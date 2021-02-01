186
Fantasy5 February 1

Your FREE chance to emulate Fantasy5’s back-to-back winners in Gameweek 22

As Gameweek 22 fast-approaches, Fantasy managers have a chance to emulate the three individuals who earned winnings from Fantasy5 in the last seven days.

During that period, the game has given out £20,000 across two Gameweeks, with one player taking home £10,000 cash.

Could it be won for a third week on the trot? That’s up to you!

All you have to do is pick one player from each of five nominated fixtures for the upcoming Gameweek. If all of your selections score more points than their respective Fantasy5 ‘points targets’, then you win.

Victor Lindelof, Nick Pope, Craig Dawson, Jack Harrison and Leandro Trossard were five such players in Gameweek 21 as they all eclipsed their prediction thresholds to bring home a share of the £10,000 pot for Sahil from New Delhi.

Daniel from Manchester, England, had four of the same players but still won £5,000 from choosing Robert Sanchez instead of Trossard.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

GAMEWEEK 22 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

  • Burnley v Manchester City
  • Leeds United v Everton
  • Aston Villa v West Ham United
  • Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

The deadline is at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, February 3.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 22 PICKS

If Pep Guardiola continues to deploy Phil Foden (8.5) on the left-hand side of Manchester City’s front-three, then the youngster could have an enjoyable evening at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Over their last four matches, Burnley have conceded more chances down their right-hand side than any other Premier League club.

In a similar vein, Leeds have given up 27 chances through the middle over that same period, the second-worst in the division.

That’s why I fancy Dominic Calvert-Lewin (6.5) to profit when Everton travel to Elland Road midweek.

Aaron Cresswell (6.5) has been a master of road trips for West Ham in 2020/21. Six of his eight assists have come in outside of the London Stadium this season, the most attacking returns of any defender in away matches.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s 18 chances given up down their right-hand side in the last four matches is the third-worst in the Premier League and they also sit inside the bottom five for chances conceded from set-plays in that time too – two areas Cresswell looks poised to profit.

Roberto Firmino (6.5) now has attacking returns in each of his last two matches and now faces a Brighton side has conceded 15 chances through the middle over the last four. For context, they have given up just six on the right and 11 on the left.

Finally, Timo Werner (6.5) looks likely to benefit from Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Chelsea and I am expecting him to get the chance to cut in from the left-hand size and cause problems for either Matt Doherty or Serge Aurier, neither of whom has looked too solid defensively this season.

TED’S GAMEWEEK 22 PICKS

Joao Cancelo (8.5) – Manchester City’s defensive record is second-to-none right now, with Pep Guardiola’s men conceding just two goals in their last 12 matches. Surely another clean sheet is on the cards against Burnley, who have had the second-fewest shots on goal in their last six fixtures. Cancelo will also need an assist to beat his points total, so it is a good thing he has the highest expected assists (xA) figure amongst defenders.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (6.5) – The Toffees have struggled for attacking form in recent weeks but I think this is the fixture that could change that.
Leeds have been an obliging defence in the league this season, conceding 54 big chances; only West Brom have conceded more than that so far.
In Everton’s last six matches, Calvert-Lewin has under-performed significantly, with an expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of 2.11 but zero attacking returns. That suggests he could explode in Gameweek 22.

Michail Antonio (6.5) – This West Ham front man has an xGI figure of 3.96 in the last six matches, which is the highest amongst forwards and third highest among all players. He displays a good level of assist potential to accompany the goal threat so a goal and an assist is not beyond the realms of possibility, especially as he’s slightly under-performing.

Roberto Firmino (6.5) – I can’t see Brighton having much luck against a rejuvenated Liverpool side. Mané and Salah have targets of 11.5 and 12.5 respectively but Firmino’s 6.5 looks much more achievable. The Brazilian has very similar xGI stats to his forward-line partners with a figure of 3.41 in his last six compared to 3.56 for Salah and 4.46 for Mané.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (7.5) – With Tuchel’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea formation of old has been shaken up. It seems wing-backs are the new fashion and Hudson-Odoi has been utilised twice in a row as a right wing-back. Average positions against Burnley showed that he was the furthest forward and he actually had the best attacking stats in that match, picking up an assist for his efforts. Spurs looked a bit lacklustre without Harry Kane in their defeat to Brighton, so goals might be hard to come by. A strike of his own from Hudson-Odoi and a clean sheet point would see him beat his points target.

Salah and Bamford reward patient owners as Son struggles without Kane

