2. King Kohli
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Looking to FH 18 BB 19

          Open Controls
    9. Groot the Leveller
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Another dgw question following Chelsea defender carnage.

      If I transfer kdb->salah in for dgw 19, then play my free hit, do I have kdb or salah in my team for gw20.

      I thought the gw19 transfer becomes part of the fh, so I'll keep kdb i the team.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Nope you don't

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          You'll have KDB in your team gw20

          Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        You would have KDB in GW20 in that scenario

        Open Controls
      3. Sous Chef
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        reverts back to your pre-FH team - no transfers are saved so you'll start GW20 with your GW18 team

        Open Controls
    10. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Any playing defenders for 4.3 or under? Will be last on bench, is it worth just going for a 3.9 non-playing defender?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Jamal Lewis but if you have 4 others with high chances of playing each GW i would go with the 3.9 fodder

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Looks like he's been dropped from the team, unless it was just a rest

          Open Controls
          1. Pegboy
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Comments suggested a rest, but I wouldn't transfer him in until we know more. And he's got a terrible fixture this week anyway.

            Open Controls
            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Dropped I'd say. He was at fault for 4 goals against Leeds and he's been truely horrendous

              Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            I'm not sure TBH

            Open Controls
    11. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Best Chilwell replacement? Or hold for DVW19. ?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I sold for Dias as I needed an excuse to start getting in players with a game in GW18

        Open Controls
      2. Sous Chef
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Probably hold for DGW depending on the injury update

        Open Controls
      3. Do I Not Like Orange
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I'm holding for the double. Don't want to waste a FT taking out a perfectly good DGW player while I still have dross like Lamptey & Mitchell to deal with.

        Open Controls
    12. Just a fountain
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Chilwell and James double owner. Quite annoyed to have missed the Chelsea CS. Who do you think is more likely to be back early? FT are expensive as i build the team for dgw19, id like to keep on of them.

      Open Controls
    13. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I see many go for dias, does he have any attacking threath ?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yes and no. He hasn't scored yet but he does get in the box and one of KDB's crosses is bound to find him. Least he has shown he can now pick up BPS points too.

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          cheers

          Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Scored in about 1 in 5 games for Porto last season, definitely has set piece threat and has scored for Portugal and in UCL but no luck in the PL so far this season

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          cheers

          Open Controls
    14. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Who to get out first? Chilwell or Lamptey?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lamptey

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Get Bednarek or KWP?

          Open Controls
      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lamptey

        Open Controls
      3. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Chilwell unless you have value tied up in him. Wait on news

        Open Controls
    15. Old Gregg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ings replacement. Have Bamford.

      Tempted by Firmino but been burnt before.

      Any better ideas have bam.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Adams?

        Open Controls
      2. Sous Chef
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Adams?

        Open Controls
      3. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Martial or Adams

        Open Controls
      4. Old Gregg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        I also should add I have Wilson. So Wilson > Adams is in the cards for sure.

        Like martial. Been good for me in the past

        Open Controls
      5. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Give bobby teeth a few weeks to impress you. Could go on a nice little run.

        Open Controls
    16. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Help greatly appreciated! 0.3 ITB, 1 FT.

      Martinez
      Dias, Zouma, Bednarek
      Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Son, Grealish
      DCL, Bamford

      (Steer, Taylor, Brewster, Douglas*)

      Save FT? Working on the below for DGW19 (TC Salah with FH18):

      Dias -> Robertson*
      DCL -> Vardy*
      KDB -> Rashford*
      Grealish -> Soucek*

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Easy save

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Ta

          Open Controls
      2. Gunner Boy
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Save FT

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    17. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I did Lamptey+Mitchell >> Dias+Dallas last night for a -4.

      Would you WC with 3 more likely injuries still? Was planning on WC16 but not sure I can last.

      McCarthy
      Dias, Dallas, Justin
      KDB, Bruno, Salah, Grealish, Cavaleiro**
      Bamford, DCL
      (4.0, Chilwell**, James**, Davis**)

      Open Controls
      1. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    18. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      For DGW19...A or B ?
      A. Maddison (SOU, CHE) + Soucek (BUR, WBA)
      B. Raphinha (BHA, SOU) + Bowen (BUR, WBA)

      Open Controls
      1. Sous Chef
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    19. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      At what point do Arsenal start looking over their shoulders?

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        They'll be fine

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Until they get relegated

        Open Controls
      3. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        They won't win in 2020, however they have Newcastle at home in Jan, and they'll win that.

        Open Controls
    20. Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who's my best James replacement? Pick one, would lean towards a city player like Cancelo/Stones but don't enjoy Pep Roulette?

      A. Dier
      B. Cancelo
      C. Stones
      D. Vestegaard

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Dias

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        just now

        A everyday

        Open Controls
    21. Lord of Ings
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Start one of:-
      1)Ayling
      2) Targett
      Already have emi Martinez starting.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        just now

        A easy

        Open Controls
    22. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Lamptey + James -> Robbo + 3.9 def

      Worth it for free? I am FH18

      Open Controls
    23. tommo123
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hold FT? 0.1m ITB

      McCarthy
      Ruguilon Zouma Konsa
      Salah(c) Neto Son KDB Fernandes
      DCL Bamford

      Nyland Taylor Davis Mitchell

      Downgrade mid to bring in robbo or taa?

      Open Controls
    24. Takedog1
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is TAA still on as many corners and free kicks? unsure who to get out him and robbo

      Open Controls
    25. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Anyone tempted by a Mahrez or Foden punt? I'm wildcarding next week.

      Alternative is Matip & Mendy

      Open Controls
    26. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Which will be a bigger blank?

      18 or 29?

      Open Controls

