4997
Tips January 16

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for Double Gameweek 19

4,997 Comments
Share

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout Guide to Double Gameweek 19 ahead of today’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

The fixture schedule has shifted once again. Like a surreal game of Grandmother’s Footsteps, it’s moved every time you turn to look at it. 

Aston Villa lost and regained their Double Gameweek in a matter of hours, although they now face Newcastle United instead of Everton in addition to Manchester City. But the clever fixture juggling did not extend to Leeds United and Southampton, with their upcoming midweek game postponed to accommodate Southampton’s rescheduled FA Cup tie.

During these testing times, we can expect further changes with little warning.

In a letter sent last week, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters alerted clubs that they should plan for more matches being postponed or rearranged at short notice. And a joint statement from the Premier League, FA and EFL, restated the desire to complete the season in May.

So, who knows what twists and turns await? Could we yet see Leeds vs Southampton rearranged for Gameweek 19?

Shrewsbury, already without their manager Steve Cotterill for Tuesday’s tie, may suffer more ill-effects from coronavirus (COVID-19), or, by some miracle, could the Shrews beat Southampton on Tuesday? However unlikely, Leeds and Southampton would then both have a free weekend slot.

But that might be taking ‘Fantasy’ football a step too far. Sticking with what we know, here’s Legomané’s updated fixture ticker:

‘TBA’ fixtures Possible Gameweek Slots
Aston Villa v Everton24-to-28, 30-to-34, 37
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur 26, 32, 37
Burnley v Fulham24-to-28, 30-to-34, 37
Everton v Manchester City24, 26, 27, 32, 37
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur26, 32, 37
Leeds United v Southampton24-to-28, 30-to-34, 37
Manchester City v Southampton24, 26, 27, 32, 37

Triple Gameweek Scenario

Future Double Gameweeks, and possibly Triple Gameweeks, await Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

The two sides contest the EFL Cup final (coinciding with Gameweek 33), and are both still in the FA Cup and European competitions: should they progress to the latter stages, Spurs will potentially have to squeeze five matches into three available Gameweek slots, and Man City would have to fit five games into five free slots.

So no COVID-19 leeway and additional fixture shenanigans could lie ahead.

To Bench Boost or not to Bench Boost?

After the latest changes, a question facing many managers – and one tackled by our Scoutcast trio of Joe, Seb, and Karam – is now that Leeds and Southampton don’t have two matches in Gameweek 19, is it still worth using the Bench Boost?

The thing is, if you already Wildcarded in Gameweek 16, and you set up your team to Bench Boost, you need something bigger than this to back out from it. Because it’s one of the chips that if you don’t do it now, you will wait for another chance [and] you might have a lot of funds remain on your bench.

– Karam

Leeds-fan Seb added:

Ideally I want to be Bench Boosting all 15 players for double, unless someone crazy has got a great fixture, [but] often they might be more expensive, so typically you’re going to have medium to cheap assets on the bench, that’s the goal … On Leeds, so I think if you’ve been forced into this a little bit and you still want to use that Bench Boost, it’s not terrible. They’re playing Brighton at home … if you’ve got Bamford, Dallas, and Raphina on your bench maybe that is a Bench Boost – Bamford could score three!

However not all managers feel the same. Pro Pundit Az has been reduced to eight Double Gameweek players, scuppering any hopes he had for using the chip.

So, with fixture rescheduling putting any plans I had for a Bench Boost on hold, I am considering which chip I should use if any.

Instead the co-host of FPL BlackBox is contemplating using his Triple Captain. But Manchester United go to Liverpool with Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) a booking away from a one-match ban, and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is out of form. Although both sides have favourable second fixtures against Fulham and Burnley respectively.

Buying Manchester City Players

The other challenge facing Az and those like Pro Pundit Darren Wiles, who used their first Wildcard late to set up a Gameweek 19 Bench Boost, is how to accommodate Manchester City players?

The Citizens didn’t feature in Darren’s original plans, given that they had just a single Gameweek before their fixture with Aston Villa was rearranged.

But they’ve since come into form with an eye-catching 3-1 win away to Chelsea, and Pep Guardiola’s side have now kept six clean sheets in their last eight matches, giving them the best defensive record in the league.

Ahead of enticing homes matches against Crystal Palace and West Brom, Jan Sienkiewicz sides with the captain poll in backing De Bruyne with the armband:

De Bruyne is a truly world class player and it should be only a matter of time before he matches his outstanding underlying statistics. With two home games against non-top-six sides, Manchester City should continue their winning run and De Bruyne is expected to be at the heart of the action.

All this leads Darren, in his latest article, to contemplate a minus 12 to bring in Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), Rúben Dias (£5.8m), John Stones (£5.0m) and Michail Antonio (£6.2m) for Harry Kane (£11.1m), Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) and Fabián Balbuena (£4.4m).

I am not rushing into any decisions but I feel multiple hits could be on the cards in order to get two or three Manchester City players in prior to the Double Gameweek and as part of my long term thinking.

– Darren

But the Live Hall of Fame No 2 remains undecided on whether to use the Bench Boost as it would include players like Che Adams (£6.0m), who is available for selection after recovering from concussion.

Tasty Transfers

In direct contrast to Darren’s multiple hit, Former FPL Champion Simon March used Marshmallows to demonstrate that patience is a virtue.

A graduate in behavioural economics, Simon referred to the Stanford Marshmallow Experiment in which children were given the choice of eating a marshmallow now or instead being given a second marshmallow in 15 minutes.

When they followed up 10 years later, the scientists found that the children who delayed gratification and waited for the second marshmallow, had scored better in their SATs, performed better in school generally and even had healthier BMIs.

Pro Pundit Simon likened this to wise FPL managers who save their chips for later in the season (traditionally the better time to play them), and the benefits of rolling a transfer.

Aside from giving you more flexibility in who you can sign, potentially shifting funds to different areas of your team, it also buys you an extra Gameweek of information and more thinking time.

Fantasy Favourite

A player both Darren and Az are tempted by is Michail Antonio. West Ham enjoy an appealing pair of fixtures in Gameweek 19, at home to Burnley and West Brom, but the question mark, as ever, is over Antonio’s fitness.

Ted Talks FPL offered some encouragement, observing that:

With Haller joining Ajax, West Ham must be confident that 1.9% owned Antonio must be back to full fitness, certainly in the short-term. He looks to be an excellent pick for Double Gameweek 19.

Pro Pundits Tom and Andy agreed, giving the Hammers striker the nod:

Michail Antonio is a bit of a favourite of mine and now he’s fit and got through 90 minutes I can’t leave him out. He’s averaging 0.47xG per 90 minutes so far this season. It’s down on 2019/20, but still excellent given his price. – Andy

I’m also backing Michail Antonio. Though he looks short of match fitness, he needs games, and as West Ham United’s only recognised striker, should see enough minutes across the two fixtures. – Tom

While Big Man Bakar, who was looking dashing in pink on the latest installment of The FPL Wire, reminded us of Antonio’s excellent early season form, despite the tricky start.

But is it too soon to take the plunge?

Team News

Frustratingly, as Colm Hayes noted in his press conference round-up, David Moyes did not provide a specific update on his injury-prone centre-forward, leaving Fantasy bosses wondering what to do.

In other news, Anthony Martial (£8.8m) and Pedro Neto (£6.0m) are doubts after suffering knocks in Gameweek 17. But both may still feature this weekend.

And Joel Matip (£5.4m) could return to Liverpool’s backline depending on how well he does in the next two training sessions.

Finally, new Fantasy Football Scout writer Jamie, ran the rule over Manchester United’s latest signing Amad Diallo and assessed the impact Robert Snodgrass (£5.7m) could make under Sam Allardyce at West Brom.

Community Competitions and Head-to-Head Fixtures

RedLightning rounded-up the latest Community mini-leagues and competitions in a hot topic yesterday.

The January to May League, which started scoring in Gameweek 17, remains open for those who want to track their progress until the end of the season. The code to join is h62bh1. The current leader is Denville Tyrell, who has risen from 29,903rd to 5,121st in the last two Gameweeks.

For those interested in the Head-to-Head Leagues, the main page can be linked to here. The fixtures for Gameweek 19 can be found below:

Use the drop-down menus to show your league and division. To find out which league and division you are in, follow the instructions on the main Head-to-Head page.

Once the Gameweek starts, if you click on your opponent’s name you will be linked to their team on the FPL website.

May your arrows be green!

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.”

4,997 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Captain Vantastic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Scout picks off to a great start as usual.

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - WCGW18, BB/TC19, N…
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      They should have picked Flapyanski or Areola obviously. Even Martinez is a better option than Johnstone

      Open Controls
    2. JfA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      They're great aren't they, I hope they're not as bad as GW18's or I'm scuppered, although lovely seeing they haven't got Kane and Son in there.

      Open Controls
    3. Leonard hatred
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      i'm always terrified when scout picks features any of my team. guarenteed red arrow.

      Open Controls
    4. ivantys
        1 min ago

        Basically FHs every week but always manages to do badly.

        Open Controls
    5. Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Imagine this site and the scenes if no Martinez either hahahahaha. That would be so funny

      Open Controls
      1. Kabayan
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I won't bother, have Areola on my bench

        Open Controls
      2. Kloppen Schloppen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Not if your back up to Martinez is....BUTTON!

        Open Controls
        1. PrestigeWorldwidewidewide..…
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yesss

          Open Controls
      3. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I have Button of the bench, so ...

        Open Controls
      4. Yes Don
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        pathetic. utterly pathetic.

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Lol what? I own both dw

          Open Controls
      5. Bury94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Jed Steer to the rescue

        Open Controls
        1. umerlfc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          It would be Heaton who would play
          I have Steer as well

          Open Controls
    6. Party time
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Özil leaving Arsenal next week.

      Come home Mesut. You will be much appreciated here

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        He's going to Fenerbahce

        Open Controls
        1. Party time
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah. Turkey is home

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Well yeah

          Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        He's off to Turkey. Government loves him there.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          As he’s Turkish heritage innit

          Open Controls
      3. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Fenerbache confirmed?

        Open Controls
        1. Party time
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah

          Open Controls
      4. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Good prospect for Fenerbahce’s Esports team

        Open Controls
      5. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Good

        Open Controls
    7. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Think a few of us will need counselling once this gws over judging by the comments today.

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Lmao

        Open Controls
      2. king cole
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        lol maybe more than a few

        Open Controls
      3. Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hahaha for sure, got to laugh at these things

        Open Controls
      4. Shatner's Bassoon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Some before it even starts

        Open Controls
      5. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Good shout for a sponsor 😉 between the betting and the heartache - loadsa bizness!

        Open Controls
    8. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Ffs, didn't go with my BB plan because I didn't have a playing keeper on the bench. Well, what do you know, it turns out I did since Button is playing!! Argh, if I had known, I would have BB and done different transfers. This season man....

      Open Controls
      1. Luton_Fan
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        You could never have known therefore no point beating yourself up over it

        Open Controls
        1. Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I know mate, what can you do. GL this week

          Open Controls
      2. Calculated Risks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        You better hope he doesn't get a cleany

        Open Controls
    9. Guru Mediation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bench boost (any chip) was always a huge risk during a second peak in infections

      Open Controls
    10. Rochdale_Cowboy
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Keep the stories of wasted hits, and ruined BB's coming. I love the smell of schadenfreude on a Saturday morning!

      Open Controls
    11. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1350387813544562689

      EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal & Mesut Ozil have an agreement in principle to terminate contract with immediate effect + end his 7.5yr #AFC career. If all goes to plan Fenerbahce expect 32yo to travel this weekend & complete move to #FENER as free agent.

      Open Controls
      1. fr3d
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Try and keep the comments relevant to FPL

        Open Controls
      2. Party time
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I wonder if Arsenal fans would love it

        Open Controls
        1. londontom
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yes we would

          Open Controls
    12. Bookkeeper
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      was banking on 50 saves from Johnstone over two games!

      Open Controls
    13. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      First fail off the dgw with BB active and johnstone in goal, gonna be pain this dgw I can already feel it

      Open Controls
      1. Leonard hatred
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        i was playing Johnstone anyway, so i'm still thinking BB was the right call.

        granted, no matches have even been played yet, but gotta stay positive 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Its not a great omen is it?

        Open Controls
    14. Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Look at it this way. Button has TCd Antonio so we’ll get Johnstone’s 6 points from that game easy enough.

      Open Controls
    15. FPLShaqiri
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Everyone moaning about Johnstone. I own Johnstone and Furlong on BB. Of course Big Sam drops Furlong :/

      Open Controls
      1. Kabayan
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wow

        Open Controls
    16. KAALI_DAAL
        4 mins ago

        Forgot to activate TC on KDB.

        Will we get better DGWs later?

        Open Controls
        1. Rochdale_Cowboy
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          City might

          Open Controls
        2. Podge
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably

          Open Controls
        3. Guru Mediation
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          There will be a lot more double game weeks this season, impossible to say how the fixtures will land and if the players will be in form. I personally think TC will be better used later on in season, so hopefully it's a blessing in disguise

          Open Controls
        4. BenDavies
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          i don't know about better but we will get more dgw's. at least 1 more of the size similar to this one. and then a few smaller ones for city/leeds e.t.c not sure how good those fixtures will be compared to now though

          Open Controls
        5. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yes

          Open Controls
      • S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        With covid it is so random if players start or not. Can easily field 0-15 players in my bb team.

        Feel for you Johnstone owners.

        Open Controls
      • Dybala10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Lol the main reason I brought in that travesty Johnstone a few weeks ago was simply for BB this week.

        Cheers lad.

        Open Controls
        1. BenDavies
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          same haha. luckily the rest of my bench was decimated by injuries and cancellations so I decided not to BB!

          Open Controls
        2. Leonard hatred
          • 3 Years
          just now

          he was only really there for the save points, so missing 1 of 2 matches isn't the end of the world.

          Open Controls
      • BenDavies
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        The upside of Johnstone not playing is I no longer have to watch the horror that is Wolves vs West Brom. Huge blessing in disguise.

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Exactly 😉 always an upside

          Open Controls
        2. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          How dare you. 😀

          Open Controls
        3. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Don't think Wolves are that bad! (smile)

          Open Controls
      • Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        There's still hope Johnstone plays the 2nd game

        Open Controls
        1. grumpyman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Unlikely - will probably still be in isolation.

          Open Controls
        2. Dybala10
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd erase that hope immediately.

          Open Controls
        3. Gobigorgohome
          • 9 Years
          just now

          10 days isolation

          Open Controls
        4. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I guess it depends WHEN he got COVID and if he only came into contact........I would guess its highly unlikely he will be ready for WHU due to the new FPL rules about COVID

          Open Controls
      • L'Aeroplanino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Button on my bench. Lol

        Open Controls
      • adstomko
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Starting to fear Antonio owners now, but West Ham did lose at home 1-0 to Burnley last season

        Open Controls
        1. FDMS All Starz
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Burnley are a stubborn team

          Open Controls
        2. Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          just now

          0-0 confirmed

          Open Controls
        3. Party time
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Antonio is a beast. He will feast on burnley & west brom

          Open Controls
        4. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Chris Wood loves scoring against West Ham.

          Open Controls
      • Rochdale_Cowboy
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        With the Covid situation now, the only player completey nailed is Cavani... He's that old he's already had the vaccine

        Open Controls
        1. CasaBanter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Lol! And Milner...

          Open Controls
        2. Captain Vantastic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          We need a tab for players who are vaccinated from each club then.

          Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I bet our FH squads for last week do really well this week.

        Open Controls
      • Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I mean... every Johnstone owner has Button as back up GK anyway, surely?

        Open Controls
      • Captain Vantastic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Another 1.5 hr update coming. . .

        Open Controls
      • Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Can actually see tears in some of these comments :), were people expecting 15 points from button? Let’s just hope this is the only thing that we’re complaining about otherwise some are gonna have a real shock :p. Goodluck all and don’t get too beat up about this game

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.